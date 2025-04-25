Prince William stepped out for a work event in south London, his first in a month

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince William was being sent to Italy for Pope Francis’s funeral, which is being held on Saturday. Some people remarked that the funeral meant that William was being forced to “go back to work” before his spring break was over. The man had done nothing but “go on vacation” and “go to two football matches” in a full month. I guess someone pointed that out to William, that his first work event in a month would be the pope’s funeral, so he agreed to step out in South London on Thursday. Bam, his first work event since March 27 (those football matches do not count).

William visited the Mentivity community center and “youth hub.” The center has mentoring programs, youth clubs and programs to help kids. Most of the photos from the event featured William playing video games with some kids, and as you can see, he really got into it. He also sat down with the founders and some community leaders. All in all, a nice photo-op which will hopefully raise the profile of Mentivity. I hope they get some money out of this, you know? I say this all the time on the rare times that William and Kate do these kinds of events – this is exactly what they should be doing. Highlighting actual youth centers and bringing attention to people who are working on the ground with young people.

I’m curious to see how much attention William will get tomorrow at Francis’s funeral. There will be so many VIPs in Rome and Vatican City, and several kings and queens will be in attendance too. I’m just saying, I think King Felipe and Queen Letizia will get more attention, but we’ll see.