Elizabeth Hurley visited Billy Ray Cyrus: She loves his music & he loves the attention



It’s been just over one week since Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus shocked us all by revealing that they’re dating. It still bewilders me and always will. Elizabeth is one of the most beautiful women in the world and Billy Ray has morphed into a Dollar Store Dave Grohl in a MAGA hat. Anyway, the Instagram force is still strong with these new lovebirds. They spent this past weekend at BRC’s home in Tennessee and posted several photos of their time together. Apparently, they went ATVing and took some good old fashion country glamour shots.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are sharing a look at their cozy weekend.

On Sunday, April 27, the 59-year-old actress posted several photos on her Instagram account, showing the newly public couple enjoying some time together in Tennessee, hanging out on a ranch and driving around in an ATV.

“Tennessee weekend ❤️,” Hurley captioned the photos, the first of which showed the Strictly Confidential star wearing jeans and a white lace shirt as 63-year-old Billy Ray — sporting a purple plaid shirt and jeans — cuddled up behind her.

Another photo captured the couple sitting in the ATV with a black-and-white dog next to them.

Billy Ray and Hurley debuted their romance on Instagram on Easter Sunday, April 20, with a joint post featuring a photo of the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer wearing bunny ears as he kissed Hurley on the cheek. Two days later, Hurley posted a video of the pair driving into the sunset in an open-window vehicle.

Earlier this week, a source spoke to PEOPLE about their budding relationship and revealed that Hurley has been visiting Billy Ray in Tennessee somewhat regularly. The Austin Powers actress “spent several days visiting him in Tennessee,” the Billy Ray source said of their Easter meetup, adding that Hurley was still visiting the musician by midweek.

“Liz is glam, but fits in perfectly in Tennessee, too,” the insider said. “She spent several days visiting Billy Ray. He loves having her around. She loves his music. And he loves the attention she gives him.”

The source added: “They are very different, but give off a great vibe together. She’s great for him. He’s been incredibly cheerful.”

The same Billy Ray source previously told PEOPLE that the new couple has known each other for years since meeting on the set of the 2022 holiday film Christmas in Paradise.

“Liz is great and visited him for Easter. They’ve been seeing each other romantically for a little bit,” the source said. “And how lucky is he? Liz is lovely. She’s very warm, positive and the best to be around.”

The source added that the pair enjoyed working together on the movie. “They had a great time shooting that movie together — it was beautiful and relaxed, and it really stuck with him,” they said.