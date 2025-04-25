A source close to Prince William: ‘How ironic that Harry is the one that feels trapped’

The Times of London published a curious piece today called “What will change when William is king? By royal insiders.” Kate Mansey spoke to “former prime ministers and palace aides” about Prince William “reinventing what it means to be the future king.” The “reinvention” is “do less,” by the way. And this piece isn’t even really about “what happens when William is king,” it’s about how he’s changed the role of the “Prince of Wales” and he’s changed the expectations as the heir to the throne. While there are are many people quoted in this piece – William Hague, Jacinda Ardern, Jason Knauf – there are also unnamed “aides” quoted to discuss some personal stuff, like how Kate envisions her role as future queen and eventual queen. Obviously, there also had to be some mentions of the ginger who got away! I think the Kate and Harry sections were the whole point of this very strange story.
Is William truly incandescent with rage? Some reports, including Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare, have described William as having a temper. But that’s not the view of people who have worked with him for years. He is known to fire off dozens of weekend WhatsApps to staff and was described to me by a senior figure on one of his projects as “a stringent boss”. He won’t be pushed into anything he doesn’t want to do and is laser-focused about what he wants to achieve. But he was described by many I spoke to as “thoughtful” and “collaborative”. They will tell you that his sometimes tough approach is born of a zeal to get results.
Projects not patronages: The Earthshot scheme is just one example of a shift in the way William sees his royal role, which sources say is one of “projects not patronages”. In other words, a move away from ribbon-cutting representation — perfect in a world of traditional media — to a role that can be seen to deliver practical benefits.
William Hague on Prince William: Hague describes William as “affable” but “tough” when it comes to getting results. “He’s not one for long meetings or going around the same thing again,” he says. “I’ve often heard him say, ‘There’s been too much talk about that. We need to see some action.’ He is friendly to deal with and personable. [But] you really wouldn’t want to go and tell him, ‘We’ve got absolutely nowhere in stopping elephant ivory being sold.’ He wants to know that you’re getting results.”
How Kate sees her role: According to several sources who know the couple well, Kate has always seen her role as a supporting one. She is understood to have been inspired by the late Duke of Edinburgh, who made an individual contribution while being very clear that his role was to support the monarch. For Kate, that means acting as a gatekeeper to ensure that William can do his work while also finding time to be a hands-on father, and that everyone understands that this is the deal. It’s “the long game”. She is said to be allergic to any PR gimmicks — and there have been several — that have been suggested to her over the years. When the princess spoke on camera from a bench in Windsor about her diagnosis last March, it was her idea. Ditto when she released that video after completing chemotherapy.
The importance of control: “Three words come to mind when I think of William,” says a source who has known them both for many years. “Normal, private, control. These are the things he wants: as normal a life as possible; private time for his family; and control over how he organises his life and work. Kate is just as strong on control and privacy as him. In that glare of publicity and scrutiny they are very tight, very close, very strong, and cancer has made them closer and stronger, which is very common in families facing these challenges. She’s hugely influential behind the scenes in hiring and decision-making and they approach it as a team. Like the late Queen and Prince Philip, and the King and Queen, they’re a good double act.”
The Prince Harry section: When promoting Spare, Harry presented himself as a bird who had managed to escape the gilded cage of royal life. “My father and my brother, they are trapped,” he told Oprah Winfrey. “They don’t get to leave and I have huge compassion for that.” Meanwhile, Harry doesn’t look to be flying so high any more. While William will no doubt have looked on with jealousy as Harry dropped into Ukraine to meet wounded troops (despite claiming his life is at risk in Britain without police protection), the duke’s charity Sentebale is in turmoil. Harry started Sentebale in honour of his mother nearly 20 years ago; now it is engulfed in a bitter row with the chair of the board who has accused the organisation of bullying and racism. A source who knows both brothers well says William has moved on, adding, “How ironic that Harry is the one that feels trapped. What does he do? He doesn’t seem to have any more idea of what to do with himself now than when he left.”
William & Kate are grounded: People who know William describe him as “pretty grounded”, acknowledging that it is impossible to be completely grounded when you are one of the most famous people on the planet. They have no live-in staff at the family home, Adelaide Cottage, Windsor, but Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, play a key role helping out.
The future king & queen: So, what sort of monarchy would King William and Queen Catherine lead? The answer is one in which you might see the king on the school run, according to one well-placed source. “He’ll be asking, if [the children] are still young when I take on the big job, how do I maintain that privacy? I’m pretty sure that they won’t move into BP [Buckingham Palace]. You can’t imagine him saying, ‘Great, let’s move back to central London.’”
William is calling the shots: In the next reign, we could have a more informal, school-run king who is more at home in the football stands than wearing a top hat at Ascot, and a queen who is happiest when she’s spending time in nature. A source says, “William has played a very smart hand. He has chosen it. He has shaped it as he wanted to. He was thinking about this early because he didn’t want to drift and then find that he hadn’t had a say in it. It’s one of the defining qualities of the man.”
William just had to sign his work on Sentebale – after all, it was William’s ally Iain Rawlinson who was at the scene of the crime, doing William’s bidding. And Harry really struck a nerve with William, didn’t he? “How ironic that Harry is the one that feels trapped. What does he do? He doesn’t seem to have any more idea of what to do with himself now than when he left.” William needs to stop stalking his brother’s movements and trying to copy everything Harry does, my god. As for the Kate section… I can’t believe I’m being put in the position of defending Prince Philip, but here goes – Philip was a groundbreaking consort who radically changed the role and the monarchy itself. He worked constantly, he founded charities and awards schemes to improve society, and he wasn’t just a supportive spouse in the corner, waiting to manage his wife’s emotions. Anyway, this whole thing is rather macabre given Charles is still around.
Huh guess when it’s William firing off WhatsApp weekend messages that’s fine, but an early morning email to a work account is diabolical… (I jest, 100% people have muted their work WhatsApp chat on the weekend so he can text rage about Harry to his heart’s content while they carry on)
And the phrase “we need to see some action on this” is very interesting. I notice HE is not offering to take action but expects others to do while he sits and waits to be told the results. Very kingly.
And by this point, Harry should be charging him ground rent for the mental structure W has erected to obsess over what his brother does and does not do with every second of his day. Spoiler – millions of people carry on and do work without needing to run and tell the press about it every day.
Seems William Hague, Jacinda Ardern, Jason Knauf are people from William’s Foundation/Earthshot Prize Board. So looks like William commissioned this piece and Kate was tasked with writing it up and make it entertaining? Hmm 🧐
They made up quotes based on made up stories? Good grief things are bleak in the house of Windsor of they have to do all of this to make the heir interesting.
Here’s a question they should ask, why do they always have to talk about Harry? If you’re writing this profile about William and all his good works, his plans when he is King, and the support of his wife who is also still a working royal with him why do you need to mention his brother at all?
His brother hasn’t done anything with him in coming up on 6 years. His brother’s book came out two and a half years ago, and the interview they did with Oprah is now 4 years old. There is literally no reason to mention Harry other than the fact that all William and his friends can think about is that Harry is clearly happy and not a failure and they’re pissed off about it.
I just can’t with this bullshit on imbiggening both the lazies. If anyone feels trapped it’s Peg both with an unhappy marriage and a job he is doing his level best not to do. Peg is so jealous of Harry that he wants Harry to no longer to here.
One thing I’ve realised about William, he is no longer hiding that he is evil and racist. It’s now in the open and the British media has either accepted it or they’ve decided not to notice?
That crack about Sentebale is a tell. William is so evil he would destroy a charity founded to honour his mother just to own Harry. And then the British, media, in whatever role they’re playing, pretend its Harry’s failure and burden.
And then, Jason Knauf, he has been given permission to freely harass Meghan.
Just william showing us, he was raised to be a bigot and racist.
If this is what Peggy is having his people put out in press briefings, the man is insane.. I’m imagining Jack Nicholson’s character in “The Shinning” insane.
Sad that British people have to make do with ass kissing articles in lieu of actual work from their heir.
If he is this bold and lazy now, imaging how lazy and insufferable he was when his spare was there to cover for him.
Nothing those rats write will change the fact that William is a very lazy men lacking charisma and the very basic skills of intellectual curiosity. Harry has defined himself as a warrior for fair and equitable treatment for all, all while putting his created family first. You cannot embiggen a man who hates to read, detest organized religion and has adulterous affairs. He certainly is laying the ground work for low expectation for himself and that woman he is married to. The workhorse has left the stable, therefore that monarchy will exist to support a family who plays far more than they work. Exactly what their country deserves.
“allergic to any PR gimmicks”
Lazy is allergic to them? Really?
Yes, the trapped description got to Willie. Willie is trapped despite how much he tries to spin it otherwise. Harry wasn’t trapped by Sentebale. He resigned because he knew the shenanigans caused by Willie were going to trap him. He’s too smart for that. Again.
As for his reign, welcome to the Dolittle King and Queen. Just return the public monies and they can do the school run to their hearts content.