“Finally, someone put Ayo Edebiri & John Malkovich in a movie together” links

The trailer for Opus – finally, someone put Ayo Adebiri & John Malkovich in the same film! Malkovich looks like he was having a ball. [OMG Blog]
Lucien Laviscount’s suit is something. [Socialite Life]
Kristen Stewart is blonde now, it looks good? [LaineyGossip]
Review of The Hunting Party. [Pajiba]
Timothee Chalamet’s scarf phase. [Go Fug Yourself]
Mikey Madison flew out of LAX. [Just Jared]
Keke Palmer looked great in Galliano. [RCFA]
Family Guy is finally coming back. [Seriously OMG]
“I got divorced because my wife wasn’t famous” is a thing, apparently. [Starcasm]
Tyra Banks lost her home in the fires. [Hollywood Life]
Zooey Deschanel lost her childhood home in the fires too. [Buzzfeed]
Juliette Lewis in a movie about cults?
Ayo!
Ayo and John have me gagged in that trailer! Imma see it opening weekend. Kristen looks fabulous as a blonde and I hope she sticks with it for a bit. Is that movie Mikey Madison in really all that?
That divorce article made me wonder how the women were impacted by the three divorces of the guy from Dubai Bling – he mentioned that he keeps getting divorced from women with very traditional, observant, religious families- how does that impact their lives? If these women have families who are very observant, are they allowed to remarry too?