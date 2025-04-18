George Clooney calls it his ‘civic duty’ to complain about Joe Biden’s age

CNN’s Jake Tapper has written a book about how Joe Biden is old and how Biden’s White House staffers “covered up” Biden’s age. Because it’s not like Biden has been a public figure since his 20s and people were totally in the dark about his real age. Well, this week, Tapper interviewed George Clooney so they could pat themselves on the back for telling everyone the dirty secret about Biden’s age. This interview was likely conducted on the same day that Donald Trump spoke about kidnapping American citizens and sending them concentration camps in El Savador. The interview was likely conducted after Trump crashed the global economy with his insane tariff scheme. These two self-congratulatory white men thought this was the perfect moment to talk about how unbelievably brave and honorable they are for fixating on Biden’s age.
Tapper: You yourself did something that a lot of people would call brave when you wrote your op ed.
Clooney: Well, I don't know if it was brave. It was a civic duty… pic.twitter.com/SfUcuLR2fq
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2025
“I don’t know if it was brave,” he smugly chuckled, fully believing in his own audacious bravery. Jesus, how contemptible. But wait, it gets even worse. After Tapper and Clooney jerked each other off, Clooney spoke about how Kamala Harris never should have been the nominee, because the Democratic nomination should have gone to a man.
Actor and major Democratic donor George Clooney told CNN there should have been a primary election last summer after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, while sharing which Democrat has caught his attention for 2028. Clooney’s comments, made in a sit-down interview Tuesday with CNN’s Jake Tapper, come as Democrats seek to correct their mistakes from the last election – in which they also lost the Senate to Republicans – and to coalesce around a strong message for 2028.
“How they were running was that it was a failed administration,” Clooney said on “The Lead” of the campaign that former Vice President Kamala Harris inherited after Biden immediately threw his support behind her. “You can’t run against yourself, right? And that’s why that was a difficult campaign. It’s hard to run against yourself and say, ‘Well, I disagree with all this.’”
Clooney is seen by many Democratic backers in Hollywood as a sort of compass given his engagement and activism. When he penned a New York Times op-ed last summer calling for Biden to not seek reelection, it marked a watershed moment in a movement that ended with the president’s decision to exit the race.
Instead of Harris inheriting the ticket, Clooney argued there should have been a race for the Democratic nomination. While he contended that Harris could have won a primary, Clooney said he had his eye on one particular governor.
“I think we have some really good governors,” Clooney said, adding that he would’ve liked to see a “quick primary” and naming Andy Beshear, the governor of his home state of Kentucky, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“But who I think is … levitating above that is Wes Moore,” Clooney said, referring to the Democratic governor from Maryland and pointing to his handling of last year’s Baltimore bridge collapse. “He’s a proper leader. … I like him a lot. I think he could be someone we could all join in behind.”
Clooney also stressed that now is the time for Democrats to find their next leader. “We have to find somebody – rather soon,” he said, adding, “It’s our job now to put together a proper team to stand up.”
“It’s hard to run against yourself and say, ‘Well, I disagree with all this.’” – Kamala didn’t do that because she didn’t want to run away from Biden and his incredibly successful presidency. And again with the delusional mini-primary bullsh-t. This was all happening in JULY 2024. The DNC was like six weeks away when Biden stepped down! And Clooney, Nancy Pelosi and the misogynistic podbros all wanted this pipe-dream mini-primary which would have blown up the Democratic Party with less than 110 days from the election. Instead of thanking Kamala Harris for her service and fully backing her and the Biden-Harris agenda AT THE TIME, Democrats were shivving both Joe and Kamala in the back for four years and then complaining about the blood stains on the carpet. Enough! I will never f–king support Clooney in any way, shape or form.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
It’s hard to listen to political commentary from a multi millionaire actor who wouldn’t spring for a decent dye job.
Exactly! And like – why? He always been grey. But then he publicly attacked someone for being old and got skewered online for looking old I assume.
But doesn’t he have anyone to tell him hey – let’s not go a uniform unflattering color that makes you look grey and like a Victorian consumptive? (It’s making a come back, maybe he’s trying to get in front of the trend?)
Why the hell doesn’t he get a peel ffs?!? Dear lord.
In his defense, Clooney dyed his hair to play Edward R. Murrow in the stage adaptation of Good Night and Good Luck, the 2005 movie that starred David Strathairn. But yes, he could have gone to a professional instead of buying a box of Just for Men. As for his remarks about Joe Biden, screw him! I partially blame him for the mess we are in now with Trump.
Something petty.
I think his hair colorist was pro Biden. Nothing else explains that sharpie dye job. Loser.
That photo shoot with Pitt must have really gotten under his skin. He’s been grey since he was in pre-k. Everyone knows bro!
He is the worst but his hair is for Good Night and Good luck on Broadway.
And it’s my civic duty to cut this rotten bastard out!! Hope he is happy with what he did and what we have now. Him and Sarandon are absolute idiots!!!! Sit down and STFU!!!!!
Agree 100% @Susan Collins.
Exactly this👆🏼👏🏼.. the definition of bravery in my book certainly doesn’t apply to him or any of the others at all. I loved Clooney from the “facts of life”until he opened his mouth.. now he’s dead to me.
Maybe he should talk more about all the vile stuff Trump is doing. But no he’s still talking about himself and Biden. 🤢
👆Exactly❗️
My sentiments exactly 👍 why isn’t he talking about what’s happening now, it’s all because he doesn’t want to offend Trump 😒
If he if felt it was his civic duty have those hard conversations behind closed doors. Make the phone calls but we handle family business inside the family not write an op-ed. Overreach George.
I can’t even look at him anymore. What a disgrace!
Exactly.
Like The Rock, I think Clooney thinks of himself as smarter than he is, more statesmanlike.
He and Jake Tapper can go suck Easter eggs. These people are false friends and in no way want the Democratic Party to change and grow and win unless they can take credit for it and get what they want out of it. Tapper especially sucks since he does damage on the regular.
Smug self centered old white males.
Brave commentary from an American multi millionaire who lives in Europe and doesn’t have to deal with the day to day consequences of his actions.
This. He can go back home to his estate in France and eat bonbons all day while we’re over here suffering under Mango.
You can hide under that bad dye job all you want, George, but we see you, you backstabbing, pretentious, self-righteous turd.
Wow. Read the room, George. Does he think farmers and small businesses and families of disappeared immigrants should be thankful to him for doing his “civic duty”? Rich white dilettante. Shutting up is free, dude.
“Shutting up is free”
Omg the comments are on fire today!!!
“It’s a moral imperative.”
I am done with Clooney as well. I consider him partially responsible for Trump. Will never support Clooney again.
Quisling.
All that money and he uses Rudy Giuliani Hair Color For Men??
The Democrats better get their heads out of their asses the knives out of the backs. I know alot of the party (especially our women) are speaking out but we need everyone.
The hair is for his role on Broadway – he is still the worst though
I’m embarrassed i ever thought highly of him. He and Pelosi kicked off the downfall of Biden. Over one bad debate. WIth another on deck. Things could have and would have turned around.
I think some people forget that Joe was really behind in the polls in 2020. Then he rallied and beat Trump. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were the only hope for the soul of this country and now that is lost.
Would I have loved a Kamala Harris Presidency. Absoloutley and I voted for her. But in the back of my head I didn’t feel good about how it all went down. You can’t rug pull the American public and say. Oh go here, go there, just do it. Pelosi can tell her senators to vote without reading first. But you can’t do it to the general American public.
I feel strongly, Joe will still be alive in 2028 and with all his faculties. And I think it would have laid a better path for Kamala to continue as the next President in 2028. But those are just my daydreams now.
I just hope someone decent rises in 2028 and beat another Trump term (my gut says he will go for a 3rd) even if the Republicans have to roll his carcass around with strings to sign executive orders and a puppet mouth. Or, and most likely, a potential Vance Presidency.
Dark days ahead.
Just what we need… a couple of old white guys chatting about President Biden’s age all while the old orange guy is taking down America at record speed.
He seems not to realize that primaries have to be organized, and that means securing the voting places, dealing with state laws about filing to run, etc. It’s not just, “Hey! Let’s put on a primary!”
About his hair: I believe he is currently playing Edward R. Murrow in a play, Good Night and Good Luck, and Murrow had shoe-polish black hair. But it does make him look old–the sin of which he accused Biden.
The thing is that it’s still happening! Some of these white Democrats (yes, I said it) are still trying to disappear MVP Harris. It was reputably reported a couple of weeks ago that during the Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign, Kamala offered to go there to push early voting. The Wisconsin Dems shot that down saying they didn’t want her to distract from what Musk was doing. But there’s a fine line between someone who energizes the base and a lightning rod for the opposition. Some voters in Wisconsin were not happy when they learned Harris was told not to come. I’m afraid now the operation is going to be to use her as an ATM and shunt her aside for actual campaigning. She is being pressured to run for governor of Cali or just go away completely while they push for some white savior Midwestern governor who is perfect. Of course, that person doesn’t exist. And, btw, last July while all of this was happening and MVP stepped up to save the party from a massive ass kicking, Wes Moore had been governor of Maryland for only 18 months, so Clooney just throws him in there so he doesn’t sound like a f**King racist.
Clooney’s big fat ego got him into this situation. It’s not that everyone didn’t already know that Biden was old, it’s that the White House and the press and the party kept insisting he was super alert and vigorous when he clearly wasn’t. So they cajoled and flattered Clooney into doing his “civic duty” and taking the hit for what was their responsibility. If there was problem within the party, they should have handled it. If Biden’s infirmity was a story, the NYT should have handled it. But Clooney’s ego led him into the trap and he deserves all the flak he’s getting.
He so arrogant and full of himself. He would suck his own d*ck if he could.