David Beckham: Prince William sends me ‘be there’ & ‘I need you to do this’ messages

In recent days, the Mail has published a dozen stories (easily) about David Beckham and how much he hates Prince Harry and how much he loves King Charles and Prince William. I thought it was just the Mail banging their heads against the wall and endlessly recycling old stories for the hell of it. But no, it was based on something new. You see, David went to Davos, and he participated in a Q&A session as part of his UNICEF ambassadorship. The session quickly and unexpectedly turned into David campaigning for a knighthood and showing off his royal-bootlicker credentials. After all of that sucking up, the Windsors still snubbed him for a knighthood in their most recent honors list. Some highlights from Beckham’s session:
He’s such a royalist: “I always get emotional talking about anything that I do with our royal family, because I’ve always been a huge royalist. I was brought up in a household that adored and loved everything that came with the royal family.”
He’ll answer Prince William’s calls: “Over the years, I’ve done a lot with the Prince of Wales,” he continued, referring to Prince William. “I’ve always been there, when he’s asked me to get involved with things. Whether it be veterans, whether it be the London Air Ambulance Service, which we raised funds to get two new helicopters for London. These are the things, when I was a kid, I used to see the helicopters going over, and you knew exactly what they were going to do. They were on their way to an emergency. So to be involved in that, has always been a ‘Yes’ for me. Whenever the Prince of Wales sends me a message and says, ‘I need you to do this’ or ‘Be there’, it’s always a ‘Yes.’”
Becoming an ambassador for the King’s Foundation: The Inter Miami FC co-owner said he was “honored” when King Charles asked him to get involved with his foundation and that his mother, Sandra West, “burst into tears” when he relayed the news. “Because she’s so proud of obviously what I’ve done throughout my career, but she’s also proud. And she knows my grandparents would have been proud that I have played such an important role within the royal family and the charities that they have. So to be involved in The King’s Foundation, our King is an incredible man. But he’s not just been an incredible man for the last five, 10 years, he’s been an incredible man for decades. The work that he has done to empower people, the grassroots work, all of the sustainable work. All of these things, all of those lost arts, he’s trying to bring them back.”
Beckham & the king: “He’s into bees, I’m into bees. He’s into the countryside, I’m into the countryside, and he’s into empowering young people. So I’m very honored with that role.”
[From People]
“Whenever the Prince of Wales sends me a message and says, ‘I need you to do this’ or ‘Be there’, it’s always a ‘Yes.’” Ew. No wonder William has such a difficult time getting celebrities interested in his busywork – he apparently doesn’t ask nicely, or ask at all. Imagine Peggy ordering you to “be there” or “I need you to do this.” William’s really missing the charm gene. Even Charles has charm – a questionable charm, no doubt, but Charles knows how to schmooze and butter-up a wealthy donor. Charles knows how to fundraise and ask for something but make it seem like he’s doing you a favor. William doesn’t know how to do any of that. Peg is like the anti-personality hire. Anyway, I find all of David’s slavish devotion to the royalist cause really funny. The Windsors are going to keep him around, begging for a knighthood as long as they can get away with it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Buckingham Palace.
-
-
David and Victoria Beckham take their seats in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.,Image: 515241053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
120462, The Duke of Cambridge and David Beckham at the launch of United for Wildlife campaign at Google Town Hall in London. London, United Kingdom – Monday June 9, 2014. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© Stephen Lock / i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 London Office: +44 208.090.4079 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533725019, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
David Beckham offers King Charles III a jar of his own home produced honey, during a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, London. Picture date: Thursday May 18, 2023. PA Photo. Now in its sixth year, the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design recognises the role played by British design and fashion in the country’s culture and trade. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Jonathan,Image: 777043709, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III shakes the hand of David Beckham during a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, London. Picture date: Thursday May 18, 2023. Now in its sixth year, the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design recognises the role played by British design and fashion in the country’s culture and trade.,Image: 777089920, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, president of Bafta, talks with David Beckham at the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.,Image: 848022838, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 03 December 2024: David and Victoria Beckham make their way along the East Gallery to attend the state banquet for the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Buckingham Palace, London, during his state visit to the UK.,Image: 942785345, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
David Beckham poses for a selfie with members of the Air Ambulance crew during a visit to RAF Northolt to view the two new London Air Ambulance Charity helicopters. The charity has received two new H135 helicopters via the ‘Up Against Time’ fundraising appeal, which was launched in 2021 and raised a total of £16 million.
Featuring: David Beckham poses for a selfie with members of the Air Ambulance crew
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales (left) with David Beckham in front of one of the new London Air Ambulance Charity helicopters, during a visit to RAF Northolt. The charity has received two new H135 helicopters via the ‘Up Against Time’ fundraising appeal, which was launched in 2021 and raised a total of £16 million.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and David Beckham
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks with David Beckham as he arrives for a visit to RAF Northolt to view the two new London Air Ambulance Charity helicopters. The charity has received two new H135 helicopters via the ‘Up Against Time’ fundraising appeal, which was launched in 2021 and raised a total of £16 million.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and David Beckham
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks with David Beckham as he arrives for a visit to RAF Northolt to view the two new London Air Ambulance Charity helicopters. The charity has received two new H135 helicopters via the ‘Up Against Time’ fundraising appeal, which was launched in 2021 and raised a total of £16 million.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and David Beckham
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
David and Victoria Beckham make their way along the East Gallery to attend the state banquet for the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Buckingham Palace, London, during his state visit to the UK
Featuring: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 03 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
Oh dear lord, I’m sure I’ll find this funny, too…after my stomach settles down.
This is so cringe. Yikes, Beckham
Do these messages start with: If you want to be knighted you must do this and you must be there?
HAHAHAAAAAAAA. Yes. Exactly this. It’s like we are back in the 1600’s. Just give him the title Master of the Stool. He is already wiping Egg’s behind, might as well give him the official title.
Beckham has no pride. The title is not worth his lackey to william
Being. Lackey to william
Hopefully Sir Lackey one day….
Wow! I’m so embarrassed for him that he admitted this. Yes, he had an iconic football career but to debase himself like this to Do-Nothing William is shocking!
His utter lack of dignity is really embarrassing.
lol. He really is the new Spare.
He needs to remember who he is; a football legend. Whereas William has done nothing of note with all the resources we was born to – and please don’t tell me Earthshot is anything meaningful. I do wish Becks would get a professional to advise on his grooming; the dark dyed ‘Just for Men’ facial hair is comical.
Football is life!
Have some pride, man! Good grief. But then I guess if he had any tried, he wouldn’t have done that to his face…
Lol. I was at first confused at who’s face I was looking at… oh, not Sigfreid or Roy!?
* oops obviously didn’t proofread my voice text. Meant to say, obviously if he had any pride, not tried!
It’s kind of funny. Bc would he be this devoted if he finally got his knighthood? But you know what? I think he still would be🤭
Beckham is so pathetic.
To be fair William doesn’t have to be charming, David has no leverage. Everyone KNOWS how much he wants to be Sir David Beckham, they know he isn’t saying no to any command appearance. It’s so pathetic. Even ignoring my whole thoughts about the whole Sir and Dame thing, being that gaggingly desperate for anything is not a good look.
Exactly. He has no leverage at all and the Windsors like that. They are NEVER going to give him a knighthood no matter how hard he dances for it, because they get more mileage out of him running for it.
Wow, David feels no shame being on his knees for an institution who refuses to reward him.
You gotta wonder at this point whether his wife also finds this a bit cringe. I know I would.
Whew. Dignity has left the room people.
This is embarrassing. With all that fame and wealth he still lacks self-esteem. I kind of feel sorry for him.
He hijacked a UNICEF press conference to suck up to William? Not a very good UNICEF ambassador. Audrey Hepburn never let a UNICEF presser get away from her to brag about her movie career and there were multiple opportunities for her to do so.
And being such a devoted royalist is a very bad look in the 21st century.
I didn’t even know he was still a UNICEF ambassador. He hasn’t done anything with them for a long time and it was revealed that he only took the role because he thought it would bolster his chances of getting a knighthood.
He’s focused on the elusive knighthood like a laser beam, it seems. 🤨
This is why the monarchy has such a foothold in the UK. You can raise yourself out of poverty and still be slavishly devoted to a family who have never had to work a day in their lives
We see this same phenomenon in the States with poor and middle class people in the cult of Trump.
That interview explains so much.
A lot of royalists seemed to have been brought up in a household which believed in the monarchy.
So I can see that part of his kowtowing is due to the fact that his association with the BRF impresses his mother and makes her proud.
I wonder about Victoria though…..
JFC I’m embarrassed just reading this. It’s like we walked into a room that should have been locked but wasn’t, and Peg has David down on all fours wearing a dog collar.
It’s official. His name is now David Beckncall.
LOL! Very clever!
Nice!
This is just pathetic for a grown man. He can’t say he is doing all of it for the sake of charity, because he was angry in the past not getting knighthood from the royals.
Whoa, that was…incredibly honest?! So tiptoeing away from the cringe factor, I’m actually starting to wonder why one of England’s most successful and famous football players, who is often contacted by the royals asking him if he can do XYZ has not been rewarded. Presumably, Beckham has proof of the royals getting in touch with him, he’s very ready and willing to help, and he’s not toxic. I actually don’t get why they’re dangling that honor like a carrot in front of his nose forever out of reach. Have the royals asked him to do something that they don’t want to be connected with?
They’re dangling the carrot because he wants it so much. What other British celebrity is this desperate for a knighthood that the royals can just text “be there” and come running? This is just embarrassing. It’s a classic case of why by the cow when you get the milk for free?
I guess they’d rather offer it to someone who going to turn them down.
As long as they keep him on the hook he’ll do whatever they ask. Once awarded a knighthood, he no longer needs to bow and scrape, and might even be friends with Harry again. They will keep him on the hook because he is their useful idiot and because it snubs Harry.
See idk. That argument makes sense but this guy seems really into the royals. I think he’d still say how high when asked to jump by the royals even after a knighthood. He sounds like a true believer. So I’m kind of just like knight the guy already. They’re looking like their usual sadistic selves by dangling it. But I believe he said some shitty things in a leaked email a while back so that may be why? Otherwise why not knight the guy already jeez. It’s cringey but it’s earnest and honest. Isn’t this the kind of thing the royals should want?
So he’s William’s b$$ch. Good to know.
«He’s into bees, and I’m into bees.» Why is that so funny to me? How about we leave the bees out of this huh?
It’s like Jennifer Coolidge in Best In Show – “We have so much in common, we both love soup.”
💀🥀😬😂🤣😅😆
That’s the line that makes the whole thing reek of utter desperation! I picture David not only disliking, but possibly even being terrified of bees, yet slavishly purchasing the bees and supplies and the costume, and pretending to enjoy the whole enterprise in order to suck up to the king, lol.
Because, at this point, bees are far more industrious than either of these two. William does little to nothing except day drinking and going to football games and David is trying to cash in on his past football glory while waiting on bended knee for William or Chuck to call to give him a photo op. Embarrassed for David and disgusted by lazy William.
David is revealing that Huevo is demanding, pushy, cold, entitled, full of himself, disrespectful, swings his power around, and is unwilling to properly communicate with the people he wants something from. Some might say A BULLY. But tell me again how Meghan is terrible to work with because she responds to emails whenever she finds the time.
So sad to see this, Becks. And your face – stop messing with your face.
Yikes! Some people are addicted to cosmetic surgery. IMHO there was absolutely wrong with DB’s original face.
His grim visage at this point must strike fear in the hearts of young children
Fancy about boasting about being Will’s lapdog and still NOT getting a knighthood anytime soon!
What a thing to admit. He’s just using you, dearie. That’s all. I’d heard reports that Beckham wasn’t too bright … this just confirms it.
He used to be cute… now he looks all creepy .. anyways his voice sucks …
And, he needs to stop dying his eyebrows!
But still no Knighthood.
He has played this all wrong. Most knighthoods actually are decided on by the government. He is better off working through his MP and getting his fan clubs to publicly lobbt at Number 10. Both more of a power move and less humiliating than kissing up to powerless royals.
It’s sad that he thinks that this makes them sound like besties. Dude… no.