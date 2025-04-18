Prince William & Kate are skipping the Windsors’ Easter Sunday yet again

In early 2024, we had no idea what was happening with the Princess of Wales’s health. All they said in January was that she had “planned” abdominal surgery and that was it. There were so many odd reports and weird “sightings” and then Kensington Palace got caught faking a photo for Mother’s Day. I’m not trying to relitigate the whole messy ordeal! My point was that we were told, in that hectic newscycle, that Kate would likely come outside for Easter Sunday. That was changed when Kate announced that she had cancer, and the Waleses canceled on King Charles for the annual Easter Sunday church-walk at Windsor Castle. That was last year. Certainly William and Kate would be able to pry themselves away from their vacation schedule long enough to walk to church with the rest of the Windsor clan this year, now that Kate has made big public announcements about being “cancer-free” and “in remission”? Not so much. The Waleses canceled on the king.
There won’t be an Easter outing with the royal family for Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this year.
Although King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family are set to attend the Easter Matins Service at Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 20, the Prince and Princess of Wales won’t be among them. Instead, Prince William and Princess Kate will spend the weekend with their children at their country home in Norfolk.
Although Kate and William were regulars at the gathering throughout the years, they skipped last year’s outing amid Princess Kate’s cancer news, which was announced just weeks before, and spent the holiday privately. In January, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer was in remission.
Prince William, 42, and Princess Kate, 43, last attended Easter with the royal family in 2023, when Prince Louis, now 6, joined them for the first time. (Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, made their royal Easter debut the previous year together.)
I understand how a family with younger kids would want to simply enjoy a kid-friendly holiday like Easter at home. Here in America, there are Easter egg hunts and Easter bunnies and lots of candy and goodies. I have no idea what the British traditions are, but given William and Kate’s ass-aches over the Sussexes refusing to give them Easter gifts, I would assume that there are some specific traditions. But again, William is the heir – he will one day be the head of the Church of England. When Charles was Prince of Wales, he never missed Easter! He always attended church with the family. It speaks volumes that William and Kate can’t be bothered to put in these kinds of appearances for major Christian holidays.
Also: Us Weekly ran a story about William & Kate skipping Easter with the Windsors, and a “source” told the magazine: “This is a big deal. It’s royal tradition for the family to attend this together. Everyone understood the family not attending last year when Kate was sick but there’s been a lot of raised eyebrows at the palace about William’s decision to skip again this year. It feels like a deliberate move and even a snub.” Well well.
Seems as if they are looking to do away with the tradition. I bet that will be one of the things that will go under King Will. Wonder if he will do away with church at Christmas also.
I think he’ll want to do away with anything that requires him to actually turn up.
He’ll zoom in for the services when he’s king.
He can’t completely do away with church at Christmas because Katy’s carols thing takes place at Westminster and we couldn’t possibly live without that, could we. But they may stop that walk to chapel—William clearly hated doing the walk last Christmas and waiting for Kate and her wiglet to catch up with him.
Yeah. They would likely reduce it to just the carol service unless she has lost interest in it by then.
I think Peg and Can’t did the happy family photo shoot on their last vacation and that was enough for Peg. These two don’t live together and Peg wants to do his own thing. He doesn’t seem to care for being a family with his own father because Peg isn’t the family man he likes to portray himself as.
I actually can’t blame him for not wanting to play happy family with his father. Charles has the relationships with his sons that he deserves, and they are 100% down to him and his decades long behaviour.
Interesting implications for the crown here though.
The Easter service is bigger than Charles’ relationship with William. This is one of the main duties of the royal family, particularly Charles as king, William as the heir, and Kate as a future queen. It’s absurd that the Wales can go to football matches and ski in France but can’t show up for the few duties they actually have. W&K could easily helicopter to Norfolk after the services and enjoy some more vacation time.
Hm, aren’t all their cousins there? So shouldn’t that be fun? Nothing against searching Easter eggs after church?
The problem lies between the fab four. Do they ever meet? And when the press said Charles and Harry are not speaking – we’re Charles and William meant?
And isn’t cousin in law Mike like a brother to huevo
Exactly. One of the major stories that they don’t touch is that William seems to be on the outs with everybody: His father, his stepmother, his brother, his sister-in-law, his wife, the Yorks. The list goes on and on. I personally find this news jaw-dropping–Will and Kate have been spotted on vacation and at soccer matches, but haven’t so much as cut a ribbon or shaken a hand in weeks. How much family time do they need??
I’d love to know what’s really going on here. Because missing this is a pretty big deal for the royals. (And there’s still plenty of time over the 4-day weekend for the fun stuff too if that’s what they want).
Or maybe it’s another holiday? The poor things have only had 3 holidays so far this year so they must really need a break.
Missing an annual church/holiday tradition would be a big deal for ANY family, especially those with older, sick relatives. It’s just cold if they don’t plan to bring the kids to visit with the family. I’m sure a day trip to Windsor (where they have a home!) shouldn’t take away from their “perfect” Easter weekend?
They are probably still on vacation abroad and Wil hates to break his vacations. He has his own money now and he’ll do as he please.
When do the kids have to be back for school? If it’s not for another week then yeah that’s a real possibility.
What about their missing out on being with their cousins. I thought that was if paramount importance to the wails.
The continuing disrespect that William has and shows for his father, the King, is truly astounding. William really is the son his father deserves.
Charles chose William over harry and watched all the nastiness of William towards harry and meghan.
Yup and now he’s stuck with an heir who won’t work and couldn’t even bother to learn 3 lines at his coronation. Haha.
So the king is going to have a family church visit without either of his sons, DILs or his five grandkids. Lol Betty would NEVER. I kinda love this for him. I’m guessing the Wales will release a glossy Easter video on their instagram and call it a day.
Right? Say what you want about Liz, but she kept these jokers in line. She knew they needed to be seen to be believed. But now, Will and Kate are neither seen nor believed. It’s wild. Just blurry ski trip pictures and photoshop from now on, I suppose. Incredible.
A glossy Easter video with strawberries and nature and making desserts…
Sounds like Chuck might be estranged from WanK also..
Workshy Willy and Duchess Doolittle strike again
But a future heas of church(for now) should really attend the church on special occasions like Easter
Unless W&K have planned Easter festivities for the kids, how is spending the weekend at Norfolk different from any other weekend?
In any case, W&K are going to be King and Queen any minute now. It’s time they stepped up.
I’m sure that Carole has organized the ultimate Easter egg hunt for her Royal grandchildren at Amner. She might even be living there!
Well, won’t that be fun – just the 3 of them looking for Easter eggs. Or maybe all the Middletons will be there.
I realize that this is not the narrative usually attached to this issue and it’s usually framed in the broader issue of W&K’s laziness. BUT. I would actually really find it fascinating and important if Will would come out as an atheist and that there could be a real conversation around the CoE and the monarchy’s role within it from a religious perspective. I think an adult conversation about the appropriateness of suggesting that the British monarch is ordained by God as an actual active thing in the 21st century (instead of an interesting historical fact) is sorely needed. I fully support William not wanting the role (if that is the case) and also support generally a conversation around being atheist/deist/humanist/etc as completely valid belief systems.
That would be a fascinating conversation. It’s not just about belief in God, but that the CoE is the state religion and woven into the government structure.
They ended up skipping the year after Charlotte was born because William went to Jecca’s wedding and kate could not be bothered going herself alone with the kids.
I think Kate doesn’t want to attend royal events without William because she gets her rank from him. Without him present her seating will be different and she will have to curtsey to everyone.
She once did a church event where William wasn’t present but Harry and the Duke of Gloucester was present, and she was ranked after Gloucester!
Will we see pics of WanK and family at a church at Norfolk? Pretty sure Anmer Hall doesn’t have its own chapel. Or is the future head of the CofE going to skip out on what many say is the biggest Christian event of the year, more important even than Christmas? Charles must be incandescent but obviously he’s powerless against WanK. It’s also interesting that Kate the Family Peacemaker is unable or unwilling to move Willy’s butt to Windsor.
Maybe they are not in Norfolk but abroad?
This is odd right? There’s their normal laziness and then there’s refusing to even the most basic ” work” in these church appearances. Couple with them having no problem at all with people knowing that they have gone on multiple vacations this year, and having no problem being photographed at football matches. Are they pushing to see just how far they can go no real public or media outcry? Or are they spending time together because there’s about to be a change?
Agree missing this important family and religious event is odd. My mind, too, immediately went to either some kind of announcement coming or they’re abroad again. If it were an announcement about their marriage, though, you’d think they’d make it at the beginning of the school Easter break, so the kids could sit out the initial storm, not at the end.
So I’m going to go with being on yet another holiday. And the way they shut down reporting on the second ski trip indicates they are a tad sensitive about coverage. A second media embargo coming right after the first might help explain why the Fail and Liz Jones are so salty.
Or they’re just lazy AF, and we already knew that.
It does seem odd. Especially since they missed last year due to Kate’s health. It could have been a whole story about Kate’s joyful Easter return after her difficult year. Whatever the reason for not attending, yeah, they are brazenly pushing the press and the boundaries. Will the press do anything more than write some snarky articles though, idk?
This is a big deal. Easter is the High Holy Day of Christianity. It should be a time when family comes together to break bread with one another, much more so than Christmas. As future head of the Anglican Church, William should know this. How childish of him and Kate to break this tradition., especially when his father looks so ill.
Truly selfish folk.
Agree completely about the importance of Easter relative to Christmas. Diehard royalists, most of whom are probably very traditional, must be raising their eyebrows at this.
I’m an atheist so I don’t have a dog in this fight, but I think it’s better that William doesn’t go because he is so obviously non-religious in his life. If I was a devout Christian I think I would be insulted by someone who’s just going through the motions to be photographed walking in and out of church on one of the most important holidays to my faith. I bet he’s rude af during the service too, rolling his eyes and hmmmph-ing the whole time.
I see what you’re saying but this is William’s job. This what he’s getting paid millions of slumlording for. It doesn’t matter if he’s religious or not, this is a part of the job. He’s over here telling every tabloid on both ends of the Atlantic that he’s a global statesman but he can’t be bothered to show up on Easter as the future head of the COE? And people want to be mad at Harry for allegedly shirking his duty to the UK and the royals? William is right there.
Kate is also bad at church services like her nasty looks at Harry and Meghan. And grabbing at Williams rear end and his moving away from her in response
As I said earlier, Kate’s nature video and BP’s announcement about the King’s Easter plans were signs that William and Kate were not going to attend the church service in Windsor. I saw a deranger posting that Charles and Camilla spent his Easters in Scotland thus justifying William and Kate’s absence. But he was probably allowed to do that because the Queen was the real draw for the press at that time. If William and Kate never went to Easter Service in Windsor then it wouldn’t be a problem that they’re not going to be there on Sunday. But because they attended on a somewhat regular basis there is now an expectation that they be there.
You did predict this but I was not convinced lol. It just seems like an easy way to make the press happy. Walk to the church and smile. But nope.