Duchess Meghan sent As Ever jam to British weatherman Alex Beresford

On the morning of March 9th, 2021, Piers Morgan was in the anchor chair of Good Morning Britain, squealing and screeching about the Duchess of Sussex. You see, this was less than 48 hours after the infamous Oprah interview aired, and Piers was foaming at the mouth, calling Meghan a liar and being extremely nasty about everything that she said in the interview. GMB’s co-anchor/weatherman Alex Beresford had enough at one point, and Alex calmly told Piers (in so many words) to shut his mouth about Meghan. Piers got so mad, he storm-waddled off the GMB set in the middle of the broadcast. If you’d like to watch that moment again, here you go:

We later learned that Meghan wrote to or spoke to the head of ITV to complain about all of the crazy sh-t Piers said in that 48 hour period. After Piers waddled off the set, he never returned – he was fired and now he has a YouTube show or something. In any case, the important part of this story is that poor Alex Beresford, a mixed-race man, was continually put in the “voice of reason” position on GMB. He’s spent years trying to explain to dense, racist white people that racism exists and it most definitely exists in the Windsor clan. Well, as a reward for all of his wokesplaining, the Duchess of Sussex sent Alex a lovely jar of As Ever jam/spread. And a stuffed octopus for his newborn daughter!

According to the Daily Mirror, “Meghan Markle takes swing at Piers Morgan with savage gesture to reignite feud.” Seriously, they think Meghan sending monarchy-destroying jam to Alex Beresford is “making a very clear dig at” Piers. I don’t deny that there was a petty element to this, but it’s also funny because Meghan can innocently say “hey, I just sent jam to one of the few people on British television who was always fair to me.” Sometimes jam is just jam, you know? LOL.

Photos courtesy of Beresford’s social media, As Ever’s IG and Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Duchess Meghan sent As Ever jam to British weatherman Alex Beresford”

  1. Inge says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:29 am

    Is that a Jellycat octopus?

    And how lovely that Meghan sent this to him!

    Sad to be reminded however he was the only one to speak up.

    Reply
  2. Harla says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:30 am

    What a sweet gesture! Not surprising considering how sweet and thoughtful Meghan is! Piers must be foaming at the mouth LOL!!! I love that for him!

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:31 am

    The photo of his baby holding one of the octopus’ tentacles ❤️

    Reply
  4. Blogger says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:31 am

    😂 love this for her! And for him! Piers must be furious.

    Keep on jamming Duchess and good on Alex for calling Piers out. Alex triggered that particular collapse of Piers’ House of Cards. Piers backed the wrong brother and long may he regret it forever more.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      April 25, 2025 at 8:09 am

      PM is always mad about something “Meghan” so it would not matter who she sent it to he’s going to be ranting somewhere about it.. this was a lovely gesture and if it pisses Morgan off all the better.

      Reply
  5. somebody says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:32 am

    “Reignite feud”? First there is no “feud”; just PM being a butt. Second, when has he stopped slagging off on Meghan that anything would be “reignited”? I hope it was a slam at the moron.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      April 25, 2025 at 7:59 am

      Ha! True. It can’t be reignited bc a “feud” is constantly burning the brain cells in his mind. Just the other day he was bragging that he ended Eugenie and Harry’s friendship by being photographed hugging Eugenie…when that never happened. He was pictured hugging Beatrice. He wants to be part of the story so bad that he’s inventing things that never happened.

      Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:34 am

    I’m sure this kind gesture will spark a British media establishment uproar. I’d love to try the raspberry spread!

    Reply
  7. Dee(2) says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:35 am

    I remember him, that’s so sweet and thoughtful. I didn’t realize that he had a newborn. I hope that both parents can take some time to enjoy the gift and have a little bit of a breather.

    As for Piers, he would absolutely love if he thought this meant Meghan was thinking about him. All he has ever wanted was her attention, and went from sweet talking to nastiness for the same reason, please pay attention to me.

    I wonder if Alex is on parental leave, because if he isn’t I have a feeling a lot of his coworkers are just going to want a ” taste”, even though they totally don’t care about Meghan or what she’s doing. Going to be a lot of jealous articles in the coming days.

    Reply
  8. Jais says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:37 am

    I have no proof of this but I wonder if Meghan had already gotten in touch and thanked Alex years ago. No idea but he was just such a calm and reasonable voice, a rarity on those morning shows. And Piers waddling off after less than 30 seconds of being calmly called out will forever be hilarious. Watch Piers make this all about him. Which it’s not really. It’s about thanking the lone good man who really stood up for her on GMB.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      April 25, 2025 at 7:39 am

      Those bullies are so thin-skinned. Like Angela. They can’t handle a mirror being held to their faces.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        April 25, 2025 at 7:53 am

        Looking back, I’m still somewhat shocked Piers just got up and left. Alex wasn’t even being mean or rude, just stating an opposing viewpoint. Clearly he’s thin-skinnned but even I don’t think I realized just how thin until that moment.

      • Blogger says:
        April 25, 2025 at 7:59 am

        @Jais I think that’s the problem with the media landscape in the UK in general. Nobody pushes back against these rats because they know that they could criticise and slander the Sussexes at will because it was KP approved.

        But Piers showed himself as the silly paper tiger that he truly is. He gets a criticism of his behaviour from one person and he collapses. What a wimp, what a coward.

      • Becks1 says:
        April 25, 2025 at 9:32 am

        They’re not used to being called out. Piers was shocked that anyone – let alone a POC – stood up to him. And he did it very calmly and rationally and made Piers look like a fool.

        i dont know why Meghan sent him the jam – maybe they have been in some sort of professional contact – but I would love to think there was a petty element to it. And if she wasn’t being petty in sending it, he definitely was in posting it, lolol. and I’m HERE FOR IT.

    • sevenblue says:
      April 25, 2025 at 8:05 am

      What I liked about it, he didn’t even go into all royal family bullsh*t. He just asked him why he was being so nasty to a woman who never said anything about him, not even his name was mentioned by Meghan ever. That was enough to set Piers off.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        April 25, 2025 at 8:17 am

        The reminder that she has never said his name once. That’s true. He wants to be acknowledged so bad by her.

    • Eurydice says:
      April 25, 2025 at 9:27 am

      I’m sure Meghan’s been in touch with Alex before. It would be weird to send jam and a baby gift just out of the blue to thank him for something he did 4 years ago.

      Reply
  9. MSJ says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:41 am

    Lol! 😝 He was the one that posted about it. Looks like he was excited to have received it and feels very fortunate to have it since so many people haven’t yet been able to get one …. plus to be someone in the UK that has one, it’s definitely a flex for him. I’m happy 😃 for him.

    Considering Meghan sent a gift for their child along with the jam, it shows imo that she gifted those items with sincerity. It seems like she has a relationship with his wife. I wonder if they met while she was in the UK through her work with one of the charities or causes Meghan was a part of. Maybe SmartWorks?

    Reply
  10. Jan says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:42 am

    Meghan did say she she was informed on a need to know basis, so I’m sure more than one person told her about Alex reaching his breaking point with Piss Moron.

    Reply
  11. Canterbury says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:44 am

    Love it and its totally deliberate.
    Meghan knows how to troll, ie : a daily fail.

    Plus she might like this guy?

    It’s absolutely deliberate and I love it

    Reply
  12. Snuffles says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:44 am

    I love how receiving monarchy destroying jam has become the equivalent of getting a Willy Wonka golden ticket.

    Reply
  13. IdlesAtCranky says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:46 am

    Clearly Meghan is extending her tentacles — her deliciously jammy tentacles — ever further into the hearts and minds of the public.

    Look, she’s even getting BABIES on her team now!! 🤣🤣🤣

    🐙🐙🐙💛💛💛🍯🍒

    Reply
    • Canterbury says:
      April 25, 2025 at 7:55 am

      What’s funny, she sold out in 45 mins and didn’t need anything. No tentacles. I do think she’s trolling because we know she can

      Reply
  14. ThatGirlThere says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:48 am

    This is the level of elegant pettiness that I aspire to 🙂‍↔️

    Reply
  15. Julie says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:50 am

    Boy… that nasty exchange is aging so well. It is nice of Meghan to not forget people like Alex Beresford who did not hesitate to defend her on live tv.

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:55 am

    I imagine Meghan wrote a letter to Alex after the whole uproar and they’ve probably kept in touch ever since. I hope he knows that the press are going to attack him now every chance they get.

    Reply
  17. Tessa says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:56 am

    Piers looked ridiculous stomping out of the studio

    Reply
  18. Lilsoleil says:
    April 25, 2025 at 7:58 am

    He is a gentleman and stood up for her. He should be recognized for doing this because he got it in the neck constantly for sticking up for her. This is what tonic masculinity looks like .

    Reply
  19. Tessa says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:01 am

    And poor peg was devastated. And he caused a lot of trouble with his pettiness.

    Reply
  20. Nerd says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:02 am

    I love the description, storm-waddle
    to describe what he did because what he did that day was the angriest waddle I’ve ever seen. I could watch him waddling for hours without any sound and I would be on the floor laughing the whole time. The thing I love even more than that is that she is in her moment of joy and the opinion of this storm waddler and the other uptight angry racists aren’t even a concern of hers. They will always be angry because it has nothing to do with what she does but because of who she is as an accomplished, intelligent, beautiful and strong American woman of color who runs circles around their basic and mediocre English rose without even trying. She’s unapologetic of who she is and that angers them, I love that.

    Reply
  21. Mads says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:14 am

    If I remember correctly, Meghan wrote to the Head of ITV to specifically address Morgan dismissing the suicidal thoughts, basically saying that she was lying. Mental health issues were very high on the agenda at that time and there was a campaign to encourage people to seek help, not be scared to admit you’re struggling and talk about it, so Morgan was definitely going against the general consensus with his unhinged tirade and poisonous rhetoric about Meghan’s admission regarding her mental state.

    Beresford was always irritated with Morgan’s conduct and it was the disparaging way he made light of, and called into question, Meghan’s suicidal thoughts that pushed him to call Morgan out.

    His on air behaviour was becoming ridiculous, questionable and problematic; I suspect it was the excuse ITV needed to get rid of him and they jumped on it.

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      April 25, 2025 at 9:54 am

      We all knew long before this specific moment went down what a lying POS P!ss Moron was. The way he changed his story how he said he met Meghan, took her out for drinks — which we all knew never happened.

      But this really beat everything that came before. To accuse someone as vulnerable and threatened as Meghan of lying about her emotions, feelings, thoughts? To downplay suicidal ideations? Nasty, disgusting, misogynoir, entitled OWM.

      Keeping my fingers crossed for Lady Karma and Meghan’s ancestors to kick PM where it hurts. Often and repeatedly.

      Reply
  22. Amy G says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:16 am

    I read elsewhere that the octopus is one of Meghan’s go-to baby gifts. Very brave of Alex to post given they’ll come after him, but what a sweet photo of Ms Octopus in action.

    Reply
  23. A Guest says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:59 am

    Are we sure that Meghan doesn’t have some Southern roots? Because this a level of graceful pettiness that is in our DNA

    Well done, well done 👏 👏👏

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      April 25, 2025 at 9:51 am

      This Northern lady made several trips to the South before realizing “bless your heart” was not a term of endearment.

      Reply
  24. Deborah1 says:
    April 25, 2025 at 9:18 am

    Alex Beresford is a decent bloke. Well done Meghan! That was very kind of her.

    Reply
  25. Gemini says:
    April 25, 2025 at 9:40 am

    I’m glad that some of Harry’s brand of petty is rubbing of on Meghan. It is so precise and is a sign of healing. I love that Meghan combined that with her signature kindness

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment