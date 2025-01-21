Carrie Underwood allegedly threw a hissy fit over her janky inauguration performance

Last week, Country Karen Carrie Underwood was confirmed to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. People were not surprised, although it did seem indicative of a larger movement. Trump supporters are taking their “masks” off – while there was reticence eight years ago to associate with Trump, that reticence does not exist anymore. Well, funny story. Underwood’s “America the Beautiful” performance was beset by technical difficulties, so she had to warble that sh-t out a cappella. It did not go well.
LOL. That’s what you get for throwing your lot in with the Trumpers. Who knew that cozying up to the American Idiocracy would lead to disaster, huh? According to the Mail, Carrie threw a hissy fit afterwards.
Carrie Underwood was left feeling like she had not been ‘afforded the same level of respect’ as the likes of Beyoncé and Lady Gaga for her performance at Donald Trump’s 2025 Presidential Inauguration, sources have revealed. The American Idol star’s rendition of America The Beautiful was hit by shock technical difficulties on Monday, leading the chart-topper to perform a capella due to issues with the backing track.
Following the performance, an insider exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com that the singer, 41, was furious over the fact she wasn’t given a ‘stage or platform even’ like previous performers. This was presumably because the event was moved inside at the last minute on Friday as extreme cold weather was predicted for the capital on Monday. However, The insider explained that this had a large impact on the singer’s performance, revealing: ‘Carrie was dissatisfied with her performance at the event, primarily due to the limited space she was given, which left her feeling cramped and uncomfortable.’
The source added: ‘Her anxiety was high throughout the performance, and she felt that she was not afforded the same level of respect or admiration that previous performers, such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, had received. She felt as if she was ushered in and out and had a mini hissy fit afterwards.’
The insider continued: ‘She is used to playing at massive venues with a stage to herself. She was not given a stage or a platform even. She felt like she was literally just in a room with people all around her and a microphone. This threw off the acoustics.’
I absolutely believe she feels this way, and I believe she probably had a hissy fit backstage. She genuinely got screwed over ten different ways – the move indoors, the cramped quarters, the weird acoustics, the technical difficulties with the playback. Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson… none of them had any of those difficulties. Because they performed at Democratic presidents’ inaugurations. You throw your lot in with Trump, you’re gonna get what you ask for.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Better than standing in the bitter cold . She should have been grateful it was moved indoors
She looks like she was singing in a living room. At her grandparents’ cocktail party.
I bet she would have rather been outside.
The raggedy ass huckster is back in office. We’ve all been warned. The snake oil won’t cure a damn thing, but it will make you slip and fall and bust your ass.
Trumpists don’t care about competence, it’s about feeding the oligarchy.
They will always cut corners to profit more. This is an example of what’s to come in all facets of American life.
Hissy fit is like shrill in that it’s really only used to diminish women and their reactions.
Separately, I have trouble feeling sorry for her since she made the decision to perform at the inauguration.
Oh dear did karma come for the maga whine ass a little bit? Too bad so sad cry harder.
Re: Hissy fit is the phrase she voted for along with her support of regression of women’s rights.
Waaah. Cry me a river.
Somebody call the Waaahmbulance. She chose to kiss the MAGA ring, she can suffer the consequences.
Anyone who chooses to associate with fascists deserves to be “ diminished.”
So? Blame the incoming president and his team.
Now haven’t you learned, anything that is good is DT’s doing, anything that goes wrong is Biden’s fault?
I am cackling at, “warble that shit out”! 🤣
Clinton is laughing, Biden looks like he is trying not to and Trump looks bored. I’m sure that every thing that went wrong amused them all.
She should have known that she was just there because everyone else said no. Why would she think that they were going to respect her or her performance?
And that new look of hers fits the Fox/maga vision of what women should be — plastic, generic, robotic, unthinking, and only useful for the male gaze.
Suck it up, buttercup.
May all of her future performances reflect the instant karma of her evil nazi affiliation
May she never experience success or contentment again.
“she was not afforded the same level of respect or admiration that previous performers, such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, had received.”
Not to be mean, but I don’t understand why she is comparing herself to these artists who are much much bigger than her. Trump is a showbiz guy. If she was a bigger name, she would get treated better. They got her, because the artists like Beyonce or Lady Gaga wouldn’t accept to sing for the fascist orange man.
It isn’t respect or admiration that caused her problems, it was competence. Hers and those setting up the performance venue. Lay down with dogs, get up with fleas.
She knew she was going to sing indoors on Friday, why didn’t she plan for it? Did she not rehearse? As a singer, it’s alway better to sing in a warm climate, so the hissy fit is probably because she couldn’t wear whatever tacky Nazi Mar-a-Lago coat she planned to wear. It’s all about aesthetics with Build a Face Nazi Barbie.
I literally spit out my coffee at “Build a Face Nazi Baribie” and shall never refer to her as anything else.
LOL at Build a Face.
The first thing I thought when I read this headline was that she should be upset about the janky face her cosmetic surgeon gave her.
Is she…..is she….bowing before him??!?!?!
sure there were logistical reasons for the poor performance – inside so no stage (did she think there would be one for her inside congress?), no crowds, etc. But also…..you reap what you sow so sorry not sorry.
I thought maybe a curtsey? Either way, why??
…and he looked at her like she was his birthday present, to be enjoyed later
Yes, she does appear to be bowing to the felon r*pist in that photo.
This is so on brand for Dump. Second rate everything. Never a thought for anything but himself. The result is always garbage.
I love this for Country Karen!
I agree Dss! I so enjoy seeing people get exactly what they deserve 🙂
Yep. A bunch of folks are about to get their come-uppance here shortly and I am here for it!
For the name to truly match the product, remove the letter “o” and the first “r” from “Country Karen”
She got what she deserved as far as I’m concerned. Expecting classiness and respect from the Trump crowd in 2025 is foolish.
To quote the philosopher Monique, “see when you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite.” And lol at Ms. Underwood’s people comparing her to Beyonce and Gaga. I am still annoyed LeAnn Rimes couldn’t keep it going and this subpar bland voiced basic was able to come in and take over.
The clip of her singing this came up on Instagram and I thought it sounded very good overall! Was she really that bad? If this was at any other event, would she still be criticised or instead congratulated for doing her best under the circumstances? Genuinely interested to know what others think.
You know i just watched the clip here and thought exactly the same thing. If it was a different situation would we be praising her? Don’t care for her, think much less of her now for doing this ‘gig’, but I think she knocked it out the park for one hell of an awkward situation. In my opinion, she can really sing, you can say that even if like me, you have zero respect for her.
I thought she sounded great, too, given that there had been obviously some kind of glitch with the music part of it that threw her off. Of course she was not getting a stage like the others once the venue changed, since the others performed at inaugurations for presidents who weren’t afraid of cold weather. Her team should have pivoted to prepare her better mentally for the cramped situation once they knew the whole thing would be moved indoors to a small space where she would be standing literally in the midst of the crowd to sing.
It wasn’t exactly horrible but for someone who makes money singing, she sounded like any other average person singing along at a ball game. I’ll say that she wasn’t as bad as Fergie. She has definitely sounded better in the past, so in comparison, she was very basic and is nowhere in the same category as Beyoncé or Lady Gaga.
It was quite bad. She was pitchy and flat – I was openly grimacing and flinching each time she was off. And let’s be honest, she wasn’t treated the same as Beyonce because she is NOT Beyonce.
No – it wasn’t bad. She asked others to join in, and they did and it was fine. I made myself watch yesterday so I could remind myself how much is at stake. It was probably the least offensive part of the entire circus.
I wonder if those new lips affect the sound coming out of her mouth?
Carrie Underwood can go f*ck herself, then f*ckoff then after she f*cks all the way off, she can f*ck off again. You throw your lot in with Nazis you need to GTFO with all of it.
🙌🙌🙌
Isn’t there some kind of saying about what happens when you lie down with pigs?
(with apologies to actual pigs who are much maligned!)
When you lid down with dogs you get up with fleas….
She didn’t rehearse this Acapella with the choir? Why? She’s a professional she should be prepared for any situation. Our church choir rehearses all of our pieces without accompaniment. All we need is the first note and we’re good. At the end of the piece our director plays the final notes to make sure we didn’t drift off pitch. If we do, he makes us do it again until we show we can stay on key for the whole piece. If the organ goes out for some reason, which has happened-because it’s old, we are PREPARED…
Carrie is a megastar, yes, but she doesn’t get Beyoncé level respect because she’s not at Beyonce’s level of fame. 🤷🏾♀️
Or talent.
She was uncomfortable standing that close to the Black lady.
She a decent singer who never really stood out among other country singers. She doesn’t have the voice that Kelly Clarkson has if we’re comparing American Idol winners. If she was phenomenal AND professional knowing anything can go wrong during a live performance, she should would have prepared and killed it with acapella. It’s just ONE song. But nope. She’s got a average voice to go with her MAGA ideals.
Yes, if it hadn’t been for American Idol ,she’d be one of the many many musicians in Nashville who have some talent but aren’t going to achieve stardom.
Hee. I have a sneaking suspicion her woeful Sound Of Music Live on NBC performance a while back didn’t help.😈😈 Talk about a major career setback.
As self-absorbed and neurotic as she is, anything short of a perfect performance was going to piss her off. She didn’t shake MVP Harris’ hand so F that bish.
I watched the yt clip attached. Meh. What i noticed is she didnt shake Kamala’s hand only Biden, Trump and Vance. Witch.
Crap. Now I have to go back to watch that because that was a crap move. Typical MAGA move, though.
Like Rick Wilson says, everything Trump touches dies (ETTD).
LOL at her thinking she deserves Beyonce-level respect and admiration.
Thoughts and prayers. She should be mad about those lip fillers. Damn.
Her lips look painful😬her lip filler looks all lumpy and uneven🤣
Her lips looks brutal.
The thing these people fail to realize is that Trump wants to be around and seen with famous people, but only so he can make sure to put them in their place below him. None of them with ever be “on level” with him.
Yes, like commenting that the Village people are larger than they were, and that their song didn’t reach #1 until he made it happen. Cannot imagine what it was like for his daughters to grow up with him, never fully getting Daddy’s approval unless they looked like Barbie (after “corrective” plastic surgery). His soul gonna need a lot of work after he dies.
He also still thinks the seventies were thirty years ago.
Seeing the photo of her curtseying before the King reminds me that history will remember with receipts who bowed down to Trump as he promised widespread destruction.
She sounded incredible. She has a great voice.
Weather my butt. They could have held the inaugural outdoors but something something the weather but didn’t want the skimpy crowds I was 10 when JFK was elected and watched the swearing held outside. 86 year old poet Robert Frost recited a poem in the bitter cold. Poor Carrie Underwood was denied the pleasure of warbling outdoors. Sad.
Looks like she had the day she deserves.
I remember people being brutal over Beyoncé having a prerecorded track in the can for her inaugural performance. That’s what pros do! Carrie should have done the work. Knew the guy who ran the vocals soundboard for Madonna and other huge stars. There’s a prerecorded track that the sound mixer has access to. If your live vocal starts getting pitchy it gets mixed down and the prerecord is used. Amateur hour here.
I always wondered about that. Thanks for the info! 🙂🙂
Jesus should have taken the microphone.
🤣🤣🤣 Life is short. So is eternity when one is dealing with MAGAts.
I love this for her. I’m just here to watch the FAFO years for those who voted for this hot mess.