Duchess Meghan posted an Easter Instagram with some very cute ducklings

The Duchess of Sussex and her family were in Montecito for the Easter holiday. Meghan only updated her social media once over the weekend, posting an adorable video where a mama duck is leading her ducklings across the Sussexes’ driveway, by the looks of it. I would assume Harry probably shot the video, and what’s cute to me is that Meghan is basically trying to stand aside to watch the ducks but then she got too excited as all the little ducklings follow their mom. It’s so sweet!

People were making jokes after Meghan posted this, that the Windsors were trying to find some ducks to photograph, and that there would be some duck references made by William and Kate in their next events. Possibly, you never know. What I do know is that Meghan’s IGs are now regularly overshadowing whatever the left-behind Windsors are doing. And that’s funny.

While the duck video was the only thing Meghan posted this weekend, photographer Jake Rosenberg posted a selfie with Meghan on his IG Stories. Rosenberg also photographed Meghan for People Magazine ahead of the premiere of With Love, Meghan, and Elle Mag suggested that Rosenberg was likely hired to do some As Ever photoshoots.