Prince William stepped out for a work event in south London, his first in a month

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince William was being sent to Italy for Pope Francis’s funeral, which is being held on Saturday. Some people remarked that the funeral meant that William was being forced to “go back to work” before his spring break was over. The man had done nothing but “go on vacation” and “go to two football matches” in a full month. I guess someone pointed that out to William, that his first work event in a month would be the pope’s funeral, so he agreed to step out in South London on Thursday. Bam, his first work event since March 27 (those football matches do not count).

William visited the Mentivity community center and “youth hub.” The center has mentoring programs, youth clubs and programs to help kids. Most of the photos from the event featured William playing video games with some kids, and as you can see, he really got into it. He also sat down with the founders and some community leaders. All in all, a nice photo-op which will hopefully raise the profile of Mentivity. I hope they get some money out of this, you know? I say this all the time on the rare times that William and Kate do these kinds of events – this is exactly what they should be doing. Highlighting actual youth centers and bringing attention to people who are working on the ground with young people.

I’m curious to see how much attention William will get tomorrow at Francis’s funeral. There will be so many VIPs in Rome and Vatican City, and several kings and queens will be in attendance too. I’m just saying, I think King Felipe and Queen Letizia will get more attention, but we’ll see.

  1. Tessa says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:22 am

    William looks rather scary. I thought William did not like to be hugged according to those recent articles.

    • Cj says:
      April 25, 2025 at 10:02 am

      It’s very scary! Who is in charge of his efforts to emote via facial expression? Because we are veering to an extreme now that is alarming to look at and someone needs to pull him back from the ledge.

  2. Blogger says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:23 am

    Is there an Aston Villa match this weekend? Another twofer? 2 for 1?

    • Becks1 says:
      April 25, 2025 at 9:37 am

      Aston Villa is playing tomorrow in the FA cup semis against Crystal Palace, but its at CP so not sure William will attend.

      (wait never mind as I’m typing that….hes at the funeral tomorrow. no AV game for him. Wonder if this was scheduled though bc he did plan to attend and then had to change plans?)

      • Canterbury says:
        April 25, 2025 at 9:40 am

        Well is he going to the funeral VS a footy match? He has no one to tell H what to do. He’s his own ‘man”

      • Blogger says:
        April 25, 2025 at 9:56 am

        You know he’d be happier at the AV match. Don’t know what he’d do at the funeral really. It will be so boring for him.

  3. MSJ says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:27 am

    I don’t believe William went to yesterday’s engagement because he needed to do something before going to the Pope’s funeral. I think he did it because the Sussexes had events this week (they were announced last week). He is competing with the Sussexes, mainly Harry.

  4. Amy Bee says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:30 am

    The problem with William is he doesn’t get front pages so him doing engagements like these get almost no attention for the charity. William is not going to get much attention at the Pope’s funeral tomorrow but the British press is going to be bleating about him being a global statesman.

    • JT says:
      April 25, 2025 at 9:55 am

      Exactly. These events don’t matter if he doesn’t get coverage. How can you highlight an initiative when nobody knows that you did anything? Meg’s instagram reel about their work with the Parents network has over a million views. While thoughtful, William’s work with Mentivity will go nowhere because nobody knows what he’s doing.

  5. Chaine says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:31 am

    How does he always manage to look so feral? I think he would benefit from some cosmetic orthodontic work, maybe something to even expand his palate.

  6. 809Matriarch says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:33 am

    Ugh. Once again using black people for PROPS!
    🤡🤡🤡

  7. Canterbury says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:34 am

    Omg! Wth is that? I mean he was with poc but he looks like a psycho! Is he OK?

  8. Jais says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:38 am

    Yeah, I hope the center gets attention and money. The kids look like they’re having fun playing video games. That’s all I got.

  9. Jensa says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:38 am

    You’re right, he should really be doing more of this sort of thing. Mentivity have a great set-up and have secured some big company sponsors too. They have plans to expand. All PW has to do is show up at projects like this – it’s probably only a couple of hours out of his day. So easy, right? An easy win for him. And yet somehow he gives the absolute bare minimum.

  10. Susan Collins says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:40 am

    Did go under the condition that they would play video games with him? And yes once again using people of color for his photo ops.

  11. ThatGirlThere says:
    April 25, 2025 at 8:55 am

    Harry and Marghan were meeting with the families of children lost to social media bullying in NYC. Doing truly meaningful work — so it makes sense that Willy was out and about using Black bodies for attention and to gain imaginary points.

  12. JENNIFER says:
    April 25, 2025 at 9:11 am

    The way William tokenises black people disgusts me.

  13. Nicki says:
    April 25, 2025 at 9:12 am

    Very much not a racist family … :). Look at all the grinning faces

  14. Mads says:
    April 25, 2025 at 9:19 am

    Don’t have a clue as to what’s happening behind these scenes before he’s making public appearances, whatever it is, it’s having a negative effect on this man.

    He seems very animated (forced) whenever he’s engaged with an activity that requires him to look interested or aggressive if his competitive nature is brought into play during the encounter.

    I honestly don’t think he’ll be able to cope with being monarch until the hidden issues are addressed and, even then, there’s going to be extensive coercion to make him do the daily work required in order to fulfill the constitutional duties of the monarch i.e. red boxes with government documents etc.

