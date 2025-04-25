Tina Brown: Prince Harry’s ‘appetite for money made him make disastrous decisions’

Tina Brown has opened her mouth yet again. She actually has a reason for talking so much this week – she’s promoting Truth Tellers: Sir Harry Evans Investigative Journalism Summit, which is set to take place on May 7 in London. Sir Harry was her late husband – he died in 2020 at the age of 92. This summit was basically thrown together so that Tina and her British-journalism buddies can all get together and reminisce about the good old days when they were relevant. Obviously, to promote the summit, Tina has been talking a lot about the royals. Not long ago, n a podcast interview, she spoke of little else but her hatred for the Duchess of Sussex. Well, Tina spoke to the Telegraph this week and, obviously, a huge chunk of this piece is about the Sussexes too. Who would have thought.
On QEII’s 2022 death: “The Queen managed her own death with such aplomb; every CEO should figure out how to go like she went. She planned her entire exit so there would be minimum bad drama. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if she didn’t think: ‘I’ll see in Liz Truss, I’ll kiss off Boris Johnson and I’ll stop taking my meds.’ Because it was just so perfect. Everything about that managed death reassured the public: the procession of that coffin, the way it was flown back, the sight of Princess Anne with it.”
King Charles the statesman: “Charles impeccably took over. God knows the man had been in training for 50 years. He was flawless, except for a tiny slip over his fountain pen, you couldn’t fault it. Because of that, the country changed eras. It was a beautiful transition. He had a lot of luck, because the whole debacle of Boris Johnson and Truss left him as the great statesman of England. Suddenly Charles was the most senior, measured statesman in Europe. He has become seen as that. Everybody wanted to say the House of Windsor was going to blow up, but compared to a great many things, the House of Windsor is on a pretty steady footing.”
The Harry-shaped hole in the royal family: “There is still a Harry-shaped hole [in the Royal family], but I don’t think that hole’s going to close. It’s a pity, because that’s all they lack, that bit of sizzle coming out. The side-sizzle Margaret provided for the Queen is actually very good for a Royal family because it takes the pressure off William and Catherine to have to be perfect, which is very boring for them. What’s unfortunate is that Harry is the most talented in the family at human relations, like his mother.”
Brown thinks Harry misses being a prince: “He really knows how to play the role of the prince. I think he really likes it. That’s what’s so ironic. For a bit he thought he didn’t because the Palace is boring and oppressive and so on. Now he’s had a few years doing it without them, I think he really misses being a prince because he was good at it. He and Meghan talk about ‘doing good’ but what good are they doing? The good you can do as a royal is so much more potent. When Diana shook the hands of the Aids patient without gloves, when royals always wore gloves before, how much more potent was it that she was a princess than if she’d simply been a celebrity?”
The Sussexes volunteering during the CA wildfires: “You become a disaster tourist. I think Harry feels it keenly. But he’s obviously loyal to his wife.”
The Oprah interview was a disaster! “Unfortunately, his appetite – their appetite – for money made him make disastrous decisions. The disastrous decision of the book was very hard to return from. I think the Oprah [Winfrey] interview was the most gratuitously stupid move. There wasn’t any money in it. The relationship between the brothers sounds like it’s very hard to repair. I think Harry would make it up, but I don’t think William can.”
Her thoughts on With Love, Meghan? “She’s back in 2013, doing the Tig. I think Suits and the Tig was the last time she felt successful. It’s all been hellish ever since. Every week she announces a new project. Stop announcing projects! She’s almost compulsive about announcing things and they don’t really happen. They fade and she looks ridiculous. I feel sorry for her, because she’s so lost. I think Harry’s a talent that’s worth more than that. I hope he gets a life back.” She says Queen Elizabeth’s “in or out” rule might not have helped. “In today’s world, there probably was a way they could have been in Montecito six months of the year and the rest of the year he could do his gigs. He should do foreign tours. He ought to be able to be sent as an emissary of youthful England for the next 10 years.”
I’ve read so many Tina Brown interviews over the years, and while she’s absolutely racist and vile about Meghan, it sort of cracks me up how she’s always inadvertently (?) admitting that the Windsors desperately need Harry & Meghan’s star power, that the Sussexes have all of the rizz and sizzle. And finally, some of these people are pointing out that the half-in solution really would have worked out. Oh well!
But check out how Tina stumbles over her own bullsh-t within a few sentences. “Unfortunately, his appetite – their appetite – for money made him make disastrous decisions” and then “the Oprah [Winfrey] interview was the most gratuitously stupid move. There wasn’t any money in it.” So are the Sussexes money-hungry desperados who will do anything for cash, or are they stupidly telling their story for free? As the years roll by, the Sussexes’ decision to speak to Oprah was such a smart move to set the record straight after years of bullsh-t. Harry’s memoir was also a master stroke which will be referenced as the definitive account of his life and times for years to come. That’s why Tina is mad – that Harry and Meghan are telling their own stories in their own words, without having to get filtered by palace comms offices and the British media.
Being a monarchist, like being a Trumper, makes people lose all common sense and decency.
She is incapable of seeing Harry through any other lens. He must feel so liberated, in a life where those around him don’t view him as just a spare prince.
She’s such a miserable old woman. Imagine at that big old age twisting yourself in knots to hate a woman who has done nothing but try to do the right thing and has worked hard her whole life? Tina is such a loser. And what’s up with those eyebrows?
They are all in their echo chamber. .
But Harry IS a Prince. Where and how he lives doesn’t change that. It is a basic misunderstanding of people like Brown. His Princehood came to him at birth, is a part of his persona and will of course dictate how he lives his life.
May I be as lost as Meghan. Beautiful family in Montecito. Hottie husband bodyguard. Selling out jam and flower sprinkles. A hit show that gets everybody talking. And what is it that Harry feels keenly? Being a disaster tourist? Lol, no. That’s just TB wanting him to feel bad for something that he in no way feels bad about.
Yes she is extremely angry that they have taken control over their own narrative!! She needs to climb back under her racist rock and shut up. People have eyes and brains and see her as a racist jealous old hack.
Tina married an old, rich guy who gave her her career.. She’s a literal joke. Why would anyone take that old hag seriously?
Tina Brown is sounding more and more desperate for relevance each time she opines on the Sussexes. 🤷♀️
Hopefully her spirit settles soon (she’s 71?) and the thought of the Sussexes’ independent life outside of the royal institution doesn’t agitate her as she continues to age. It’s not healthy to be bitter and frequently agitated at her age.
This Old Guard of journalists are definitely bitter that they don’t get to be the kingmakers any longer. They used to be the one’s with the books and inside scoop from courtiers, now Harry will just rock up to GMA and say what’s what. That’s why they’re so upset that Meghan’s social media is dismantling their narratives before they can start them. They have long positioned themselves as having all these sources and being the only ones with the abilities to tell you what royals are REALLY like. Their capital is gone by them speaking on the record.
Also what projects is she ” always” introducing that don’t go anywhere? WLM? As Ever? Her podcasts? Charitable endeavors through Archewell? Traveling to other countries at their invite? I I think they believe if they just keep saying, everything she does or they do is a failure that it’ll make it true.
lol. They are projecting Kate to Meghan as always. What early years campaign achieved for any british child or their parents? It has been a big nothing, just paying for videos and launches every six months. Meghan did more for british people while she worked for the firm for a few years. Her cookbook, capsule collection actually created financial contribution to the charities. She is still creating shows, you can watch, listen.
Kate never follows through and is lazy. All she had was the pie chart and pretending she is an “expert” and saying “the early years are important.” There was that horrid video that someone put together for Kate also. And the studies have been going on for years by Real Experts.
@Tessa, that pie chart photo is like straight from a sitcom about a dumbass heir and his wife. 😭😭
Tina Brown is a miserable woman. She’s always spewing hate about the Sussex. So old and angry.
I don’t think I will ever get over how Harry describes being physically assaulted by his brother who wanted him to leave his wife (an assault which no one, including William, has ever denied). Yet, the royal propagandists continue to portray William as the innocent victim of Harry’s “secret spilling”. Poor, poor William who just has to continue to be perfect because Harry refuses to be his handy punching bag. It’s too much pressure! Make it stop!
What a load of garbage from the dumpster which is Tina Brown.
With her every utterance Tina Brown reminds us of how irrelevant she has become. And as much as she longs for the past, it is gone like her. She hates on Meghan because Meghan sees her as an irrelevant relic from the past and does not even acknowledge her. Pretty sure she has tried to contact Meghan and was rebuffed. Thankfully the good old days from her vantage point are long gone and soon her cherished monarchy will be as well. Charles is an evil old man and will be remembered mainly for how he treated his younger son. William and Kate are just worthless entitled, charmless folks who look foolish when interacting with the public. Forced smiles, exaggerated facial expressions and clumsy hand movement is what they will be remembered for. Meghan is successful, will continue to be successful because the public is interested in everything she does, says, or sells. The days of the gutter rats being the arbiters of all things royal has been dismantled with the Sussexes taking control of their own narrative.
“ Harry is the most talented in the family at human relations, like his mother” Haha
What? William is not the best at everything? William will be scooting over to the main office demanding that next article has to show off something he’s the most talented at in the family. 100%
#rosebushing? pe&&ing? Incandescend raging?
Nobody can Plan their exits so precisely I doubt the Queen knew she’d take a sudden turn for the worse ahead of time. when she greeted the PM. Such prattle from Tina. People plan their estates ahead of time and so on but they can’t know “the minute” they will exit. And Tina, this is not unique to the Queen. Funerals are planned well in advance for the royals. If only the fountain pen episode was the only”flaw” of Charles. Note to Tina: although she blames Diana, Charles messed up the marriage and was a bad husband, he also is a bad father and grandfather, he lets Andrew have security while ripping Harry and his wife’s and young children’s security away from them, he badmouthed his parents, he had controversial mentors. Well guess who punched the holes–you are among them Tina bashing Harry and Meghan and William bullied his brother and tried to break up his brother and his wife. Hey Tina, they did the Oprah interview because lies were told about them in the media from the time they first dated. Time to Retire, Tina.
Brown is judging Harry by her own standards, she will write whatever the editor wants for money and never let the truth get in the way.
“I think he [Harry] really misses being a prince because he was good at it.” WTF does that mean? You may not have noticed, Tina, he’s still good at it, and most places Harry goes he’s treated like a king – a big part of the RF’s problem with him, which I assume is why you’re out here talking about it. Acts like one too – with integrity, and dignity. A worthy role model. Things might be different if say, there was an equally visible, working POW earning his keep, connecting with UK citizens and representing his country. The only citizens Will interacts with are those of whichever country is hosting the AV game of the moment, or whatever vacation spot he’s at this month.
Was TB always such an ass?
Tina just does not get it, they did not want a popular Prince and Princess to take the “spotlight” off Charles,Kate, William and Camilla. The Wails are lazy and want the Sussexes to scapegoat. William is jealous of his brother. Meghan follows through. Unlike the Lazy Wails. Kate does very little and William’s promises of ending homelessness is all talk and the bragging about his ending strife in the Middle East was a bad joke. Tina should keep quiet about Diana, and Diana was never her friend based on one lunch. Her book about Diana was nasty
I don’t have anything on x or any sm. I really wish I could drag her ugly, lazy, flabby, stupid, ancient, white ass over the coals.. Which id do. But sadly I can’t. She’s ols6, stupid and ugly. If only we could share that with her.
It is long past time for this racist bitch to shut her mouth. She has nothing worthwhile to say. I would also like her to go home. She is a shit stain on New York.
Is Tina’s husband really dead or is he just hiding?
Tina must have an appetite for money writing hit pieces against Harry and Meghan.
Tina was a nobody who married a very old, very rich, connected man. He made her career. She was nobody.Now she’s a pustule on the bum of the royal family. Which is where she belongs.
I think it’s past time that the only correct response to this woman’s sad, dated & irrelevant output is us all asking;
Tina who?
Does this Tina woman think if she repeats the same lie that Meghan and especially Harry cannot possibly have a meaningful and happy existance outside of the royal family, then they would be convinced to pack up their lives in Montecito and return to the bosom of the royals? Honestly she can’t be that stupid. Who is she speaking to here? Is she that delusional that she thinks she would be the one to lure Harry and Meghan back? Does she expect to be rewarded with a treat like a cat who brings in the odd mouse from the garden?
Tina Brown’s obsession with Harry and Meghan is relentless. I suspect that Meghan refused to talk to Tina Brown for her book and that’s part of the reason why she hates Meghan so much. Plus, every-time she talks about Harry and Meghan she ends up talking out of both sides of her mouth. It’s like she knows she has to criticise them in the press but she also knows what’s she saying is nonsense.
Tina Brown is once again proving she’s delulu. “How dare Harry go about making money after his father cut off his funding!” What did she expect Harry to do? Oh that’s right, crawl back to daddy and leave his wife and son behind. Is that the “royal” way Tina, run away when the going gets tough? Or better yet, find a scapegoat to take the blame? Tina Brown sucks more than a Dyson.
Tina Brown has lost her influence and now an aging mean girl, a glorified Deranger.
Camilla must have this witch on speed dial..
Clearly TB understands absolutely no one is interested in what she has to say unless she mentions the Sussexes.
“Suddenly Charles was the most senior, measured statesman in Europe” I don’t know what she smokes, but outside of the UK and maybe the US, no one thinks of Charles as ‘the most senior statesman of Europe’. He’s a decorative figurehead as best, but no one in Europe would put him first if asked that amongst all Europeans Heads of States and/or government