Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, believes Firerose only married him for his money

I can tell that many of you guys are tuning out the Billy Ray Cyrus-Firerose drama, but I’m really enjoying it. Billy Ray married this very obvious grifter last year after knowing her for maybe a year? I was never clear on just how or when they met, but it was at some point in 2022. They got engaged in the fall of 2022 and then married a year later. So it wasn’t a complete whirlwind – they were probably together, all told, for about two years. Well, Billy Ray filed for divorce a few weeks ago and he’s already letting people know that Firerose has been running up his credit cards. Now People Magazine has an exclusive about how Billy Ray thinks Firerose hustled him. No sh-t, Sherlock.

There’s more than meets the eye with Billy Ray Cyrus’ split from Firerose. A source told PEOPLE that the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 62, is separating from his wife — whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges — after seven months of marriage because “she isn’t the person he thought he married.”

“He believes that she married for other reasons but love,” the insider said. “He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money.”

“He wants her out of his life,” the source added. “They have a prenup. He’s disappointed right now, but surely will turn it around quickly. He tends to be a very positive guy.”

Cyrus’ representatives and Firerose’s lawyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This comes days after Cyrus filed an emergency motion in a Tennessee court seeking a temporary restraining order that would keep Firerose, 37, from any “unauthorized” use of his personal and business credit cards and accounts.

The thing is, it’s not the worst accusation you can make about Firerose or any woman – oh, she married a much-older man for financial security, so she would be taken care of. Many women do that, and many men understand that some 30-something woman wouldn’t have anything to do with their 60-something ass if he didn’t have money. That being said, my guess is that the situation with Firerose specifically is a lot more complicated. The weirdness around her age (no one has really gotten receipts of her age), her curiously empty background, her general sketchy vibe, it all points to the idea that she’s a con artist who targeted a wealthy, aging country star and he fell for it.

Photos courtesy of Billy Ray’s Instagram.

32 Responses to “Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, believes Firerose only married him for his money”

  1. Cheshire Sass says:
    June 17, 2024 at 11:37 am

    Duh! –

  2. tealily says:
    June 17, 2024 at 11:40 am

    I’m completely along for the ride on this story, thank you for continuing to post! I really hope more about Firehose’s background comes out as this all goes down. And maybe some non-filtered photos. This is the most fun gossip trainwreck we’ve had in a while.

    • Smart&Messy says:
      June 17, 2024 at 12:16 pm

      The filters on top of plastic surgery make their photos look like those optical illusions. You look at it long enough and something starts spinning.

    • Megan says:
      June 17, 2024 at 1:05 pm

      She should have set her sights on Miley. She’s way richer.

  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 17, 2024 at 11:40 am

    Would there be some other reason to marry him? 🤔

    When I see Firerose, my brain translates it to Firehose. So, yeah, he’s getting hosed.

  4. Pinkosaurus says:
    June 17, 2024 at 11:40 am

    I keep reading her name as Firehose.

  5. Anonymous says:
    June 17, 2024 at 11:44 am

    We all believe this, Billy Ray. Had you asked beforehand, I’m sure every resident of planet Earth, aside from Firehose, would have told you.

  6. LolaB says:
    June 17, 2024 at 11:45 am

    Billy Ray is giving Young Gandalf.

    • Chaine says:
      June 17, 2024 at 11:59 am

      Yesssss! I was getting a vibe that I couldn’t place from him and this is it! He did dabble in acting. Perhaps there is a role for him in the LOTR universe!

  7. Anonymous says:
    June 17, 2024 at 11:46 am

    ‘No, really?’

  8. Ameerah M says:
    June 17, 2024 at 11:57 am

    Did someone finally convince him to run a background check on her?

    • Smart&Messy says:
      June 17, 2024 at 12:20 pm

      That’s my impression too. Because why would she suddenly pull the plug on a long con? She had him on the hook after a year or so of HARD work, so I don’t think she was going for a credit card haul.

  9. Grandma Susan says:
    June 17, 2024 at 11:57 am

    Whatever he thinks that hair is doing for him….it’s not.

    • ChickieBaby says:
      June 17, 2024 at 12:52 pm

      Agreed! But this is just one more in his history of horribly bad long-hair styles. Maybe if he cut it all off, he could get more air to his brain and it might work a little better and he could deduce things quicker.

  10. DragonWise says:
    June 17, 2024 at 12:00 pm

    The important part of the headline is “62!” I love the shade for Captain Obvious! 🤣 Did she think she loved him for his moobs and saggy nuts?

  11. Rapunzel says:
    June 17, 2024 at 12:01 pm

    Some men be idiots. Thinking they’re such a catch of course a woman young enough to be their daughter actually wants them for something other than money. Delusional.

  12. sevenblue says:
    June 17, 2024 at 12:03 pm

    It is the audacity for me. These old men get with women at the age of their children, then get surprised that they are not in love with their old ass. Pick someone your own age if you want an equal partner in life.

  13. CommentingBunny says:
    June 17, 2024 at 12:04 pm

    *insert Pheobe gif*

    This is BRAND NEW INFORMATION!

  14. Eurydice says:
    June 17, 2024 at 12:05 pm

    Oh yes, I want to know more. If she’s a con artist, this can’t be the first time she’s done it.

  15. BlueNailsBetty says:
    June 17, 2024 at 12:07 pm

    This is ridiculous. Obviously she didn’t marry him for his money….she married him for his money and his fame.

  16. ariel says:
    June 17, 2024 at 12:09 pm

    Maybe this is a stupid question- but if you have decided someone married you for your money and you file for divorce- wouldn’t you cancel all the credit cards they had access to?

    Also, like when old men date teens- its hard to talk the teen out of it b/c the older man tells them they are different than others, special, old soul, etc.

    I assume this is true for older men with money who attract young, beautiful grifters. I’m sure they believe it is love, and that the woman would be there with or without the money, that age is just a number and they have a once in a lifetime connection.

    Alas.

  17. 3Gatos says:
    June 17, 2024 at 12:09 pm

    Shocking news! Simply shocking! Love is dead.

  18. Barbara says:
    June 17, 2024 at 12:47 pm

    She definitely didn’t marry him for his hair care products. And please, she looks an awful lot like his ex-wife, did HE really marry her for love or because he wanted another Saw-faced bleach blonde he could post on Instagram to make Tish jealous?

