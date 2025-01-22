Prince Harry accepted an eight-figure settlement & a public apology from NGN

AMAZING! Prince Harry and News Group Newspapers have reached a settlement. The trial was supposed to start yesterday, but the Murdoch family made a “massive” settlement offer to Harry at the very last minute, because they were terrified of all of the sh-t that was about to come out in the trial. Years and years of criminality, illegal hacking, blagging and coordination with various royal courts. Not only has Harry accepted a reported eight-figure settlement, but NGN publicly apologized to Harry and Tom Watson.
Prince Harry settled his privacy claim against Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper group on Wednesday after the publisher admitted unlawful actions at its Sun tabloid for the first time, bringing the fiercely-contested legal battle to a dramatic end.
In a stunning victory for Harry, 40, the younger son of King Charles, News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, also admitted it had intruded into the private life of his late mother, Princess Diana.
Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said the publisher had agreed to pay the prince substantial damages. A source familiar with the settlement said it involved an eight-figure sum.
Harry had been suing NGN at the High Court in London, accusing its newspapers of unlawfully obtaining private information about him from 1996 until 2011. The trial to consider the royal’s case, and a similar lawsuit from former senior British lawmaker Tom Watson, was due to start on Tuesday but following last-gasp talks, the two sides reached a settlement, with NGN saying there had been wrongdoing at The Sun, something it had denied for years.
“NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun,” Sherborne said. “NGN further apologises to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years.”
NGN has paid out hundreds of millions of pounds to victims of phone-hacking and other unlawful information gathering by the News of the World, and settled more than 1,300 lawsuits involving celebrities, politicians, well-known sports figures and ordinary people who were connected to them or major events. But it had always rejected any claims that there was wrongdoing at The Sun newspaper, or that any senior figures knew about it or tried to cover it up, as Harry’s lawsuit alleges.
There were several big moments in this case where Harry really had their cojones in a vice – the fact that the court never bought NGN’s argument that Harry was bringing this case too late, the fact that the judge allowed Harry to have access to communications between NGN and the palace. It all worked in Harry’s favor, and NGN was running scared. My guess is that the “settlement talks” were less about the money and more about the wording of the apology. Harry not only got an acknowledge of wrongdoing and an apology, he got them on the record about what they did to his mother.
I’m certain there will be people nitpicking Harry’s decision, but this man has fought the most powerful media outlets in Britain for years, and he’s more than earned his right to walk away, especially because this is an unqualified victory across the board. He got the admissions he wanted, he got the apology he wanted, he got some justice for his late mother, and he got a huge f–king check. It also speaks to just how dangerous this lawsuit was for NGN, the Murdochs and Will Lewis, the current CEO of the Washington Post. Speaking of, here’s a statement on behalf of Prince Harry & Tom Watson (they were the only two plaintiffs left on this case):
In a monumental victory today, News UK have admitted that The Sun, the flagship title for Rupert Murdoch’s UK media empire, has indeed engaged in illegal practices. This represents a vindication for the hundreds of other claimants who were strong-armed into settling, without being able to get to the truth of what was done to them.
After endless resistance, denials and legal battles by News Group Newspapers, including spending more than a billion pounds in payouts and in legal costs (as well as paying-off those in the know) to prevent the full picture from coming out, News UK is finally held to account for its illegal actions and its blatant disregard for the law. It has also specifically admitted wrongdoing against Tom Watson, and admitted unlawful acts by The Sun, as well as by the News of the World, against Prince Harry.
The truth that has now been exposed is that NGN unlawfully engaged more than 100 private investigators over at least 16 years on more than 35,000 occasions. This happened as much at The Sun as it did at the News of the World, with the knowledge of all the Editors and executives, going to the very top of the company.
What’s even worse is that in the wake of the 2006 arrest of a Royal correspondent, there was an extensive conspiracy to cover up what really had been going on and who knew about it. Senior executives deliberately obstructed justice by deleting over 30 million emails, destroying back-up tapes, and making false denials – all in the face of an on-going police investigation. They then repeatedly lied under oath to cover their tracks – both in Court and at the Leveson Public Inquiry.
At her trial, in 2014 Rebekah Brooks, said “when I was Editor of The Sun we ran a clean ship”. Now, 10 years later when she is CEO of the company, they now admit, when she was Editor of The Sun, they ran a criminal enterprise.
Far from being relics of a distant past, many of those behind these unlawful practices remain firmly entrenched in senior positions today, both within News UK and other media outlets across the world, wielding editorial power and perpetuating the toxic culture in which they continue to thrive. It’s perhaps no surprise that all of their senior executives and editors refused to turn up to court to give evidence. The failure of each of these key individuals to come and answer questions under oath spoke volumes in itself, but their collective silence is deafening.
Today’s result has been achieved only through the sheer resilience of Prince Harry and Lord Watson, whose willingness to take NGN to trial has led directly to this historic admission of unlawfulness at The Sun. It has only been by taking NGN – not just to the steps of court but inside the court room itself – that these Claimants have finally managed to extract this historic admission of guilt.
As a direct result of him taking a stand, Prince Harry and his immediate family have also had to repeatedly withstand aggressive and vengeful coverage since starting his claim over five years ago. This has created serious concerns for the security of him and his family.
The rule of law must now run its full course. Prince Harry & Tom Watson join others in calling for the police and Parliament to investigate not only the unlawful activity now finally admitted, but the perjury and cover ups along the way. It’s clear now this has occurred throughout this process, including through sworn evidence in inquiries and court hearings, and in testimony to Parliament, until today’s final collapse of NGN’s defence.
Today the lies are laid bare. Today, the cover-ups are exposed. And today proves that no one stands above the law. The time for accountability has arrived.
This part is important – “Prince Harry & Tom Watson join others in calling for the police and Parliament to investigate not only the unlawful activity now finally admitted, but the perjury and cover ups along the way.” This is something at the heart of Harry’s lawsuit too, the idea that it shouldn’t be up to Harry and private citizens to sue their way to justice after the police and lawmakers abdicated their responsibility to keep these criminal enterprises in check.
Full apology statement from Murdoch admitting unlawful activity by Sun against Prince Harry and by News of the World against former MP Tom Watson
MORE pic.twitter.com/RAjhnwTZNJ
— David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) January 22, 2025
NGN will also pay the legal costs for both sides (around 10 million pounds – a rounding error for Murdoch) and given Sherborne’s statement, I imagine there was no NDA, either…Over to you, Sir Keir! Have you the balls to open up Leveson 2?
I was thinking that maybe this is all a poison pill for Murdoch’s kids that sued him for control of his empire, that Harry wasn’t the actual target, but Murdoch doesn’t care if NGN is bankrupt from all these settlements because then that lands his “disloyal” children in the hot seat for the future? Just wondering. And the real winners here are Will Lewis, who likely gets to cling onto the Washington Post job for at least some time, and the Royal Family, who avoided having their dirty laundry aired, also for now (see: RAVEC and Daily Mail lawsuits where Harry will have more bites at the apple…)
F*** yes King Harry!
So much goodness here.
Palace is going to be crazzzzzzy today. Can’t wait to see the aftermath.
Ha ha, same! Heads will be exploding, and possibly pillows will be thrown.
Haven’t they settle some time ago?
@Anna, no, the settlement agreement was literally announced today.
Anna I believe it was Peg that settled last year for something not sure exactly what but he only got 1million.
@ANNA Harry won the lawsuit against Mirror and later settled the remaining lawsuits against Mirror. He did not settle with either the Sun or Daily Fail before today’s settlement.
The Other (Cowardly) Bother received settlement (harsh money) from the Sun in 2011(?) and the public knew nothing about it until Prince Harry bringing on his lawsuit against The Sun.
Glad Diana also got her apology today. Good Harry, good son.
“And the real winners here are Will Lewis, who likely gets to cling onto the Washington Post job for at least some time,”
The statement implies that *everyone* at NGN knew — and that would include Will Lewis.
But Bezos doesn’t seem to care.
As to the RF — if there really is no NDA, maybe there’s a chance for Harry to combine Spare, the outtakes with all facts gleaned from everything he alluded to at the NYTimes event?
Another potential mega-seller somewhere in the future, after the dust has settled and the ANL trial is behind Harry?
Fingers crossed.
Anyway, I’m happy for Harry and Tom Watson and am looking forward to another parliamentary enquiry and potential actions by the Met.
Yes, I hope so too!
My hope was that more would come to light about what the palace did to Harry and Meghan.. now that there has been an agreement, does that mean that BP and KP will get off unscathed? The truth has to come out at some point!
Will the hatred in the press towards Meghan and Harry get lesser (at least a little bit) now that this whole thing is over?
Why would Bezos care? His goal is ushering in the oligarchy fully, no stops or guardrails whatsoever. Who better than a bag of crap like Lewis to accomplish that?
I’ve struggled with this because I’ve been reading the Washington Post since I lived in Washington DC starting 1995. It’s time to cancel. On one hand, Bezos is keeping it alive with his money, on the other hand, it’s a propaganda piece now.
So, to add to my last post, Will Lewis is the Publisher of the WaPo (I thought he was just the editor-in-chief). So I went to washingtonpost.com as I do many times a day to see if they even covered it. It was covered with an article that was tagged at the top of the website meaning it was visited often, but the last one of that category. The key point is that Will Lewis was NOT MENTIONED in the article at all. Good grief.
I just want to clarify about the framing of what happened. I’ve seen it misrepresented in the media as “Prince Harry settled; he must have gotten tired of the fight”.
The is NOT what happened.
NSN admitted to the allegations of wrongdoing and harm alleged by Prince Harry and Tom Watson — we can guess they did this because Prince Harry had incontrovertible proof. In admitting wrongdoing, there was no case to take forward to court — it’s like when someone makes a guilty plea in a criminal case.
Then, because they admitted wrongdoing, they negotiated damages with the plaintiffs. So bear this in mind when calling it a “settlement”, and how it can give the wrong impression — i.e., that Prince Harry and Tom Watson just gave in, like the other plaintiffs, because of the terrible laws on such suits in the UK — Hugh Grant explained it well in a tweet some time ago.
British law is designed to discouraged “frivolous” suits as the courts have too many cases before them, and so if plaintiffs are offered a settlement, but decline and proceed with a suit which they then WIN, if they are award damages less than the settlement they were offered, they have to pay for everyone’s court costs. Pretty terrible law. Prince Harry and Tom Watson were the ONLY ones willing to take such a risk — we are talking about legal costs of at least $10M.
So, Prince Harry didn’t settle — he won. NSN and Rupert Murdoch admitted he was right, and they did what he accused them of. This is HUGE.
This is a perfect explanation.
He vindicated his Mama…😪😍…I’m so PROUD of the Man Harry has become…the Murdoch’s are like Hydra…cut off one head another grows…so Harry wasn’t ever going to take IT down….Harry wanted what he got…and got what he wanted WITHOUT taking some pocket money in secret without the Murdoch’s apologizing for a DAMN THANG…like William did!
Well Done!
My first thought went to his mom as well. I know she is so proud of the man he has become. I am so happy for him! It’s been a tough month, and this made me feel a little better.
I read your comment and immediately though that if Harry had a bucket list that included:
– Military veteran (check)
– Powerful advocate for veterans (check)
– Protects wife and children by evacuating them to the US (check)
– Saves mother’s legacy (check)
He’s really done it all!!!
He’s definitely a Good Man. That’s worth above anyone else in his paternal family.
Yep. At first I thought he settled because our political environment has so radically changed, his family faced extreme threat of reprisal.
But having read the apology, I think that’s wrong. IF you can get such a full admission and apology plus $$$$, there is literally zero reason to go to trial
Wowowow SCREAM this outcome is a beam of pure light sunshine !!!!!!!!
I wish there were upvotes and that I could upvote this a thousand times. Justice for Diana!
Harry’s the better man. Will not may become king, but he’s been bested by his brother. May that fact continue to burn him. Let him wallow in it.
Yeah, I don’t think pretending to fly a helicopter is going to overshadow this.
Can you see the thick dark cloud lingering over Windsor? That’s Will fuming… Harry not only got sooo much attention and praise, he also basked in a lot of money. So much more money than him!!! Grrrh!
And all of this went down while Willie was pretend-boxing in his dreary old man cardigan 😂
That and taking a private jet to watch a fb game. In which his team lost.
Harry is a warrior. What a fucking legend of a man. May all our sons grow up in the image of this kind of positive masculinity.
Hear hear!!!
William: calls his mother delusional and paranoid
Harry: makes the media bend the knee and apologize to his mother
These are very different
The contrast between the two brothers is stark. The heir; weak, dishonorable, colludes with “step-mother” and those who abused his mother and brother. The spare; strong, principled and faithfully fights for the truth and against the abusers until vindicated.
It puts William in an awkward position, as NGN is now on the record admitting wrongdoing towards his mother. She was not paranoid at all, Billy.
If you listen very carefully you can hear Peg yelling into the void I HATE YOU HAROLD AND YOU WILL RUE THE DAY!!!
I wonder if he was able to keep the pair of boxing gloves from yesterday. I’m sure he’s punching the air today after once again being shown to be the lesser brother.
Wow! Well done, Harry. Truly deserved. He’s fought so hard, not just for himself, but so many who’ve been through hell because of Murdoch’s gutter press. Hang your heads in shame, the lot of you. There should be huge banner apologies across every Murdoch paper.
Good King Harry! His mother would be so proud. Well done Harry.
Yes.
🎯100% True masculinity in action.
Yes, Harry’s displaying a very healthy type of masculinity here by channeling his combative energy into justice.
Wondering if the fact that he was about to access or on the verge of making public the damning communications between NGN and the Palace was what triggered Buckingham to pull in weight to get that debacle settled. Is Buckingham’s insurance co-footing the humiliating settlement bill with Murdoch?
Boxing Willy, Camilla, and the Middletons are likely the ones who have most to gain from the whole treachery being put under wraps – given their longstanding relationship with the gutter media.
Amazing! Harry truly is a warrior.
Nothing but admiration for the sheer guts it took to see this through.
A total take-down! Bravo, Harry!
I’m so happy for Harry! I was really worried that he was gonna have to accept this huge settlement offer because of how things work in UK courts. But usually settlement offers don’t include an admission of wrongdoing and I know he really wanted to hold them accountable. So I was ready to be heartbroken for him. But he won. HE WON!!!! I literally I’m tearing up with tears of happiness for him!
And I was worried because of how connected Murdoch is to the same forces pushing Hertage foundation lawsuits. Like there’s now a real chance that family faces persecution here. But nope, after reading that apology, Harry got EVERYTHING. BRAVO HARRY.
So proud of Prince Harry. He got the accountability he wanted and an apology for the harassment of his mom. He is a good son. He withstood the assaults on his character, was fortunate to have a partner who supported him and withstood the assaults as well while they both kept their eyes on his goal of accountability.
Wowee!
Am I correctly assuming that in view of David Sherbourne’s statement that no NDA was included in this settlement? I fervently hope so. In any case, this is one in the eye for all the vindictive people who have tormented this brave couple. Meghan has stood by her man throughout this whole time and I fear pillows will fly in the other household. Bravo Harry
Good for him. Too bad the coverup and destruction of evidence won’t get a hearing, but from what I’ve heard about UK politics, current Labor majority & Starmer are unlikely to make any kind of progress on Leveson 2, even though it’s overwhelmingly popular w-public.
I was so happy to see this when I woke up today. Yes I would have loved all of the dirt to come out in the trial but honestly he’s done so much as a private citizen to try to get justice and he’s done enough. He got his admission of guilt, an apology, money and now he can walk away with one less burden. Two down one more to go. Now do I secretly hope that NGN also agreed to lay off Harry and Meghan and stop their harassment? Yes I’m going to be manifesting that today as well. Well done Harry!
I don’t know what will happen. The establishment used the press to attack them and they get too many clicks and views from their names. I think they’ll lay off a little bit but not fully. Remember, Harry and Meghan have been gone for five years making money, that wasn’t suppose to happen. I do think this recent foolery with that vanity fair piece, attacking the show and helping in LA was the last desperation for intimidation because of this suit and it failed as usual. They need to leave them alone and back off but I doubt it.
The phrase in the apology about “unwarranted intrusion” into his private life could mean the Mail will lay off. But any article inviting the derangers to trash Meghan or Harry gets so many clicks and comments, the temptation may be irresistible and any truce may not last for long.
This paragraph: “As a direct result of him taking a stand, Prince Harry and his immediate family have also had to repeatedly withstand aggressive and vengeful coverage since starting his claim over five years ago. This has created serious concerns for the security of him and his family.”
While Harry had to compromise, he got vindication for his mother, an apology and legal costs for himself and Watson, and a bit of an acknowledgement about sleazy journalistic practices. He’s shown he doesn’t roll over. That paragraph above might come into play, because we know he’s rightly unhappy with how he and Meghan has been covered in the news and the effect it’s had on his life.
@Me at Home, I think you mean the Sun and not the Mail. This lawsuit and apology are concerning the Sun. PH’s lawsuit against the Mail is scheduled for nexr year.
Part of me thinks the press will just go after them more now, but then another part of me thinks – Harry has shown that he is willing to do what no other royal has done before, and what very few celebs in the UK are able to do (because of the settlement rules) – take the British press to court. I mean he was willing to go all the way here and I think the only reason he settled was because of how extensive that apology is. It wasn’t just a “we agree to apologize” type of thing.
None of these papers – owned by billionaires or not – want to give away their money to Prince Harry. So maybe there will be a slight shift, we’ll have to see.
There is a dossier being sent to the Met police for potential criminal charges. The NGN group may lay off a bit until a decision is made about that.
I’m sending this post here from the Edward/Sophie/Harry/Meghan thread. This is from RandomThoughts:
“https://www.thesun.co.uk/ has REMOVED its ROYALS tab from the banner altogether… and a search for Meghan returns virtually nothing – and most of it positive. I’d say he got a fair lot more in that settlement than just money!!
Careful, DM … maybe you could be next!”
We’re seeing the shift now. Echoing RandomThoughts, Harry got more than just money and an apology!
I’m intrigued by the royal tab being removed. Is that permanent? Will it actually mean the Sun writes less stories about the royals? It’s funny bc Harry was also doing this for his kids and even the wales kids and now he’s done more than William ever has in terms of protection if he’s gotten the sun to take down the royal tab. Although I’m too cynical to believe that actually means less royal stories.
Bravo to them both. Here’s hoping the law does its job -about which I am not optimistic- but this is a huge moral victory for Harry, Lord Watson and, by extension, all victims of those miserable NGN vipers.
I’m so happy – an unbelievable statement ✨❣️the lawyer of Prince Harry David Sherborn speaks
https://youtu.be/Fx7vqnWjFW0?si=jnQjh0k-AhYitpW1
Thank for the link. That’s some powerful statement by Sherborn on their behalf.
Thanks for sharing that.
I had only read parts of the statement so far, but it’s something else to actually be able to see/listen to this.
Maja – Thanks for the link. It’s fair for him to claim vindication for all the other people who couldn’t afford to pursue their lawsuits to the end because they have powerful evidence in an unequivocal apology that the rot went all the way to the head, including Rehabber Kooks who obviously lied.
Along with Brooks was Will Lewis (those deleted emails), CEO of the Washington Post. Bezos along with Lewis reduced a respectable, independent paper into a propaganda shill for the corrupt. Murdoch and his ilks thrive while harming so many people and societies across the world.
Free press alongside democracy have become dirty DEI concepts per the whims of billionaire media empire owners. With the likes of Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos, Sinclair family, Vanguard and Blackrock investors (part owner of NYT), don’t depend on media for truth or an independent press. ABC donated $15 M to Trump Foundation. Bezos’ Amazon is paying $40 M for a Melania documentary.
Harry and Meghan truly are a solid foundation because he really saw this through and having your partner maligned because you’re pursuing justice must’ve been rough. That’s really what the constant vitriol was about. Yes they’re the golden geese but they were persecuted because of these lawsuits. Harry’s got more nerve than the rest of that family.
Congrats to Harry. This has been a long long and painful journey and I am looking from ouside.
I hope that the harassment of Meghan will stop. That is what it was – done to hurt Harry.
I am sure that the BRF will continue to use the Heritage Foundation but I pray that they leave Meghan alone now.
I can’t see the Wail giving up that nice little earner, although I did see today that Wail readers were attacking Kate for not going back to work.
My thoughts exactly .
Well done Harry you truly are a warrior prince .
This is massive. NGN has never acknowledged criminal wrongdoing by the Sun in any of the previous settlements. I’m so proud of Harry for getting that statement, I didn’t expect it, to be honest. It’s incredibly interesting that NGN continues to deny criminal behavior following the 2006 arrest, it’s the only aspect where they say “regrettable” but don’t admit wrongdoing.
This really shows the difference between Harry and the (sorry Brits but it is true) incredibly lame and corrupt Scotland Yard. Ultimately, this specific aspect is not central to Harry, it’s about the police completely rolling over and accepting the destruction of evidence and lying from NGN. An apology to Harry is not really owed for this or not him particularly. It’s much more to the British people and government. Hopefully, the British public will finally understand what’s happened here and demand Levenson 2
I think the ONLY reason this was settled was because Harry had hard evidence that directly implicated Charles and his attack horse. And probably Will and Kate too. We all know they fed Harry and later Meghan to the tabloids to keep their dirty deeds covered up.
Agree – I think whatever came out directly implicated Charles and William. The palace protects the Crown and the heir at all costs. I would say it was more William than Charles but for the time period at issue, I’m not so sure.
@snuffles- I agree, though also agree with @Becks1 that given the time period covered in the admission I don’t see how this lines up with Will as much as Charles. The apology for Diana’s treatment also makes me think that any connection the palace would be Charles and not Will, certainly not during the time period of 1996-2011.
The sad part of all of this (there are many but I do find this sad) is that Murdoch was hacking and doing all types of illegal stuff to Charles as well. Instead of seeking justice, the palace approach was “protect the heir” at the cost of anyone else. So, even though every member of the RF has I think without doubt been a victim of this illegal behavior, they panicked and instead of standing up to Murdoch, fed the lesser royals to the tabloids. It’s like Harry said they feel completely trapped and have almost a Stockholm sydrome relationship with the tabloids at this point. And Will seems to have adopted the same mindset. I guess I just find it sad that I really think they thought that there was no way they could win and the damage that could be done by the tabloids was too severe, when really what was needed was for them to stand up and push back at the time.
The protection of Charles and Billy is by the will of the British government , regardless which party is in charge. That’s why so much more nasty stuff will never see the light of day.
The reason why I think the evidence largely implicated WILLIAM and not Charles is that the media never really “protected” Charles even when he was the heir. They attacked him, viciously, even before he married Diana. They mocked his appearance, his mannerisms, his obsessions, etc. Then they upped the ante after he and Diana divorced, even though they later switched and began aggressively attacking and smearing her. Even now when Charles is king and said to be battling cancer, it’s clear that he does not enjoy as much protection as William does.
For some reason, workshy, incompetent, petulant, demanding and perpetually angry William is being treated with kid gloves across the board. Whatever they have on him must be truly explosive (didn’t a journalist say “stomach-churning”, or was it “eyeball-burning”?) for ALL of the UK media to be going out of their way to attack Harry and M and coddle man-child William.
@Snuffles – as KCIII famously doesn’t use emails I would say it was William and Camilla who were most likely to have been seen feeding the reporters stories. I honestly believe that KCIII wouldn’t have given a rat’s arse if William and/or Kate’s name had come out in the trial. However, he literally spent a king’s ransom rehabilitating Camilla’s image with the public and would have been devastated if the truth about how deep her involvement is with the press was out there for the whole world to see. Never ever forget that Piers Morgan a former editor of The Sun is one of her besties!
again though – the reason I said this was mostly likely about Charles (and Camilla) is the timeline at issue – 1996/7 to 2011. Kate wasn’t even a married in by that point. Her family had press and pap contacts yes, but it wasn’t until after she was married that she began to get the extreme protection in the press we still see today.
And while I think there would have been some things that implicated William in this, most of it would have been when he was still too young really. Moves taken to protect him in the press likely would have been directed by Charles.
So is the dailymail trial still happening?
Yup. Next year. Unless they settle now that precedence exists.
We will say in Nigerian English “DIANA BORN PIKIN”.. Meaning Diana has a CHILD.. Note the difference between ‘CHILD’ and ‘child’ .. Prince Harry is PIKIN!!!!!
YASSSSSS❣️🌟❣️🥰🙏🏾
❤❤❤
Wow, Diana’s older son (heir to the throne) called her paranoid in front of the world, her younger son (the spare) made her vindicated. I am sure, she would be so proud of Harry.
Murdoch has spent billions in order not to accept guilt. Harry and his team must have an ironclad case to make them confess in writing. I am sure British government won’t do sh*t though. They are bunch of cowards.
It’s not paranoia if someone is really out to get you, William! Well done to Harry for making them apologize for his mother too.
William is always a joke of a human, but today he looks truly pathetic. That footage of him calling his mother paranoid isn’t going away, what a weak little man he is.
I’m glad he gets to spend the rest of his life knowing what a disappointment he would be to his mother.
Charles Spencer is already in the news praising Harry and saying how proud Princess Diana would have been (rightly so). I hope this really gnaws at William. I have a feeling it does. He was so quick to make his little garden party with his cousins ( whom he probably made attend) after all the Spencers showed up for Harry last year.
Good King Harry strikes yet again! Diana would be so proud of him. He makes his other brother look so weak and cheap, accepting a mere million for a lifetime of silence, and to call his own mother paranoid. Go, Harry, go!
Holy effing Moley! He did it!! Congrats to Harry and Lord Watson for having the courage and stamina to see this through. This is really extraordinary.
It really is, he got them to admit to criminal acts for years. Whatever evidence Prince Harry has it must be pretty horrific if the Murdochs took a knee. I read it’s an eight figure settlement no amount given but its a huge payout. 🤞🏼Prince Harry decides to write about the evidence found, that is a book I would love to read.
If there is indeed no NDA, then Harry can and should write the book documenting his evidence against these evil f–kers. Put it out in the world.
Now that is what I would love to see. I’m curious if the dossier being sent to the MET police contains some of those emails between the sun and the royals. And that’s what I figure. For them to admit guilt, the details must have been absolutely horrific. They are protecting individuals lie Murdoch family members, Brooks, Lewis and current sun editors Victoria Newton as well as individual writers. And yeah the RF members are being protected but I think if it had gone to trial, NGN would have thrown the RF under the bus in a heartbeat.
Bc going so far as to admit guilt means the details that would have come out in court were bad bad.
It really is, I’ve got the biggest smile on my face 🤩
William called his mom paranoid and Harry fought for her and got Murdoch to apologize ( which is never done) William is such a small man and a coward. I am so proud of Harry. He fought the good fight and won. This is a huge victory. Plus he doesn’t have to go to the UK next month.
I was wondering if having to go to London in February played a role in him settling. I was worried it would trample the Invictus 2025 news cycle.
Steph, I suspect Harry would have testified sometime after the Invictus Games, so there wouldn’t have been a conflict. This settlement is all about acknowledgement and accountability by NGN. SWEET!!!!!
I am so happy for Harry. Harry got what he wanted an unequivocal apology and an admission of unlawful activity at the Sun which NGN always denied. I think Harry had NGN by the b…s.
I am just wondering if this opens the door to a further inquiry now that NGN admitted in unlawful practice at the Sun, lying to the Leveson inquiry.
“Harry not only got an acknowledge of wrongdoing and an apology, he got them on the record about what they did to his mother.”
A complete juxtaposition to his older brother who stood before camera and the world and sold his mother out so as to appease his daddy and step mummy.
Well done Prince Harry. A true king among men.
Agree 100%.
Harry. Mohale.
Fantastic. And after this weekend of Royal corespondents, experts, and commentator gloating I have a particular feeling of undeserved schadenfreude that this is worldwide news already. Unequivocal apology, substantial financial settlement. Put a huge smile on my face. Anyone that has an issue with him settling needs to get over themselves. He’s done more than elected officials in that country have to get accountability from the media. He doesn’t have to bankrupt himself to prove anything to anyone else.
Agree. This settlement was a huge victory for Harry. He doesn’t have to pay any legal fees (from what I understand) he gets A LOT of money and he got Murdoch to admit to wrongdoing and gets an apology (which was the whole point for Harry) anyone that doesn’t like this are missing the point.
I knew Harry wasn’t going to settle without an apology and an admission of guilt. I’m so happy for him and it was touching that he was able to also get an apology for his mother.
So proud of Prince Harry. This is the best outcome. They admitted wrongdoing. Hope the settlement was well north of 10 million. It is up to the UK government to properly hold these tabloids to account. Unfortunately they will continue their attacks but they know if they are sued, they better be prepared to go the distance. Harry really is moving forward.
If it’s being called a massive settlement (and considering Willnot got 1m for pouting) I’d think it will be in the 25m mark range plus costs, but that could be wild supposition on my part.
I’m thinking north of 50 million pounds, maybe even 75 million in order to qualify as “massive.” Comparing it to William’s 1 million isn’t right IMO because William didn’t have all the goods on NGN, Harry did. I can’t imagine he would settle for a measly 10 million pounds, the settlement offer would have to be big enough for Harry not to afford it and I believe Harry would have happily paid 10 million pounds to go for his day in court and all the dirty laundry aired…
Massive to me seems closer to 50m. This is chump change for Murdoch; he REALLY wanted this settled.
UK massive settlement is not the same as a US massive settlement. I could understand 50m, not sure if it would go higher is Murdoch was covering costs and admitted guilt.
They were very desperate not to go to trial so I’d like to think it was alot alot.
Hugh Grant received 10m so I’m assuming that Harry’s settlement is far north of that. The 50m being bounced around here sounds about right.
It had to be more than 10 million and it had to be significantly more than Harry could have expected to get at trial, IMO. They knew Harry would win so they were trying to force him to pay their costs.
Someday I would LOVE to see a movie or read a book about what happened behind the scenes here. Pressure from the palace, from Bezos (to protect Lewis, even though he wasn’t named), etc?
also I’m laughing bc while I’m sure Harry is going to donate a large part of his settlement or use it for Archewell or whatever – its still a huge amount and the British press can stop whining about the Sussexes going broke anytime soon, LOLOL. He’s got enough money for the rest of his life because of you losers!!! lol
Some CB commenters were wrongly to assume Huh Grant got 10 million pounds. He didn’t. Read his statement on the day he settled. He said if he went on trial with NGN and even if he won, he could’ve to pay all the legal fees, which could be 10 million pounds that he didn’t have. He didn’t say he got 10 million pounds settlement, he did not mention the amount and I think he received way less than 10. (Might be the same as TOB or slightly higher.)
As for Harry & Watson’s monetary settlement, we really don’t know. Reuters article said the settlement totalled more than 10 million pounds, MOSTLY IN LEGAL FEES. And the more than 12 million dollars quoted by People Mag did not say anything about legal fees. Considering the Brits so Love their word game, “massive” can mean different to different people.
I’m just glad H&M got this win, but I have low expectations on BM, RR and right-wing media changing their ways in covering/reporting the Sussex. Also do not expect the British government or Scotland Yards to investigate the NGN covering-up & lying on the stand, which really was a way bigger scandal than the unlawful information gathering.
I know, Harry made the best decision for himself and his family, but I’m really disappointed that he settled rather than go to trial, as I assume that he had to sign a nondisclosure agreement, which means that all evidence his team uncovered will not come to light directly through him.
I can see a big yawn coming from the British establishment. They’re all compromised, because they’re all complicit.
Yep! Tories, Labour, makes absolutely no difference who’s in power, they’re all indebted somehow to Murdoch et all.
Harry made a well-reasoned decision for himself and his family.
There is a German saying which roughly translated means: At court or at sea, you are in God’s hands.
Harry made a very wise choice for so many reasons.
Congratulations Harry!
Given the extent of NGN’s apology, the result of the trial would probably have been the same – the difference being that Harry might have had to pay for NGN’s legal fees. And I don’t see how a possible NDA comes into it – they admitted everything in public.
Sherborn’s statement on behalf of Prince Harry I think puts to rest that there is no NDA! He just ripped to shreds the mealymouthed “regrettable” actions post-2006 arrest statement by NGN and name checked Rebekkah Brooks multiple times as a criminal and liar. Given that is the only thing that NGN did not admit unlawful activities for, an NDA would normally not permit the other side to publicly call them on their bs and state that what they did *was* criminal.
NGN’s apology and Harry’s barrister’s statement(s) make it clear that there was no NDA. Harry got everything he wanted – accountability being the most important. They admitted their guilt – do you realise how HUGE that is? Not once in all their previous settlements have they admitted guilt. That’s on record and can be used in future lawsuits by others.
Plus they are paying his fees (remember royal reporters had been gloating about the possibility of Harry having to pay both sides’ legal fees even if he won) .
It seems that so many people have bought into the “dumb Harry” narrative that the palaces and UK media crafted throughout his life that they consistently underestimate the man. If he’s getting literally EVERYTHING he wanted, why would he go to trial? He got all the information he wanted, their admission, a public and unequivocal apology and a boatload of their money – including all the money he spent on pursuing the trial. Harry WON. Don’t be fooled by the term “settled”. He did not lose anything.
His barrister is also well known over here for these types of big cases – he famously rep’d Johnny Depp in his case against the Sun/Dan Wotton, which as we know he lost.
Sherborne is also no stranger to the previous cases against the Murdochs over their phone hacking and was one of the main lawyers representing the core victims in the first Leveson enquiry.
He’s the go to barrister for wealthy celebs.
Congratulations to Harry and Tom Watson. Phenomenal outcome which totally vindicates Harry’s decision to fight. The man is the embodiment of honour.
Thank YOU, Harry!
I believe all those who have been relentlessly persecuted by these vultures also thank you for fighting the good fight, for showing the world that there IS hope. This victory is not only yours but also theirs. They weren’t able to fight back; you took up the challenge with courage, integrity and intelligence. Now they too, can point to this and feel vindicated. Thank you.
Bravo Harry!!! Diana would be do proud of him!
A massive congratulations to Prince Harry.
A monumental win indeed!!
No wonder The Sun was silent over the toxic Vanity Fair ‘s Anna Peele article. They were in the midst of negotiation with Harry’s legal team.
Prince Harry ,The Spare, got a public apology from the Sun and the Mirror . KIng Charles and William did not get a public apology over the phone hacking etc
I couldn’t be happier that this is how it turned out. Harry seemed to have wanted justice, not just for him and his wife, but for his mother, whom was hounded to her literal death by these people. I hope Lady Di can now rest easy, knowing that one of her sons was a decent man who fought for justice for her to the very end. Now, it’s time for Parliament to take up the charge and hold these tabloids accountable. We’ll see if it does.
What a glorious win!
Well done Prince Harry and to his lawyer too. Bravely fought! All that money they earned from invading his private life and selling his story, I hope he got in tenfold. Getting that apology for Princess Diana is very chef’s kisses. Watch and learn William.
I also wonder whether the palace did not apply pressure to Murdoch to settle this as there would have been a boatload of evidence that would show how the Palace trade stories, etc.
@Lady Esther mentioned in the comments news corp will pay Harry’s lawyer fees too. I hope that’s true and really nicely done if so!
I am sure Harry also got his lawyers fee, otherwise most of the damages would go to the lawyers, since this has been going on for 5 years 😭😭 Imagine the invoice!
Very good news. I needed it. lol
Incredibly pleased and proud of Harry and Tom Watson for digging in and achieving the unprecedented admission of unlawful activity from NGN.
Watson’s marriage couldn’t survive the abuse NGN directed at him and his family and we’ve seen the constant barrage aimed at Harry and Meghan; I can’t begin to understand what they’ve endured and it’s poignant that Harry got them to apologise to his mother.
As to the “substantial damages”, I think the legal element is around the £10 million mark and Harry possibly receiving a personal settlement of between £5 – £10 million and, given both Sherborne and Watson’s statements, no NDA. It’s a massive win and his relief must be immeasurable.
As to what happens next, unfortunately, Starmer seems to have little interest in enacting Leveson 2 and I doubt the Metropolitan Police will follow up either because that part of the enquiry was due to focus on the links between the press, politicians and police and they certainly have no motivation to shine further light on those murky issues.
Hugh Grant apparently received £10 million and no admission of guilt. Harry’s “massive” settlement is undoubtedly at least 5 times that amount (north of £50 million), plus lawyers fees and costs, plus the public apology and admission of criminal wrongdoing, plus no NDA. It’s a massive win. He was never going to settle for anything less – and certainly not for only £10 million, which would not cover his own costs or those of the other side.
Prince Harry is a true warrior
Fantastic news for Harry!! I wish the whole sordid media will lay off him and his family but even if they don’t, I resolve not to give them any clicks or attention.
This will greatly upset Derangers. Fantastic !!!!
Well done Harry!!! The admission of guilt and apology to his mother also made me smile.
I’m not going to lie, I got teary eyed when I read the apology to Diana.
I’m SO proud of Harry and I’m sure Diana would be too.
Meghan your husband really is Mr.Justice-man!
I can practically hear Harry screaming across the oceans “AND THAT’S FOR ME MUM!!!!!!!”
🎶🎶
Who is the man that would risk his neck for his brother man?
(Haz)
Can you dig it?
Who’s the cat that won’t cop out when there’s danger all about?
Haz)
Right on
They say this cat Haz is a bad mother
(Shut your mouth)
But I’m talkin’ ‘bout Haz
(Then we can dig it)
He’s a complicated man
But no one understands him but his woman
(Prince Haz)🎶🎶
Yes!!! Love this!
@SNUFFLES, thank you for this, it made me cackle. Harry really gave them the Shaft!
All hail King Harry! The Ginger Avenger, he don’t mess around!
THR and VF and any other trash rag
watch your azzes!!
Ha, this is fantastic!
LLET NOT FORGET THIS PART..An apology from rupert murdock and his unlawful gang is where all this started. Harry started in Spare that Queen Elizabeth got the middle finger when she asked for their promised apology for the illegal activities. Today, Her grandson got her that apology and victory too. PRINCE HARRY IS A MAN
You are absolutely right. The Spare got the apology the Queen couldn’t. I don’t even think Will or Charles tried since they were most interested in covering up their dirty businesses.
this made me a little teary eyed for some reason. I just think there are so many bad headlines this week, that to see someone get what he fought for – the apology to him and to his mother, the acknowledgement of wrongdoing – as Meghan said in Spare (quoted by H obviously) – that is not a Spare, that is a MAN.
I got a little teary eyed at the explicit apology for Diana. She’s no saint IMO but she (and countless others) never deserved what Murdoch did to her, in cahoots with the Royal Family, and for all the pain she suffered at their hands and what that did to Harry as a young boy…Harry avenged her like the honorable warrior he is, fought for her specifically to be named, and it is a beautiful thing to see
I can only imagine the information H had on them to not only get a ‘significant’ settlement figure but also a written public apology to him, his mother and an admission of wrongdoing. We may never know that information but I’m glad H was able to leverage it to get the justice that was satisfactory to him. Diana would be very proud of her baby boy.
The Spencers would be proud too.
That’s 15 years of his life, all before the age of 30, beginning when he was 12. An abject disgrace that we are deliberately importing into the US, where our media commentators seems to have never read Flat Earth News or have any understanding of the British press.
This is wonderful news for Harry and Lord Watson. A public apology, an admission of guilt, a fat settlement and NGN has to pay Harry’s legal fees. Harry’s mother was avenged too. I get satisfaction that Bulliam looks weak for taking £1M from Murdoch and throwing Diana under the bus. Harry, indirectly, made the BRF look weak and slaves to the BM.
“Prince Harry & Tom Watson join others in calling for the police and Parliament to investigate not only the unlawful activity now finally admitted, but the perjury and cover ups along the way.”
I hope. I hope, I hope.
I hope this is the beginning of TRUE MEDIA REFORM. Harry has gathered the evidence for them so I hope the police do their job. I am not sure how the Murdoch Mafia can lie in court since Harry has seen the evidence.
Willy might call NGN asking for more money since he is the heir and the more important one.
The government won’t do sh*t. That is why I am happy Harry got his apology and money. Starmer doesn’t have the balls to go after Murdoch. He was even at his birthday party before the election, I am guessing, to kiss the ring.
Just saw the video of the acceptance of the settlement.
It makes no sense going to trial. PRINCE HARRY GOT THEM TO ADMIT EVERYTHING HE ACCUSED THEM OF, and seemingly made bank at the same time.
HUZZAH HARRY.
I am going to need some of these statements annotated. What does the 2006 arrest refer to?
Clive Goodman, a royal correspondence for the NewsUK tabloid News of the World – Murdoch’s first UK purchase and the jewel in his crown – was arrested for his involvement in phone hacking in 2006. Until today, NewsUK has steadfastly maintained that the criminal activity at News of the World (NOTW) was not done at The Sun, in spite of both papers being related and reporters going back and forth. Rebekah Brooks was also later arrested and beat it while her deputy and affair partner Andy Coulson went to jail. There’s also evidence of payments to the same PI Goodman helped and paid from The Sun.
They are the lowest of the low, and now form the burgeoning oligarchy in the US.
So they are essentially confirming Diana was NOT paranoid. She was not crazy or hysterical. She was absolutely being stalked, harassed and violated by them.
The trial would’ve likely revealed that some of the stalking, harassment and violating of Diana was done at the instruction of her husband and his mistress, aka the King and Queen.
Of course it would never go to trial.
I recently watched an interesting CBC documentary on Diana and an expert on phone tapping was interviewed. He said she called him in to run a scan on her apartment and her phone (analog in those days) was definitely being tapped. He suggested he get a mobile phone in his name and that she should use it exclusively so it couldn’t be monitored. All this is still coming to the surface after over 30 years…I imagine the Windsors are quaking in their boots wondering what will come to light next regarding their unholy partnership with the media.
So proud of Harry! Glad he can now put his attention on his work. I cannot wait for IG 💗
When he got that apology for his mother I burst into tears. She would have been so proud of him. William should hang his head in shame.
Now that Lord Watson and Prince Harry’s lawyers are handing their documents over to the Met Police let’s see what Sir Mark Rowley (Chief Commissioner) AND our PM (a former DPP) do with them!
William called her paranoid did nothing to protect her. And censored her interview. Diana “won” thanks to Harry
i did too!!
that has to have meant the world to harry to get that done for his mother.
and i love the fact that william- by choice- “settled” for a much smaller sum, no apology, and is still stuck on that criminal, toxic merry go round with them.
that’s what you get for calling your late mother paranoid instead of defending her when you knew the truth.
also as an aside, if the washington post was still a real newspaper and not just a bezos pr rag to praise facism, racism in its quest for cheap amazon labor and low taxes- he would never had been hired there to begin with
may ben bradlee haunt them so bad they jump out windows.
William is probably having a major hissy fit now. Is Charles going to continue saying he can’t meet with Harry. Can the bots be called off?
This victory was 5 years in the making. In a civil case Harry got NGN to admit to wrong doing, apologize to he and his mother and pay a huge settlement. This is truly the best outcome for a civil lawsuit. Its now up to the British authorities to use this admission of wrong doing to investigate NGN and pursue criminal charges.
I hope he also got it in writing that they will keep his name, his wife’s name and the names of their children out of their mouths.
I hope so he should sue media that allow people to say Sussex children are not “real. ” That should have been a non negotiable. Big Time.
The DM is letting supportive of Harry comments in. The Page 6 has nothing about Harry’s victory, just the same negative stories.
Congrats to Prince Harry and Lord Watson and well done. Big money, an apology and an admission of guilt. The apology to Princess Diana made me tear up bc we can only imagine the hell and terror those ghouls (including C-Rex and the Mistress) put that woman through. Willy Nilly has probably thrown 10 temper tantrums by now and C-Rex is now realizing that neither he nor his heir has anything to hold over Harry’s head anymore. I knew something major was happening bc all of the Meghan hit pieces that popped up on my YouTube feed. “Smart” media outlets will tread lightly knowing that Harry has no problem suing them, has been victorious so far against their media peers, and it would actually be cheaper for them to just make a nice donation to Archewell…
PRINCE HARRY WINS 👑👑 SO PROUD TO BE TEAM SUSSEX 😍
Yes. Keep writing “yes” under comments, but yes! So happy for Harry.
“Whisper-shouting”😉 a big old Yeeeeeeeeesssssss!!!
Whisper lol’ ing here at your comment.
😂
I always believed in Harry’s fortitude and dedication to this but I have to say that I’m shocked he was able to get them to admit wrongdoing. For DECADES they have refused to admit this when sued by others, probably in part because it opens them up to more lawsuits, but they were so afraid of Harry that they not only gave him a boatload of money but a public apology admitting what they did to him AND his mum. Bravo Good King Harry. Your mother would be so proud.
Harry got what he wanted. This is really spectacular. A settlement with admission of guilt and no NDA is very much what should always happen.
Harry lined it up. If no admission of guilt or an nda only on the table i think he would have gone to trial. he got his goals met. Now it’s the police and the public to do their parts.
Vindicating Dianas reputation is public record. Him and His families also. Others without the means too. Now it will be much easier for the public to see through or question articles by “reputable media” aka VF and others, meant to tear down with no legit sources and articles trying to manipulate how others are viewed because of bias and corruption; written by anyone with previous history of good investigations or not
I said, many said it, harry said it then showed it, media conglomerates are not running independant publications. If it is owned by one, the “arm ” will be used to harrass someone and it appears really dependant on how important or authentic the target is. MMurdoch employed his ” reputable arms” to attack a highly regarded couple, becaue the lesser pulblications did not have the gravitas and Harry showed that anything owned by mMurdoch and helmed by Rebekah et al, is not reputable media. Not to be trusted media has a hard time getting readers.
And bloggers or media whom didnt see through the scam of legacy media being a front for nefarious articles or said things like , couldnt be, must be meghan is the problem, cold and spiteful and harry is entitled and dumb. or just defended the legacy media with a clear bias should make an apology in their blogs or in their next article. admit they inadvertenty got played and that makes them have feelings for defending legacy media or they were part of the corruption.
Tuni I wish that were true but I’m worried it won’t be the case, and people (and bloggers) will continue to not admit the concerted media effort to denigrate Harry and Meghan.
This was posted just yesterday at lainey gossip by Maria in their social media section:
“I ate the Meghan and Harry story in Vanity Fair right up because of the insight about Meghan. Harry is just kind of hanging around, it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot going on there. I texted Lainey after I read it and said, “Withholding, self-editing, image-obsessed and effusive-to-ice cold – she IS a lifestyle editor.” I worked in the industry for a long time and these are the common traits, particular for “brand builders.” It takes a certain kind of ego to believe your life is so amazing that everyone wants it and that by sharing yourself, you are providing a service.
It also struck me how good it felt to read about them in a way that is gossipy but trustworthy. This is US legacy media with no anti-Meghan agenda. It’s also not bursting with scandal; their Montecito neighbours don’t like them, which is interesting to a high-level gossip but not exactly headline-grabbing. This story is a slow-burn and will be a piece we reference in the future.. ”
Personally I’m so grossed out and disappointed in the way this was framed, in particular with the phrase “It also struck me how good it felt to read about them in a way that is gossipy but trustworthy. This is US legacy media with no anti-Meghan agenda.” Like, REALLY??? How can they say this with a straight face?? When this came out RIGHT before the trial? Lainey gossip is not the best site, but I remember they used to really be all about sharing the media angles that contribute to gossip, and were always trying to show not just what was said but why, and who might have an agenda. But now that it’s Meghan, suddenly all that analysis goes out the window??
I checked today and no admission that this trial affected the coverage of Harry and Meghan. I also found it really disgusting the almost gleeful way Maria wrote about being able to “analyze” Meghan this way – I’m worried that even with Harry’s win and vindication certain white women like Maria will always come after Meghan.
I hope I’m wrong and you’re right, that more bloggers will think twice about the way they cover Harry and Meghan after this legal victory, but in the meantime I’m not visiting that site again.
I still think Harry’s legal victory today was huge, and I’m hopeful there will be at least some change in the media coverage of them.
Lainey has been awful re: Meghan for a long time and I don’t know why people on here continue to think that Lainey’s takes have any credibility. What you posted just confirms that for me.
Seeing as how the current royal editor of Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholls, is specifically named in Harry’s case against, I believe, the DM, that’s just not true. It means that Vanity Fair is not impartial if their current royal editor is accused of committing unlawful acts of spying. Saying there is not an anti-sussex agenda when the current editor has allegedly committed criminal acts against Harry in the past and has a vested interest in Harry’s trials not succeeding is just plain wrong and bad journalism. Like really bad. How can VF be trustworthy when the editor is named in a course case about the Sussexes??? At least be clear and honest about the connections that Vanity Fair has with the Sussexes and these trials. It’s dishonest otherwise. Calling it trustworthy is dangerous and misleading.
Info about Nicholls can be found here:
https://bylineinvestigates.com/2019/12/11/how-prince-harrys-personal-phone-info-featured-in-suspicious-stories-for-nine-years/
Sorry, just to add, that if Lainey’s site is promoting the idea that VF is trustworthy with regards to the Sussexes when the current VF editor has allegedly committed a criminal acts against Harry and is named in his DM court case, then that is ignoring a massive conflict of interest. I’d imagine Lainey has referenced Meghan Markle in regards to the smear campaign against Blake lively. But if the site can’t acknowledge the VF conflict of interest, how can I trust Lainey’s take on any smear campaign, including the one against Blake? Like what are we doing here really?
I suspect a few more shoes will drop because of this settlement, ie some people will be fired. I bet Harry initially wanted certain people gone as part of the settlement, like Rebecca. There might be some time to wait until the dust settles, but definitely people now have targets on their back.
Glad Brooks, Cameron, Will Lewis, Cameron’s former communication director when Cameron was PM, Andrew Coulson, have resurfaced alongside Murdoch in the newsfeed. May their bad deeds and ill gotten gains haunt them forever. The fact that Cameron assisted his old friends, Brooks and her husband and the quid pro quo re: Panama Papers scandal involving Cameron’s father and QE2 and how right wing media went easy on these people showed how deeply intertwined and embedded UK media, Tory politicians (e.g. Boris Johnson) and the monarchy.
The US is now doing the same as media billionaire owners are now backing Trump’s MAGAs. The country, its riches, and its people are for sale.
In a normal world, this victory and Harry’s fighting spirit would stop the jerks from saying Harry is always hiding under Meghan’s skirts. No, he never did. He is a real badass, a real boss, in his own right. Never mind the polite speech and princely manners. What Teddy Roosevelt said: “Speak softly and carry a big stick.” Harry puts his cowardly, ass wipe brother to shame. Yes, King Harry. Show -em how to do it!
I want “historic admission of unlawfulness at The Sun” embroidered on a pillow!!
It really is historic. Harry, Winston and Sherborne are total badasses.
If William had any self-awareness, he would slink away in shame, for not defending his mother as Harry so courageously did.
Other publications don’t have the resources that NGN has to hand over a “massive” settlement to Harry, whom they know now will sue them if they cross the line. I hope this keeps some of their worst impulses in check. We shall see. But today is a good day!
Those on the side of truth and honour should salute Harry. First and foremost amongst them should be William. But he won’t; he’s in bed with the gutter press. He couldn’t even condemn them for his mother’s sake. He should feel ashamed.
sparrow1, I agree. I couldn’t fathom at the time why her eldest son would make a statement about Princess Di being paranoid. It’s still difficult for me to get my mind around. Harry got vindication. Does anyone want to bet on whether Billy Idle will be retracting that statement? I’m keeping my money in the bank.
Is this a victory? It’s a settlement…
The ghouls still work there. How does this benefit the public? Will such practises and predation actually change or are we just supposed to feel happy for our fave elite?
.
Murdoch’s did end up having the money. Everything and everyone has their price. Harry’s price is 8 figures. William’s is a throne.
.
Thinking of Diana
Yes, its a victory because he got an apology and admittance of wrongdoing, which most people have been unable to get, including William and QEII.
His price was an apology and series of damaging admissions plus money, which is the form of recourse in the civil system. If at trial, he got less than a penny of the settlement offered, he would be on the hook for the weongdoer’s lawyers. People like you are never happy unless people martyr themselves. No court can order NewsUK to fire Brooks.
Umm, show me a civil case where Murdoch ever accepted the guilt. Apology and accepting guilt was the point of the civil case. Murdoch and his evil men and women were saying all these years we didn’t do sh*t. Thanks to Harry, now they are saying, yes we did and we apologize. It is government and police’s job to start a criminal lawsuit. Harry and Watson got the result they wanted they could from a civil lawsuit. Harry’s older brother got money in secret, so others who were suing Murdoch couldn’t get better terms. We learned it thanks to Harry’s lawsuit. Don’t compare two of them. They also confessed that Diana wasn’t paranoid, which they never did before.
Harry has won something major here. As a Brit who grew up during the Diana years, there’s a huge feeling of pride that Harry has done so well. My partner’s a civil litigation lawyer. Can’t wait to share the news over supper and watch Sherborne’s speech to press etc. Mr Sparrow will say, as ever, that the real nature of justice or ‘wins’ in civil cases always differs from what people think. A major part of his work on new cases is ensuring clients understand that the law/justice isn’t ‘fair’. What Harry has achieved is huge; settlement of this nature, plus unheard of apology, is not a loss, nowhere near.
DeluxeDuckling, I encourage you to read a comment higher up that discusses what “settlement” means in British Courts vs U.S. Courts — that it can be more akin to someone pleading guilty (in criminal courts side), which interrupts the process to trial.
Somewhere out there are electronic copies of all that correspondence between the palace and the press.
Hackers now have the chance to do something amazing and hilarious. IJS
Hey guys I just had the most hilarious thought listening to the NGN apology statement.
The part about the intrusion and it’s impact on his relationships. This is largely responsible for Harry not being married to one of their so called “English Rose”. None of them could have dealt with the intrusion, which was nothing compared to what Princess Meghan has had to deal with. Cue evil laughter.
Remember that one of his exes died by suicide after being repeatedly hounded by the press, and their relationship had ended as a result of media intrusion. NGN’s admission of criminal wrongdoing over the years was also a vindication for her and her family.
William can now shave off his beard and breath a sigh of relief that the major sht Harry was about to dump on him has been settled. Maybe he’ll even start to eat again. Stress is stressful.
Libra – read that as “shave off his head” which really made me laugh.
Harry really is a true prince in every sense of the word/ what a man , what a man what a mighty good man . He does a mother proud. He does a wife proud, he does his children proud, his mother in law proud and himself proud. Harry , I will respect and admire you till my dying day. What a gift he is to this world.
Anyone who’s been involved in complex litigation (years; huge damages; astronomical attorneys’ fees; incalculable consequences for a win or loss) knows the toll it takes–physical, emotional, financial.
To reach such a satisfactory conclusion to this lawsuit is going to free up an enormous amount of physical and psychic energy for Harry. I’m confident he will direct this toward continuing to do good.
I must say that when I read the inclusion of Diana in the apology, like others here, my eyes welled up. Justice for Diana, finally. I pray that some day, there will be justice for Meghan.
Bet you a dollar the both Peggy and Cathy will have long-planned, previously unannounced, engagements tomorrow. Possibly accompanied by their children.
I think it is very important that one thing Harry gained access to during preparing for trial was communications in various forms from NGN to and from BP KP etc from 1996 going 15 years. Every exchange. In their own words, handwriting, texting. He knows who said what about everything. No point in lying–he has 15 years of transcripts from his great grandmother, his grandparents, his father, his brother–everyone. He knows the truth from their own mouths and fingers. And he only knows it bc this suit forced NGN to share it with his solicitor for trial. The rest of those pondscum English royals should be twisting with fear and angst that the rest of us will find out with NO NDA included in that very public apology statement. They now know that he knows. Not just the crap he already knew and refrained from disclosing before. Things his own blood said to the press that harmed his Mother himself and his brother as children, and at which point that same brother started stabbing him in the back to the press.
He will likely wait until his father is dead to unleash. Betting a lot is from Cruella the evil step monster. I wonder if they will ever oust Heuvo for King Harry–the rightful Heir. It’s happened a lot in History. I doubt once free, they could get him back to do it. But he would make an amazing leader. Not just a figurehead.
Hmm. It’s interesting. Can Harry just email his dad or his brother and say yo now I know so and so said this? From what I can tell, the only thing Harry wants is security for his family to visit his country of birth. Will his knowledge of what’s been said change any of ravec’s decision making, I wonder?
Harry isn’t stupid. Unleashing whatever would put him and more importantly his wife and kids in danger. Will may be incompetent, but he is gonna be the official leader of UK after Charles. He has got lots of agencies protecting him in the name of the best interest of the country. If Harry really wanted to harm them, he would publish other pages of Spare long time ago. He has already leverage over his brother and father and still they sent their men to NYC to chase them in order to recreate Diana in Paris.
I don’t know what they got in emails from Murdoch, but it is probably mostly related to the coverup operation, deleting instructions and hiring private investigators. I doubt, the palace would exchange info through emails. When the palace was leaking info about Meghan to the tabloids, the senior officials held official meetings with the editors where they exchanged info in this day and age. Writing down private info about Diana or Harry into email all these years ago would not be probable, imo. I think, it was a former Sun editor who said he had regular phone calls with Camilla about the marriage of Diana and Charles, where he got all that bad info about Diana. They wouldn’t use emails for that.
So just two months ago the judge said that emails between the sun and the royal household could be used in court. So Harry definitely had access. And the public could have witnessed them if it went to trial. What he learned or if it had any affect in the settlement we don’t know.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/ngn-watson-news-group-newspapers-sun-rebekah-brooks-b2647991.html
@Jais, just to be clear, of course there would be emails between the gray men and the tabloids editors, journalists. However, it would be highly unlikely they would exchange info through emails. We didn’t see that during Meghan’s case, if I remember correctly. There were official meetings where they would leak info about Meghan to the editors.
That makes sense. I’m still curious why was revealed especially if they wanted permission to use them in court. But considering the dates, yeah it wouldn’t have had to do with Meghan.
Transcripts. They would use transcripts. Bugged calls…they were recorded. Then transcribed. Let’s remember that Charles would never be King if not for Great Uncle David’s abdication for Wallis.
Overthrowing people goes way back in the English monarchy. And let’s be real…William is not capable. He is the end of the monarchy. Why pay tax for someone who does nearly nothing? What relationship can any PM have with pathetic Huevo? He’s a joke.
Prince Harry puts the whole of the RF to shame. His mother would be so proud. Integrity. Principles. Bravery.
Because there will be criticism of his decision – I saw someone explain on BBC I think that it was NGN’s decision to settle, not Harry’s – in England apparently you can only sue for something that hasn’t been admitted/was lied about, so once they admitted wrongdoing, there is no case.
The UK media is incredibly incestuous and the BBC is not the bastion of fair/honest reporting that it once was ages ago. Based on their previous biased reports on Harry and Meghan in the past, and the changing slants of their reports on Harry’s victory throughout today, I’d say that as with many of the other tabloids, the BBC appears to have a vested interest in downplaying the scale and significance of the victory. They began by reporting the facts as straightforward news then have steadily been bringing in “opinions” disguised as “analysis” which effectively sh*ts on the decision.
If it had been NGN’s “decision” to settle then there is no way this would have dragged out for years. Harry’s strong position was what FORCED NGN to rush to agree to what Harry wanted right as the trial was beginning – they clearly did not want anything of the aces Harry had in his hands to be revealed in a trial, because it would have consequences for the wider Murdoch empire and certain sources such as members of the British royal family.
If Harry had not decided to settle then the trial would have proceeded.
I’ll add that it has been a similar pattern with Sky News’ reporting today as well. It went from “Harry’s victory” to “Harry settles” and from reporters saying how stunning it was that NGN admitted unlawful activity to downplaying its significance and the accompanying statements. But that’s the UK media for you.
From the reports, the late settlement was because they hold off on accepting the guilt until the last minute. Once they admitted wrong doing and apologized, there is no case. Since this is civil case, it would be wasting court time and resources.
@Myriam
The Sun still has their Royals tab up and there’s still a dedicated Meghan Markle tab too.😐
Annnndddd just like clockwork, guess who called the paps on herself while “shopping for eyeglasses” 😆🤣
Yep. Just like the time she was seen “buying books”.
Break out the champagne because Harry won a huge victory! I can’t believe he got an apology for NGN treatment of his mother 😮😯🤯
I can only hope the DFail is very anxious right now.
Harry has more than proved his tenacity, sheer bloody-mindedness and laser-focused courage.
He literally got everything he asked for and deserves the congratulatory drinks he and Meghan and friends are having right now!