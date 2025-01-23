Charles Spencer: It’s ‘wonderful’ that Prince Harry got ‘an apology to his mother’

Yesterday, News Group Newspapers settled with Prince Harry. Harry sued NGN nearly six years ago, and he stood tough as the Murdoch empire threw everything they could at him. The Murdochs were helped along the way by the royalist media class in the UK and the Windsors themselves. Because Harry was fully prepared to go through this lengthy process and put his money and reputation on the line, NGN really had no choice but to settle and admit culpability, giving Harry a full apology AND an admission of their wrong-doing. That was more than any other litigant had gotten through NGN’s settlements. Not only that, Harry secured an acknowledgement and admission about what the Murdochs had done to his late mother.
The settlement was huge transatlantic news yesterday, with “Prince Harry” and “Murdoch” trending on social media the entire day. Harry was praised across the board for his bravery in taking on the Murdochs and winning. Two groups of people were noticeably quiet and subdued: royal reporters and the Windsors. Some royal reporters did bare-bones updates on the case, but the Windsors issued zero statements of support, praise or acknowledgement of Harry’s victory. Given that Harry’s lawsuits with NGN were a major reason why the Windsors behaved the way they did in 2020, it feels like the Windsors are more concerned about their dear friend NGN than Prince Harry. Someone in Harry’s British family did make a public statement though – his uncle Charles Spencer, the Earl Spencer.
“It’s just wonderful that Harry fought for – and gained – an apology to his mother. She would be incredibly touched at that, & rightly proud.” I was touched and proud that Harry apparently insisted on an acknowledgement for his mother too. As many pointed out yesterday, this is not the first time NGN gave a settlement to a prince – the last time, they gave Prince William £1 million secretly, didn’t publicly apologize, admitted nothing and they probably rejoiced when William publicly called his mother paranoid.
I imagine that Harry could forgive a lot of what William did to him but I doubt he’ll ever forgive him for what he said about their mother. Like so many, I’m extremely proud of Harry! #GoodKingHarry
I join you in that sentiment! Growing up, his mom used to make me so proud. And now I look at him the same way. So happy for him.
On a separate note, Harry is the standard for standing up to toxic family, the media, and old friends who won’t grow up. He really put his foot down and showed the world this is how you honor the woman you love. When you love someone you don’t let even your closest family members disrespect them.
#GoodKingHarry
That man fought for his country, Diana and Meghan and the children. People really underestimate Harry. He’s a soldier and the press and that family need to leave him alone. It’s been 5 years of foolishness from those tabloids. They need to move from obsessing to the 1000th degree over this couple.
I’m going to teach my sons about Prince Harry. He’s such an awesome example of strong, positive masculinity. Love love love him
❤️ its true.
It’s amazing to watch the derangers try to spin this as a loss. News flash: when the settlement is absolutely everything you could ask for out of trial, there is absolutely zero reason to go to trial. The support Harry is getting for this is driving them insane.
Derangers are very frustrated despite their spin attempts
They are really trying to cope lol. This is a massive victory for Harry. If it went to trial he would be responsible for legal fees for both sides and with this settlement he doesn’t have to pay. Plus, if it went to trial it would be the judge that finds NGN responsible not NGN themselves (and offering an apology) This was a huge victory and they hate seeing Harry being praised by everyone and slamming William for saying his mom was paranoid.
Some derangers trash the settlement and blame Meghan for making harry do this. Desperation shows.
8 figure settlement and payment of legal expenses incurred, public admission of guilt, public admission of criminal activity, public apology to Harry and Diana AND no NDA but, sure, it’s a loss that should be criticized as a loss
I just can’t with these people
Exactly. the only thing Harry stood to gain at trial was….pretty much nothing. Maybe everything being out in the open, and I think he wanted that, and that was probably part of the calculation here – how much was everything coming to light worth compared to settling at this point, with the apology, acknowledgment of wrongdoing, and monetary offer on the table?
One could even say that by taking the settlement Harry was protecting the royal family. I don’t think that was part of his calculation – if I were him I wouldn’t care at all about protecting them at this point – but it certainly did save them some embarrassing revelations.
That’s exactly what I was saying on another group. Perhaps after seeing all the correspondence between the royals and NGN he decided he didn’t want to expose it all and it factored into his decision. Partially because he would be crucified if it came into the public not them. And I also thought what was more important was that admission of guilt and apology to his mother. I also wonder if he somehow got some sort of agreement that the smear campaign would end.
There is zero reason to go to trial – and zero opportunity! As soon as you reach in a civil case your declared aim (accountability) by the plaintiff pleading guilty, every judge will close the case. Very well explained by James O’Brian and a legal expert on LBC.
An apology, an admittance to breaking the law, likely 50 Mil in damages, legals
First time ever scum Murdoch admitted to wrongdoing.. He got it all. No one ever achieved that. Breathtakingly fab
James O’Brien is a voice of reason in a sea of hysterics.. a civil court can only accomplish so much this should be investigated by the police and government and it should have happened decades ago with Levenson2. Prince Harry won big.
Thats exactly what I said @Suoutdoors. NGM PLED GUILTY, lets please shout this so those in the back can hear. Its incorrect to frame this as a “settlement” when the defendant pled guilty and the case at that point was done. Even if Harry had refused their money and apology, he still couldn’t go any further with a trial as the other party had already plead guilty.
The Bashir interview was censored by William too. Diana had wanted that interview it should never have been censored
Seeing Charles Spencer acknowledge Harry made me quite teary-eyed, and I’m not usually the sentimental type, unless close family or longtime friends are involved.
It was so good to see his special message among so many other good, encouraging messages out there.
“It feels like the Windsors are more concerned about their dear friend NGN than Prince Harry.”
I saw some pics yesterday up and down my socials of CIII, Queen Side Piece and the Willionaire Slumlord together with Murdoch, Brooks, Rothermere. It was a joy to behold to be reminded that *some* people indeed can be bought.
Harry is a real man , Not the spare . His wife Meghan was so correct about what she said about her husband and Diana true son . William on the other hand is a punk -A – B. I am go glad Harry has a real family in his mom’s side . Now that’s family.
Harry really said “apologize to the lady”. And he meant it. Gentleman in the truest sense.
Of course the Windsors were not going to congratulate him on his win and the apology for his mother because the head Windsor and his equine wife wanted her dead. Peg threw her under the bus first chance he got. Plus Harry is not supposed to win at anything. I’m so happy he has some family who actually care for him. He did what he set out to do!! Good King Harry.
H doesn’t need that family to acknowledge him … W & H is really the tale of brothers: a wimp as heir and a warrior as spare/true king
Harry had the truth, the tools and integrity on his side. Holding out for the apology for his late mother shows what a leader he is as well. And knowing that his brother sold his mother out for a few dollars further defines who those two men are.
Well done Good King Harry!
Derangers and royalists and rota were having meltdowns over Harry’s win, claiming William took on the tabloids first and the settlement he got was donated to charity (his own). Being photographed at a soccer match while this was going on was not a good look for William.
lol. We know Will got the money, because Harry’s legal team publicized it during the hearing. Will got paid in secret, so others couldn’t get better settlements. They also called Harry “traitor” at the time for revealing Will’s secret settlement.
William had that angry look at that game
Harry is the true King and showed yesterday how weak Wilikeaks really is. What a disappointment W turned out to be.
What a man H is! Go Harry
I honestly never expected Murdoch’s papers would apologize to Diana. I am sure that took a lot of back and forth between Harry’s legal team and Murdoch’s lawyers. Remember all the QE2’s team’s emails where they were looking for an apology and never got one. That was the Queen of the UK, who couldn’t make Murdoch apologize to her family. Harry with limited resources and even limited allies made it happen not just for himself, but also for his mother.
It made me really emotional hearing from MP Watson too, he said he wished they didn’t at least go after his family. The amount of pain and trauma these so called journalists caused to so many people is unimaginable. I am happy, no one has to say “allegedly” anymore while mentioning the crimes of Murdoch’s papers.
William plays the Diana card when it suits him
He looks even more hypocritical now.
It’s wonderful that Diana has one son she can be proud of.
That’s a sweet burn.
As I said yesterday Harry getting an apology for his mother was very touching.
Yes Amy Bee I felt so proud of Harry for honouring his mum’s memory in obtaining a hard won apology for her from those snoopers!
So when is William going to apologise to his mum’s family for calling her paranoid?
I just posted something similar. He should apologize for censoring Diana’s and for calling her paranoid. William has no shame
Diana s interview
I’m completely off social media since the election but not surprised at all this was trending all day yesterday. I hope it continues for a week. Harry is a king among men (and women) in his family. The only one with any honor. I hope the incandescent raging from KP and BP continues to be heard all up and down the countryside.
I was so pleased to hear others report yesterday that the Sun online had removed the royals tab and very little info on Meghan was available through search. I don’t care what they put back up about the Leftover Royals but I hope it was also part of the settlement, to leave Meghan’s name (and Harry’s and the children’s) out of their mouths/reporting.
I’m also hoping that more details come out about who inside the royal machine was selling out Harry. They need to be names and shamed.
Noticeably silent PW who should be happy that his mother got an apology.
Then he would have to apologize for calling his mother paranoid. Peg thinks he’s always right
Too busy setting up a pap shot of his wife while she tries to distract attention by shopping for glasses!
Well, that tracks. The RF is notorious for it’s slow reaction time. Didn’t it take 5 days for Elizabeth to make a public statement about Diana’s death?
Being of the ‘Charles and di’ gen, I literally cried. It’s so massive, probably more than many realise. What Harry achieved is a mountain no one has ever, in the world, climbed, though thousands have tried. That’s insanely impressive. I hope everyone remembers that.
Harry getting that apology for his mother is the money shot. He won with that alone. They hounded Princess Diana to death. Her ex-husband did nothing to protect her and her older son did absolutely fuck all as the heir with all his money and power. Prince Harry, the glorious spare fought the biggest news org in the country and got an apology for his mother with so much and so many people against him. Besides putting his wife and children first to leave the toxic country and family, this is his crowing glory.
I love how you made tampon her ex husband
That’s the best he should ever be
When I heard there were settlement talks I was expecting a mealy mouth acknowledgment of liability & apology. Wasn’t expecting such a big admission of guilt AND apology extended to Diana. Amazing & can imagine how touching it was for the Spencer’s. Well done Harry & his team
Yeah. I was expecting a more defanged statement. Instead it was an epic admission of guilt. It was such a dramatic 2 days.
The silence from the King Charles and William is deafening. especially after Charles dubbed Harry’s crusade against the press for accountability and justice, a suicide mission
It just shows how much Charles underestimated his younger son. Harry is the epitome of a brave soldier fighting for what is right and good. Unlike his loser father and brother, Harry slayed the dragon! He fought, against the odds, for his mother’s honour and won! The Spencers must be so proud!
Charles “concern” for his late ex wife (his “mourning” at the funeral) showed how phony he is when he cooperated with Penny Junor (who said that he and Camilla cooperated with her) on books that included trashing Diana. Also Ingrid is a friend of Charles and started writing books disparaging Diana about a year after she died.
Did he really use those words? For one, he was wrong. And two, hate when people use the word “suicide” like that. Prick. Our family has come too close to the reality of that word recently.
And Harry still had the grace to make sure that his statement said they owed The King an apology too. Not Pegs. But still….
I love that Harry was ten toes deep and resolute about the apology for his mother. It makes you love him even more. Who cares about the Windsors? As long as the Spencers are by his side, he is content. I wish Princess Diana were still alive to see how Harry has thrived and built a life with family and friends that he loves.
May I add that Harry and Meghan look like they’re aging backwards while the leftovers look like they’re ready to join the walking dead. I love this for them.
I agree with others that I think the apology to Diana was one of the big sticking points for Harry. He probably wasn’t going to accept any settlement language that did not cover his mother. It breaks my heart after reading Spare – like he’s trying to protect her in death in a way that he wasn’t able to in life.
This! It’s heartbreaking really, that a little boy with no real power in that situation grew up to fiercely protect everyone around him, including the late mother he couldn’t protect as a child. 💔 Good for Harry. The blueprint for what a real man looks like.
I realize this isn’t the point, since Harry wanted them to apologize and admit that they were wrong, but it has to smart that Harry got much of what he wanted and was reputedly paid an 8-figure amount when someone else settled in secret for at most a tenth of that money, no?
The thing is we don’t know what else Will got from Murdoch. It was a secret settlement. Maybe he was also promised that Murdoch papers won’t be writing anything negative about him and his family. Considering the speed of any article a little critical about royals getting removed, Will had to be promised that his dirty business won’t be aired in any Murdoch papers. One thing is certain, Will was only after protecting his own ass.
They bought Billy Idle off at a bargain. He must be raging again! (not that he needs the money, but I am sure he is fuming that Harry won such a massive settlement, and came out of this *very* well)
Billy Idle?!? 😀😃😄😁😆😅🤣😂😬
BRAVO TARTE❣️
The little boy couldn’t protect his mother back then but the man today did. Congratulations Harry.
I appreciate (because I’m petty as hell) that the Spencer statement made no mention of William. The Earl said how wonderful it was that Harry gained an apology for HIS mother, not his and William’s mother.
Charles Spencer is proud of Harry and his achievements. His congratulations show how Harry has some family members justifiably proud of him. They value him. KC , Camz, W and K are in bed with the press. They want to preserve their contract by putting obstacles in the way of Harry getting justice against the press hence green lighting Jason Knauf “volunteering” to give evidence on behalf of the Fail!!! They won’t be congratulating Harry because they wanted him to fail.
Diana truly was a beautiful woman. She had that young yet mature beauty of the 90s models and actresses etc. “Beautiful” is far too easily thrown around these days. Harry’s done a marvellous thing, getting that apology for her.
The Windsors should be grateful that there was a settlement because I’m sure a trial would have brought out unflattering things about the Windsors’ use of the media, so Harry protected them as well with the final outcome of his law suit. Lord Watson’s praise of Harry’s courage and tenacity says it all. Meghan also paid a price because the tabs continued attack of her was a way to get at Harry.
Props mostly to Harry for insisting on the apology to Diana. But props, too, to Sherborne for understanding that was a nonnegotiable for Harry.
Harry is the change he wants to see in the world.
Yesterday I was keeping an eye on the news and was happy that Harry got an apology and settlement.
Then I read the apology and got all teary eyed at the mention of Diana. Her loving son did that.
No wonder uncle Charles is proud of him.
Lol. I wonder how Peg is feeling now? Diana loved Peg unconditionally and he sold her out. I wonder how that makes him feel, becoming the face of an organization that destroyed his mother. I had hoped Peg & Harry would burn it all down. But alas.