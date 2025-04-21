Prince Andrew was unsurprisingly welcome at the Windsors’ Easter outing

For Easter Sunday, all of King Charles’s siblings came out for the service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Neither of Charles’s sons came out, but hey, Charles got to see his brother Prince Andrew, who actually made it out for a “family occasion.” Andrew notably skipped Christmas at Sandringham last year, as did Fergie, but they both came out for Easter with their daughters and their daughters’ husbands. The Yorks and the Edinburghs were the most well-represented, actually – Sophie and Edward brought their son James, but it looks like Lady Louise was able to skip (she’s in college, maybe she was on vacation with friends). By the way, James might end up being one of the tallest of QEII’s grandkids. He’s now towering over his father and mother.
Anyway, as for the Yorks… I expected Andrew to eventually come to another royal event, and Easter is easiest for him since he lives right there at Royal Lodge. The message is the same as it’s always been: Charles and Andrew are mostly fine with each other, despite briefings to the contrary. Charles briefs everyone that he’s taking a hard line with Andrew and he’s really going to evict Andrew and then… nothing happens and Andrew is invited to the next holiday. I also think Charles appreciates the fact that Andrew’s daughters always welcome invitations to family events, much more so than William and Kate. Also: Andrew has gained so much weight in the past year.
Fashion notes… Beatrice wore a green Beulah London dress which looks a lot like several pieces in Kate’s wardrobe. I actually love Eugenie’s white trench coat from Reiss and her purse – which looks like a paper grocery bag – is really cool. Fergie wore Veronica Beard, and Sophie’s coat is Alaïa. Sophie is really overdressed, literally – she’s swimming in all of that fabric.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Sophie outfit was an odd choice. I liked Eugenie outfit. Seems a really scaled down event with not as many family members. Charles of course welcomes Andrew. Ferg ie has no pride trailing after her ex. Charles had no intention of evicting Andrew. But punishes harry and meghan.
The Wales again snubbed by king & queen. Remind me when they were together, I can’t remember – (premenopause…)
What with sophie always wearing dresses at ankle length?
The last time the Wales were with Charles and Camilla? Sandringham Christmas walk?
Bea seems to like to repliKate, maybe to keep in the good books.
Eug looks good except the veil which gives a 60 + yr old 2nd or 3rd marriage vibe.
I thought Andrew had lost some weight and he looked bigger before qe2 died?
Yes, I think he’s lost weight, too. In the second photo, his jacket looks baggy – also, wrinkled, like it was crammed in the back of the closet. He probably lives in his pajamas now.
Randy Andy looks like he lost weight to me. He has the same stubby fingers like Chucky.
+Maybe Fergie has been helping him with his skin care. I think his face looks 10 years younger and thinner, too.
They all look relaxed, maybe they like the wails not being there. Of course they brought andrew, still the worst.
I’ve always suspected that most of family don’t like William and Kate but they tolerate them because William’s the heir and eventually will be holding the purse strings.
Prince Andrew serves a very important purpose as Charles’ scapegoat now that Harry and Meghan are not there and don’t talk to him. That’s part of the reason he keeps Andrew around.
Andrew and Fergie are maybe transactional to get Bea and Eugenie to have some younger people? I think Eugenie is a soft touch anyway. She seems like a people pleaser. I bet James will follow in his sister’s footsteps and opt out when he has the chance. He has always seemed sort of reserved during these events. The only thing that would drum up much interest or make them seem exciting would be if Bea and Eug brought their children since they aren’t seen much.
Eug’s obvious sortorial shout-out to Meghan is so charming. That white trench . . . a little unmissable callback to Meg at the Jubbly, permaybehaps? (She also wears it with panache – she has a little swagger that reminds me of her dad.) If so it very much said “I too am a baddie and I’ll do what I choose.”
She and Bea really used their outfits to declared their allegiances and goals very clearly for Wills.
Sophie’s coat is enormous and several inches too long.
The pedo on display along with the rest of the very boring family.
Andrew has no shame and there is no talk of taking away his titles
Typical of this dysfunctional family
Eugenie does look good in the white trench coat. I like Beatric’e green but I remain baffled by those headband things. Do I think they’re kind of quirky cute or ridiculous and not cute. I think I lean towards the latter but am trying to be open-minded.
Sophie always overdoes the modest Royal look. That Alaia coat is kinda fabulous, and just needed a simple, jewel neckline under it, not what appears to be a collared, ankle-length frock.
So Andrew was persona non grata for Christmas mass in December but he is embraced in April for Easter mass. 🤦♀️
The crazy media gymnastics 🤸♀️ last December was quite a spectacle in contortions of royal proportions. Those people are so blatantly hypocritical I can see why they have been so spectacularly good at colonization. They flaunt their hypocrisy and the people that support them contort themselves mentally to make it acceptable. The supremacy of that family is a construct that is well reinforced by the media propaganda. They have no shame for their seediness because their subjects and supporters are encouraged to accept the seediness. 🤮 Ladies and gentlemen, that is the British Royal Family. The epitome of British culture and society!!! Dress them up in some dignified outfits and they will shine and erase the stench. 🤷♀️
Charles probably needed warm bodies and without Andrew he wouldn’t have been able to reel in Fergie, Bea or Eugenie. Without the Yorks, it would have been Anne, Edward, Sophie and James, a pretty small and uninteresting group. I like Annem, and at least Sophie at least has a work ethic, but is Sophie cosplaying Victorian era dress?
Warm bodies, yes. Without Andrew and his family it would not have been so obvious that William and Kate were missing. Message sent.
So these are the financially-dependent members of the family. Chuck pays for their living, security etc, they walk for the photo-op.
Some will find this quite relatable. Many people choose to or are forced to invite Uncle Perv to family occasions.