Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley just hard-launched their relationship??

Billy Ray Cyrus has been single since he filed for divorce from Firerose in June 2024. His marriage to Firerose was a huge mess which only lasted eight months, and after he filed for divorce, they’ve both been lobbing some truly bonkers accusations against each other. Billy Ray’s kids are not on his side, and Billy Ray has also gone full MAGA, performing at one of Donald Trump’s inaugural balls in January. Between the divorce and his MAGA politics, I thought Billy Ray would probably be persona non grata for most women. But then over the Easter holiday, Billy Ray and Elizabeth Hurley did a hard-launch on their new relationship??

Talk about an eggcellent surprise. On Easter Sunday, and three years after they filmed the movie Christmas in Paradise, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are proving that they are more than just former costars. The Austin Powers actress and country star shared a joint Instagram post April 20 showing him kissing her as the two lean against a wooden fence on a farm. Miley Cyrus’ dad, who has a farm in Tennessee, wore a blue denim shirt, striped pants and a pair of green bunny ears in the pic. Elizabeth, who sported a blue plaid button-down shirt, jeans and straw hat, captioned the post, “Happy Easter,” adding a red heart emoji. Billy Ray, 63, and the Royals alum, 59, offered no further remarks on the nature of their relationship or their photo. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment and has not heard back. The post took many fans, including fellow celebs, by surprise. As Little House on the Prairie alum Melissa Gilbert put it in the comments section, “Wait….what?”

[From E! News]

Keep in mind, Billy Ray isn’t even divorced from Firerose yet. I don’t think they’re anywhere near settling their divorce. And I guess we have a growing body of evidence that Liz Hurley has terrible taste in men, my god. Just decades of having a bad picker. Anyway, I have no idea what any of this is about, but it’s definitely the weirdest hard launch of the month.