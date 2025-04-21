Prince Andrew was unsurprisingly welcome at the Windsors’ Easter outing

For Easter Sunday, all of King Charles’s siblings came out for the service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Neither of Charles’s sons came out, but hey, Charles got to see his brother Prince Andrew, who actually made it out for a “family occasion.” Andrew notably skipped Christmas at Sandringham last year, as did Fergie, but they both came out for Easter with their daughters and their daughters’ husbands. The Yorks and the Edinburghs were the most well-represented, actually – Sophie and Edward brought their son James, but it looks like Lady Louise was able to skip (she’s in college, maybe she was on vacation with friends). By the way, James might end up being one of the tallest of QEII’s grandkids. He’s now towering over his father and mother.

Anyway, as for the Yorks… I expected Andrew to eventually come to another royal event, and Easter is easiest for him since he lives right there at Royal Lodge. The message is the same as it’s always been: Charles and Andrew are mostly fine with each other, despite briefings to the contrary. Charles briefs everyone that he’s taking a hard line with Andrew and he’s really going to evict Andrew and then… nothing happens and Andrew is invited to the next holiday. I also think Charles appreciates the fact that Andrew’s daughters always welcome invitations to family events, much more so than William and Kate. Also: Andrew has gained so much weight in the past year.

Fashion notes… Beatrice wore a green Beulah London dress which looks a lot like several pieces in Kate’s wardrobe. I actually love Eugenie’s white trench coat from Reiss and her purse – which looks like a paper grocery bag – is really cool. Fergie wore Veronica Beard, and Sophie’s coat is Alaïa. Sophie is really overdressed, literally – she’s swimming in all of that fabric.