Justin Baldoni released ‘IEWU’ raw footage of one of the scenes in Blake Lively’s suit

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are still furiously duking it out publicly, even though all of their drama is now part of multiple lawsuits. Last week, Baldoni finally sued Blake directly, as well as Ryan Reynolds and Lively and Reynolds’ publicist Leslie Sloane. This was after Baldoni sued the New York Times on New Year’s Eve, and after Blake Lively got everything going just before Christmas with a complaint to the California Civil Rights Department and then a lawsuit. In my opinion, the strength of Baldoni’s lawsuit is providing context and details around some of Blake’s claims. In the court of public opinion, he has (in my opinion) successfully shown that Blake has exaggerated and misrepresented certain events and situations. How it will all pan out in court, I have no idea.
Baldoni’s lawsuit also featured a treasure trove of written communications between Baldoni and Lively, as well as some comms between Baldoni and his Wayfarer team about Blake. Baldoni’s legal team now says that they’re launching a website to publish all of those communications so that people can read everything and decide for themselves. His lawyers told People: “Justin Baldoni and team has nothing to hide and this once more proves this. [Baldoni and his co-plantiffs] have the right to defend themselves with the truth. This is what we will be continuing to show with the upcoming website containing all correspondence as well as relevant videos that quash her claims.”
In addition to the promised website, Baldoni released the raw footage of one of the scenes in question in Lively’s lawsuit, where Lively and Baldoni’s characters were supposed to be slow-dancing at a bar. In Lively’s suit, she claims this is where Baldoni behaved inappropriately, “[Baldoni] leaned forward and slowly dragged his lips from her ear and down her neck as he said, ‘it smells so good.’”
Baldoni’s version of what this footage shows is that he and Blake both know they’re filming it for a “falling in love” montage without any dialogue and that Baldoni was in character, trying to act like he was falling in love, period. Lively’s response to Baldoni releasing the footage? Her team made this statement to TMZ:
“Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning. Every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described in Paragraph 48 of her Complaint.”
“The video shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character.”
“Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance, and no intimacy coordinator present. Mr. Baldoni was not only Ms. Lively’s co-star, but the director, the head of studio and Ms. Lively’s boss.”
Blake leaning away from Justin in the scene was not acting, according to her lawyers. They say, “The video shows Ms. Lively leaning away and repeatedly asking for the characters to just talk. Any woman who has been inappropriately touched in the workplace will recognize Ms. Lively’s discomfort. They will recognize her attempts at levity to try to deflect the unwanted touching. No woman should have to take defensive measures to avoid being touched by their employer without their consent.”
They were both speaking out of character within the scene, for what it’s worth. He was trying to “act” but then she spoke to him out of character, so he was directing her within the scene and she was legitimately pulling away out of discomfort. There was an intimacy coordinator working on the film as well – Lively mostly blew off those meetings, which meant that Baldoni had to speak to the intimacy coordinator solo and communicate the IC’s suggestions to Blake. What a mess.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Every actor has their process and I think they should have established how they would communicate while filming. If he’s her costar AND the director but stying in character while directing and she’s breaking character while taking direction that’s gonna be weird.
This is all so messy and I have no clue how this will all shake out.
Agree – within the first minute she is trying to tell him where to be positioned when clearly he has the shot set up for the edge light. IMO this scene comes off like she was trying to demand control and he was being professional.
The whole point of the movie is a sickly sweet romance that swings between extremes. A scene of them “chatting in slow motion” does not convey that and there are a lot of other scenes where that is more effective.
But not for a scene where they are supposed to be completely lost in each other, dancing, slow motion type of intimacy, which completely supports the set up for this scene. In before anyone calls me a misogynist – that doesn’t mean he is all clear of all the accusations.
Relief to see a few of you being sane about this, and Kaiser’s balanced take. Phew the ones down below aggressively asking if we think she lied? I think she exaggerated everyday events to suit her narrative and is trying to shame people into supporting her, and those who want to virtue signal, are doing so blindly. I said what I said.
I think it is absolutely clear that she filed a formal complaint about issues in the workplace. They were formally addressed during the break before they resumed filming. And there is tons of evidence that he launched a retaliatory PR campaign against her because of her complaints. Parsing their actions while they are filming isn’t really important IMO, because his communications with his PR team absolutely prove he was trying to target her for retaliation. The important parts of this case are in writing. He used the same PR firm as Johnny Depp, that says a lot.
@Tiffany, 100%.
The rest of this is all an attempt to distract from the basic facts: Blake felt uncomfortable, whether or not as outsiders reviewing the footage we feel she had the “right” to feel that way; she filed a complaint, as she had a right to do; and Justin worked with a team to “bury” her because of that complaint – which he had NO right to do.
Nothing about the he said/she said argument he’s trying to get the public to engage in regarding what actually happened on set, negates that.
@Nivz, it’s worth considering why he’s trying so hard to redirect the conversation from the actual stayed purpose for which he hired that PR firm – to penalize BL – and their plans to destroy her – and the ways your insistence that not being distracted by what he’s doing now is “blindly virtue signaling,” rather than simply playing into exactly what his PR rstrategy wants.
Blake has a right to feel uncomfortable. However, just because someone feels uncomfortable around a man ,does not automatically mean that the man is guilty of sexual harassment.
Both sides are trying to spin their case. In the end, it will be up to a jury to decide whether Baldoni’s actions amounted to sexual harassment and retaliation.
Yes it says you hate men. And don’t think women ever lie about anything. That is what it says. Me I don’t know. Because we don’t have all the information out yet. But yeah it doesn’t matter. You believe the woman. Because women have never used their sexuality to manipulate the situation. And no there wasn’t a smear campaign against her. Maybe his pr people put out one thing. But all the rest of it was people putting out their own videos of Blake being rude and obnoxious. Because she’s always been rude and obnoxious. Even during the Gossip Girl days. Well before she ever met this guy.
Where’s the evidence? Did you read his communications with his PR and crisis team? The reason so many people have turned against Blake is because they read the communication with his PR & crisis team and compared it to what she submitted in her complaint. His lawsuit has timestamped conversations and they highlight where her conversations she submitted to her complaint has missing conversations. Also, his lawsuit has conversations with her publicist and the Daily Mail throwing Justin under the bus and then the reporter goes to Justin’s rep and basically calls Blake’s rep a liar and they want to know the other side of the story.
My opinion is that Blake wanted the public opinion of her to change but her publicist wanted to get revenge on her former employee and Wayfarer for leaving her. I think her publicist did a good job of gaslighting her and their intention was to only file the complaint but went through with the lawsuit when Justin and & Wayfarer went on a suing spree.
Now people consider Blake a liar because what she filed in her complaint is contradicted by what Justin filed in her lawsuits. What did she put in her lawsuit versus her complaint? I think that will give people a better idea if she was being deceptive about the SH. Lying in a complaint versus lying in a lawsuit is different. If her attorneys back away from all the claims and scenarios she made in her complaint now that they are aware that Justin has text, video, audio, and emails to contradict her, more people are going to be confident that she lied.
Has her lawsuit been filed yet?
If you read the 179-page filing you will see that Blake was jovial and friendly up until Justin refused to let her look at the dailies and control the behind the scenes process. Then she flipped and shocked everyone with the document. There was a very obvious turning point in her behavior and it wasn’t based on his supposed misconduct (because she continued to be friendly—taking photos of him with her baby, laughing into the night) but on his refusal to provide her access with the dailies.
Reading the document changed my mind. He does not come across well (too officious, effusively placating, Mr. Peace and love you guys!) but she is a control freak and with her husband, an absolute terrifying combo of abuse of power. The actress who played young Lily Bloom texted Baldoni to say what a wonderful director he was even after shooting ended and only stopped speaking w him after close contact with Lively.
People: this is NOT an Amber situation. Heard had tons of evidence to back up her abuse. There were many ppl on the set of IEWU and not one has spoken out about witnessing Justin abuse Blake. If she has concrete evidence or even text messages complaining about how creeped out she was, she should release it now. Her case is looking hole-ier by the minute.
@ Tiffany Agreed 100%
“ Yes it says you hate men.”
No, you’re the only one saying that. Sounds like misogyny to me.
@Tiffany:-) – I totally agree, he seems to be trying to direct attention away from the sexual harassment claims and hopes to win in the court of public opinion. I haven’t seen anything from his side that disproves what he has been accused of….
Gross.
I have a feeling this kinda shit happens waaaaaaay more often then we ever hear about. Actors are in such a uniquely vulnerable position when it comes to intimacy scenes and are often beholden to the whims of directors and co-stars who may play fast and loose with the creative process——hence the importance of an intimacy coordinator. TBC, I’m Team Blake in this mess but it’s confounding why she wouldn’t be more present and involved in the meetings with the IC for her own protection and comfort if for no other reason.
Did you watch the clip? In this footage there is no harrassement going on. It’s supposed to show how they are falling in love and she is not taking direction at all. He is trying to get her to be silent and just looking into his eyes she wants them to talk because it’s more romantic because that is what she and ryan are doing so finally baldoni gives up and says ok. She is never in character and I’m starting to think that maybe she just can’t. So why does she want to be in such a role that requires intimacy and physical interaction? Just do a legal drama where you don’t have to be touched to convey the story. Also there are other clips of other scenes where she is pulling him in while directing (by the looks of it) so I’m confused.
Um yes, I saw the video (she looks incredibly uncomfortable) and yes I read her 80 page lawsuit and yes I am also still 100% Team Blake. Imagine all the vile behavior actors could potentially get away with under the guise of “being in character”– again hence the importance of an on-set intimacy coordinator. And if her lawsuit delivers on what is has promised, it will be interesting to hear from other actors who have had similar issues with Baldoni and how people here will spin their claims in defense of JB.
If that nuzzle and kiss on the neck was unscripted, it means there was no consent. All sexual contact requires consent. There is no blanket consent based on characters, because actual humans, not characters, are getting touched. It may seem sweet and harmless to us, but they were having an out of character conversation (although their bodies were being filmed) when it happened so if not in the script it would have been very jarring.
Cherry-picked it may be, but I can clearly see that JB was making his costar uncomfortable. If I saw this interaction at my local pub, I’d be concerned.
As for “releasing” this footage to the public, that is straight out of the Depp playbook and I am not falling for it. Does Baldoni own this footage?
I think it is telling that there was apparently no Intimacy Coordinator on set this day – they are supposed to be able to overrule directors. I think having an IC has been a sort of Hollywood panacea, like “Oh, they hired an Intimacy Coordinator, so progressive – it must mean there was no sexual harassment possible!” But at the end of the day, I wonder if it has really changed things at all, or if It’s just another way to blame women – “Well, why didn’t she speak up? Why didn’t she complain or say something to the IC?” is the new “Why didn’t you scream?”
From what I gather, in preproduction she was saying she didn’t need an intimacy coordinator. Maybe she had a certain level of trust and faith in Justin. At some point that seems to have changed. I don’t know if her decision to not use one in the beginning reflects her experiences and decisions towards the end of filming. The timeline of when she declined and what happened with intimacy coordinator after things went bad isn’t clear to me. I am also team Blake.
She never said she didn’t need one. She said she’d meet the IC once they started shooting. Justin met with the IC before the movie started shooting. Then there was no IC on set.
@Kebbie, but there was an IC on set. Blake states this during one of her interviews. The question is was the IC present during all intimacy scenes, not just sex scenes. That may be the discrepancy.
Deadline is a Penske publication, and Penske owns just about any Hollywood news. Deadline says that the footage released by Baldoni has been edited: https://deadline.com/2025/01/blake-lively-justin-baldoni-video-reaction-1236263012/
Thank you for pointing out the editing. The first thing I read about this yesterday mentioned that the footage was edited, so I was very surprised to see the headline on this call it raw.
I also don’t see how him releasing edited footage proves him. This is one take, of course he released the one where he’s not openly harassing her. Maybe all the takes are like this, but I get the feeling this was the best one.
I noticed that comment regarding the editing too! Although it was referenced in such an offhand way that I was unclear what they thought had been edited.
I think at this point they should both just save it for the trials. The court of public opinion isn’t going to help either one of them. I just wonder why some of these issues weren’t addressed during filming. They both look bad and unprofessional to me.
Didn’t they address it?? Blake got the studio in a meeting and made Justin sign a statement not to harass her or her coworkers? Then, Justin hired a PR team and started attacking Blake when she was preparing for the lawsuit.
No-that’s Blake’s version. You need to read and review Justin’s account. The truth is probably somewhere in between with some exaggeration and things out of context but yea I don’t believe that’s how it went down.
@Jab, are you saying Blake totally made up the statement? Justin mostly ignored the sexual harassment accusations, he is talking a lot about other things instead of what he did to Blake.
She filed a complaint and st this point has not provided any evidence to prove her claims. I don’t have to say she made up her statement. But saying her statement is truth without having any evidence? As many have commented-I want see this play out in court and have the evidence presented before saying who is to blame here. From the sounds of it you’ve already made up your mind
@Jab, I mean, Blake presented the statement with 30 points regarding workplace conduct to the court, that she discussed with Justin and other executives. Justin never refuted this as far as I know, please correct me if I am wrong. You are stating, Blake may have lied to the court, no such thing happened even though Blake presented the evidence to the court? Why would she lie about something so easy to prove by asking the studio, producers? I mentioned this because the original comment said why these complaints were never discussed during shooting. They were discussed and Blake made a point of starting the document trail. I am stating a fact presented to the court, I am not discussing my opinion.
You really should read his lawsuit before you make the claim that his PR firm attacked her first. His lawsuit has timestamp, dated correspondence between him, Blake’s publicist, and his crisis team. There is also correspondence between Blake’s rep and Daily Mail.
I’m trying to rectify the fact that Blake and him wrote the intimacy scenes while they were with Ryan in Blake and Ryan’s home but she’s now saying it was sexual harassment after she refused to meet with the intimacy coordinator.
There is correspondence with Wayfarer, Justin, and Sony pushing back on her claims but her representative said they couldn’t make changes. Finally Sony telling them to just give her everything she wants so they can use Taylor’s music,finish the movie, and make their money back. If you review his lawsuit, Sony was pushing back on the harassment claims.
As for this clip, it appears that he’s in character until he says cut. I’m curious to see the script. The video show her narrative of you smell good has been contradicted. It also contradicts his narrative of her initiating the nose comment.
I’ll wait until her team releases documents supporting her claims.
@T, Of course publicly Justin attacked Blake first in an organized PR campaign. We didn’t know what Justin did, we were all speculating that Blake may have got power hungry, because there was almost nothing leaking about what he did. She waited until the movie tickets were sold, then started the legal process and working with the press. If you go back to the first articles, you would read they were all pro-Justin, because Justin’s PR team was trying to discredit her before she spoke up about her experience.
Seven blue please provide the evidence she presented to “the court” you referenced. I’m familiar with the complaint where she lays out what she says occurred in detail but doesn’t provide any proof because it’s a complaint-she doesn’t need to provide proof. Again this needs to go to court and evidence provided so Blake or Justin can prove who here is to blame. As far as your comments how he hasn’t refuted harassment claims-I have no doubt he’s gathering his evidence to fight this claims and present his case to court. If you blindly support her-just say that instead of stating whatever Blake says is truth because you feel it is. Again, hold opinions until evidence is presented in court
You’re missing the email communication between Wayfarer, Sony, Justin and her “rep.” If you would read his lawsuits, you would not make some of the statements that you keep making. They were pushing back on the statements that she was making but she refused to comeback to set unless it was signed the way that she presented. I get the impression that Sony may have had someone on set that was in the know. Don’t forget that Sony also has an issue because she would not sign her mandatory SAG documents.
@sevenblue if you would read the lawsuit, her publicist started the mudslinging first. There’s text messages between her publicist and a reporter and then the reporter goes to his publicist because the reporter says that her publicist is a liar and he wanted Justin’s side of the story.
If you don’t want to read it, you can find someone that is reading it word for word.
The anti-Blake articles were because of Blake. People didn’t like how she marketed the movie with her shampoo and cocktail lines. Before you say that was what Sony signed off on, it wasn’t. If you read Justin’s lawsuit you would know that communication between Wayfarer and Sony contradicts that. It was going so bad that Heath implored Sony to implore her to course correct.
yeah, I don’t see how this exonerates him because she’s clearly uncomfortable and clearly keeps trying to get him to stop kissing and nuzzling a bunch. do I think that makes sense in the context of the scene they’re filming? yeah, but she’s clearly trying to get him to stop in a friendly way.
I also want to be clear that not feeling the need to meet with an intimacy coordinator outside of filming doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be an intimacy coordinator on set during the filming of moments like this. to my knowledge, at no point has Baldoni stated that an IC was present during filming, which was Blake’s actual complaint. this video shows why they clearly needed it, since they’re on two different pages on how to film the scene.
It clears him in one of the examples Blake put in her case. She stated that there was a scene that he said she smelled good out of character. She even clarified that this scene had no sound, so this clip he released shows that SHE brought up the smell , not him. The neck nuzzling is a huge part of the book (he is obsessed with the tattoo on her neck and then he finds out what it means). There was an intimacy coordinator from the beginning, and if she was uncomfortable acting in love, they should have adddressed that.
again, there was an intimacy coordinator that she said she would wait to meet until filming began. she then stated that an IC was not present during all intimate scenes. clearly there was not one present during this scene in which they are trying to choreograph intimacy while filming.
as an HR director it’s really wild to me how many of you seem to think that sexual harassment can’t occur on a film set that requires the actors to be intimate.
“the neck nuzzling is a huge part of the book (he is obsessed with the tattoo on her neck and then he finds out what it means). There was an intimacy coordinator from the beginning, and if she was uncomfortable acting in love, they should have adddressed that.”
I think releasing this footage is bizarre. I don’t think it helps either of them. She DOES look uncomfortable. And he doesn’t, in what we can see , in my casual opinion, look to be doing anything overtly wrong.
I think that as someone that has never acted in a film, I don’t know what is typically happening on set. But to me it looks like his direction makes sense. If the audience is meant to be watching them fall in love before our eyes, his acting displays that to me. He is making this look romantic and like they are lost in each other, and she is fighting him tooth and nail on it. He is steering her one way, and she is telling the *director* where the light should be and oh “we should totally just keep talking and talking”?
Then on the flip side, she seems to GET the whole aspect of “come really close to kissing without kisssing, it’s what they want to see, don’t give the audience that yet” all while still saying “more chatting please”.
It just seems so odd because to me, a complete outsider, what he is trying to film makes sense, and she seems to be trying to rewrite the whole vibe/purpose of a scene WHILE cameras are running. But maybe she was not given any warning, if she showed up truly thinking this was just meant to be slow dancing and chatting, and he came at her like Pepe le Pew, it makes a lot of sense WHY she was uncomfortable.
None of my above commentary is really meant to say who was in the wrong here, I’m just so confused that this even happened in this way. It comes across as if they just roll cameras willy nilly with no plan, let both actors GUESS what they should be doing, and hope to get a cohesive story in the can by the end. To to me the one thing this footage shows is that someone was behaving very unprofessionally, because it was as if they were filming two entirely different scenes. I’m just not sure it’s clear which person it was just by looking at this.
My understanding is that Blake agreed to certain intimate scenes as they were in script when she signed on to the project and worked with the IC for those . Her issue was Justin kept adding intimate scenes, brought in another IC who he says was suggesting where more intimate scenes could go (not at all the IC’s job) and her refusal was adding those scenes and therefore not meeting with IC for additional scenes she did not agree to . What he’s doing in this footage is improvising intimacy with the touching and kissing and it does seem that she’s uncomfortable and making awkward jokes to cope with it. He’s crossing a line if the scene does not call for those actions, even if he thought they should be in.
This!!!!
When did he bring in another IC? I had not read that, but if so, it tracks, and I think that is also important context. I’m thinking about how JB insisted on bringing in one of his pals to act on set during the scene where Blake’s character gives birth (mostly naked). Would you trust some new IC that he brought in? I’m not sure I would, especially if they were perceived as just a vehicle for the director to get the intimate scenes that he wanted. Something seems fishy there.
I thought the whole point of having an IC was that they were required to be on set at all times, but apparently the director can just…send them away?
WTF?
@Jay, the “pal” IS an actor with multiple TV and stage credits. In Justin’s suit, he says the hiring was akin to Blake casting her sister, also an actor, by the mere virtue of her being her sister.
Upon reading the filings, I find both of them are absolutely insufferable in different ways. But it is very evident that Blake had so much power from the start and kept pushing until she got pushback. Then she went in for the kill.
As for some commenters saying he doesn’t address the 17-point complaint, he does. For the love of God, read the filing. The press just didn’t pick up on them because “being confused what she was referring to” and “acquiescing because they agreed with the standards set, not because they committed infractions” does not make good headlines. Also, there is a separate 30-point complaint that Blake read aloud that isn’t released, so that’s not to be confused with the 17-point document. If there’s anything in that 30-point complaint that Blake wants to tell her, we’re all ears.
This makes a lot of sense to me. I’m getting tired of this saga and think JB should have just apologized for making Blake uncomfortable instead of hiring a PR firm.
Yes that would been warranted but she sent this to the NYT knowing it would destroy his reputation and impact his career. If someone publicly tried to destroy me you bet your butt I would not take it lying down if I had receipts. Yes they should have hashed this out Blake took this another level and Justin is making sure she pays
This whole back and forth lawsuit is very sad. Very sad for both of them.
I think a lot of things can be true here.
That Blake took over the project that Justin had a more sombre vision for.
That Justin made a some inappropriate comments that was taken out of context or in actual made Blake uncomfortable.
That Justin felt slighted by the rest of the team who took Blake’s side because she’s a bigger star with more influence.
That following watching the video, where they both admitted different romantic styles with their partners- Justin’s intense 5 minutes stares with his wife and Blake with non-stop chatter with Ryan. They wanted to each introduce that element to the story and it’s not out of reason that Blake would feel uncomfortable with his particular direction.
That Blake marketed the press tour alongside her personal projects and also did very poorly and self-involved interviews, even if there was a memo to stick to talking points, there was no brevity to any part of her interviews that this story needed.
That Justin said he felt insulted in his lawsuit by Blake saying he needed a nose job but clearly in the video, laughs it off and mentions Jenny Slate having the same big nose too.
That Blake realised how much damage to her reputation the press tour caused and went the lawsuit route, exaggerating part of her interactions with Justin.
That Justin, seeing the chitchat about Blake’s poor press tour capitalised on it with his PR team and made it worse.
Honestly, they should all get together with a mediator, settle this mess, release a semblance of the truth of what really happened and try to salvage both their reputations.
It’s not everything that is a lawsuit.
This is the answer. It’s clear she’s uncomfortable in this scene, yet it’s also clear he’s trying to portray intimacy between the characters in the movie he bought the rights to film. He isn’t sexually harassing Blake here, IMO, he is playing the scene the way he envisioned.
Blake seemed to come into the project wanting to control his vision and honestly, she seems to not want to be touched by him or even deeply engaged with him which leads me to believe she does not like him at all. Whether that’s because he was truly sexually harassing her has yet to be determined.
I like you explanation..
except trying to add more intimacy and touching that’s unscripted in the moment is not professional. I get what he’s going for, but this all should have been discussed and planned BEFORE the cameras started rolling, not after. THAT is the problem.
just because the role calls for intimate scenes doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be blocked and scripted beforehand.
Yes well said or written
This exactly, well said.
They need to settle this out of court ASAP. This isn’t doing either one of them any favors.
Yep. Both their reputations are trashed at least for those of us following this peripherally. And Ryan Reynolds too. A lot of entitlement all around.
I mean her career is over in my estimation- what director in their right mind would want to work with her after this- so she has nothing to lose I guess and neither does he, it’s unfortunate it got to this place.
Shouldn’t an intimacy coordinator be on set while scenes like this are being filmed? Why should Blake have to go to meet them before filming even starts?
Nearly all of this could have been rectified if she were able to tell someone on set at that moment that she was uncomfortable.
This meeting issue with IC before filming sounds like the made-up defense by Justin’s PR team. Nobody says the actress has to meet the IC before shooting. If she was ok with the script, she may not see the reason. The IC has to be present during shooting in order to help the choreography of the scenes and to check if everybody is ok.
It seems like a good idea to meet with the IC beforehand to discuss boundaries etc. To my understanding, the whole value of an IC is that they are not beholden to the director (or director/ costar) and can halt production if things don’t feel right. It doesn’t really seem like that was the case here, does it?
I’ll go even further and say that to me, it seems like a red flag that the IC was apparently fine with communicating
only through JB. If, as alleged, Blake “refused” to meet with the IC (and I am not sure if I believe that), why was that allowed to happen?
The IC is supposedly empowered to make sure everyone on set is safe, even if that means insisting on meeting both actors before production can go forward. Or is the IC nothing but a fancy title?
New theory – Ryan Reynolds could not handle BL being in movie like this and intentionally or unintentionally caused a clamp down on the intimacy/dynamic in the movie and couldn’t keep himself out of it.
Bc all three of them suck but RR being one of the most rich powerful and connected people in the industry doesn’t cancel out the previous rumors that he struggled with his partner’s success.
I also think Ryan is to blame for this all going downhill. I do think Blake and Justin did start out well and they did have a friendly dialog with each other at the beginning . I think Ryan maybe saw some rough cuts, either got jealous or thought it could potentially make a lot of money. Given the fact he had no role during production and decided to write scenes, goes to show he just thought he could throw his weight around and take over.
Blake and Justin won’t bounce back from this, just Ryan will unfortunately continue to thrive.
Do you think so? His wife outed him as a scab. He could be banned from SAG for up to 5 years but he does have the gin and Mint Mobile money.
He was with Blake & Justin when they were writing the intimacy scenes. I think the fact that people are overlooking the fact that it was disclosed that Ryan was present when they were writing the intimate scenes. If the three agreed as it was being written or re-written, how does it now become sexual harassment?
I believe the reason that she wanted the daily was to make sure they had their version of the story correct. She didn’t realize that there was audio of their interaction which contradicts her version in her complaint. Now, does the script contradict her or him? If the script has the dancing and intimate interaction in it, it supports him. Before anyone jumps on me, Blake had more power on the set that the directors and producers and I’ll remind you at no point did she contact SAG, her attorney, or agent concerning SH until after she received public backlash. It was always Ryan.
what he is doing in this scene was not scripted or written. they’re literally filming the scene while also trying to discuss how the scene should be blocked. that is the problem!! I don’t know what we’re not getting about this. she agreed to what was in the script, and here he’s trying to add a bunch of touching and kissing that wasn’t in the script. it made her uncomfortable. that is very much what makes it sexual harassment.
it’s the equivalent of saying that because a woman was okay with kissing she must be okay with more because she agreed to be intimate. it’s not appropriate.
agreed. it looks to me like she is very uncomfortable with him all up in her face/neck. and just hte fact that his team chose to release this footage is very sus. does not make me believe him more.
The neck obsession stuff is in the book.
How do we know he is adding unscripted touching? Maybe he is. Or maybe Blake didn’t like the silent slow dancing and wanted constant banter and thought she would advocate for that whilst filming the scene blunted of beforehand.
People are making a lot of assumptions when we just don’t know.
He split with Scarlett Johansson-i always for the vibe he didn’t want to be with a movie star, he’s the star. He and Justin Timberlake need to be the stars of their marriages IMO. Remember, ryan was so quiet and private with Scarlett but with Blake they’re very open about their relationship & lives etc I think he’s more comfortable with that because Blake isn’t a movie star and the info they share has more to do with their personal life than work
It’s supposed to go to court right? So it’s feeling gross to me that JB released these videos.
JB is clearly flooding the zone to try and discredit BL, instead of just handling this via his lawsuits which says everything I need to know about what’s going on here. BL filed her lawsuit request/complaint and maybe gave it to the NYT or they got it and reached out to her (my guess is NYT was on this beat already trying to cover what went down, based on who wrote the article and what I know of their Harvey W investigations). Since then JB has been just constant dumping info into the news cycle and it reeks of DARVO. Get that man out of my face, for real.
Also that video makes me super uncomfortable and she seems uncomfortable so I’m not sure why he thinks it’s exonerating him.
Agree! People are falling for the smear campaign again. It’s so disgusting.
The counter suit and steady dribble of leaks is doing it’s job well — we have gone from BL being a victim we believe to they all suck, even RR and should just settle to “save their reputations.” She must have been wearing a short skirt, flirting with him, and why was she in his room anyway?
I take issue with BL’s lawyers statement:
Every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described in Paragraph 48 of her Complaint. The video shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character. Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance, and no intimacy coordinator present.
I’m pretty sure the whole point of JB’s team releasing the footage is to show that BL and team lied and mischaracterized her account of this scene. She said the scene was to be filmed without dialogue. JB repeated several times that it was just a montage, talking was not necessariy and they would just gaze and stare. It was BL who kept insisting they talk throughout the scene. So to say in her claim that he spoke as himself and not his character is silly since she requested to talk and did the same herself.
Secondly she claimed he grazed her lips and told her she smelled good. Again, the clip shows he did say that in response to BL saying she had spray tan and apologizing for the smell.
You can argue whether or not improvising intimacy was appropriate, but I think the point is to show BL has exaggerated her claims and is capable of lying, which puts all her claims into doubt.
It’s also hard to believe with how assertive BL has been throughout the whole production (as evidenced by the text exchanges) and even her actions in the clip – she has no problem expressing how she wants the scene directed – but she somehow never expressed her discomfort until the production was on break due to the film strike and then she came up with her list of demands for returning to set.
The fact that she felt comortable enough to tell him that he needed to get his nose fixed is quite something. I was fully prepared to dislike both of them but after seing both of their lawsuits and the footage shown so far…. Blake you need to settle this.
everytime i read a celebitchy article about it i am more disgusted and more surprised how well his darvo and “court of public opinion” case is going.
and i understand more why a rapist is our president and how we punish women for lack of perfection and we don’t want to ruin any man’s “future” or “reputation” by something a woman “says”. she cannot be trusted- and anyway, there’s just something about her i don’t like
she was *gasp* RUDE!
the sexual harasser isn’t giving context- he is gaslighting. he is holding himself to no standard but shining a glaring light on any iota of “inconsistency” or “air of superiority” she may have.
and sadly, that is all he needs for most of our society to label her a villain and him a victim.
this write up made me so depressed.
100%, Ariel. I’m disappointed that otherwise smart thoughtful people on this site are falling for this. We can all name ways in which Blake has shown she sucks. But if you read everything associated with this and apply some critical thinking and look at your own internalized oppressive conditioning, this is so clear. This is DARVO.
On top of all of it, Baldoni’s lawyer is disgusting. He is Trumpian in his moves, his statements, everything. Releasing a website?! That is horrifying and such a reflection of where we are in our society. I cannot believe any of this is being normalized: Baldoni’s behavior, his hiring of Depp’s PR people, his lawyer who is and I cannot state this enough, acting like he’s been mentored by Trump.
@Green Desert I read all the documents and applied my critical thinking skills/powers of discernment, did you?
If you read everything you would know that Blake was given so much power to consistently overstep her role as actress and executive producer since the beginning (starting with wardrobe). Baldoni actually sounded sickeningly accommodating, bending over backwards/zero backbone by trying to be the “nice guy” he presents himself to be. You would know that she didn’t come up with the 17-point complaint until after she was refused access to the daily edits (which is not a normal request), and that based on the high level of openness and highly cringey communication she had with Baldoni, that she was never afraid to speak her mind. She was never afraid to make veiled threats to sway things her way. If she was uncomfortable with the way Baldoni behaved, you bet there would be texts exchanges about it, not: super cringey/friendly professionalism/passive aggression—silence during covid (after being denied dailies)—then BOOM, accusations. I want to see her time-stamped text exchanges about her experience being harassed as THAT would count as real evidence. The 17-point document shocked and confused many ppl when it was presented, and the threat of her leaving was too big to be dismissed at that point. I actually believe that. Why hasn’t she released texts? Because she knows that once she opens that can, everything is up for scrutiny/discovery (her exchanges with costars, Swift and her husband).
Ryan called Baldoni a sexual predator AFTER the movie did well and Blake’s reputation was left in tatters. It’s a huge accusation that merits much more than what they did with it. For example, when they presented the 17-pt complaint, Blake threatened to leave if they were not met. She did not threaten to have him replaced. She did not report him to SAG or any authority figures. Sony representatives were all around; their email exchanges show confusion but also acquiescence to the real power players in the game. If Blake and Ryan were truly concerned with him being a real “sexual predator” she would’ve reacted far more severely. Again: she literally stopped being friendly AFTER she was told no more dailies would be heading her way.
And just so ppl know, I support Amber Heard: she was truly abused and maligned and has a wealth of evidence to prove it. When I first read the NYT article I sided immediately with Blake. I believed her 100% and wanted to see everything come to light. Now that things HAVE, they are NOT what they seem. Blake was seen lying about small things like writing the rooftop scene in private text messages. Then she tells the world that her husband wrote it. And then it comes out that all her claims are exaggerations/distortions (being shown pornography, having them barge in on her constantly, Cherry-picked text exchanges that fail to show how Baldoni’s team didn’t have to do much, the “you smell good”). Unless she releases truly damning evidence, she does not have a case in court. Any lawyer worth their salt can pick her case apart with a toothpick.
If you read everything you would know that she did not read the book, did not want to partner with any DV support groups, and that SHE came up with the marketing plan with Sony. This is especially gross behavior for someone who claimed she experienced sexual harassment. Her IG exhibits at the time really reveal her character—the levity and self-absorption are shocking to revisit.
Does DARVO apply to what Blake has done?
Lainey gossip has been covering it well. She was pointing out Justin’s billionaire backer, questioning his hiring of Johnny Depp’s crisis PR, and talking about how all the women avoided him from the get go. I’d suggest following her coverage.
Seconding the LaineyGossip recommendation — their coverage has been exemplary and eye-opening when viewed alongside what happens here.
I completely agree with all of these comments. it’s really disappointing seeing people fall for DARVO because they’re predisposed to not like Blake. it’s very literally the same tactics used against Amber, and it’s disheartening seeing it in play. even down to assuming Taylor posted about her donations for the LA fires to distract from her name coming up, like she cares about that. and like she doesn’t regularly donate for causes.
There are people in the industry who don’t believe Justin would do anything that Blake accuses him of doing. The actress that played young Lily sent glowing text messages to him. Nobody has said anything negative about Justin except Blake and Ryan. Rolling Stone wrote an article that was positive for Justin. Who should we believe?
Exactly. It’s making me sick to my stomach to read the article and the comments. Also there are a whole lot of new names who are commenting negatively about BL. I thought we all agreed that there are no perfect victims and just because someone did something in the past and is unlikeable does not mean they can’t be harassed.
I watched the full 10 minutes – it looked like two people trying to direct the movie at the same time. In a bit of a power struggle. But trying to be nice to each other at the same time. There are some very blurry lines between the two. They are in character, out of character, trying to create an intimate moment, while he is in character, out of character, being a director. She wants to make sure her Loubitins are filmed properly. It was a lot.
I could feel the friction between them. In the texts between Justin and Blake, it seemed like he wanted a collaboritive enviornment. Or was that just him being ‘nicepool’ acting like something. When in reality, he wanted full control and final say.
I don’t want to fall for something either side presents in a snippet. When the truth is bigger than that.
I just hope they take this to trial. If it makes sets safer for men, women and non-binary (f u trump) in the long run. That would be the best outcome I can think of.
Blake is not the perfect victim, but I can see her look uncomfortale in that scene. But he wasn’t hitting her over the head with a club and dragging her back to his cave either.
It’s like that old saying, There are three sides to every story: your side, my side, and the truth. And no one is lying. Memories shared serve each differently.
“… it looked like two people trying to direct the movie at the same time.” YES, that is how it looked to me. She wanted to change the lighting, talk when he wanted to not, make sure to show her shoes, and to me it looked like she leaned away from him as being further uncooperative, not uncomfortable. I don’t know how these two managed to film an entire movie together.
I agree, Lizzie. He was the bloody director, and she wouldn’t take direction. She was directing at the same time. Be sure and get my shoes. You and Ryan are a cute couple – no we’re more than that. We should hold out on the kiss and not give them what they want. She was holding back because she had a different vision, and he was trying to work with her. I did not see any discomfort in her, I saw a woman who is used to getting her way and had her own vision and was quite confident. I didn’t see that she respected Baldoni. She said they had enough time for him to go get a nose job and then come back. But the scene does directly contradict he saying that he was out of character in what he did, and she’s the one that said she must smell bad, and he just quickly said no, you don’t, and moved on. He clearly says that she refused an intimacy coordinator.
So it seems that she agreed to certain intimate scenes that were in the script, but this was not supposed to be one that involved touching or “almost kissing.” He was improvising that and she was clearly uncomfortable with it. So she said they should be talking instead, but he kept going.
They needed to have this boundary set in advance. They needed an an intimacy coordinator on set during this scene to enforce those boundaries, so they could “outsource” any disagreement between them and avoid conflict. Maybe the coordinator wasn’t there because this was NOT supposed to be an intimate scene, which is where they got into troubled waters.
I mean, in the context of shooting a romantic movie with two adults falling in love while dancing? I don’t see anything wrong with what he’s doing. It seems like it would work for the scene. I don’t think he is being gross about it. And the comment about how she smelled was in response to something she said, not gratuitous. The problem was he was improvising and she hadn’t agreed to it. If they had a good working relationship on set and were easy with each other, she probably wouldn’t have cared. But that was clearly not the case.
I don’t think this video shows him in a particularly bad light, but it doesn’t disprove her claim either.
exactly.
The issue also is it’s part of the book that she refused to read? She’ll need to explain if it’s a major part of the book that they’re using to build the storyline of how they fall in love, how is it SH. Also, was this one of the scenes that she & Justin wrote in the presence of Ryan? If this wasn’t in the script, how are script changes documented and changed? She wrote a long text explaining that she made changes to scripts with her prior movies. Why not now? Why did she decline the intimacy coordinator?
Justin would need to explain the purpose of the scene. Does this type of scene require an intimacy coordinator?
I hope this goes to court. I need some explanations.
All of us should be asking ourselves why he keeps releasing things to the court of public opinion instead of saving it for the case. If it’s so airtight, why does he keep turning to the machinery of social gossip? I’ll point out, as well, that LaineyGossip actually predicted him releasing edited footage more than a week ago as part of his publicity tactic.
Two things can be true at the same time. Blake can be an out of touch, controlling jerk…but he can also be a hypocrite utilizing extant social misogyny to bring down a woman he doesn’t like.
a woman that’s easy to hate — and it’s working.
His lawyer said he had nothing to hide so he would make it all public. Remember that initially Blakes serious allegations against him were publicized by the NYT. His reputation was ruined so it’s not a hard stretch to see him defend himself now as opposed to waiting for a trial. Both sides have good lawyers and pr teams so I’m sure there is even more to come.
Because she went to the Times? What is good for one side should be good for the other, no? He is also trying to show that she lied about a key element of her claim (eg he was nuzzling her and saying she smelled good–eww), but it turns out that she was the one who mentioned smell. He is also arguing that she was never not in control (necessary to prove a sexual harassment claim), rather, she was empowered enough to try to direct the scene, rewrite scenes, etc. As a lawyer, I can see it as a good initial defense. Now he needs to put in an answer and actually refute what she says in the lawsuit.
The nuzzling her neck, kissing her flower tattoo is directly from the book. But then again, Blake didn’t read the book and was not listening to Justin’s directions and kept talking and talking. Its possible she felt uncomfortable but its also possible he didn’t intentionally do it. Court will decide.
Mimi you are right!
I’d probably release the tapes if I were fighting for my name in the court of public opinion. I’m not sure how this would affect his actual case in court, but if there’s nothing on the tapes making me look bad I’d be tempted to release them.
I think it absolutely makes him look bad that he didn’t pick up how uncomfortable she was with unscripted intimacy and kept going for it despite her politely trying to redirect and tell him she didn’t want it. I think it makes him look bad that he’s doing additional touching and intimacy without an IC on set or without having discussed and blocked it first.
I also think that the Times doing an indepth investigation of her legal complaint is not the same as his lawyer creating a website and posting edited footage of it, and we should recognize that.
Preach.
They look like they’re simply acting out a scene, but what do I know. I guess I was expecting much, much worse. He looks like has no interest in her once the word cut is said. He immediately shifted out i9f character.
Blake was consistently out of character. JB was trying to direct the scene and all she had to do was look pretty and be there but she refused the direction in the movie she was not directing. To her “chatting” seemed more romantic but it isn’t about his OR her perception of romance- it has source material for one, and a script for another. Her complaints of “too much kissing” is so ridiculous- the movie is about domestic violence and love bombing as described in the book.
But apparently she didn’t read the book. It might have helped to get them on the same page.
Lots to be grateful for today, including the fact that I’ve never seen either of these people in a movie or TV show.
Yep..me neither.
I don’t really know much about the art of film, but it seems to me that Justin being both leading actor, and the director contributed somewhat to the environment that gave rise to Blake’s allegations. Also, it just seems way awkward! Why would a producer ever go with having the same person both acting in scenes and at the same time directing the movie? How can there be the objectivity that you would think would be needed to direct properly? Or address concerns such as Blake apparently raised Onset?
Directors who starred in their own movies isn’t uncommon.
Ben Affleck starred in and directed “The Town”. Which also starred Blake Lively (though she was not one of the leads iirc), with a much rumored fling between the two
Also, off the top of my head:
John Krasinski – Quiet Place, Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born & Maestro, Ben Stiller- Tropic Thunder, Mel Gibson – Braveheart, and Costner – Dances with Wolves
He’s trying to shame her. I wish Ryan had kicked his ass.
They both need to stop trying to win this publicly. Gather your evidence, get your witnesses , go to trial. I believe her.
I’m curious. After the guild has been aware about her behavior on this film knowing that she was not the producer, will they remove her p.g.a on this film? Will Sony release the Justin edit?
I mean, she looks uncomfortable. It’s not up to any of us to tell her she’s right or wrong in feeling uncomfortable. Whether he crossed a line, or not, I have no clue, and I don’t think the actual facts will shake out until closer to the trial that’s being proposed. Both sides are going to skew the facts in their favor and present that to the media. Is BL entitled to have felt uncomfortable in filming and having launched a complaint about it? Absolutely. Is JB entitled to fight the legality of the claim and represent his own interests? Absolutely.
You don’t need to grab someone by the p***y to make them feel uncomfortable, but often male conduct that makes us uncomfortable looks and sounds trivial when viewed out of context. And the context includes our whole history as girls and women, not just interactions with this guy in this moment.
For better or worse, my personal policy is to always believe women. I can’t be convinced otherwise and I’ll be right a majority of the time. So long we are oppressed under patriarchy, female solidarity is the name of my game.
I’m right there with you. Even if the victim seems to be spoiled, rude, and oblivious to her privileges, she’s still a woman who is very likely to be telling the truth if she complains of harassment.
I just can’t believe Blake lively has made the guy from Jane the Virgin this famous (maybe for all the wrong reasons but still).
Blake has filed a SH lawsuit before. What I don’t understand is if you’ve been through this before, why not contact SAG, your attorney, your agent during the filming as an established actress? Why wait until after the public backlash and then bring it up? Why hasn’t anyone on the set go on the record in her favor other than social media unfollowing? Her mother is/was a talent agent and didn’t advise her what to do?
Blaming women for not timing their complaints as YOU think you would have done is ridiculous. She was under contract; hundreds of employees needed the filming to go on to get paid; and she sat down and aired her concerns and demanded changes during filming so the show could go on. But even if she did NOTHING that doesn’t mean she is lying now. There are MANY reasons people hesitate to bring their conflicts into a court of law.
The person you’re replying to has been endlessly bombing the JB/BL threads with aggressively Pro-Baldini comments. Would def take anything they say with a heaping grain of salt, knowing what kind of an internet smear campaign his team is currently running.
Maybe the SH lawsuit is retaliation?
In much of the behind the scene footage, she clearly struggles to accept and take direction from JB. It signals lack of respect for him. She obviously fancied herself more powerful than him and felt comfortable bringing in her own wardrobe, writing her own scenes, directing the camera toward her Loubitons(why is “Lily Bloom” in $5000 footwear?) Did Blake forget she was playing a character?
Further, some of her claims seem to be exaggerated to push the narrative of victim. She labeled the birthing video as pornography….very misleading. She may have been uncomfortable watching his wife’s birthing scene, but don’t call it porn. It seems that some of her choices throughout the film and promotion were self serving and ridiculous, and her SH claims just might be an attempt to clear out the negative press she generated…throw him under the bus style. I hope I’m wrong about all of this but Nothing would surprise me.
We don’t know all of what has happened throughout the entire production and filming process, but this scene gives the impression that she is trying to reverse their roles in this movie by dictating throughout the whole scene what should happen. She spent the whole time trying to tell him that they should spend the whole time talking to each other during a scene that is supposed to show them romantically being lost in each others presence with a room full of people around them. Of course two people can connect through talking to each other but I don’t see how him as a director talking through them kissing or staring lovingly at each other is in anyway something he should be criticized for. He wasn’t aggressive and it seems to me the discomfort for her was in not being able to control the scene and movie. It’s similar to how she invited him to talk and had Ryan and Taylor there as intimidation or as a “do you know who I am and who I’m connected to?” type of thing, and it’s disgusting. I don’t know all of what happened but, in my opinion, this scene doesn’t prove her point but his.
It sounds to me like she was struggling to maintain control over her bodily autonomy as well as the script and tone of the film. Those 2 things might be related or unrelated (e.g. changing the script/tone to give him less access to her body OR just to be more of what she thought the audience would like) but her being pushy and flexing her privilege about the scripts doesn’t mean the unwanted sexual overtures were ok.
It must be very difficult to film intimate scenes. If Ms. Lively was uncomfortable here, what could have been done differently? Yes, an intimacy coordinator to facilitate communication but it seems that both parties could reasonably belief the behavior was appropriate or inappropriate. To me, I see a teachable moment, not an incident that absolutely demands punishment.
There was no IC on set for this scene. And on top of that, this is edited footage that he released. This dude is completely delaminating. Blake Lively isn’t perfect, but Team Blake.