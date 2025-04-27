Virginia Giuffre has passed away in Australia at the age of 41

Virginia Giuffre has passed away. She died by suicide and her family confirmed her passing to People Magazine. A month ago, Virginia posted on social media that she only had days to live following a car accident. Virginia lived in Australia for years, and the accident took place in Australia. News outlets checked on her story and it seemed like some or all of it was not true. It also seemed like Virginia was really struggling with her mental health, and she was separated from her husband.

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who has accused the late convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has died by suicide, her family said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. Giuffre died on Thursday, April 24, in Neergabby, Australia, her residence of the past several years, her family said. “Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” her family said. “Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily.” “It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others,” the statement continued. “There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels.” “Virginia was much more than a client to me; she was a dear friend and an incredible champion for other victims,” attorney Sigrid McCawley said. “Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring. The world has lost an amazing human being today. Rest in peace, my sweet angel.” In a statement to PEOPLE, Western Australia Police Force media liaison officer Shelby Brady confirmed emergency services responded to a residence Friday night in Neergabby and found an unresponsive 41-year-old. Emergency first-aid was rendered but the woman was declared deceased at the scene. Per authorities, “early indications is the death is not suspicious” and Major Crime detectives are investigating.

[From People]

Over the years, I’ve watched and read many of Virginia’s interviews, and what was always so striking was her bravery and her determination to find some kind of justice for herself and the other women and girls who were trafficked by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. She had enough evidence against both of them that they had to settle out of court with her. Same with Prince Andrew – just the threat of exposure, the threat of publicly pulling at some powerful threads, led those terrible people to write large checks. That bravery and dogged determination to pursue justice came at a cost for Virginia.

In 2019, Virginia tweeted out the message below. I think she absolutely meant it in 2019. But as I said earlier, it really seems like her mental health was suffering this year. Or maybe something else is happening. I really don’t know. I’m also including a very important message from a campaigner who wants charities which work in the violence-against-women field to stop working with the Windsors.

I am making it publicy known that in no way, shape or form am I sucidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP- If something happens to me- in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quiteted 🦋 https://t.co/8463mPR6YU — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) December 11, 2019

I said what I said. WAKE UP.

The Royal Family are no friend to the VAWG sector. pic.twitter.com/yosCIMkDGo — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) April 26, 2025