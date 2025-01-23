Blake Lively wants a judge to issue a gag order on Justin Baldoni’s legal team

On Tuesday, Justin Baldoni’s team released “raw footage” from It Ends With Us, a ten-minute clip of Baldoni and Blake Lively shooting a “slow dancing” scene at a crowded bar. The scene was supposed to be used in a montage about their characters falling in love. Blake cited the filming of that particular scene in her sexual harassment complaint and her lawsuit against Baldoni. Baldoni added context for what actually happened within his lawsuit, then he released the footage to prove his point. There were obviously a lot of interpretations about what the video actually showed, but that didn’t stop Blake’s team from claiming that her visible discomfort (within the 10-minute video) proved that this was one instance of Baldoni sexually harassing her. Team Lively must have been unsettled by the fact that so many people actually watched the video and debated what it really showed about her dynamic with Baldoni though, because it looks like Team Lively is trying to make sure that Baldoni isn’t allowed to provide any more context or evidence of Lively’s misrepresentations or exaggerations.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds want a judge to gag Justin Baldoni’s lawyer … claiming he’s making false statements about the case.
The megastars filed a letter in court Tuesday … and, in it, they ask the court to issue a protective order to stop Baldoni’s lawyers — led by Bryan Freedman — from engaging in “improper conduct” including going on an alleged “harassing and retaliatory media campaign” against Blake and Ryan.
They say he’s violating court rules that stop a lawyer from making statements to the press that are irrelevant to a case and might prejudice the jury. In it, Blake and Ryan specifically mention the release of unedited footage from “It Ends With Us” filming … which Blake’s team claims “corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described” in her initial complaint back in December.
Remember, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and engaging in a coordinated effort to destroy her reputation. Baldoni has since filed his own $400 million lawsuit against Lively … accusing her of defamation, civil extortion and other allegations.
Baldoni’s team released the behind-the-scenes footage from the movie to prove he never made harassing comments … while Blake’s team pushed back and said Baldoni never discussed or choreographed the intimacy here — and, it made her uncomfortable.
Sources connected to JB tell TMZ … they believe it’s grossly unfair to impose a gag order after Justin has been defamed by the New York Times in an article that they say has cost him three jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars. All Justin wants to do, the source says, “is release videos and text messages to prove the allegations are false.”
The source adds, it is “unbelievable” that Blake Lively would go on a takedown campaign against Justin and then immediately turn around and say she wants a gag order so that Justin can’t defend himself.
I actually understand Team Lively’s point – Baldoni and his legal team are absolutely waging a trial in the court of public opinion, and given the multiple lawsuits involved, I’m sure gag orders will eventually be issued (hopefully to all sides). That being said, Team Lively is mad that they’re losing in the court of public opinion, let’s be clear. Blake, Ryan and their team have been waging their own campaign to win over the public, establish their narrative and rebrand Blake. They’re the ones who went to the New York Times, they’re the ones who immediately ran to People Mag for a sugary, sympathetic cover story about poor Blake, they’re the ones who have loudly screamed “DARVO” every time Baldoni pointed out an inconsistency or provided receipts to dispute Blake’s story. All of their efforts have been hampered by Baldoni refusing to just roll over. I’ve been asking this for weeks, but it’s still so striking to me – did Blake honestly think that Baldoni wasn’t going to fight back? Did she really think that he would not defend himself?
He’s using Depp’s playbook and it’s working.
Yes, he is.
A couple of Colleen Hoover’s emails from when JB first was involved were included in his 179-page filing. She mentioned feeling burned by Hollywood, she wanted him as Ryle, and she seemed to want to emphasize parts of the DV instead of a rom com. By the end of the film, she did not support JB at all, in fact she rather publicly has supported BL. There has to be a huge reason for this.
Not so fast….CH just deactivated her IG and removed her post supporting Blake on her FB page (which is still up).
Agree. And they’re screaming Darvo because that’s what this is 🙄
I am of 2 minds. I feel like Amber Heard was screwed. She was physically assaulted and abused by Depp (proved by pictures and hospital records) AND she was not on Depp’s level in fame or money (so she also got the “gold digger” narrative thrown at her). People really wanted Depp to not be guilty of the things she was revealing about him (drug abuse, violence). Blake and Ryan have a lot more power and reach than Baldoni. The only way for him not to get railroaded and blacklisted is to do exactly what he is doing–punching back and punching back hard. They went to the Times and People, but they just expect him to sit there and take it because he doesn’t have access to those outlets. Yes, he could have sexually harassed her, but I don’t feel like the video supports what she says. It sounds like she is trying to direct and he has one vision of the scene and he has another. And the fact that the smell thing didn’t happen like she said it did muddies the waters enough for him to get the benefit of the doubt.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were seen in an EDITED clip, not raw footage, that Baldoni’s team released. BL did not look comfortable. There is a very real chance that JB released a version that places him in the best possible light, and at best that was extremely awkward. At worst, we watched him touching her against her will sexually and several people are supporting him. That would be harassment, and it would support her claims of an unsafe workplace.
This.
We would have to see the unedited footage, yes. Because here, she is trying to direct the scene (clearly has the power to do THAT), but never says “there’s no touching in this scene, can we do it the way it’s scripted?” Instead, she says that they should be talking as they gaze at each other, not in silence. I guess I’m not seeing what everyone else is seeing?
By the time this is all over, I half expect all of the key players will have destroyed their own careers. My instinct is to always believe women but the waters on this one are so murky for me.
That said, I think Blake’s team asking for a gag order is just sensible. Justin’s team needs to wage this in court not in public. The longer this goes on, the less anyone looks good. Justin’s using the Johnny Depp playbook to run Ryan and Blake out of Hollywood and it seems to be working for better or for worse.
I’ve come to think everyone looks bad in this. And I’m shocked it’s happening.
He is poisoning the jury pool, so when the lawsuit comes, they would all have an opinion on the case instead of looking at the evidence. That is exactly what happened during Depp case.
I agree that a gag order makes sense but BL started this with going to the NYT. Kaiser is right, JB is fighting back in the same way – albeit maybe more obnoxiously because he couldn’t get the NYT to do his bidding for him.
Honestly watching the video, I don’t see the harassment. Yes it could make someone uncomfortable how he was touching her hair and nuzzling her in a normal workplace environment, but this is acting. I do wonder where the intimacy coordinator was, but how JB played it was in keeping with a scene is supposed to show them falling in love – and a scene if a man who’s controlling and abusive, right? (Disclaimer: I haven’t read the book or seen the movie). If she didn’t want to do those scenes, why sign up for the movie at all?
As for the rest of the allegations she made, I don’t know and haven’t seen the evidence for or against them. I’ll reserve judgment. But I have seen lots of clips of her being rude and tone deaf and I know she doesn’t have to be the perfect victim but I have a hard time believing that she was harassed. Based on the texts that JB released, it looks like he was being accommodating and trying to deal with her attempts to take over and direct the movie. Again, not her job. Why didn’t RR just buy her a film to direct and act in? Or maybe that’s what he ultimately did here.
Ok flame me!! lol.
The NYT went to JB and the rest and asked for their input, Lena. They are the ones who refused the NYT, not the other way around.
Blake Lively said she agreed to the script. If this wasn’t in the script, it was sexual harassment. Acting is a job. An actor’s job description does not include having to accept being mistreated. And it doesn’t matter what’s in the book–the actors work from a script, which may differ.
I won’t flame you. A lot of info has been thrown at us all at once. It’s made this case (at least in my mind) really confusing. I’m kind of feeling like I believe neither or them and that they’re both overprivileged and unprofessional fools and they both want to point the finger at the other for their unprofessionalism.
If you are asking if this is retaliation for her complaining about his harassment, the answer is yes. If you accept her initial claims, and I do, all of his behavior is illegal retaliation.
We’ve developed a standard for “innocent until proven guilty” that only seems to apply to men who have been accused of sexual misconduct by women. If it were any other type of crime, his shenanigans would be seen as baffling.
100% agree. Well said
it seems clear that he stupidly assumed SHE wouldn’t fight back.
it’s literally DARVO. it’s literally the same scheme that Depp used, with the same firm. also he was going to make “hundreds of millions of dollars”? sure, Jan.
I do not know about Baldoni, never seen him in anything, but I saw Blake looking and signaling at Leighton saying that some of the actors in GG started on cages. I just can’t with her and her husband. Horrible people.
Edit: I saw the video again and she pointed at Blake and said “Well, someone started in a cage” 🤮
Blake’s team didn’t leak to NY Times, she sued him and NY Times analyzed the lawsuit. Leaking and PR war started by Justin and his PR team previously employed by Depp. That is such a weird narrative that Blake went after that poor little man who did nothing wrong. Go to the very first articles on this blog about this. Almost all of us (including ME!) were pro-Justin because Blake’s team said nothing to the tabloids while Justin’s PR team was organizing the take down campaign. We all thought Blake was power hungry going after poor Justin, then after lawsuit was filed, we all learned that it was about sexual harassment in the workplace. Blake is an awful person with questionable history, but she never made up a story about getting sexually harassed while working in the industry since she was a teenager.
I disagree that Blake “started it.” Baldoni pre-emptively hired a PR firm to attack Blake because he anticipated accusations of sexual harassment could go public (and he likely caused them to go public by doing so).
There’s a subReddit called Am I The Assh0le (AITA)? The comments section debate who, in some interpersonal conflict situation, is, indeed, the a$shole. There is an outcome sometimes where all parties are at fault, which is labled Everyone Sucks Here.
This is totally an Everone Sucks Here situation.
Im co fused . Did Blake think people would automatI ally say, oh dear, poor Blake, that mean man off with his head. If you start a fight, expect to see it through on all sides. Full disclosure: I never liked Blake, she lost me at plantation wedding however, I never saw B in anything so I don’t know what he is capable of my guess is, both sides did their own sh*t and neither is completely innocent. I do think Blake and Ryan underestimated him and that may be their undoing nobody is going to come out of this clean. If there is a gag order it should be on both of them. Blake started the fight in Public why did she think he wouldnt retaliate the same way
Why can’t it be that there were two perspectives at play. That he really wasn’t interested in her, that he really was acting, that he really didn’t pick up on her being uncomfortable and that he stopped as soon as she set up a meeting to outline her perceived transgressions? Could it be she perceived harassment and continued to perceived harassment and that is valid too?
The issue is there were other tensions too ..over film direction which makes everything messy.
Wish this be solved by him saying I really didn’t mean to make you uncomfortable. And her saying I’m sorry for labeling you a bad person and not seeing that you’re trying your best? Now it’s this ugly public battle.
Well a judge will grant it or not. Then maybe Baldoni will ask for the same for Blake’s lawyer. And then they can go to court. Which is where this should be playing out.
I’m honestly shocked at these comments defending BL. Are we all watching the same released video? I’m not seeing any evidence of BL looking uncomfortable. I also see JB switch from acting to taking a step back when he says “cut.”
I’m asking in honesty because my eyes do not see any evidence of harassment.
Is Blake Lively problematic ? Hell yeah she is. But that doesn’t negate JB’s sleazy onset shenanigans. Just read the list of 30 demands. I don’t have a dog in this fight but that list convinced me who was in the wrong.
He is saying that the language of “no more” is misrepresentation. That by adding “no more” to them, she is acting like it was happening at the set or happening to her. I don’t know if that was in his complaint against her and Ryan or in a previously released statement. The law in NY doesn’t require that it happen directly to you for it to be illegal, but maybe he was joking about his sex life to someone on the peripheral of her hearing/presence and not to her and she included it. We won’t actually know until he puts in an answer to her complaint and discovery is conducted. In other words, just because she or he says it, doesn’t mean that’s the truth. In law school, we were told on Day 1 that there is the plaintiff’s version, the defendant’s version and the “truth” (there is never an objective truth–just what the jury will believe) is somewhere in between.
Blake didn’t accuse anyone else of sexual harassment but she sure jumped at the chance to work with Woody Allen and defend him against accusations.
I nearly always side with women but if she was so concerned about harassment why did she decline to meet the intimacy coordinator?
It feels like a power struggle not that she was sexually harassed.
She claims she was body shamed but told him he needed a nose job.
Something about her calling herself Khaleesi then inferring that Ryan and Taylor were her dragons very much feels as if she expected her name and connections to get what she wanted and when that didn’t work she went another way.
The fact that Mr. Totally A Feminist™️ is trying to move this to the public square instead of keeping it court based makes me think he’s even worse than she says.
I will not be surprised when other women start coming forward and speaking against him.
I genuinely don’t understand. If Blake goes to the NYT with parts of text messages throughout the article, which gets him dropped from his agency and gets him effectively cancelled , why isn’t he allowed to show the text messages in their entirety so people can decide for themselves after they have full context and video doing the same? Only her narrative is allowed to exist and he is supposed to just roll over and let his career and reputation die? That’s ridiculous. She took it to the court of public opinion, which had huge ramifications for him, so he is defending himself there. This mess is why we have a justice system and don’t just lock up everyone ACCUSED of a crime. Neither of them should have released anything to the public and should have just let this play out in court, however if one person releases to the public, the other person can’t be expected not to defend themselves in the same way.