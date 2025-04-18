George Clooney calls it his ‘civic duty’ to complain about Joe Biden’s age

CNN’s Jake Tapper has written a book about how Joe Biden is old and how Biden’s White House staffers “covered up” Biden’s age. Because it’s not like Biden has been a public figure since his 20s and people were totally in the dark about his real age. Well, this week, Tapper interviewed George Clooney so they could pat themselves on the back for telling everyone the dirty secret about Biden’s age. This interview was likely conducted on the same day that Donald Trump spoke about kidnapping American citizens and sending them concentration camps in El Savador. The interview was likely conducted after Trump crashed the global economy with his insane tariff scheme. These two self-congratulatory white men thought this was the perfect moment to talk about how unbelievably brave and honorable they are for fixating on Biden’s age.

Tapper: You yourself did something that a lot of people would call brave when you wrote your op ed. Clooney: Well, I don't know if it was brave. It was a civic duty… pic.twitter.com/SfUcuLR2fq — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2025

“I don’t know if it was brave,” he smugly chuckled, fully believing in his own audacious bravery. Jesus, how contemptible. But wait, it gets even worse. After Tapper and Clooney jerked each other off, Clooney spoke about how Kamala Harris never should have been the nominee, because the Democratic nomination should have gone to a man.

Actor and major Democratic donor George Clooney told CNN there should have been a primary election last summer after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, while sharing which Democrat has caught his attention for 2028. Clooney’s comments, made in a sit-down interview Tuesday with CNN’s Jake Tapper, come as Democrats seek to correct their mistakes from the last election – in which they also lost the Senate to Republicans – and to coalesce around a strong message for 2028. “How they were running was that it was a failed administration,” Clooney said on “The Lead” of the campaign that former Vice President Kamala Harris inherited after Biden immediately threw his support behind her. “You can’t run against yourself, right? And that’s why that was a difficult campaign. It’s hard to run against yourself and say, ‘Well, I disagree with all this.’” Clooney is seen by many Democratic backers in Hollywood as a sort of compass given his engagement and activism. When he penned a New York Times op-ed last summer calling for Biden to not seek reelection, it marked a watershed moment in a movement that ended with the president’s decision to exit the race. Instead of Harris inheriting the ticket, Clooney argued there should have been a race for the Democratic nomination. While he contended that Harris could have won a primary, Clooney said he had his eye on one particular governor. “I think we have some really good governors,” Clooney said, adding that he would’ve liked to see a “quick primary” and naming Andy Beshear, the governor of his home state of Kentucky, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “But who I think is … levitating above that is Wes Moore,” Clooney said, referring to the Democratic governor from Maryland and pointing to his handling of last year’s Baltimore bridge collapse. “He’s a proper leader. … I like him a lot. I think he could be someone we could all join in behind.” Clooney also stressed that now is the time for Democrats to find their next leader. “We have to find somebody – rather soon,” he said, adding, “It’s our job now to put together a proper team to stand up.”

[From CNN]

“It’s hard to run against yourself and say, ‘Well, I disagree with all this.’” – Kamala didn’t do that because she didn’t want to run away from Biden and his incredibly successful presidency. And again with the delusional mini-primary bullsh-t. This was all happening in JULY 2024. The DNC was like six weeks away when Biden stepped down! And Clooney, Nancy Pelosi and the misogynistic podbros all wanted this pipe-dream mini-primary which would have blown up the Democratic Party with less than 110 days from the election. Instead of thanking Kamala Harris for her service and fully backing her and the Biden-Harris agenda AT THE TIME, Democrats were shivving both Joe and Kamala in the back for four years and then complaining about the blood stains on the carpet. Enough! I will never f–king support Clooney in any way, shape or form.