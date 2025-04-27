Prince Harry honored firefighters at the Living Legends of Aviation gala

Friday night, Prince Harry attended the Living Legends of Aviation ceremony. It was his second time at the annual awards ceremony – last year, he was given a “Living Legend” award for his military career and for founding the Invictus Games. This year, he came back to help honor the California firefighters and the aerial crews who saved lives during this year’s devastating fires. I love when Harry does this kind of thing – it really shows that he loves being part of the community in California, and he likes to use his position to uplift first responders, firefighters and police. I’m including some pics of Harry exiting the Beverly Hilton (where the event was held) on Friday, plus some videos & photos I found on social media.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, returned for the second year in a row to the Living Legends of Aviation ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, April 25. Harry, who was honored at the 2024 event for his work as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan during his 10 years in the military, joined Morgan Freeman and others in celebrating the aerial firefighters involved with the wildfires that devastated Los Angeles in January. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, previously contributed to relief efforts by handing out food and supplies as well as meeting with firefighters.

During his remarks onstage, Harry honored the first responders who battled the recent fires, saying in part: “There are moments in life that reveal a great deal about who we are — not just as individuals, but as a people. Moments that test our courage, compassion and our commitment to one another. And time and again, what I’ve seen — what the world sees — is that first responders rise to that challenge every single time, yet we rarely get the chance to thank them.”

“This past January, when fires swept through over 50 square miles of Los Angeles County — threatening homes, businesses, communities — we saw that spirit in action. We saw courage. We saw commitment. And we saw an extraordinary group of men and women take to the skies, also risking their lives to protect people they would never meet,” he continued.

“It has reminded us that in a world full of noise, there are still quiet heroes among us — steady, capable, and brave. Tonight, we celebrate aviation legends — the kind forged in smoke, shaped by teamwork, and defined by the courage to fly into danger when others are told to flee. This community doesn’t ask for attention or recognition. They don’t ask for praise. But tonight we’re gonna give it to them regardless because in my experience, it’s the people who don’t expect it or ask for it, that need and appreciate it the most.”