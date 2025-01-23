2025 Oscar nominations: some very big surprises and snubs!

If you ask me, this was always going to be a weird awards season, given the films and everything going on in the world in 2024. But the awards season absolutely changed and shifted with the Southern California wildfires, which started right after the Golden Globes. The reality is that many LA-based Oscar voters have lost their homes or they’re hosting evacuees. The schedule rightly shifted as people’s priorities changed. As of now, the Oscars are still scheduled for March 2nd, and I do not believe that the date will change. The Oscars telecast will shift though – they’ve removed the “Original Song” performances, and they’re going to honor LA firefighters and more. Okay, now let’s get to this year’s nominations! These are just the biggest categories, you can see the full list here.
Best Supporting Actress.
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress.
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Director.
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
Caralie Fargeat (The Substance).
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Sean Baker (Anora)
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)
Best Picture.
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune Part 2
Emilia Perez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Notable snubs: no Denzel Washington for Gladiator II (a damn shame), no Jamie Lee Curtis in The Last Showgirl (YAY), no Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez or Margaret Qualley. Qualley’s snub actually surprised me, given all of the buzz for The Substance. Obviously, Nicole Kidman was snubbed for Babygirl, and the Academy decided that they’re Team Brad Pitt, so no nom for Angelina Jolie. Other surprises: no Daniel Craig for Queer, no Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl and no Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard Truths. What other surprises? No nomination for Wicked director Jon Chu or Conclave director Edward Berger. Berger’s absence is definitely shocking, as is Denis Villeneuve.
I feel like Fernanda Torres getting nominated is a surprise, even if she won the Golden Globe. The Apprentice surprising everyone and picking up noms for Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong…it’s certainly interesting, although it does feel like Stan (in particular) is riding a critical wave at the moment. What else… I love Conclave’s noms, especially the ones for Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini. I would love it if we got a big surprise in Supporting Actress.
Underwhelming.
Very much so. I’m not torn up over the Jolie snub because I thought she was good in a weak film and the field was so crowded this year. What really stung is Marianne Jean Baptiste in Hard Truths. She didn’t get good reviews she got RAVE reviews but it opened really late and there was a concern that not enough people saw the film. Good for Stan on his nomination he had a big year. I thought it was interesting he got the nom for this performance versus a Different Man which he is also fantastic in. But a while ago, take this with a grain of salt, Gwyneth Paltrow called out his performance in the Apprentice as one of the best of the year and specifically said that there is so much in his performance that is impressive acting wise that actors would recognize in it.
I thought Nickel Boys was wonderful and bold for its use of perspective and would have liked to see the cast recognized. It feels like the Academy said either Nickel Boys or Sing Sing could get in but not both.
I really loved Jamie Lee Curtis in The Last Showgirl. What a shame that she’s not on the list. I hope Demi wins best actress!
I love this for Demi Moore. My 90s heart is full for her.
Same. I finally watched The Substance last week, and she was so good in it. Heartbreaking, almost. Now, that movie has a LOT of problems and I don’t think it is Oscar-worthy, but up until the last 20 minutes, I was fully on board. I was completely on board with Demi the entire time.
Heartbroken for no Pam. I want to see Demi win. Give this woman her flowers.
Sing Sing was snubbed for Best Picture
June Squibb, Tilda Swinton snubbed for Best Actress
Julianne Moore snubbed for supporting
Kills me that I now have to watch The Apprentice
Yeah there were some excellent performances. Demi wasn’t the best but she’s a crowd fav for her history, her ex, her family, etc. But that’s how awards are given these days. Nothing wrong with owning that.
I watched it w some hesitation and it’s quite good. Stan projects Trump’s quest for power and adulation very well and Strong resembles Cohn so closely it’s eerie. It’s a hard watch, esp now, as it presages all his tactics and bullying.
Angelina Jolie’s award trajectory should be a study.
I can’t remember a performance going from being a sure-bet, namechecked by ALL the pundits as top 2, from several closely connected trade writers ( Clayton Davis, Scott Feinberg etc), then crash so ignominiously.😕
Plus, Maria was Netflix biopic on top of everything else!!!!!!😯😯😯
If there’s one thing SAG & AMPAS love, it’s Netflix biopics.
No matter how basic or badly received, they are always namechecked/nominated – Blonde, Rustin, Nyad etc.
I especially love all those critics that claim it wasn’t that great, the movie just didn’t do it for them, etc. blah blah blah but they go ahead and give all the noms to Emilia Perez? A movie rife with stereotypes and prejudice? Whatever Academy. I’m just happy Angie and her kids got to have some fun promoting the movie and walking the red carpet.
Agreed, EP was a travesty and deeply insulting. The fact that this movie is even a contender says a lot about how Academy views Latinos and people of color generally.
Agree, EP is garbage.🤢🤢
I almost wonder if it just peaked too early. We’ve seen that happen with other potentials in past years. I mean last summer this site had her crowned as Best Actress and some of the festivals did as well. Then it felt like there was just a slow fade in interest for her. It wasnt like people were saying that Maria sucked, just more that ehhhhhhh maybe not in kind of a slow slide.
I don’t doubt that Brad Pitt might have played “some” part in this, but I don’t think it was all him (I mean he’s not raking in the nominations for himself lately, you know?). But I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a combination of Pitt and then just peaking too soon.
Don’t think there was anything wrong with its launch or peak.
Many Oscar campaigns start from September prior.
EVERY pundit had Maria as a sure fire Best Actress nom from the jump.
Not Kidman for an erotic dramedy, nor Anderson in her racy resurgent role.
Especially with Netflix power & money in this area with their biopics.
Not even Erivo had as much hype and shine as Maria did.
I mean Emilia Perez has worse reviews and audience score.🤔🤔
The reserved Angie did her part & campaigned. Screenings, travel, red carpet.
She even did the Tonight Show and appeared on every industry event.
It’s a surprise but I think Lainey’s analysis is 100% correct.
Fellow actors vote for this part. Not pundits nor journalists.
Hollywood is high school and I’ll leave it at that.🤐🤐🤐
Sure, many campaigns start prior to September, and we usually have this discussion every year about at least one of them – something that seemed to be a sure fire hit over the summer or early fall has fallen out of the way by awards season.
Maria was a sure fire Best Actress nom 6 months ago, but the pundits have been very quiet about in the last 2 months as more and more Oscar contenders were released.
Its just not that unusual for something that seemed a “sure thing” in May to lose momentum by November or December.
PS neither kidman nor Anderson were nominated for BA either.
“PS neither kidman nor Anderson were nominated for BA either”
Yeah, that was my point.
How those 2 were never pundits’ favourite as their roles were very AMPAS unfriendly, unlike biopic Maria.
(Maria even got above the line Oscar nods and shortlists in Makeup & Cinematography.)
Anyway, we’re going round in circles, so agree to disagree.
No Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for best score for “Challengers”.
That “Challengers” shut out…IS A TRAVESTY! That soundtrack kept me going last year❣️ Mixing early 80s “Ministry” with House music 🎶 legends “Jamie Principal & Lil Louis” magnificent styles…btw everyone mentioned…FROM MY HOMETOWN CHICAGO❣️. That soundtrack LITERALLY acts as a time machine for me back to 1985 in Chicago where I spent my LIFE worshipping the House Music 🎶 Gawds at “The Music Box/Sauers/Warehouse/Club Aka/Medusa’s/South Shore Country Club”🌟😍❣️🙏🏾
True! That Challengers soundtrack was a revelation. But the Oscar’s voters are pretty old as a group, it’s tragic.
But my disappointment was of course Emilia Perez getting 13 nominations. Straight trash.
I am sure my comment will not be popular but here goes. I think Selena, Pam and Demi are adequate actors. But best? I have seen the movies that these women have starred in this year and as always they were okay. I have to think when you are nominating actors for best, you are saying that no one else could have done this role, you can’t picture anyone else playing that person because the actor did it so well. Btw, I know Pam and Selena were not nominated, but there was a lot of talk about them being nominated.
Amen! This was hands-down the most egregious snub. That score and soundtrack were freakin’ ELECTRIC.
I’m all in for Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rosalinni – I loved Conclave!
I would celebrate for Demi Moore just because I’m enjoying her resurgence.
I would hate if Ariana won and Cynthia didn’t.
All of this!
So does that mean Demi is best actress? I seems more family than anything but whatever.
I loved conclave. Fav movie. I don’t thing he’ll win but that quiet, perfect performance was exceptional.
The list is…interesting to say the least. I’m think Demi and Ralph will take best actors noms and Wicked will get best picture. I don’t get the love for Emilia Perez…sorry, it’s problematic. I’m rooting on my crush Guy Pearce for supporting…for supporting actress not sure, but I’m guessing Rossellini. I’m personally rooting for Flow to win for animation. It’s a lovely animated film about animals trying to survive a disaster. And the lead is a cat. So, there it gets all my votes.
Okay I want to see FLow but as an animal film, how much is it going to make me cry?
LOL! I cried throughout, but I still love the film. I don’t want to give any spoilers, but I still highly recommend it.
You will cry. You will laugh. You will feel fear, relief, joy. You will love.
Flow is the best film of the year.
Sitting in the theater, watching Flow’s credits at the end of the movie, I thought, “Beautiful things are still being made in this world.” I loved this movie. Definitely one of my favorite movies from last year.
Thank u! I’m scared but I’m gonna watch it. I’ve heard so many good things.
I haven’t seen EP but an old teacher of mine saw it and her review was that it was okay but would have been a lot better if it hadn’t been a musical, she thought the songs were distracting and not good.
the funny thing is that she was a musical theater teacher so loves musicals so that review kind of cracked me up. She would make everything a musical if she could….but not that one.
Ariana Grande is a MASSIVE sneak. That place belongs to Margaret Qualley.
But remember Ari became BFF with her costar and stuff!!! That’s never happened in the history of movie making. Also ignore the multi million and yearssss long marketing campaign.
With any luck, she’ll lose.
@Lucia: hopefully.
Love that for the eldest boy, Jeremy Strong. He deserves all the accolades especially after getting “slammed” by Brian Cox in every interview.
Also, so happy for the Substance nominations. The combination of Best Director, Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress are awesome for Caralie Fargeat. That is the result of her vision and I am happy she created something so gross and unique.
Can’t wait for the emotional devastation of the deranged fans if/when Timothée brings Kylie as his date.
A Complete Unknown was . . . not good. I think it is nominated because of the subject matter. there are always suprises but the love for that movie and Timothee is undeserved.
The voters looove biopics. They almost always get recognition.
Idk, I think Brian’s probably pretty happy for Jeremy (and Kieran) It’s not Jeremy’s talent he has a problem with, or at least I never heard him put that in discussion.
@Lucía, I am sure he is just being an old cranky man. Still, it is not nice always getting called out on your method of acting by your coworker.
In other years Jeremy would be a front runner for his portrayal of Roy Cohn, but considering the current political atmosphere, he doesn’t have a chance. And he is likely to lose out to his younger “sibling” Kieran Culkin.
I think Sebastian Stan being nominated indicates that Hollywood may be resisting the political climate somewhat.
Would have loved to see Pamela get a nod. And I know this is weird. I don’t know why but I immediately thought of Ethan Slater’s ex when I saw the list. Life sucks. It’s hard to see people who have wronged you suffer zero consequences. But I really do think Ariana did her a favor in the end. Hard to see now but she will later. Chin up lady you’re the real star here. And trust me no one will know this more than your child when they become an adult.
Happy for Colman Domingo. I know he’s gonna bring his fashion A game. Happy to see they are going to honor the fire fighters. I never enjoyed the musical performances. I always thought they should eliminate that part and let the winners speak an extra 2-3 minutes.
Yes I would’ve loved to see noms for all the people you named.
“But I really do think Ariana did her a favor in the end. Hard to see now but she will later. Chin up lady you’re the real star here. ”
I think you are so right. I’m sure going through her marriage ending publically, on such a grand scale, while caring for a newborn was hellacious. But in the end, she is better off to be rid of him. He is garbage.
I think a lot of the time, cheaters portray their transgression as this magical, finding their soul mate, “bigger than them thing”. If that were true, then we could say “Oh if only he hadn’t crossed paths with Arianna, Ethan and Lilly Jay would have stayed happily married and none of this would have happened.
But the truth is, cheaters are selfish, entitled abusers. And if it wasn’t Arianna now, it would have been someone(s) else later. Lilly is young, she has time to pick a whole new path for her life.
On a semi-related note, I haven’t seen Wicked yet. I do want to, I’ll likely rent it at home at some point. I’ve seen the play. I think of Elphaba and Glinda as equal roles? Are they not co-stars? It’s nice for the 2 actors that they aren’t up against each other for Best Actress, but I am just confused as I wouldn’t have thought of Glinda’s role as smaller?
I love your take Turtledove. Your re right cheaters are abusers. In a sense she is lucky (for lack of a better word) that she didn’t spend the next 20 years with him and found this out now.
I haven’t seen Wicked. The Ethan Slater thing completely turned me off of it. I just wanted to show solidarity with Lily Jay. I know it’s silly and the movie didn’t miss my $20 plus snacks. But it was the one little thing I could do to support her.
@Turtledove: I think it’s less about the amount of screen time and more about which character we are seeing the story through and in WICKED, we are definitely seeing the story through Elphaba’s eyes, which makes her the lead and Glinda, whom we meet in school, is the supporting.
I would love for Kieran to get this.
And Cynthia.
I honestly can’t with another speech by Zoe Saldana so I’m hoping that’s not the way it goes.
This list is strange.
There were several people left out who I had expected to see, like Kaiser I am missing Nicole Kidman, Marie Jean-Baptiste, Angelina and Pamela Anderson — and Denzel and Daniel Craig.
I get why they didn’t want to have the songs this time around, while at the same time I don’t get it. The Kenergy was iconic, and it will be remembered for years to come, while people usually have forgotten the winners a few weeks later.
I haven’t’ seen any of these besides Wicked LOL so now I need to start catching up. I’m mostly surprised at the lack of Jon Chu for director but I wonder if a lot of members thought “if part II is as good as Part I he’ll be a lock for that next year”?
I think Demi Moore is a lock for Best Actress though. I just feel like BA (more so than Best Actor) has become about who someone is in Hollywood, not the particular performance. And I don’t mean that in a “she hasn’t earned it” kind of way. Just that I feel like a lot of Best Actress Oscars are based on an overall body of work and overall career, not one particular movie.
Thrilled for Demi Moore and Isabella Rossellini, but very disappointed Pamela Anderson was overlooked.
I am bummed Pamela Anderson didn’t get nominated. But super happy Cynthia Erivo, and God forgive me happy Arianna got nominated too in best supporting category.
But for lead actress my gut tells me it’s the year of Demi Moore. Hollywood is such a clique. And will give it to her not based on one movie but a body of work. And staying in the game for so long.
I found it interesting Jeremy Strong and Sebastian Stan were nominated for The Apprentice. It feels kind of a like a nice F U to Trump. Since the movie scared Hollywood so much. And avoided it in fear of our new Dictator.
Oh, Trump is gonna lose what’s left of his damned mind.
I am glad Demi Moore is recognized. Good for her. I do think Angelina should have been a nominee as well.
Haven’t liked Adrien Brody since he forcibly full on mouth kissed Halle Berry at the Oscars. 😒
That was sexual assault. He’s gross.
I’m just glad that voters didn’t reflexively nominate Moana 2 for best song or best animated feature. It was a dud that didn’t deserve recognition.
I love Denzel Washington but overall Gladiator II was weal. I haven’t even seen Conclave but am crossing my fingers for Isabella Rossellini.
Same for A Complete Unknown, great performances but the movie was a little flimsy.
There were definitely some snubs but overall it seems like they went for performances and not make-up and career nominations. I know I’m probably the only one but I don’t think Denzel or Nicole earned a nomination. In another year Angelina would have been nominated but the competition was fierce this year; and in thinking of those not nominated for Best Actress, I have to say it was tough. If there was a sixth spot, I would argue that Marianne Jean Baptiste, Danielle Deadwyler, and Pam Anderson should have been in, not Jolie.