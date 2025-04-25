Duchess Meghan sent As Ever jam to British weatherman Alex Beresford

On the morning of March 9th, 2021, Piers Morgan was in the anchor chair of Good Morning Britain, squealing and screeching about the Duchess of Sussex. You see, this was less than 48 hours after the infamous Oprah interview aired, and Piers was foaming at the mouth, calling Meghan a liar and being extremely nasty about everything that she said in the interview. GMB’s co-anchor/weatherman Alex Beresford had enough at one point, and Alex calmly told Piers (in so many words) to shut his mouth about Meghan. Piers got so mad, he storm-waddled off the GMB set in the middle of the broadcast. If you’d like to watch that moment again, here you go:

We later learned that Meghan wrote to or spoke to the head of ITV to complain about all of the crazy sh-t Piers said in that 48 hour period. After Piers waddled off the set, he never returned – he was fired and now he has a YouTube show or something. In any case, the important part of this story is that poor Alex Beresford, a mixed-race man, was continually put in the “voice of reason” position on GMB. He’s spent years trying to explain to dense, racist white people that racism exists and it most definitely exists in the Windsor clan. Well, as a reward for all of his wokesplaining, the Duchess of Sussex sent Alex a lovely jar of As Ever jam/spread. And a stuffed octopus for his newborn daughter!

According to the Daily Mirror, “Meghan Markle takes swing at Piers Morgan with savage gesture to reignite feud.” Seriously, they think Meghan sending monarchy-destroying jam to Alex Beresford is “making a very clear dig at” Piers. I don’t deny that there was a petty element to this, but it’s also funny because Meghan can innocently say “hey, I just sent jam to one of the few people on British television who was always fair to me.” Sometimes jam is just jam, you know? LOL.

Feeling jammy. Thank you Duchess! My fave flavour as well. pic.twitter.com/tlpNBURaRQ — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) April 24, 2025