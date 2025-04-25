Tatler commissioned a portrait of King Charles & Camilla for their cover: thoughts?

The latest Tatler cover features yet another “commissioned” royal painting. Tatler did this last year, commissioning a painting of the (then incognito) Princess of Wales where “the Kate portrait” looked nothing like the actual woman. The Kate portrait/cover received widespread mockery… by British commentators and art critics. It’s the same with this new Tatler cover, based on a 2024 photograph of King Charles and Queen Camilla. I honestly think artist Phillip Butah adequately captured Camilla, but he mangled the f–k out of Charles. Art critics are not happy:
A new portrait of the King and Queen has been branded reminiscent of a snarling “two-headed monster”. The portrait, unveiled by Tatler magazine on the June cover to mark the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary, was painted by the monarch’s tour artist Phillip Butah.
Mr Butah, who was invited to accompany Their Majesties on their state visit to Kenya in 2023, based the portrait on an image captured by royal photographer Millie Pilkington in the garden of Buckingham Palace last year. However, art critics have described the work as “flat,” “uninspiring” and lacking in psychological animation.
Alastair Sooke, The Telegraph’s Chief Art Critic, said: “It makes the King very much look like his father and the smile looks defiant, almost slightly like a snarl, rather than a kindly, welcoming smile… It’s very noticeable that you can’t see his left arm and hand or her right arm or hand, so what’s nice about it and sweet is that they’re really a marital unit and really joined at the hip. It’s almost like their bodies are fused, but it’s slightly ungainly from a positional point as it also could look a little like a two-headed monster, but if you’re being sweet it certainly depicts their codependence or certainly his reliance on her.”
Royalists are always like “the Windsors are perfect, they never put a foot wrong” and then once a year, art critics are like “the Windsors are portrayed as they actually are: snarling, blood-soaked monsters.” Jeez. As for the Tatler cover story, it was written by Robert Hardman, who is Charles’s almost-official biographer. Hardman’s piece is mostly fluff and historical revision (if not outright lies), but there were some new quotes in it:
Camilla & Charles fight over lunch: The couple also part company over lunch. He regards it as a superfluous combination of time-wasting and gluttony, while she is the proud patron of the charity The Big Lunch. However, since his cancer diagnosis, she has managed to get him to consume something in the middle of the day – ‘even if it is not what you or I would call lunch’, adds one of his team.
Princess Anne on Camilla & Charles: ‘Her understanding of her role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding,’ the Princess Royal told me. She added that she was in ‘no doubt that made the difference for him’ as he took charge. ‘I’m sure lots of people do say to her what a difference she’s made, but that is really true. I’ve known her a long time off and on, and I think she’s been incredibly generous and understanding.’
Camilla’s sister on the couple: Annabel Elliot still finds it impossible to curtsey to her elder sister but nonetheless is still amazed by the way she has taken to her role. ‘Obviously for him, it was always going to be,’ Annabel told me. ‘But I think she’s transitioned beautifully, actually. I mean, I sometimes look at her and I can’t really believe it.’
Separate boltholes: The couple still have their separate boltholes. On weekends, the King might retreat to his beloved garden at Highgrove (or, increasingly, to Windsor, where he is now the Ranger of the Great Park). Queen Camilla will decamp to Ray Mill, the Wiltshire home she has had since the end of her first marriage. ‘It’s the one place where she can put her feet up on the Aga, the grandchildren can run riot and she doesn’t have to worry they’ll break some priceless work of art,’ says a good friend. Her children, Tom and Laura, are regulars with their young families. No one says ‘Ma’am’, let alone ‘Your Majesty’. As Annabel points out: ‘She’s “Ga-Ga” and I’m called “Guy-Guy” – a pair of mad old women. The children think it’s hilarious.’
Camilla refuses to budge from Clarence House: ‘She has made it abundantly clear she has no wish to move into Buckingham Palace when the refurbishment is done,’ whispers one of the team. She has also made it clear to her small and fiercely loyal private office that it is a priority to maximise her public work now, fully conscious that itineraries will inevitably have to wind down when she is in her eighties.
“Inevitably have to wind down when she is in her eighties…” Camilla turns 78 years old this summer. Is this Camilla’s soft-launch of “you’re only getting me to do events for two more years?” I find Anne’s comments to be the most notable here – Anne and Charles have such affection for each other, and I’d always assumed that Anne found Camilla to be a “necessary evil” when it comes to keeping Charles on track. I’m surprised that Anne is such a full-throated supporter though.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Buckingham Palace. Cover courtesy of Tatler.
Charles is deservedly mangled. Both in art and in human form they’re ugly so it’s perfect.
Agree 100%
The way they made Charlie look is diabolical 🤣🤣🤣
ROFLMAO!!!!!
Even artist can’t do much to help this homely duo…
Lots of touch ups for them. Charles face looks odd and he looks tense. Those two are really trying to make the anniversary happen. Anniversary is over and there is probably a fiction story of their past. Maybe Kate will want a cover story of the wails anniversary
That was my impression too – the photoshopped painting 😂
There’s a certain cognitive dissonance how these rats write about these two:
“they’re really a marital unit and really joined at the hip”
Then
“The couple still have their separate boltholes”
How are they joined at the hip when they have separate boltholes?
As for the painting – forgettable like they are in real life.
His face is mangled and her hand that is out of sight is resting on his butt.
That’s all I’ve got.
Anne was involved with Andrew Parker Bowles and he was two timing Camilla with anne. I doubt there is love lost between anne and camilla.
Exactly, nothing says close family like a brother and sister tag teaming a husband and wife.
😬 good point. I mean kissing siblings as opposed to kissing cousins…
Anne annd Andrew were involved earlier, 1970, despite how The Crown portrayed it. It seems a strong FWB affair. They couldn’t have married, he is Catholic, but they definitely had fun and are still very close. Andrew was a big cheater so I don’t think there’s any resentment by Anne on Andrew’s behalf for Charles and Camilla cheating themselves.
As a side note regarding portraits, Lucien Freud did one of Andrew, The Brigadier, which sold for *millions* a few years ago.
Nothing glorious about the pair. She retreats to her own home.
I must say, Anne is a pro at playing the game. She has mastered it. 😂
Annabel pours on the flattery. And she even includes baby talk
Wonder how much she’s received from Chuck/the taxpayer over the past two decades – interior designer, PR dogsbody etc.
I actually kind of like the portrait? It does kind of remind me of those old photo editing programs where you could render a “painting” effect directly onto a photo, but it’s a pretty good likeness.
But I had to laugh at the “itineraries will inevitably have to wind down when she is in her eighties”. Girl, you wish. TOB and his wife are not going to suddenly start cutting their vacations short to do ribbon cuttings or “boring” work like luncheons. They are going to be trotting you and Anne out until you are both 100, all whilst feeding the press that they are still “learning” the job, but getting more comfortable by the year.
Marital bliss? These two don’t live together so I don’t consider it marital bliss. Sorry I’m old school and I live with my husband 24/7. Don’t like the portrait.
I believe Camilla spends more time at raymill than clarence house. That s where she meets her children . Grandchildren and sister supposedly
And to get away from Chuckles.
Anne’s comments have convinced me that she hated Diana. Charles and Camilla’s marriage is one of convenience not love. As for the painting, I think it’s mostly accurate.
Anne was jealous of dian a. I think anne is being diplomatic I doubt it’s a love fest between anne and Camilla. They have a history and anne was involved with Andrew Parker Bowles while he and Camilla were dating. Camilla did not take that well. Dian a was too good for that family
“Inevitably have to wind down when she is in her eighties…” Camilla turns 78 years old this summer. Is this Camilla’s soft-launch of “you’re only getting me to do events for two more years?”
I have to say that I find this completely reasonable and, tbh, find the idea of making 80 year olds do all these events and trips to border on elder abuse.
I really think one of the ways that monarchy should be modernized, similar to what is happening in the Catholic Church, is to have monarchs (like under discussion for Popes) *retire* and not hang on in increasingly fragile states until their death.
I think that it is actually incredibly sad that, whatever you think of decisions she made as Queen, that Queen Elizabeth was basically worked until her death instead of being thanked for giving her entire life to the institution and allowed a few years to just chill. European monarchies have made this transition and I think 80 is a reasonable place to say “let’s start unwinding your role here”.
ETA: on a completely snarky note, I find it kind of hilarious that the artist remained true to Camilla’s dislike of supportive bras…
The lazy wails won’t take up the slack
Wait, she puts her feet up on the aga? Isn’t that a stove?
He’s captured Camilla’s smile-face quite perfectly and made her look congenial. Very good portrait of her. As for Charles, not a very good likeness and the head looks a little bit too big for the body, doesn’t it?
The art critic, my god. Cheers to him. Honestly, I think a snarl encapsulates Charles well. He snarled at a pen at the start of his reign, so yeah. And then talking about their co-dependence, how much he relies on her but also comparing it to a two-headed monster!!! Lordy.
I prefer the ‘oil painting’ my friend had created from a pic of the cat by a guy she found online.
I get that art is totally subjective and sometimes abstract work can be absolutely fascinating (to me) but recreating a photo as a painting seems weird. Particularly if you’ll go like for like on one subject and change the other.
Anne’s head injury must be still affecting her. And why are they acting like it was Cam’s decision to not live at BP when Charles has said that for ages.
Nothing will ever top the bloody from hell portrait of Charles, but this cracked n crazed face is high on the list. As far as Camilla goes, take a look at Caroline Kennedy these days and tell me the artist didn’t soften Camilla with Caroline’s features. It’s right there.
