“Demi Moore wore GapStudio to the Time 100 gala” links

  • April 25, 2025

  • By Kaiser
Demi Moore wore GapStudio, designed by Zac Posen & Kim Jones, to the Time 100 gala last night. Scarlett Johansson & Serena Williams were also there! [JustJared]
I’m not sure how I feel about the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, although I like that they brought back Jennifer Love Hewitt. [Pajiba]
Timothee Chalamet’s mom is fine with Kylie Jenner. [Socialite Life]
Walton Goggins bulges out on the cover of Cultured Magazine. [LaineyGossip]
Demi Moore wore Thom Browne to the Time 100 summit. [RCFA]
Karlie Kloss went on vacation with the Kushners. [Jezebel]
Justin Bieber adds to the discourse about his marriage. [Buzzfeed]
Spoilers for the ending of You. [Hollywood Life]
Jeremy Renner was on House back in the day. [Seriously OMG]
You can rent that spectacular villa in Thailand, as seen on The White Lotus. [OMG Blog]

  1. Sassy says:
    April 25, 2025 at 12:47 pm

    Simone Biles was at the Time 100 gala, as well. She was named most influential, I believe. Simone is just an icon. Beautiful soul.

  2. Libra says:
    April 25, 2025 at 1:20 pm

    Demi Moore looks unreal at this age. Like Dorian Gray, is there a picture in the attic who is aging and fading?

  3. Nerd says:
    April 25, 2025 at 2:07 pm

    Her dress is beautiful and as always her long black hair is gorgeous. I was more impressed with Serena’s hair, dress and makeup. She looked stunning.

  4. Chaine says:
    April 25, 2025 at 2:18 pm

    Demi’s dress just isn’t for me. The waist with that wrapping part is so 1980s. To me, it is dated. I’m glad she is getting this recognition though.

    Goggins in the speedo is just gross, especially the shot of him with his pants down next to the toilet. There’s edgy and then there’s just NOPE.

  5. olliesmom says:
    April 25, 2025 at 3:20 pm

    Gorgeous.

