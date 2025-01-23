Princess Kate got pap’d at a Notting Hill optometrist this week, lmao

There has been so much attention on Prince Harry this week, all related to the trial against NGN, which was supposed to start this week but never began because of NGN’s settlement. The Windsors were a flurry of activity at the start of the week, trying to do their “counterprogramming” events and remind everyone that they exist. I got the feeling – and I even said this several times – that the Windsors had prepared yet another revival of the “we’re snubbing Harry” storyline to drop as soon as Harry flew into the UK. He shocked them by staying in Montecito and handling his business over the phone. Anyway, I bring up the Windsors’ weird, anticipatory vibes because the Princess of Wales got sent out to pose at a storefront optometrist??
Princess Kate has been spotted making a solo evening shopping trip in London’s Notting Hill to browse for spectacles in the Finlay and Co optician’s. The Prince of Wales, 43, stepped out in the 4C weather wearing a long coat accessorised with a checked scarf wrapped around the royal’s neck.
The eye-wear store, which opened in 2019, is described by one customer on the company’s website as “the best opticians I’ve experienced in my 40 years”. Finlay and Co have a second boutique in Soho, London.
I’m taking this as a gossip sign that I need to make an optometrist appointment, it’s been a few years and I’m pretty sure I need new glasses. Prince William wears glasses/contacts – does Kate? She’s getting to the age where she might need readers. Anyway, it’s funny. Absolutely no one got a photo of her for months in 2024, and she managed to get “smuggled” into the Royal Marsden Hospital for months last year for chemotherapy without any reported sightings OR photos, and yet she was just waltzing around, getting an eye exam this week? LOL.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
The Princess of Wales talks with members of staff during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales talks with members of staff during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Kate and her iconic hair happened to be caught by the media.lol
Right? Oooh she’s just like us!
The bonus points would have been the kids too
If she is just like us we don’t get photographers to come to our eye appointments. Bet she calls this work.
Isn’t it sad that all we can mention about her is her hair? Such a waste of space when she could do so much good.
Isn’t this the truth. SMH.
It’s funny that they think this is anything but a desperate attention diversion. We know that lady doesn’t go outside unless she’s given some baubles in return. We all know her husband is waiting o watch another match will guzzling down some hot beer.
We’re still over here admiring and gagged at what a mighty good man Harry is.
Well, the question is what was her husband doing while she accidentally got caught by the paps (who were just minding their business in Notting Hill when…) after Harry’s win against Murdoch?
Does anyone believe this bs? Its so weird. Literally no celebs need to go to an optom, they actually go to them. What are they attempting here? I don’t get it?
Does she not have friends?
Her bff is Carole!
Not a single one..
Too funny they did nothing to dispel possible accusations that the FewchaKween isn’t above doing pap walks. Especially as no RPOs were to be seen anywhere near her in the photos that I saw.
Kate wore that gingham tablecloth scarf from her bw birthday pic.
With her carrying that huge “Finlay” bag out with the creases still visible she clearly showed she isn’t above merching — as the Derangers call it when Meghan is out wearing anything.
And Meghan first wore Finlay at IG Toronto, the tortoiseshell sunglasses. (which I bought because I liked them so much)
@Nanea regarding the tablecloth scarf :Cue the “The scarf was a gift from PW when Kate was going thru chemo as she had the chills” stories!
So the paps can get a shot Kate at a UK version of VisionWorks but not a clear one at Windsor from last year when she went missing?
Suddenly the pixels are back 😭😭😂
No more potato pictures!
lol.. love that response
Seriously??? We know they have absolute control of what goes out in the royalist press and manage their ‘privacy’ to a ridiculous degree and we’re supposed to believe that this was spontaneous?
I wonder how many people were involved in brain storming this idea?
And long until we heard from another ‘customer’ about how wonderful she was?
I’ve never thought I’d see the day the amount of insecurity and desperation from royals. Kate and William really are obsessed and pressed over the Sussexes and now I see why the press want the Sussexes back so badly. They’re truly tired of this boring and desperate couple. They are truly trying to be carbon copies of the Sussexes, lol.
The Leftover Royals have been obsessed and pressed since the day they realized Meghan was The One for Harry. And they’ve shown their insecure, scared, inferior, obsessed and pressed asses every single day since. They know deep down that they can’t compete or compare to Harry and Meghan and that’s why we see these desperate attempts for attention. Pathetic.
Right? I just can’t believe how obvious everything has gotten. Strange.
I hope she plans on wearing those new glasses to work. Unbelievable the stuff they prioritize.
Huh. The lighting wasn’t great for these papa pics so was it really worth it? How bizarre. Random pap walk at a glasses store.
Done because of Harry’s win and moral victory for Diana, the UK boredom with her story, Meghan’s show. She’s desperate. She’s done it before. Also, glasses? Perhaps a planned nod to a woman accepting her older age (wasn’t that a theme of W’s b/day photo?). She has bugger all need to go out to do that. Feel for the security having to trail along for this pap stroll.
But did she do the school run? And then make dinner and then tuck in the kids and then go London from Adelaide? On a helicopter? To get some glasses. Are there not glasses stores in Windsor?
And did she clean the entire mansion. All by Herself, even though there are about 60 people working for the Wales.
Could this have been just part of a more extended shopping trip?. I mean, what else does she do with her life besides shop?
Not ruling out trying to get papped though. There’s no reason for a very public figure to spend any time outside looking through the window, but not going inside, unless she’s (a) on another shopping errand or several, or (b) trying to be papped. .
GB News needs a proofreader. Kate went on a solo trip and then, in the next sentence, the Prince of Wales shows up with a scarf around the royal’s neck – which royal, whose neck? Love how they have nothing more to say, so they fill in with an ad for the optometrist shop.
GB News is a U.K. ‘Fox News wannabe’. They trend to the conservative right (and further out in terms of conspiracy content).
You can be conservative and still proofread an article.
Proof, if proof were needed, that you wouldn’t look twice at this woman in the street unless you knew who she was. She must thank the photoshop heavens that she’s around now, at a time of massive image manipulation, and not before. She’s totally bog standard.
I notice Will’s got Big Blue locked away again.
This appearance does call into question why she was never seen in London when she having treatment.
I am DYING. this is like the Waterstones visit in 2020 to distract from Meghan’s blue dress moment. (talk about iconic!)
Their desperation is so obvious its almost sad.
Does anyone believe that Kate goes to a random optician in Notting Hill when she lives in Windsor? Why was she in London on a school night? Who was putting the kids to bed or doing the school run?!!?! Did she take the helicopter and is her Earthshot prize husband okay with that?!!?!?
I mean…..I’m just dying over here. Obvious PR move is obvious.
The blue coat and all the books for the kids?
I’d be surprised if Kate was even literate. We know she ‘earned’ her degree on the mattress and can’t actually speak
I don’t like Kate. I think she is a classic mean girl, conniving and incredibly lazy to boot. I actually strongly dislike the majority of the RF and wish my country (Canada) would fire them, the sooner the better.
But that comment was nasty and uncalled for.
“Tammy” too bad.. It’s actually true. She earned her degree whilst being called the mattress.. And she’s not literate and she can’t speak English. She’s absurdly stupid. That’s not even an opinion it’s fact prove otherwise. – what was that classic line she said, about how can you tell the smell by smelling it? She’s the dumbest person I’ve ever heard. I feel sorry for her 🤣🤣
Btw ‘Tammy’ aka kp friend, she didn’t even understand how to look at children’s clothes and pack them. NOR hold a carton of milk.. She’s beyond stupid. The only thing she knew to do was strip at uni and sleep with willy and keep away the competition. That’s her skill.
Yes, totally agree. Harry wins; Meghan’s about to release her show; William looks dreadful; people are getting bored of the ill princess story; channel 4 doc. The blue coat’s back!
… but, but it’s only a mile from KP.
And after all of those many rumors of the Willionaire Slumlord spending more time at KP than anywhere else, including Windsor/Adelaide, Mumblina McKeen was keen to be seen near KP.
BTW, who did the tucking in of George?
Maybe they alternate who is at KP.
Or maybe Kate has gotten the use of the helicopter back and uses that to go wherever she wants.
And also keen to look like they are just normal folks shopping like other normal folks at normal places. Putting the ‘hard work’ in to get to the shops themselves. The channel 4 doc hit hard.
Who was with the kids? She’s in London shopping on a school night? And are there no stores in Windsor to shop for glasses?
This was the most obvious pap walk since the bookstore one the day after the umbrella photo.
Should have gone to Specsavers.
Can tell you’re a fellow Brit. Thanks for the laugh!
Actually, Sparrow, I’m a lifelong Californian! I’ve just been to Britian a few times and know the Specsavers joke.
I also am a bit over due for an eye exam, maybe this will help me remember to schedule that visit
Her hairpiece is as obvious as this encounter is staged.
Maybe William busted his glasses. They’re known to throw a few pillows, so. . . Perhaps one of the kids need glasses.
Should’ve gone to Specsavers! 🤣
I had an optometrist appointment and ordered new glasses yesterday too, but nobody took my picture. Oh, that’s right I am not trying to pull attention from Good King Harry. These people are pathetic.
Is it just me or does she appear to have a plaster on her finger again?
This is so desperately thirsty LOL.
She would look so much better if she did four things: quit wearing eye-liner, got a haircut, put on a little weight, found a good stylist and tailor.
I can’t believe how she bad she looks in candid, papped shots. Also, she’s not wearing her engagement ring. Looks like a stack of three or four smaller rings on her ring finger now.
I agree with those who say that (1) this was staged to compete with Harry’s headlines but also (2) this was strategic to show that she is embracing her age (needing glasses/readers).
I am wondering if this was her. Ight to be at KP? Do they alternate nights or weeks?