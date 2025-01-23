Billy Ray Cyrus also had to sing a cappella at Trump’s inauguration ball

Embed from Getty Images
I was driving with my mother in the wilds of New Jersey over the holidays (and by that I mean Bergen County), when we saw a bumper sticker of Trump with a rainbow clown wig on, and the caption read, “Elect a clown, expect a circus.” I laughed at the time, though now I’m feeling like it’s disrespectful to well-run circuses. But I suppose, “Elect a dumb con man, expect a low production value sh-tshow in which nothing is rehearsed or checked for quality and none of the bills get paid,” is a bit unwieldy for a bumper sticker. My point is, if you think even a fraction of Trump’s tech bro-funded inaugural committee millions went to ensuring technical difficulties were resolved for the inaugural balls, especially after Carrie Underwood’s performance earlier in the day, you’d be as mistaken as an acrobat missing their partner’s hands. For when it came time for Billy Ray Cyrus to don his finest cowboy hat and hit the stage at Monday night’s Liberty Ball, the only thing Billy Ray had liberty from was any form of accompaniment.

Few people are singing the praises of Billy Ray Cyrus’ performance at the Liberty Ball celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration — and the singer has blamed the bizarre set on technical issues.

On Tuesday, Cyrus told People that he “wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not.”

“I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me,” he said.

During his Monday night performance, the 63-year-old Cyrus strummed his guitar and gravelly sang the lyrics to “Old Town Road,” his 2019 collaboration with Lil Nas X, while the song’s music video was shown behind him.

After the video ended, he continued playing “Old Town Road” on his guitar while whistling before attempting to sing the song a cappella.

“If you encourage me, I’ll keep going,” Cyrus said to the audience. “They told me to kill as much time as possible.”

Then, his guitar cut out as he tried to go into his 1992 hit, “Achy Breaky Heart.”

“Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. Is my guitar on, guys?” he called out to the tech crew.

“Is anybody awake?” he continued. “Where’s everybody at? Is anybody back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on?”

Shortly after, two people from the tech crew came onstage to help Cyrus with his guitar, but nothing worked. After a few more minutes, he resorted to performing a monotone, a cappella version of “Achy Breaky Heart” before finally exiting the stage.

As you might expect, Cyrus’ performance was mocked by some on social media, with one person even describing it as “the perfect metaphor for the next 4 years.”

Still, Cyrus said that he had “a ball at the Liberty Ball” in his interview with People.

“I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, ‘You’re on,’ you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell,” he told the outlet. “I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock ‘n’ roll!”

[From HuffPost]

“They told me to kill as much time as possible.” Well, something certainly died. Friends, deplorables, countrymen, there is nothing quite like hearing Billy Ray Cyrus perform “Achy Breaky Heart” a cappella. May the next and only time it ever happens again be for an audience solely of those just pardoned for Jan. 6, if you catch my meaning. Still, I encourage you to watch the clip as everything goes wrong. The electric guitar crapping out was an especially nice touch, as if the instrument itself was saying, “I’m out! I didn’t sign up for this!” Anyone remember the classic Daffy Duck cartoon Duck Amuck, where the unseen animator messes with Daffy through the whole episode? And there’s the sequence where Daffy has to beg for his sound to be restored? Well, he happens to be playing a guitar at that moment (with a cowboy hat on!), and lord love a duck, if Billy Ray wasn’t the spittin’ image of Daffy strumming the guitar with nary a sound emitting forth. Whatever embarrassment you may have suffered, Mr. Cyrus, please know the gaffe made the day of this Looney Tunes lover’s heart. My achy breaky heart (achin’ and breakin’ over the new regime).

Embed from Getty Images

photos credit: Getty and Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Billy Ray Cyrus also had to sing a cappella at Trump’s inauguration ball”

  1. Alicky says:
    January 23, 2025 at 7:03 am

    Love this for him. And yes, Duck Amuck is a classic!

    Reply
  2. heygingersnaps says:
    January 23, 2025 at 7:22 am

    Surely he must have some money to have his hair properly washed, conditioned and styled?! He looks dirty and also looks like he must smell bad. Yuck.

    Reply
  3. Wilma says:
    January 23, 2025 at 7:25 am

    It annoys me to no end that he ‘performed’ Lil Nas X’s song for these f***wits.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      January 23, 2025 at 7:37 am

      Given that Lil Nas X represents so many things that these people hate it’s quite a choice but other than that and Achy Breaky Heart was has he got that non-fans will recognise?

      Although I’m not 100% sure that’s even him at this point, they could have pulled a guy out of an alleyway and scarfed him up.

      Reply
    • Ponchorella says:
      January 23, 2025 at 11:36 am

      Interesting that all these racist, anti-gay crusaders want to party to the Village People and Lil Nas X. 🌈 😂😂😂

      Reply
  4. somebody says:
    January 23, 2025 at 7:31 am

    Who can blame the guitar? I’d cut out on that song also. It is one of the dumbest ever written.

    Reply
  5. KeKe Swan says:
    January 23, 2025 at 7:47 am

    Well, he looked the part… I guess that’s the only thing you can say ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯

    Reply
  6. Meredith says:
    January 23, 2025 at 8:47 am

    The Instagram post that Trace put up about Billy Ray really puts a whole sad top on this whole business. Not a good time for anyone in that family in the past 12 months.

    Reply
  7. wendy says:
    January 23, 2025 at 8:47 am

    what in the Temu Johnny Depp hell was this? I read that his son posted a plea for him to get help after this trainwreck ‘performance.’

    Reply
  8. Serena says:
    January 23, 2025 at 8:59 am

    Well, I’m not surprised he was happy to perform for Trump lol he looks the part.

    Reply
  9. Donna says:
    January 23, 2025 at 9:31 am

    Precursor to the shit storm about to come. Billy Ray needs to take a shower.

    Reply
  10. Harla says:
    January 23, 2025 at 10:16 am

    Country music’s Rob Zombie.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment