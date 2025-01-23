Telegraph: Why didn’t Prince Harry single-handedly change the British press, huh??

The Telegraph is one of the few British outlets doing in-depth royal-specific coverage of News Group Newspapers’ settlement with Prince Harry. The Mail has barely said a word, and the Sun… well, you know. What I mean with “royal-specific coverage” is that almost everyone is running this as a media/press story about how the mighty Murdochs blinked and got scared about all of the sh-t that was about to come out during this trial. There’s also been a wealth of coverage about how Harry managed to get something no other plaintiff has gotten: a public apology and a public admission of wrong-doing by NGN. NGN settled, not Harry. I also saw one British legal expert explain that if NGN was willing to admit their crimes publicly, Harry basically had no choice but to accept NGN’s settlement, because his case would have fallen apart (because NGN was basically conceding a huge part of what Harry was accusing them of). I bring this up because the Telegraph’s Hannah Furness (one of their royal reporters) has written an alternate-reality piece in which Harry sucks because NGN settled and admitted wrong-doing: “Meghan and the money: Are these the real reasons that our lost royal has finally settled? Rather than lay bare the tabloid grievances that have tormented him, Harry accepted a settlement from home – the question now is why?”
Prince Harry, our noble dragon slayer, has laid down his sword. With moments to spare, as teams of lawyers and a phalanx of press filled the High Court, he agreed to settle with News Group Newspapers (NGN) and avert what was expected to be the 10-week-long media trial of the century. It is the last thing anyone expected.
The Duke of Sussex, so vocal and so determined in his battle against the tabloid press, will now not have the full-scale “public inquiry” he was accused of wanting, as part of his quest to “change the media landscape” forever. Far from jetting into Britain to lay bare the tabloid grievances that have tormented him for so long, he accepted the settlement from home. The key question is, why?
Firstly, it cannot be ignored that this is a personal, emotional success for Prince Harry. For a man who has been so open about his pain and grief, the apology issued by the publisher about his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will carry great meaning. That NGN “acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the Duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family” will also be incredibly important to Harry.
But can the Duke claim that, as hoped, he has changed the media landscape with his crusade? Not quite. In this regard, it is not what was said in NGN’s “full and unequivocal apology” that is key, but what was missing. There is no admission of phone hacking, surveillance or misuse of private information at the Sun; just the News of the World, which closed more than a decade ago. Admissions of “unlawful activity” are confined to private investigators, with no executive heads rolling, no forensic examination of any cover-up, and no airing of new details of the “serious intrusion” that NGN admits to.
As such, one wonders how quickly the elation of the personal victory may, behind the scenes as the adrenaline wears off, give way to deflation for the man who has called holding the British press to account his “life’s work”. Having set himself up as a champion of the voiceless (“I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned,” he cried poetically, after a legal victory last year), Prince Harry now finds himself – in terms of taking the stand – back among them. His quest to bring down part of the Murdoch empire has ended in a fizzle rather than a bang.
What could have persuaded the Duke to stop at this stage? The decision will inevitably raise questions about his finances – the settlement was an eight-figure sum, we are told. While other celebrities and civilians settled, with some saying they could not afford to pay the legal fees, Prince Harry planned to be the one who saw it through, with money as no object.
It is not clear to what extent his settlement is materially or morally different to the one he told the world his elder brother had made, with 2023 court papers claiming Prince William “has recently settled his claim against NGN behind the scenes”. One brother did so in private, and the other in public.
There will be question marks, too, about whether someone finally convinced Harry, a family man who is forging a new life on another continent, that his energies might be better spent elsewhere. The cost, both financially and mentally – as he relived his unhappy younger years – was huge, and the rift with his family significant, as his legal battles came to play a “central piece” in this, he said previously.
“It is not clear to what extent his settlement is materially or morally different to the one he told the world his elder brother had made.” Fantastically stupid – William made a secret deal with NGN, didn’t get a public apology or any kind of admission of NGN’s wrong-doing, and William and NGN still collaborate to this day, with William regularly giving exclusives to the Murdoch-owned Times of London. If anything, any attempt at comparison between the brothers highlights the fact that William looks like he’s been bought and paid for by the scummiest media figures in Britain, and that his office has been in open collaboration with NGN for years.
The larger effort is obviously to hold Harry to an impossible standard – why hasn’t Harry single-handedly changed the British media? Why won’t he spend another six years on this? Because he’s not the police and he’s not a politician, and these are not issues which can be solved through civil litigation alone.
CONGRATULATIONS HARRY 🎈🎈🎈I’m very proud to be TEAM SUSSEX ❤️
The answer is so obvious; he no longer had a case once the other side admitted guilt. No case, no testimony.
These people, this Furness woman and all them that are puking this nonsense, are just making a conscious choice to be obtuse. Everyone knows that once the defendant pleads guilty, the prosecutor or the plaintiff has nowhere else left to go, its done, it’s the end of the case. Once guilt is pled, it automatically moves to sentencing or damages or whatever else phase, no? I am by no means a lawyer but even I have this common knowledge. Murdock pled guilty and that was the end of Harry’s case. The amount they paid plus the public apology were not a settlement but damages, no? Lawyers please help clear this if I am wrong.
They’re so angry they didn’t get a trial and partial access to their obsession. It’s doesn’t matter, lol. Y’all are still trash and you won’t be ever getting access to that couple again. These newspapers ruined any kind of working relationship they could’ve had with the golden geese.
They are angry and the Sussex nasty stories unfortunately will continue no matter what.
At some point, even the divorce rumors will lose whatever sting they think they have on the Sussexes. Maybe they already have no bite, whatsoever, on the Sussexes and they’re just writing for their army of trolls. Harry was right about the trolls. built them up, up, up, yes, yes, yes and then nothing happens
So I guess the sarcastic use of “dragon slayer” is the new “I thought they wanted privacy!” among those with frontal lobe brain issues.
The snark! Such a nasty tone. It makes the writer seem like a bitter betty.
Isn’t this writer the Piss Moron wife or whatever? They’re all bitter, bitter, bitter, bitter.
My God, they’ll never leave this man alone, will they?
It really is a mental illness at this point.
Why do Hannah Furness and the Torygraph expect something from a private citizen living on another continent that the UK’s elected lawmakers still haven’t achieved, decades after them becoming aware of the fact that the BM are corrupt, are liars, are threatening people’s lives, or even cause their deaths — as Dan Wootton did with Caroline Flack.
It’s the same way derangers were, and still are, confounding a civil trial with a criminal one.
Expecting more from Harry than their king or future king is wild. These people are MAGA
So, why won’t Harry be for us who William claims to be? Harry is a private citizen without unlimited funds going against a corporation, it’s not his job to force accountability while people who make laws and people influence ( sorry advise) on laws do jack shit. They wanted a circus and they want to throw rocks and hide their hands reporting on the royal family scandals and secrets and are pissed that Harry managed to get what he wanted, got a financial settlement, and did not have to come to there at all to do it.
The mental gymnastics it must have taken Hannah Furness to write this is astounding. I’m just shocked by her audacity and then shocked that I’m shocked by this on top of that. I should never be shocked by the British Media at this point or their unhealthy parasocial relationship/obsession with Harry.
The British Media is in a bad place if someone can a) Willingly write this b) Willingly publish this drivel.
“…accepted the settlement from home”. I wondered about how much of this, not the money necessarily, but in terms of encouragement to offer enough to stop the trial going ahead came from BP and KP, home indeed.
I still say, the bulk of pressure on Murdoch’s bloodhounds comes from BP and KP who don’t want it become public how much and in what way they have been feeding garbage and hate on Harry and Meghan to the garbage British media!
William especially would do just about anything to destroy his brother for fear of Harry being more popular than his sorry, by-the-day-uglier self (Dorian Gray)! But all this behind the scenes and thru others. A good for nothing coward!
The article is laughable. Harry got what he stated he wanted, accountability, in addition he got them to make an apology to his mother. William is not worth the gum under Harry’s shoes so there is no comparison to make. Harry laid the foundation for the government to take this case further, as mentioned this is all he could do. If the government is too chicken hearted to take this further this is on them not him.
Shame on the Telegraph. It has run 3 articles so far denigrating Prince Harry ‘s monumental win against Murdoch media as a climb down etc. Prince Harry did what he could as a private individual . It is now up to the Attorney General or their British equivalent and the Police to look into the criminal wrong doings and take legal actions. And up to the Goverment to look into having an independent body to regulate the press.
So today Harry is at home, where he belongs, successful with this mission completed. Well done Warrior Prince, well done.
One more thing. The wildfires in California are not completely contained. Montecito is still having to watch how the fires are moving. Of course he is home.
Really no words for the Brits ignoring this as well
Just wait, Hannah. Change doesn’t happen overnight – and no matter how you want to spin it, this isn’t a good look for the BM.
Yes, but the “price” William paid was to disparage his own mother. Not very honorable behavior on Peg’s part.
Why, because the terrible way the courts are run in this country, he can prove that the press lied, that the press broke criminal law, etc. and still have to pay THEIR costs.
Harry got what he wanted, a confession of crimes against him, and an apology for both his mum and himself. What did William do, he called his mother paranoid and got a million pounds for himself. William should be ashamed.
It was insane yesterday. As soon the news about the settlement came out the twisting started. The same people such as Carole Malone and Angela Epstein who called previously for Prince Harry to stop pursuing the press, to move on with his life and the press has changed etc. saying now Harry should not have settled, why did he settle, he sold out his principle and all this sh*t. I got whiplash from watching this on the morning shows.
I also listen to some coverage by lawyers who said that as soon NGN admitted the unlawful activities at the Sun the court case could not have continued. I believe at that point admission of wrongdoing was probably the only way for NGN to stop this going to court.
William colluded with the Sun. Instead in standing with the other victims so that they would have gotten a better deal, he made a secret deal to spare NGN any public exposure of wrongdoing at the Sun and avoid proper compensation to the other victims. I strongly believe that part of the settlement was positive coverage of Willi and Kate in exchange to some exclusive stories.
In regards to living through the pain of his younger life Harry probably had to go to this process to be able to close this chapter of his life and properly moveon without regrets.
Hannah sounds angry. She’s been denied several days of coverage of the case and an appearance by Harry in the UK. Not to mention that this doesn’t make William look good.
The Guardian and The Independent have given good coverage of the settlement too. Read those if you don’t want the right-wing slant of the Torygraph.
The Telegraph is obsessed with anything ‘Royal’ and their hatred of Harry and Meghan. I refuse to read any of their BRF articles, or any of their ‘Opinion’ pieces for that matter. Vile newspaper, although not quite as bad as the DM. The Times, another Murdoch owned publication, had details of the settlement buried in their Royal Family section too. The DM barely covered it. Can’t speak for The Sun as I never look at that grubby little paper.
Ridiculous. Prosecutors don’t put on a case if the defrndant pleads guilty prior to the trial.
The purpose of the trial was to PROVE NGN’s guilt as they were claiming innocence. Once NGN admitted guilt the purpose of the trial went away. At that point the discussion moves to how they will compensate the plaintiffs. In this case the compensation was an unqualified apology to the plaintiffs and one of the plaintiff’s deceased mother, a financial settlement and finally the most important bit the ADMISSION OF GUILT.
Harry didn’t settle NGN settled the case with full surrender.
Harry got what he wanted and didn’t have to set foot in that country. I would call that an extra victory. But who is not surprised that the tabloids will not write that the victory is the admission of guilt and the apologies to Harry, Diana, and Lord Watson. They don’t even have a picture of him in his hour of victory. He could celebrate completely in private.
I sincerely hope Prince Harry will use his eight-figure settlement to go after the Daily Mail next.
From yesterday’s statement by Prince Harry’s barrister, David Sherborne, which is proof, in my eyes, that NGN has admitted to criminal activity:
“The truth that has now been exposed is that NGN unlawfully engaged more than 100 private investigators over at least 16 years on more than 35,000 occasions. This happened as much at The Sun as it did at the News of the World, with the knowledge of all the Editors and executives, going to the very top of the company.
“What’s even worse is that in the wake of the 2006 arrest of a Royal correspondent, there was an extensive conspiracy to cover up what really had been going on and who knew about it. Senior executives deliberately obstructed justice by deleting over 30 million emails, destroying back-up tapes, and making false denials – all in the face of an on-going police investigation. They then repeatedly lied under oath to cover their tracks – both in Court and at the Leveson Public Inquiry.
“At her trial, in 2014 Rebekah Brooks, said “when I was Editor of The Sun we ran a clean ship”. Now, 10 years later when she is CEO of the company, they now admit, when she was Editor of The Sun, they ran a criminal enterprise.
“The Duke of Sussex, so vocal and so determined in his battle against the tabloid press, will now not have the full-scale ‘public inquiry’ he was accused of wanting.”
He was accused of wanting?? That language is so bizarre.
I’ll put my lawsuit question here. Harry’s lawyers were given access to emails. Does that mean Harry himself can read, for example, messages in the time period after the Oceania tour? If there are emails saying something like, “there could be feuding between the princesses why don’t you play that angle” then Harry is now aware of who and when and maybe why they were sacrificed to the press?
See I find this part pretty interesting as far as Harry moving forward with his family. Is it a relief or vindication or confirmation?
I expect the lawsuit is only over in the public domain. He must have a lot to process personally
NGN admit spying on a 12 year old school boy by hiring private detectives? Why on earth would anyone want to spy on a school kid? To reveal he’s cheating at conkers? Harry was only 12 in 1996. The Sun executives who agreed the use of private detectives to spy on school children are the lowest of the low.
The uk press are soo mad they didn’t get their show trial & weeks of headlines. Harry & Tom got NGN to admit unlawful activity at the Sun for the first time after over a billion paid in settlements with no admissions, and Harry didn’t have to leave home to do it. They were looking forward to all the stories about Harry being shunned by his family whilst in Uk etc & any revealing details from the trial
Plus a royal propagandist like Hannah is upset that Harry is getting praised including by Charles Spencer for obtaining an apology for Diana which proved Diana wasn’t paranoid about surveillance on her. whereas William did a secret shady deal with Murdoch where he likely got less money than Harry & said on camera that dealings around Panorama interview made his parents marriage worse and made Diana more paranoid.
lmao they are big mad that he didn’t go to London (so no stories there) and that he didn’t take the stand so they could parse his testimony for weeks/months.
Most US outlets that I’ve been following have made it clear why he settled and how the UK laws differ from the US here. Its funny to me that some British papers are being willfully obtuse about this.
Hannah Furness’ colleague, Victoria Ward, rushed out a front-page (lower left hand corner) piece with pretty much the same points last night (Telegraph). It appears that they are both attempting to (a) disparage Harry, (b) downplay his victory, (c) equate his actions with William’s in order to cast some of Harry’s glow on his cowardly self-serving brother. It seems clear that these are the talking points that their palace sources pushed to them, and in the coming days, the royal reporters who have so far been silent will suddenly find their voices and begin to spout similar narratives.
But it has also occurred to me that Harry has once again deprived these craven rats of income by (1) NOT travelling to London for the trial and (2) shutting down weeks of income derived from the clickbait articles which they would have been writing (some to dictation) from every single revelation coming out of the trial.
Well played Prince Harry.
The press for the RF are beyond pissed at the loss of income anticipated during the trial. They spent yesterday raging about the outcome. It makes me happy to think how very angry they must be, although their anger is nothing compared to the rage Willie was and probably still is in. Cementing your legacy as a coward, future king.
These BM idiots are mad the court win is an indictment on the British media writ large. They are taking it personally as if they are saying all the talking heads and rota have committed crimes in the name of “journalism”. Piers Morgan is screeching the loudest because he is on record that he knew about the hacking while he was editor of News of the World. TV shows with call ins don’t like the pushback they are getting from the audience about the downplay on Harry’s
victory.