Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, believes Firerose only married him for his money

I can tell that many of you guys are tuning out the Billy Ray Cyrus-Firerose drama, but I’m really enjoying it. Billy Ray married this very obvious grifter last year after knowing her for maybe a year? I was never clear on just how or when they met, but it was at some point in 2022. They got engaged in the fall of 2022 and then married a year later. So it wasn’t a complete whirlwind – they were probably together, all told, for about two years. Well, Billy Ray filed for divorce a few weeks ago and he’s already letting people know that Firerose has been running up his credit cards. Now People Magazine has an exclusive about how Billy Ray thinks Firerose hustled him. No sh-t, Sherlock.

There’s more than meets the eye with Billy Ray Cyrus’ split from Firerose. A source told PEOPLE that the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 62, is separating from his wife — whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges — after seven months of marriage because “she isn’t the person he thought he married.” “He believes that she married for other reasons but love,” the insider said. “He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money.” “He wants her out of his life,” the source added. “They have a prenup. He’s disappointed right now, but surely will turn it around quickly. He tends to be a very positive guy.” Cyrus’ representatives and Firerose’s lawyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. This comes days after Cyrus filed an emergency motion in a Tennessee court seeking a temporary restraining order that would keep Firerose, 37, from any “unauthorized” use of his personal and business credit cards and accounts.

[From People]

The thing is, it’s not the worst accusation you can make about Firerose or any woman – oh, she married a much-older man for financial security, so she would be taken care of. Many women do that, and many men understand that some 30-something woman wouldn’t have anything to do with their 60-something ass if he didn’t have money. That being said, my guess is that the situation with Firerose specifically is a lot more complicated. The weirdness around her age (no one has really gotten receipts of her age), her curiously empty background, her general sketchy vibe, it all points to the idea that she’s a con artist who targeted a wealthy, aging country star and he fell for it.