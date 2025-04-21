Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley just hard-launched their relationship??

Billy Ray Cyrus has been single since he filed for divorce from Firerose in June 2024. His marriage to Firerose was a huge mess which only lasted eight months, and after he filed for divorce, they’ve both been lobbing some truly bonkers accusations against each other. Billy Ray’s kids are not on his side, and Billy Ray has also gone full MAGA, performing at one of Donald Trump’s inaugural balls in January. Between the divorce and his MAGA politics, I thought Billy Ray would probably be persona non grata for most women. But then over the Easter holiday, Billy Ray and Elizabeth Hurley did a hard-launch on their new relationship??
Talk about an eggcellent surprise. On Easter Sunday, and three years after they filmed the movie Christmas in Paradise, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are proving that they are more than just former costars. The Austin Powers actress and country star shared a joint Instagram post April 20 showing him kissing her as the two lean against a wooden fence on a farm.
Miley Cyrus’ dad, who has a farm in Tennessee, wore a blue denim shirt, striped pants and a pair of green bunny ears in the pic. Elizabeth, who sported a blue plaid button-down shirt, jeans and straw hat, captioned the post, “Happy Easter,” adding a red heart emoji.
Billy Ray, 63, and the Royals alum, 59, offered no further remarks on the nature of their relationship or their photo. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment and has not heard back.
The post took many fans, including fellow celebs, by surprise. As Little House on the Prairie alum Melissa Gilbert put it in the comments section, “Wait….what?”
Keep in mind, Billy Ray isn’t even divorced from Firerose yet. I don’t think they’re anywhere near settling their divorce. And I guess we have a growing body of evidence that Liz Hurley has terrible taste in men, my god. Just decades of having a bad picker. Anyway, I have no idea what any of this is about, but it’s definitely the weirdest hard launch of the month.
Never in a million years would have picked these two as a couple.
I did a double take thinking this was an April Fool’s joke!
Same! He’s so gross. Looks like he hasn’t showered in a decade. Must be a joke.
Me neither!
Terrible picker is a euphemism for anyone getting involved with BRC.
I was thinking the same thing that Kaiser said about Liz Hurley’s being a bad picker. Maybe she thinks she can help him.
Maybe she just wants publicity and wants to be on the 24-Hour Gossip Cycle for a while.
Think about it, Elizabeth has not been prominent in the news for awhile and has no projects to promote.
If it’s not an April Fools joke than she’s gotta have early onset Alzheimer’s, right?
A recent TBI?
Alien abduction & returned to earth with her brain removed?
Oh, NO.
Ew. He is a maga trump supporter. That’s a no.
I second Melissa Gilbert’s reaction: wait…what? Hugh Grant really did a number on her self esteem, didn’t he? Even decades later (I know they’re close and he’s her son’s godfather, but still…). Run, don’t walk, Liz! Run!
OK, I can be amused by this.
Nailed it! With everything else going on right now, I will take my giggles where and when they show up.
I saw the pic and thought she had come out as a lesbian and was happy for her until I read the comments. ewwww
I’m so superficial but my first thought was OMG she’s so pretty…. why is she with him? ahh he’s so gross.
What in the achey-breaky hell is this??
His last ex wife accused him of being terrible to her, including abuse. What is Hurley doing
As Queen Helena from The Royals would say “walk away”! Yuck.
Her….? And him?? I did NOT see that coming.
She does strike me as a dyed-in-the-wool Tory though.
Oh she’s definitely a dyed-in-the-wool Tory and monarchist. Seen her pic at several royal and royal adjacent events. And I definitely know she has met Chuck & Egg on more than 1 occasion and been quite enamoured
She’s a bit of an odd one to me. She’s known for her, admittedly freaking amazing, body and her bikini pics.
But look at pics of her at British society events. She’s always covered up and dressed like a granny. Usually a pink sequinned 80’s style number (and I’m not just thinking of just breast cancer charity events)
High Grant, Tom Sizemore, Steve Bing, Matthew Perry, Shane Warne. Whom has Elizabeth dated who did not have a drug or alcohol addiction issue?
Ok, now it makes sense. But still, what?
She either has the worst taste in the world (was her father awful or something?) or this is a very calculated way to stay relevant. Kardashian-style any PR is good PR.
Calculated. Says it all.
That is literally the only thing that makes sense to me.
Skimming past everything to just post “Ewwww.” That said, I hope they are happy together, even if I will undoubtedly know more about this relationship than I ever care to.
I think she wants attention and this is a way of getting it. Billy Ray Cyrus though????? It speaks to me of desperation.
Ewwww
Why, Liz, WHY? Ick. Ick. Ick.
That’s a shame.