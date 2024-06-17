Jennifer Lopez wished Ben Affleck – and not Marc Anthony – a happy Father’s Day

Before Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, J.Lo was based in Miami. She and Alex Rodriguez lived together (sort of) and Emme & Max spent time with their father Marc Anthony, who also owns a home in Miami. Marc Anthony has lots of kids, and the impression I’ve gotten over the years is that he’s not a super-active father in their lives, although I think he did put a little effort into it with Max and Emme. Then Ben pursued J.Lo and suddenly she was based out of LA, and she’s indicated in her documentary and in interviews that she doesn’t have much of a relationship with Marc at this point, that she still loves him as the father of her children but beyond that, not so much. She’s also left some breadcrumbs about the volatility of their marriage, which I absolutely believe. The point is: she really doesn’t f–k with Marc anymore. So much so that she didn’t publicly wish him a happy Father’s Day. But she did publicly show some Father’s Day love to Ben Affleck:
I’m from the “Father’s Day tradition” where you simply wish all motherf–kers a happy Father’s Day. All of the dads in your life – your own father, your brother (if he’s a father), your baby daddies, your stepfather, your children’s stepfather, etc. Wish every father a happy holiday, it is their day. To make a pointed Father’s Day Instagram Story about your children’s stepfather… AND NOT THEIR ACTUAL FATHER is wild. It’s also wild to call Ben “our hero.” J.Lo is too much, but it’s funny as hell. I hope Emme and Max sent Marc a card or something.
Brentwood, CA – Despite the recent divorce rumors, couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all smiles as they are spotted together in Ben's car after attending a family event in Brentwood.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Los Angeles, CA – Amid the recent divorce rumors, couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are are spotted arriving together at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
los angeles, CA – After recently cancelling her Summer Tour to spend more time with family, superstar singer Jennifer Lopez is spotted at the Farmer's Market in Los Angeles with her daughter Emme.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Muniz
Los Angeles, CA – Couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be in good spirits as they exit Samuel Affleck's basketball game in Los Angeles. Ben's ex Jennifer Garner was also seen leaving the game.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Los Angeles, CA – Couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be in good spirits as they exit Samuel Affleck's basketball game in Los Angeles. Ben's ex Jennifer Garner was also seen leaving the game.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Santa Monica, CA – After working up an appetite at Samuel Affleck's basketball game, reunited couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen stopping by Jack in the Box for a quick meal to go.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Santa Monica, CA – A stunning Jennifer Lopez wears her wedding ring and a see through dress while arriving for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. This sighting comes after recent news that Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently selling their marital home, with rumors that divorce is imminent!
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
Los Angeles, CA – Jennifer Lopez was seen leaving dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant with friends amidst swirling divorce rumors. Despite the speculation, Jennifer kept her big diamond wedding ring on, adding to the intrigue of her relationship status.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
As someone who had a $h8tty father….I am 100% in favor of this shade. Especially since it’s clear that at this point in their lives, Ben is more of a father figure in Max & Emmy’s lives than Marc is.
Fully agree: I feel the same, but about Mothers day because of my $s8tty mom. We wish happy Fathers day (or Mothers day) to those who in our lives we want to wish it to. It is owed to no one. Team JLo and her father’s day shade
I thought that a bit strange to wish Ben and Ben alone a happy Father’s Day when he isn’t even your children’s father.
Including Marc wouldn’t give her the attention she desperately wants.
She has been open though about the fact that Marc has not been much of a presence in their kids’ lives since they split. There’s an interview from the past few years in which she’s pretty candid about it but doesn’t sound like an a-hole toward Marc. I think people get a pass on this if the other parent really isn’t in the kids’ lives. This isn’t a Chris Pratt situation.
A still from Pearl Harbor?! Shady
Here’s a wild idea. Why didn’t she just wish her dad a happy father’s day?
I think her Dad is a Sciencetoligist.
She did.
Allegedly, Marc treated her badly. So, she included Ben & her father. Ben’s still her husband 🤷♀️
I’m not telling any motherf**** happy fathers day that doesnt deserve it,unless it’s to make them feel shitty that they are in fact a crappy father.We have no idea why she didnt post him,he probably doesn’t deserve it.
Jennifer is so manipulative. Ben is in another house. “Our” hero? Did the two teenagers ask her to post this? No. It’s all J-Lo. Max appears to want no part of social media and paparazzi these days and doesn’t do a lot of outings. It’s hanging on to Ben and dissing Marc at the same time.
She and Marc were on good terms until Ben. But just like she used her kids for that post, “our hero,” she also used them for the A-Rod breakup. Marc was with the kids in Miami when news of her A-Rod breakup was released in March of 2021. Just hours later she posted a photo (screen capture) from a Facetime Marc did with her where he was comforting a crying Emme. She writes: “When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #coconuts,” she wrote. “I love you!! So proud of you.” I remember being turned off by the using of her children for something so personal.
Here’s the photo and her comments.
https://pagesix.com/2021/03/13/jennifer-lopezs-daughter-cries-after-split-with-alex-rodriguez/
Emme was sobbing and JLo wrote #coconuts? wtf
That’s her term of endearment for the children ever since they were babies. She calls them her little coconuts.
Ah, thanks Jayna. I hope Emme was fine with JLo sharing her crying, upset face with the world.
My first thought was she’s trying to guilt him into staying like, “we need you, you’re our hero.” To be fair, it does seem like he’s kind of bailing and giving up on the marriage. Whether he’s justified in that, who knows.
I think he’s fighting for his sobriety and to be a present dad. There’s a rumor that Jen G has been spending more time with him to support him not drinking.
The Brady roast was knee deep in alcohol, athletes and shot glasses, I wasn’t surprised he had to gtfo after his speech.
Omg this woman knows no boundaries. This was a highly private moment for Emme. No wonder she seems to not want to be anything like her, and Max is fully out of her sm.
I’m all for an empowered woman who leaves no oportunity pass by and hustles with all her being. But she’s so focused on her ‘brand’ that she regards her close ones as props or ambassadors for it. Now I really believe that Affleck got fedup by her narcissistic bs.
I cannot believe she’d post a photo of her own sad, sobbing daughter…oh wait, she included Ben’s private love letters in her stupid documentary for all the world to see. Never mind.
Eh not really. They don’t even have shared custody and it was hinted out without saying it, he was physically abusing her. It doesn’t even sound like he sees his kids much and didn’t ARod hint as much when he started seeing JLo?
“I hope Emme and Max sent Marc a card or something.”
why? if the adult isnt making an effort, it is not the child’s job to reach out. this sort of assumption that everyone owes every sperm and egg donor acknowledgment is damaging.
I don’t follow Marc Anthony on socials or at all, but just because one of the parents doesn’t post to socials or do walkabouts with their kids in pap friendly places does not mean they are a bad or uninvolved parent either.
the default shouldn’t be to assume everyone has a dad that deserves a card.if he does, they can send one. but people reading this who do not have such a dad, it normalizes acknowledging every dad on fathers day regardless of how they treat you.
There is no one size fits all. If you have/had a negative relationship with your father, those who didn’t should be allowed to normalize and share what their positive experience means/meant to them.
I’m team- do what works for you.
I had a great dad, he is long dead, i cried some on Father’s Day, but i also always get gifts for the nice man i live with from our pets. Yep, the dog and cats send gifts and sign a card. It is what works for me.
Family stuff is complicated. No matter who you are.
It wasn’t from the kids. They probably did something for him in private. This hunky photo from 20-something years ago and “hero” Instagram post is all J-Lo.
I mean, Marc Anthony is a massive douche so I’m kind of here for this. I don’t expect Shiloh, etc. to wish BP a happy Father’s Day, so I’m not immediately offended by this either.
JLo really loves Ben perhaps to her own detriment.
It’s more like Jen will do anything to keep this relationship from failing after investing $20 million into a project about how it’s the love story to end all love stories.
Well it’s the love story that ended her love story isn’t it…
…much to Ben’s detriment. She monetized and publicized tf out of the relationship while admitting he wasn’t comfortable with it at all.
I don’t know if this was so much intended as shade at Marc or performative happy relationship. Or honest sentiment?
I certainly hope she discussed this post with both her children, her step children, Ben, & Jen1. Especially Jen1, who is the other parent to Ben’s children & shouldn’t have her place usurped for this flash in the pan marriage & woman.
Somehow I doubt it she even though to have a conversation with any of them.
Jlo’s lack of respecting boundaries is known (the entire documentary for example).
She’s exhausting to read about. I cannot imagine spending time with her. I’d be worried she’d tell everyone what I said & show everyone my texts.
Like I said earlier, she got along with Marc until Ben came back on the scene. Marc really liked Casper, who was with J-Lo for five years, and praised Casper for how he treated the kids. A-Rod and Marc got along great. J-Lo posted photos of them (JLo, A-Rod, and Marc) together at events for the kids. She wished Marc a Happy Father’s Day on Instagram and A-Rod came on Marc’s Instagram wishing him a Happy Father’s Day.
A-Rod may be a cheater, but he is a very involved father. He was also very good to J-Lo’s kids.
Below is her post to A-Rod for Father’s Day while they were together Those kids have weathered a lot of Jlo’s breakups with men who were father figures in their lives. Then one day it’s over. As teenagers, only actually living with Ben for about two years or so (moving in together in 2022), while they might care for him, he has his own kids, and he is their fairly new stepfather. It’s more the blending of families and breaking apart that is difficult. But Emme and Max were very close to A-Rod and his girls and that ended and J-Lo left MIami and moved them to LA. So they have already lived through losing two significant father figures (A-Rod and Casper). I feel for them.
To A-Rod:
“How lucky are we to have you in our lives…not only do you make us all laugh every day, you help us to be our best selves with a loving gentle hand,” Lopez wrote. “Being there and caring with a consistent presence that doesn’t ever waiver. Macho…I cannot begin to tell you how much you have come to mean to me and Max and Emme!! Seeing the father you are to Tashi and Ella is one of my greatest joys and they are so fortunate to have you to call Daddy!!! We all love you so much!! Happy Fathers Day!!!♥️♥️♥️”