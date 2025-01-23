You won’t believe the ‘Sussex divorce’ exclusive at Murdoch-owned Page Six

One of the most asinine parts of Vanity Fair’s February cover story was the stuff about the Duchess of Sussex “pitching” a book about her divorce to publishers. Now that we’re days past the initial shock of the VF hit piece, that one gossip item really stands out as being the most ridiculous part. VF claimed that “a rumor began circulating” through the publishing world “a few years ago” that “Meghan’s team had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest in the idea for a potential book. The concept, for which there was no written or formal proposal, was post-divorce.” As I said in our coverage, logically this makes zero sense – even if Meghan had considered divorce, she KNOWS that everyone would want her memoir. She wouldn’t have to pitch anything. She doesn’t even have to pitch anything now – publishers would love it if Meghan wrote a memoir right now. She doesn’t need the “hook” of a divorce.
In my coverage over the weekend, I mentioned that the whole “rumor” felt like it was started by the News Corp-owned publisher HarperCollins. The Murdoch family have a wicked web, from their print media arm in the UK (News Group Newspapers), to their media arm in America (News Corp, which owns Fox News, the WSJ and the New York Post, among many others) to HarperCollins. Given that Harry’s Spare was published by HarperCollins’ rival Penguin Random House, it felt like this was a very specific rumor started with a very specific (publisher) agenda. Now that NGN has settled with Prince Harry, wouldn’t you know, the Murdoch-owned Page Six has an exclusive with more publisher rumors. What are we even doing here? Be less obvious.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t split — because “their value is in being a couple,” a source told Page Six amid claims that Markle shopped a potential post-divorce book. A Vanity Fair cover story published last week alleged that the Duchess of Sussex’s team had quietly held talks with an unnamed publishing house to “gauge interest” in the idea for the book.
However, a source who has worked closely with the couple told Page Six, “Meghan and Harry know that they are tied together, their value is in being a couple — even if they wanted to split, they couldn’t. And honestly, they are obsessed with each other. They are just two narcissists.”
Another insider familiar with the original $20 million Penguin Random House deal the two signed in 2021 said they had never heard anything about a divorce tome. However, it does appear the highly-publicized deal — which, as we previously reported, was originally believed to include books on “leadership” and “wellness” — seems to have quietly dissipated after Harry’s best-selling memoir, “Spare.”
“They are worth more together,” said the publishing insider. “It doesn’t benefit them to be apart — they have all their deals together. I think the Random House deal is much like the Netflix deal: Netflix just said ‘Yes’ to everything because they wanted to get the docu-series [‘Harry & Meghan’]. So they said, ‘Ok, we’ll take the ‘Polo’ show’ and let’s see what happens with Meghan’s lifestyle show.”
Vanity Fair’s source reportedly clarified that the so-called “divorce” book was meant to be about the aftermath of a split from Harry, and not Markle’s first husband, Trevor Engelson, whom the “Suits” alum divorced in 2014. Indeed, Page Six has been told that Markle never likes to broach the subject of Engelson.
Page Six is told there was talk of Harry splitting his memoir into two parts before he decided to keep it to one book. “Spare” has now sold more than 6 million copies worldwide and was the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time, according to Guinness World Records. Markle, for her part, has only released a children’s book.
Within the seemingly scuppered Random House deal, Page Six was told there were also plans for a potential wellness book by Markle, as well as a book penned by the couple and believed to be about leadership.
Nothing like a giant media company settling out of court with Prince Harry, admitting they committed crimes and apologizing thoroughly… and then that same media company’s American arm turns around and spreads these rumors within 24 hours. “They are just two narcissists.” Your company just had to apologize for committing crimes against that “narcissist.” Anyway, this is all part of a new, stupid campaign against the Sussexes – their marriage isn’t great but they CAN’T get a divorce, because of their couple-brand! If these outlets are so obsessed with Divorce Watch, they should spend two seconds wondering why Prince William has been trying to rebrand himself as a hot single guy for years.
Harry and Meghan should sue Murdoch in America
Again: PROJECTION!
Maybe NGN should sit a few Sussex-related news cycles out, if they want to salvage the bare minimum of their shattered reputation…
We all know they don’t report but create the news, as Harry said.
“They are just two narcissists”
What’s particularly galling to me: the way P6 brandish psychological diagnoses as if they’re true, in this particular case something that needs to be determined by professionals with lots of experience.
NGN are as disgusting as the Derangers they so often collude with.
This sounds like a little bit of projection and a little bit of ass covering. One, for another couple that truly does hate each other but understand that their only value is being married and presenting a united front as a stable long term destined relationship, so they can’t get divorced. And two, because it gives you cover for saying that H&M are getting divorced every week and when it never happens that’s why, not because we have absolutely no sources and don’t know what we’re talking about.
LMAO these clowns don’t learn, do they? Now that Harry has forced a public confession from them, every time a Murdoch-owned rag says anything about Harry or Meghan, all they have to say is “It defies logic that anyone would believe anything reported by any media outlet associated with confessed liars and criminals, but people are free to believe whatever they want.”
So this is a very nasty and snide way of saying they will never divorce and that ridiculous story of Meghan shopping a divorce book was just a rumor. Got it. The VF piece even admitted it was just a rumor and there was no need to put it in the article to begin with.
Right! they’re admitting it was a rumor with no truth to it but trying to cover up the fact that it was completely made up by saying THEY KNOW THEY CANT EVER DIVORCE!!
the funny thing is that is what has been said about W&K – they can’t divorce – so interesting to see that turned on H&M.
That’s why the VF piece wasn’t the balanced article they tried to pretend it was. The divorce book rumour was completely made up and they shouldn’t have included it in the article, even if they also print that it probably wasn’t true.
Yep. Inane.
Totally projection and deals aside this is one of the reasons William and Kate will never split
Yep, I’ve never believed they will divorce. They’ll have a Liz and Phil marriage (though Liz and Phil do seem to have least respected each other and the crown).
The only way they’ll ever get divorced is if Will meets someone who wants to be married to him and is better than Kate, and honestly, I cannot see that happening. There’s a reason she was the only one when he was in his 20s, and he’s all around worse now.
He could do a “brad pitt” and find someone a lot younger. And Kate would be history
Well that didn’t take long. I guess I was way off in my comment on Earl Spencer’s thread that I hoped part of the settlement agreement was to stop making up lies about the Sussexes.
Once again though, this is pure projection. Anyone can see Meghan and Harry are deeply in love and enjoy being in each other’s company…while on the other side of the Atlantic you have the incandescent rager – the true narcissist – giving his wife a look of death whenever she touches him.
I can’t wait for Invictus next month.
*posts video of Harry in NY mocking derangers for making up divorce rumours *
Honestly it’s embarrassing at this point. We are going to see them in a couple weeks at Invictus looking great together. Are we supposed to believe they are faking their affection for each other? My only other take is that Spare sold 3.4 million in 4 countries in one week. No way the total sales are only 6 million. It’s way higher (and please release the total sales at some point!) I can’t believe people actually believe this garbage.
I agree with you. It had already been reported that Prince Harry’s book has sold a LOT (I think the 6 million was how much it had sold in a month – and only in English, and only included print numbers? Plus we know that millions have purchased the audiobook). The reporters affiliated with certain owners are hellbent on under-reporting and underestimating H+M’s monetary successes while simultaneously overinflating their costs and expenditures.
Plus the Chinese translation of Spare was launched a few weeks ago. Harry’s book has not been out of the top 5-6 in many countries since it was published. He has been making bank since the very first week of sales in every language.
I was in South America soon after Spare came out and it was prominently featured—in a Spanish translation—in our local bookstore.
I must be stupid, because I just don’t see the end game here (unless it’s clicks and eyeballs, in which case there might be a point at which it becomes a “Boy Who Cried Wolf” situation and even that might wane after awhile).
What are these folks hoping to achieve?
It just never ends does it🤦🏻♀️.
Even this piece makes no sense. As Kaiser said every publishing house would be clamoring for Meghan’s memoir whether she’s married or divorced. Ive never believed that 4 book deal story because it came from the DM who doesn’t know anything what’s going on in Harry and Meghan’s life. I do believe Meghan will be coming out with a book at some point but it’s going to be a cookbook.
The concept of a “divorce book” really makes no sense. Fergie was actually divorced when she wrote her “memoirs.” What would Meghan say, people who don’t like me want me to divorce Harry, it’s not going to happen. That would be two short sentences..
‘Post-divorce’ in the sense of divorce from the Palace is a story that would sell.
Meghan could provide some interesting stories of how the palace system operates from her perspective and experience.
The reason they’re so devoted to each other is because they’re narcissists? They should Google the word narcissist.
How are these people writers!
That was my thought the moment I read that sentence. They always insert words that they clearly don’t know the meaning of.
But, but, but! that means doing research, can’t do that, get paid by the word, truth is unnecessary.
The trouble with Vanity Fair and Anna Peele is that they knowingly and cynically produce a trashy and gossipy article on Meghan based on pure rumour and feedback from disgruntled employees. They know the power of negative writing is to repeat a rumour to plant a seed of doubt even knowing it to be completely untrue and saying so in the next breath, in the next sentence. It is a piece of cowardly writing. The Sussexes are right to dismiss it without dignifying with a reply
Since they’ve all admitted to lying, how is anyone expected to believe – anything?
I hope she is publishing a book all about the BRF and their being owned by the tabloid press in Britain and all the secrets they bury. Followed by one from Prince Harry with everything that went on behind the scenes for this trial, especially the evidence they unearthed.
“The reverse happened.” This is the Wales’s marriage
Do these ghouls still believe that they can substitute M’s name for kitty’s in their nasty pathetic hit pieces and folks not notice?
If they really want to grab the interests of consumers of gossip they should talk about the ghost-writers who’ve been approached (likely by Ma-Midd) for kitty’s post-divorce book but who have been scared away by threats from the palace goons.
kitty and her momager are gonna hv to do a scamantha rasmussen and self-publish their post-divorce book. Hey Ma-Midd, I’ll buy a copy! Or better yet, find free copy online. Do it!
They really want to be sued again huh
Those of us who have followed the Sussexes have observed they are both deeply in love with each other. You cannot fake the deep care they show for each other. This nonsense is designed for clicks and to keep their marriage under a microscope. The Windsors are long suffering individual who do not know what love is and it is quite evident by the way they react each other in public.(William and Kate). If the best these gutter rags can come up with is they are presented as a couple and their worth is being a couple, this is a pretty sad premise to rest you reputation on.
This is the fantasy of the bots and Derangers. They wished divorce even before the wedding.
It appears that Charles is not the only person who doesn’t understand what love means. It’s not narcissistic obsession — it’s the kind of bravery Harry exhibited in suing NGN to protect his wife and family.
Didn’t the Sussexes spokesperson say repeatedly that there was no multi book deal? And this article is dumb. Calling them narcissists when one of the main traits of narcissism is the lack of empathy for others? I would say that the Sussexes have been the victims of narcissists for sure, especially within their families.
The term ‘narcissist’ is bandied about far too much nowadays. Prince Harry displays none of the traits associated with narcissism whatsoever.
Add to that, neither does Meghan. Narcissists are unable to show empathy. She has it in spades.
Am I the only one who will be celebrating when Lucifer finally makes Rupert return home?🔥👺 he is pure evil, just glad Prince Harry survived him, and still heartbroken Princess Diana did not survive him.