“Demi Moore wore GapStudio to the Time 100 gala” links

Simone Biles was at the Time 100 gala, as well. She was named most influential, I believe. Simone is just an icon. Beautiful soul.
Demi Moore looks unreal at this age. Like Dorian Gray, is there a picture in the attic who is aging and fading?
Her dress is beautiful and as always her long black hair is gorgeous. I was more impressed with Serena’s hair, dress and makeup. She looked stunning.
Demi’s dress just isn’t for me. The waist with that wrapping part is so 1980s. To me, it is dated. I’m glad she is getting this recognition though.
Goggins in the speedo is just gross, especially the shot of him with his pants down next to the toilet. There’s edgy and then there’s just NOPE.
Gorgeous.