People: Prince William & Kate are ‘more open’ & talk about their relationship now

The Princess of Wales’s “life in remission” is one of this week’s People Magazine cover stories. I just saw that there’s another cover with Michael Strahan. I kind of love when People Mag does multiple covers, almost like an admission that one of those cover stories probably won’t get much attention from American readers. I don’t know though – are People’s readers more interested in Kate’s keenery or Michael Strahan’s daughter and her brain cancer? One of the biggest problems with Kate’s whole PR situation these days is that they’re trying to convince people to believe too many questionable things all at once. This isn’t “one big lie,” it’s a series of smaller lies, exaggerations, nonsensical cover stories and possibly-true-but-definitely-incomplete stories. Speaking of, here’s a new excerpt from People’s keen cover story, all about how William and Kate are closer than ever and they communicate better than before.
Throughout Kate Middleton’s tumultuous year, Prince William has remained steadfastly by her side, maintaining a sense of stability as she navigated cancer. A source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “more open” now and “talk about their relationship together.” The difficult period has brought a newfound depth to their relationship, revealing an unprecedented level of openness in their expressions of love for each other.
“For the princess, family — her husband and children — are more important than anything else,” a close royal insider tells PEOPLE.
Of their public displays of affection, royal biographer Ingrid Seward tells PEOPLE, “William must feel so fortunate that Kate has come through this that he wants to tell the world about that love. It shows the intimacy of them sharing that journey together. They are able to express themselves in a way they would never have done before,” Seward says.
William and Kate have shown a greater sense of intimacy over the past year, and royal historian and writer Dr. Amanda Foreman says their bond is strong.
“They feel they are very lucky to be married to each other. Their marriage is strong, and they are being honest about it,” says Foreman.
Away from the spotlight, Princess Kate has also been focused on her children, attending their school sports and activities. Over the holidays, the family enjoyed a ski getaway in the Alps with members of the Middleton family. As she gradually resumes her royal duties, Kate is expected to participate in some U.K.-based engagements. However, she will not be joining William on overseas tours in the immediate future. The palace has yet to confirm whether the Princess of Wales will attend the BAFTA Awards in February, an event she traditionally attends with Prince William (who is president).
Yeah, I’m sure some people are buying it, but I do feel like it’s been common knowledge that the Wales marriage has been in a Struggle Era for years. Even casual gossips know something’s up, that there have been strains and weird vibes for a while. That sense that something was “off” came to the forefront last year, when Kate went missing. All of the attention turned to William, his wandering sceptre and Rose Hanbury. Many of the conspiracies back then revolved around the real state of their marriage too. Anyway, as I said, they’re all doing too much to convince people of too many things all at once. One lie at a time, you know?
Actions speak louder than words and from many pictures of them in action they are not a loving and open couple. It’s all Peg can do not to throw a pillow at her in public. They can lie about their relationship all they want but people have eyes and can see. Gotta keep the fairytale (not) alive and out there.
This reeks of separation. He probably lives in windsor castle while she and the kids squat in Adelaide cottage.
It reeks depression/mental health issues and a year of trying to make it still together, and once they come out, they’re gonna push out on us all the therapy they had and now they’re experts, and more better bestest than harry and meg in mental health.
Nice try to distract from Diana not being paranoid but she was really being tracked and hacked and harassed, with NGN’s apology. @princewilliam
It really does.. especially when you add in the rabid attacks on the Sussex’s marriage.
Phrasing it as they are more open now and talk about the relationship together suggests that those things weren’t present before. I guess the idea is that they grew closer after a rough year but the phrasing could be better.
Sounds like they have a mediator now🤷🏼♀️
Today’s my day for “oh dear.” My first thought here was Mr. Collins in Pride and Prejudice – “He was longing to publish his prosperous love.”
It reeks of ‘’the lady doth protest too much’. Did I get that right? Couple that with (imaginary?) PDAs unless I’m completely blind or at least immune and yeah, definitely too much.
“Festive glances”
With Meghan and Harry are out here working on their businesses, serving their communities and winning court cases. The Wailers are struggling to keep up and are resorting to fake talk about how close they are. What a sad state of affairs for the Laziest couple.
Isabella Strahan (20), who is not a public figure, has been very open about her cancer and treatment. She never once asked people to feel sorry for her. She began to advocate for others even while undergoing treatment. What a stark contrast to the woman who will eventually be the Queen of her country. That’s how you know the water ain’t clean when it comes to Kate’s story.
Keen has come a long way since she commented on Archie’s skin color. We will never forget what she did.
Never.
She is trash, was so worried about the optics of her children photographed with their Sussex cousins. Bet she feels kinda stupid now because Archie and Lili look a great deal like Harry.
The marriage is strong and they’re being honest about it. Do you have to be honest about a strong marriage?! Really odd. Almost “Mr Sparrow and I are being honest from now on about our marriage”. And also about loving their kids. Who doesn’t?! Are we gong to get never ending crap stories like this rather than stuff about what they actually do? To me, this all sounds like fear of Harry and Meghan being hot for each other in the VF story; or Meghan’s programme; Harry’s resounding victory. What have they got? Her illness. Try as she might, they can’t dine out on that for years and years. Another reading of this could be: they’re at the stage of reconciling after a near split and are in a renewed honeymoon stage.
If a marriage is “strong” the couple does not have to film a video where the wife shows tons of PDA and the husband grits his teeth over it.
…. Or his Mother-in-Law threatens him with a tell-all about the escapades of his wandering spectre while living separately away from his ‘beloved’ wife and children.
Easy, stomach, easy now…
Ginger tea.
With 2-3 ginger cookies.
I believe they’re communicating better now than before. Because I believe whatever happened to Kate, it gave the Middleton’s something to hold over Will’s head. Negotiations are done, and all sides understand their roles now, etc., etc., etc.
There are such mixed messages about this topic, on one hand Kate’s crawling all over William, much to his apparent discomfort, in her “cancer free” shampoo commercial but at the carol service when he tried to touch her arm, she visibly moved it out of his reach. Very confusing!
William did not even look at her when they went on one of their appearances
In case you missed it, word is that Kate called Backgrid for a pap shot of her out buying glasses yesterday . It’s been published by Deuxmoi. Anything to try and divert attention from Harry
So a royal couple showing PDA is ok now?
So she can’t go on overseas tours but can go skiing in the Alps? This just does not add up
Yes, they are so close that “she will not be joining William on overseas tours in the immediate future,” even though her cancer is in remission and she’s well enough to take a skiing trip.
Pull the other one.
The ski trip abroad does complicate that narrative. Skiing is not for the faint of heart. All the equipment and shuffling to the lift and then heading down the mountain. And then doing it again. So she’s physically able but the new narrative is about tucking the kids in every single night which she can’t do if she travels with William. Fair enough. Hope she made it home in time from the glasses store to do the tuck in.
Falling down during skiing can cause serious injury something someone who is in remission want to avoid.
So now it is tucking in kids and doing school runs.
I’ve gotten so used to his dreadful beard that it’s a shock to see these images of him before he had it. He looked so much younger!