Oprah: ‘Thin people’ don’t have more willpower, they just don’t have ‘food noise’

In 2023, Oprah made some somewhat controversial statements and decisions about weight loss. It all started when she took part in a larger conversation about weight loss drugs (like Ozempic) and whether they’re “the easy way out” for people who want to lose weight. She framed the conversation as “weight loss is a matter of willpower.” Then, in true Oprah fashion, she educated herself and changed her mind. In late 2023, she revealed that she had begun taking one of those weight-loss drugs – she never identified which one – and that she felt like the experiment was wildly successful for her. Now, after more than a year on the drug, she spoke this week about what she’s learned about weight loss and the “willpower” conversation.

Oprah Winfrey said taking weight-loss drugs, like Ozempic and Wegovy, helped her realize the truth about ‘thin people.’ In 2023, the media mogul, 70, finally admitted to using an undisclosed GLP-1 — a type 2 diabetes medication that can also aid in weight loss — to shed nearly 50 pounds after decades of yo-yo dieting. The admission came as a shock to fans as Oprah had previously denied using meds to slim down and even went as far as to slam the method as an ‘easy way out.’ But now, having nearly reached her goal weight of 160 pounds, Winfrey is sharing her experience taking a GLP-1 and what it has taught her about ‘thin people.’ She did so while discussing the function and safety of these types of drugs with Dr. Ania Jastreboff on the latest episode of her podcast.

‘One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people had more willpower,’ Winfrey confessed. ‘They ate better foods. They were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip.’

But once she started on a GLP-1, Winfrey realized that what she initially perceived as ‘willpower’ was actually an absence of intrusive hunger thoughts — often referred to as ‘food noise.’ Ozempic, Wegovy and other GLP-1 medications can help eradicate food noise — which often leads to overeating and weight gain — by reducing cravings and slowing down digestion.

‘And then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that, they’re not even thinking about it,’ the billionaire said. ‘They’re eating when they’re hungry and they’re stopping when they’re full.’

Winfrey explained that that way of eating ‘doesn’t work’ if you struggle with obesity, which is a disease.