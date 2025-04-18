King Charles & Camilla did the ‘Royal Maundy’ service & there was a protest

On Thursday, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Durham for the annual Royal Maundy service. Maundy Thursday is a much bigger deal in the UK, I think? I grew up around Evangelicals and I’m not sure non-Catholics in America pay much attention to Maundy Thursday, a recognition of The Last Supper. Anyway, when Queen Elizabeth was around, she loved a Royal Maundy service and she would get decked out in one of her brightest coats and biggest Mad Hatter hats and enjoy a church service.

Charles tries to keep his mother’s traditions up, but Camilla rocked up to Durham Cathedral looking like Elphaba. Are “Easter colors” not a thing in the UK? Do you guys not wear pastels and light florals around the Easter holiday? Camilla’s little black cape added to her Wicked Witch of Windsor vibe. That hunter green would have been much better at Christmas.

Charles missed the Maundy service last year because of his cancer, so Camilla did the Maundy service in his place and she was the one to pass out “Maundy money.” This year, Charles reclaimed the tradition of the monarch, handing out white and red purses full of Maundy coins. You can read more about the centuries-long tradition of Maundy money here.

Two more interesting sidenotes about this outing. One, there was a loud, disruptive “Not My King” protest outside the cathedral, and those Republic people had bullhorns. I haven’t seen much coverage of the protest, but the Independent did post a video of C&C’s arrival where you get a glimpse of the yellow signs and you can hear the “Not My King” chants very clearly. There was a smattering of boos as well. Two, Charles and Camilla were photographed getting on their royal helicopter and getting the f–k out of Durham as soon as the service was over. That rarely happens – the British media and photographers mostly adhere to a “gentleman’s agreement” to not take or publish photos of the Windsors using helicopters like taxis.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “King Charles & Camilla did the ‘Royal Maundy’ service & there was a protest”

  1. Ana Maria says:
    April 18, 2025 at 8:03 am

    Camilla wishes she looked like Elphaba…

    Reply
  2. JoanCallamezzo says:
    April 18, 2025 at 8:03 am

    Charles looks unwell.

    Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      April 18, 2025 at 8:17 am

      My first thought as well. Is it my imagination or does it seem he’s shrinking in stature. This happened to my FIL in the late stages of his battle with cancer. His height was noticeably shortened.

      (The body starts throwing off calcium—it’s awfully painful.)

      Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    April 18, 2025 at 8:06 am

    Camilla s outfit so dowdy. Overkill with the jacket and veiled hat. Charles in the edwardian outfit. Charles must have been fuming over b o o s and protest signs. Good.

    Reply
  4. Me at home says:
    April 18, 2025 at 8:07 am

    Not to defend Camilla’s tragic getup, which is ugly in so many ways, but aren’t pastels for after the resurrection, not for right before the crucifixion?

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 18, 2025 at 8:11 am

      Camilla need a better tailor. The skirt seems to balloon out and the jacket seems ill fitting the hat is tragic. She needs maybe a gray or dark blue. But the tailoring is so bad. She looks like those elderly royals from the beginning of the 20th century

      Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    April 18, 2025 at 8:14 am

    Ah yes the wicked side piece lol.

    Reply
  6. Tina says:
    April 18, 2025 at 8:14 am

    Just so we are clear, this is the type of thing William will never do as King.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    April 18, 2025 at 8:19 am

    Charles once again walks ahead of Camilla this time through a field. She seems to be walking very carefully so she does not fall. He could at least have walked next to her.

    Reply
  8. Jais says:
    April 18, 2025 at 8:28 am

    Rocked up like Elphaba😂. Except she’s fr evil. Hope they keep getting those helicopter pics.

    Reply
  9. Gail Hirst says:
    April 18, 2025 at 8:28 am

    Why is Camilla trolling Spring??

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment