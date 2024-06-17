Jennifer Lopez wished Ben Affleck – and not Marc Anthony – a happy Father’s Day

Before Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, J.Lo was based in Miami. She and Alex Rodriguez lived together (sort of) and Emme & Max spent time with their father Marc Anthony, who also owns a home in Miami. Marc Anthony has lots of kids, and the impression I’ve gotten over the years is that he’s not a super-active father in their lives, although I think he did put a little effort into it with Max and Emme. Then Ben pursued J.Lo and suddenly she was based out of LA, and she’s indicated in her documentary and in interviews that she doesn’t have much of a relationship with Marc at this point, that she still loves him as the father of her children but beyond that, not so much. She’s also left some breadcrumbs about the volatility of their marriage, which I absolutely believe. The point is: she really doesn’t f–k with Marc anymore. So much so that she didn’t publicly wish him a happy Father’s Day. But she did publicly show some Father’s Day love to Ben Affleck:

Jennifer Lopez wishing Ben Affleck a Happy Father’s Day on Instagram: “Our hero 🤍 Happy Father’s Day” pic.twitter.com/dq8JE8bJ9N — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) June 16, 2024

I’m from the “Father’s Day tradition” where you simply wish all motherf–kers a happy Father’s Day. All of the dads in your life – your own father, your brother (if he’s a father), your baby daddies, your stepfather, your children’s stepfather, etc. Wish every father a happy holiday, it is their day. To make a pointed Father’s Day Instagram Story about your children’s stepfather… AND NOT THEIR ACTUAL FATHER is wild. It’s also wild to call Ben “our hero.” J.Lo is too much, but it’s funny as hell. I hope Emme and Max sent Marc a card or something.