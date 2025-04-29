BJ Novak, 45, has been dating TikToker Delaney Rowe, 28, for months

For years, many of us have complained about Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak’s relationship and how dysfunctional their relationship looks to all of us out here in the cheap seats. Novak is very involved with Mindy’s three kids, and we’ve been told repeatedly that he’s the godfather to those kids. I’m increasingly convinced that he’s the father as well as the godfather, but the point is that Mindy has spent years (if not decades) letting BJ take up too much emotional space in her life. It hasn’t helped that BJ really hasn’t been closely associated with another woman in many years, although I’m sure he’s dated plenty of women. Well, now it’s official – BJ Novak is dating someone else. Delaney Rowe, a 28-year-old influencer type who “acts” in her own little skits for Instagram and TikTok.

B.J. Novak and Delaney Rowe are dating, sources tell PEOPLE.

Romance rumors started to swirl in December 2024 when The Office actor, 45, and the TikTok star, 28, were spotted out together at the Bowery Hotel in New York City, sparking speculation about their relationship status, per Deuxmoi.

Social media users continued to speculate about their relationship in April, with one user on X sharing that she learned of their romance from TikTok.

Novak and Rowe were previously photographed together at The Official How Long Gone After Party at The Standard in New York City on Nov. 23 last year.

Reps for both Novak and Rowe didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

[From People]

People Mag confirmed that they’ve been seeing each other for months, and People also ran a “who is Delaney Rowe” piece which explained why so many younger people are sort of invested in this relationship. She’s TikTok famous and IG-famous, I guess. I actually went to her IG to watch some of her skits and she’s incredibly annoying. But whatever, I could totally see how a 45-year-old in a longterm/toxic situationship would see this woman and think that she was cool or inspired or whatever. Also: that’s her real name! I thought it was a stage name, but no, her parents named her like their child is a fashion line.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

  1. Aurora says:
    April 29, 2025 at 10:56 am

    She seems to style herself as Temu Bridget Moynahan. Mandy has been soft teasing there’s more to her association with JB other than just friendship. I hope whatever bond they share keeps on in a non toxic way, seems it’s apparently worked out for both of them and Mandy’s kids.

    Reply
  2. Lisa says:
    April 29, 2025 at 10:57 am

    I love that people with more sense than me, have declined to comment in this post

    Reply
  3. Beverley says:
    April 29, 2025 at 11:00 am

    Yeah, I tend to think Mindy’s children are also his.

    Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    April 29, 2025 at 11:03 am

    There are things about Mindy that I don’t think are troubling — but I just think it’s overdue that Mindy free herself from that man. He has a hold on her and it is not healthy.

    Delaney has that false “I’m hot but I’m a goofball” vibe and it’s too try hard.

    Reply
  5. Sun says:
    April 29, 2025 at 11:26 am

    She’s no Caroline Klidonas (who does similar style skits but with a wildly different, more charming vibe) but I don’t mind her schtick.

    I don’t think I could like a guy enough to put up with whatever un-self-aware toxic triangle is happening with him and Mindy. Good luck to her.

    Reply

