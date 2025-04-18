Prince William & Kate are skipping the Windsors’ Easter Sunday yet again

In early 2024, we had no idea what was happening with the Princess of Wales’s health. All they said in January was that she had “planned” abdominal surgery and that was it. There were so many odd reports and weird “sightings” and then Kensington Palace got caught faking a photo for Mother’s Day. I’m not trying to relitigate the whole messy ordeal! My point was that we were told, in that hectic newscycle, that Kate would likely come outside for Easter Sunday. That was changed when Kate announced that she had cancer, and the Waleses canceled on King Charles for the annual Easter Sunday church-walk at Windsor Castle. That was last year. Certainly William and Kate would be able to pry themselves away from their vacation schedule long enough to walk to church with the rest of the Windsor clan this year, now that Kate has made big public announcements about being “cancer-free” and “in remission”? Not so much. The Waleses canceled on the king.

There won’t be an Easter outing with the royal family for Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this year. Although King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family are set to attend the Easter Matins Service at Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 20, the Prince and Princess of Wales won’t be among them. Instead, Prince William and Princess Kate will spend the weekend with their children at their country home in Norfolk. Although Kate and William were regulars at the gathering throughout the years, they skipped last year’s outing amid Princess Kate’s cancer news, which was announced just weeks before, and spent the holiday privately. In January, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer was in remission. Prince William, 42, and Princess Kate, 43, last attended Easter with the royal family in 2023, when Prince Louis, now 6, joined them for the first time. (Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, made their royal Easter debut the previous year together.)

I understand how a family with younger kids would want to simply enjoy a kid-friendly holiday like Easter at home. Here in America, there are Easter egg hunts and Easter bunnies and lots of candy and goodies. I have no idea what the British traditions are, but given William and Kate’s ass-aches over the Sussexes refusing to give them Easter gifts, I would assume that there are some specific traditions. But again, William is the heir – he will one day be the head of the Church of England. When Charles was Prince of Wales, he never missed Easter! He always attended church with the family. It speaks volumes that William and Kate can’t be bothered to put in these kinds of appearances for major Christian holidays.

Also: Us Weekly ran a story about William & Kate skipping Easter with the Windsors, and a “source” told the magazine: “This is a big deal. It’s royal tradition for the family to attend this together. Everyone understood the family not attending last year when Kate was sick but there’s been a lot of raised eyebrows at the palace about William’s decision to skip again this year. It feels like a deliberate move and even a snub.” Well well.