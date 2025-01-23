“More rumors about Sam Heughan as the new James Bond?” links

More James Bond rumors for Sam Heughan? Or is he trying to make those rumors happen? I don’t think they’re anywhere near choosing the next 007. [JustJared]
Taylor Zakhar Perez looks hot in Lacoste underpants. [Socialite Life]
Damn, Nicholas Hoult looks great in Bottega Veneta. [RCFA]
A new Tori Amos interview! [OMG Blog]
Crybaby Donald Trump threw a tantrum over Right Rev. Mariann Budde politely asking him to show mercy to marginalized people. [Jezebel]
What happened during the RHONY finale? [LaineyGossip]
The Simpsons will remain on Sundays. [Pajiba]
Chris Pratt said that Anna Faris’s house burned down. [Buzzfeed]
Jesus, this is an irresponsible headline & story at HL. [Hollywood Life]
David Eigenberg, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
Hello! I was wondering if this site is planning on banning links to musk’s site? Pretty much the only “online” space I still frequent is Reddit. I’ve culled my subreddits so it’s really just shows and hobbies I like, and most of those have officially banned twitter links. It made the front page of reddit that so many subreddits are banning those links. Any click to that site helps them. It would be great if we could step away from it on this site too.
Agreed, would love to stop seeing links to the Nazi owned platform
Same should go for anything Zuckerberg related then. Let them burn. I wish some tech savvy good hearted person would create an alternative so we can all participate in a mass exodus from all things Meta.
Bluesky is becoming a credible alternative to Twitter. They plan to release an alternative to Insta, called Flashes.
Yes! Anything associated with Musk should be shunned. Same for the other tech oligarchs that are aligning themselves with Tr*mp. I cancelled my Amazon Prime subscription. No more wasteful Amazon orders, no more Whole Foods or Zappos. Bezos doesn’t get my money anymore.
Second that. I never click on twitter-links anymore, but they really shouldn’t even exist.
Which subreddits do you recommend?
Whatever show you really like, there’s a 99% chance there’s a subreddit dedicated to it– even those that have been off the air for years. I follow the Dexter, Downton Abbey, GoT, the L Word, Severance, etc. It’s fun to follow theories, talk about characters we like, etc.
Also, any hobbies or interests, such as sewing, r/sewingforbeginners, r/analog, r/photography, books, r/booksthatfeellikethis is a neat sub. I also follow r/anticonsumption and minimalism, mademesmile, upfliftingnews.
You can also turn on the “recommendations” option so you’ll see recommended subs based on the subs you joined– I ended up turning that off because I was being recommended political stuff (probably because those posts are so popular at the moment).
I don’t post that much on there, but it’s a fun little procrastination option.
Damn that is a nice fit on Nicolas Hoult and dare I say a bit Chanel-esque? Given that Matthieu Blazy of Bottega Veneta is moving to Channel it would be SO exciting to see Chanel make a move into menswear which has been giving so hard recently.
I think the SH/James Bond stuff is dead in the water and recycled talking points from 7-8 years ago. He has the looks for Bond but not the charisma or acting chops – pretty much anything he’s done outside of Outlander has been mediocre to terrible.
I must ask you not to speak disparagingly about the man who haunts my fantasies…I mean dreams.
Oh season 1-3 Jaime touched my soul, among other things. But yeah, unfortunately everything else has been downhill from there.
I may be one of the few that do not find him attractive at all. I did not particularly like Outlander or his character.
He’s been phoning it in to Outlander for the last 3 or 4 seasons. He’s been in a few meh action movies with limited success and though he’s thirsty for it, don’t think he can carry the Bond torch. That ship has sailed.
I know people LOVE her but I find Tori Amos so annoying. I also don’t think her statement on bestie Gaimon’s abhorrent behavior were very strong.
I can never tell any of these James bond contenders apart from eachother lol. They’re all shaped like refrigerators.
My vote for Bond is Dev Patel or Henry Golding. But it will of course be a white dude.
My personal favorite was always Dev Patel after Chiwetel Ejiofor aged out, but Henry Golding is another great idea.
What I had really hoped for though was for Lashana Lynch to keep the part.
The stupid reactionary moves against “DEI” employees are short sighted and cruel. Putting race aside (only because you can’t change their beliefs about race), do these MAGA types not want better access and services for seniors and vets? And Trump’s executive orders repealing employment equity just gives all employers the right to openly fire/underpay/not hire anyone who’s not a white, able bodied, Christian male.
The cruelty is the point. Undermining the careers of women, POC, and disabled people is the point. Elevating white men, no matter how mediocre, and making women, POC, and anyone not white, male, straight, and Christian second class citizens is the point.
Could Chris Pratt be even more of an ass?
We’ve asked that countless times and look what happened. So the answer is yes, of course.
I can’t wait for federal workers union to start fighting back. Honestly – they’re tough and won’t take this sitting down. … There’s a process in place and, although the administration is going to try seeding their unqualified people throughout the system, they will have to fight the process. I’ve no doubt, they’ll make federal workers lives miserable, but they won’t succeed in breaking them down or getting rid of them.
Not to say these jerks can’t do a lot of damage along the way. …. And then, we’ll be back in power and have to fix everything. Per usual.