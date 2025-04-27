Donald Trump wore blue to Pope Francis’s funeral, and Melania was there too

Donald Trump was one of two prominent men choosing to wear blue to Pope Francis’s funeral. I know we’re all in hell right now and there is no bottom, but “wearing black to a state funeral” is one of those dress-code rules which civil leaders can and should adhere to. The other man in blue was Prince William. I guess they’re blue peas in a pod. Some suggested that William and that ugly orange man didn’t wear black because they’re not Catholic. Um, all civil dignitaries and world leaders, of all religions, wore black.

Surprisingly, Melania Trump came out too. There was a resurgence of Fauxlania conspiracies because the “Melania” who left the White House (en route to Rome) did not look a bit like Melania. I think they switched women on Air Force One, because Original Melania made it to the funeral. Mel was dressed appropriately for a pope’s funeral. Or a Madonna video, either/or.

Some assorted Trump/politics news. Trump’s approval ratings are in the toilet, because all of the people who voted for him are shocked that they’re getting exactly what they voted for. Trump keeps talking about running for reelection in 2028 as well. If only every democracy-watcher said that very thing last year, that if Trump got back into the White House, there would be no more democracy. Trump also sat down with Time Magazine for a “first 100 days” interview. The interview was completely unhinged and Trump came across like a doddering, senile moron. U up, George Clooney?

And finally, European leaders (I think mainly President Macron and Keir Starmer) stage-managed Trump into another meeting with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy while they were all in Italy. Trump came out of that meeting wondering aloud if Vladimir Putin actually wants to end the war in Ukraine, which some people are taking as a good sign. Don’t get your hopes up.

    For someone so worried about what Zelensky wore at the Oval Office he sure knows how to make a fool of himself. Black was worn by everyone, except him.
    Loved how Macron snubbed him…

    And “global statesman” William wore blue as well. I don’t know the protocol but they were the only two that I could see and I’m not sure what that says about them.

    Trump thinks whatever the last person he talked to told him to think.

      THIS!!
      He thinks as a toddler, has the vocabulary of a 6/ 7 year old…
      He’s not fit to be a President of anything, let alone of a country..

