“Kourtney Kardashian’s Crumbl cake is the worst thing ever” links

We hope you have a nice Easter weekend! We will be back on Monday!
People really hate the Kardashian-Jenner family’s collab with Crumbl. Kourtney Kardashian’s flourless chocolate cake is apparently the worst thing ever. [Buzzfeed]
Tyra Banks thinks Taylor Swift should do The Bodyguard remake. [OMG Blog]
Ben Affleck brought Jennifer Lopez’s kids to The Accountant premiere. [LaineyGossip]
Interview with Devon Michael Sedrick. [Socialite Life]
I’m glad people are giving Kelly Marie Tran her flowers. [Pajiba]
Diane Kruger is all over the place. [Go Fug Yourself]
Ben Shelton is getting so much hype in American tennis. [Just Jared]
Ginny & Georgia returns in June. [Seriously OMG]
Raquel Leviss moved to Arizona post-Scandoval. [Starcasm]
There was a shooting at FSU, the guy has already been arrested. [Hollywood Life]
Kourtney’s cake tastes like punishment. Why would she do that? Just a bitter, mean cake. pic.twitter.com/JgXctKYTfC
— Reporting-live-from-the-Kremlin🇺🇸 (@wishbumpycoulda) April 12, 2025
Happy Easter!!
No to Taylor Swift. That role is owned by Whitney Houston. Just stop this remake cr-p please.
I had the Crumbl cake and I thought it was good!
I’ve seen so many reviews of these cookies and cakes and everyone of them, once they got to Kourtney’s, has spit it out. There was one exception with a husband and wife review where the husband spit it out immediately and the wife actually liked it. I’m going to take the opinions of the masses as a sign that hers isn’t that great. I’m more excited to try their new set of cookies and cakes for Easter. The carrot cake looks delicious and you can’t go wrong with M&M cookies for Easter.
Regarding, the bodyguard remake. I’m not mad about the idea of TS but I would much rather see Kelly Rowland in that role.