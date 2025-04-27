Virginia Giuffre has passed away in Australia at the age of 41

Virginia Giuffre has passed away. She died by suicide and her family confirmed her passing to People Magazine. A month ago, Virginia posted on social media that she only had days to live following a car accident. Virginia lived in Australia for years, and the accident took place in Australia. News outlets checked on her story and it seemed like some or all of it was not true. It also seemed like Virginia was really struggling with her mental health, and she was separated from her husband.

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who has accused the late convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has died by suicide, her family said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. Giuffre died on Thursday, April 24, in Neergabby, Australia, her residence of the past several years, her family said.

“Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” her family said. “Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily.”

“It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others,” the statement continued. “There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels.”

“Virginia was much more than a client to me; she was a dear friend and an incredible champion for other victims,” attorney Sigrid McCawley said. “Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring. The world has lost an amazing human being today. Rest in peace, my sweet angel.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Western Australia Police Force media liaison officer Shelby Brady confirmed emergency services responded to a residence Friday night in Neergabby and found an unresponsive 41-year-old. Emergency first-aid was rendered but the woman was declared deceased at the scene. Per authorities, “early indications is the death is not suspicious” and Major Crime detectives are investigating.

Over the years, I’ve watched and read many of Virginia’s interviews, and what was always so striking was her bravery and her determination to find some kind of justice for herself and the other women and girls who were trafficked by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. She had enough evidence against both of them that they had to settle out of court with her. Same with Prince Andrew – just the threat of exposure, the threat of publicly pulling at some powerful threads, led those terrible people to write large checks. That bravery and dogged determination to pursue justice came at a cost for Virginia.

In 2019, Virginia tweeted out the message below. I think she absolutely meant it in 2019. But as I said earlier, it really seems like her mental health was suffering this year. Or maybe something else is happening. I really don’t know. I’m also including a very important message from a campaigner who wants charities which work in the violence-against-women field to stop working with the Windsors.

  1. Tessa says:
    April 27, 2025 at 8:11 am

    Very suspicious to me. After all she fought then this.

    Reply
  2. lanne says:
    April 27, 2025 at 8:11 am

    So…HRH the Duke of York? He returns to “public service” a hero? In about 1 year, after he’s “learned his lesson?”

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 27, 2025 at 8:16 am

      I would not be surprised if there is a big promotion for putting Andrew back as a working royal
      The royals are so dysfunctional.

      Reply
  3. bisynaptic says:
    April 27, 2025 at 8:12 am

    This makes so sad and so angry. Epstein and Andrew, et al., effectively, if not literally, took her life.
    Thinking of her child/children.

    Reply
  4. OriginalMich says:
    April 27, 2025 at 8:21 am

    Very, very sad. Rest in peace, Virginia.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    April 27, 2025 at 8:26 am

    I hope if the royals push Andrew as working royal then abolish the monarchy protesters gain much momentum and there are loud calls a for a republic

    Reply

