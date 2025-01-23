Princess Kate got pap’d at a Notting Hill optometrist this week, lmao

There has been so much attention on Prince Harry this week, all related to the trial against NGN, which was supposed to start this week but never began because of NGN’s settlement. The Windsors were a flurry of activity at the start of the week, trying to do their “counterprogramming” events and remind everyone that they exist. I got the feeling – and I even said this several times – that the Windsors had prepared yet another revival of the “we’re snubbing Harry” storyline to drop as soon as Harry flew into the UK. He shocked them by staying in Montecito and handling his business over the phone. Anyway, I bring up the Windsors’ weird, anticipatory vibes because the Princess of Wales got sent out to pose at a storefront optometrist??

Princess Kate has been spotted making a solo evening shopping trip in London’s Notting Hill to browse for spectacles in the Finlay and Co optician’s. The Prince of Wales, 43, stepped out in the 4C weather wearing a long coat accessorised with a checked scarf wrapped around the royal’s neck. The eye-wear store, which opened in 2019, is described by one customer on the company’s website as “the best opticians I’ve experienced in my 40 years”. Finlay and Co have a second boutique in Soho, London.

[From GB News]

I’m taking this as a gossip sign that I need to make an optometrist appointment, it’s been a few years and I’m pretty sure I need new glasses. Prince William wears glasses/contacts – does Kate? She’s getting to the age where she might need readers. Anyway, it’s funny. Absolutely no one got a photo of her for months in 2024, and she managed to get “smuggled” into the Royal Marsden Hospital for months last year for chemotherapy without any reported sightings OR photos, and yet she was just waltzing around, getting an eye exam this week? LOL.

