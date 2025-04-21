Duchess Meghan posted an Easter Instagram with some very cute ducklings

The Duchess of Sussex and her family were in Montecito for the Easter holiday. Meghan only updated her social media once over the weekend, posting an adorable video where a mama duck is leading her ducklings across the Sussexes’ driveway, by the looks of it. I would assume Harry probably shot the video, and what’s cute to me is that Meghan is basically trying to stand aside to watch the ducks but then she got too excited as all the little ducklings follow their mom. It’s so sweet!

People were making jokes after Meghan posted this, that the Windsors were trying to find some ducks to photograph, and that there would be some duck references made by William and Kate in their next events. Possibly, you never know. What I do know is that Meghan’s IGs are now regularly overshadowing whatever the left-behind Windsors are doing. And that’s funny.

While the duck video was the only thing Meghan posted this weekend, photographer Jake Rosenberg posted a selfie with Meghan on his IG Stories. Rosenberg also photographed Meghan for People Magazine ahead of the premiere of With Love, Meghan, and Elle Mag suggested that Rosenberg was likely hired to do some As Ever photoshoots.

Photos courtesy of Archewell, Meghan’s IG, Jake Rosenberg’s IG.

21 Responses to “Duchess Meghan posted an Easter Instagram with some very cute ducklings”

  1. Jais says:
    April 21, 2025 at 8:06 am

    Meghan has such Disney princess vibes. Adorable.

    Reply
  2. Jan says:
    April 21, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Someone posted that the losers are now going to boycott ducks.

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    April 21, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Meghan can finally relax now. I’m happy for her and the family.

    Reply
  4. somebody says:
    April 21, 2025 at 8:08 am

    The parade of the ducks was certainly more interesting than the parade of the royals.

    Reply
  5. ThatGirlThere no says:
    April 21, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Her reaction was adorable and it’s pretty much my reaction whenever I see a duck and her ducklings. It may be the generations of GenX and older Millennials who grew up on the Ugly Duckling.

    But it’s true — we will see a photo of that lazy lady with some sort of cute animal soon.

    Reply
    • lamejudi says:
      April 21, 2025 at 8:33 am

      Also the very popular children’s book Make Way for Ducklings is forefront in my mind as a GenXer.

      Reply
      • Nanea says:
        April 21, 2025 at 8:45 am

        That’s what the video reminded me of.

        I’ve never read the book (English is not my first language), but I’ve seen the sculpture in Boston.

  6. Susan Collins says:
    April 21, 2025 at 8:08 am

    I don’t blame her those ducks are adorable. The gutter press will say she is copying Can’t and her I will talk to trees video lol.

    Reply
    • Kingston says:
      April 21, 2025 at 9:20 am

      @susan that would only be if M were to shoot the ducks. I’ve seen that a #SSquad hv already neutralised that particular potential criticism from the shitmedia by posting several pix of kitty murdering birds with her shotgun.

      Reply
  7. seaflower says:
    April 21, 2025 at 8:13 am

    So cute.

    Reply
  8. Kittenmom says:
    April 21, 2025 at 8:13 am

    Maybe the Wails can post some cute pictures of birds. Like maybe the ones where kkkatherine is carrying a bunch of dead pheasants that Willy shot.

    Reply
  9. Blogger says:
    April 21, 2025 at 8:16 am

    Cute ducklings but even cuter reaction from Meghan. What a wonderful
    Easter video. And the mama duck is giving out Doria vibes.

    Reply
  10. Advisor2U says:
    April 21, 2025 at 8:41 am

    Meghan’s Easter video got over a million views in under an hour. And two hours later it had more views than the Waleses and C&C’s lastest (Easter) posts combined. That’s funny. Meghan “only” has 2.4 million organically gained followers (compared to them), but the views for each of her posts are in the tens of millions. Her As Ever announcement video for example has almost 26 million views. Everyone wants to see what she posts. Her power.

    Reply
  11. Over it says:
    April 21, 2025 at 9:26 am

    That video is so cute. Meghan is a beautiful soul inside and out and that’s why the left behinds hate her , those people are soulless

    Reply
  12. aquarius64 says:
    April 21, 2025 at 9:42 am

    Derangers are crashing out because the video, saying Meghan staged the duck walk and uploaded it to overshadow the Royal Easter church walk.

    Reply

