Carrie Underwood allegedly threw a hissy fit over her janky inauguration performance

Last week, Country Karen Carrie Underwood was confirmed to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. People were not surprised, although it did seem indicative of a larger movement. Trump supporters are taking their “masks” off – while there was reticence eight years ago to associate with Trump, that reticence does not exist anymore. Well, funny story. Underwood’s “America the Beautiful” performance was beset by technical difficulties, so she had to warble that sh-t out a cappella. It did not go well.

LOL. That’s what you get for throwing your lot in with the Trumpers. Who knew that cozying up to the American Idiocracy would lead to disaster, huh? According to the Mail, Carrie threw a hissy fit afterwards.

Carrie Underwood was left feeling like she had not been ‘afforded the same level of respect’ as the likes of Beyoncé and Lady Gaga for her performance at Donald Trump’s 2025 Presidential Inauguration, sources have revealed. The American Idol star’s rendition of America The Beautiful was hit by shock technical difficulties on Monday, leading the chart-topper to perform a capella due to issues with the backing track. Following the performance, an insider exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com that the singer, 41, was furious over the fact she wasn’t given a ‘stage or platform even’ like previous performers. This was presumably because the event was moved inside at the last minute on Friday as extreme cold weather was predicted for the capital on Monday. However, The insider explained that this had a large impact on the singer’s performance, revealing: ‘Carrie was dissatisfied with her performance at the event, primarily due to the limited space she was given, which left her feeling cramped and uncomfortable.’ The source added: ‘Her anxiety was high throughout the performance, and she felt that she was not afforded the same level of respect or admiration that previous performers, such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, had received. She felt as if she was ushered in and out and had a mini hissy fit afterwards.’ The insider continued: ‘She is used to playing at massive venues with a stage to herself. She was not given a stage or a platform even. She felt like she was literally just in a room with people all around her and a microphone. This threw off the acoustics.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I absolutely believe she feels this way, and I believe she probably had a hissy fit backstage. She genuinely got screwed over ten different ways – the move indoors, the cramped quarters, the weird acoustics, the technical difficulties with the playback. Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson… none of them had any of those difficulties. Because they performed at Democratic presidents’ inaugurations. You throw your lot in with Trump, you’re gonna get what you ask for.