Prince William stepped out for a work event in south London, his first in a month

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince William was being sent to Italy for Pope Francis’s funeral, which is being held on Saturday. Some people remarked that the funeral meant that William was being forced to “go back to work” before his spring break was over. The man had done nothing but “go on vacation” and “go to two football matches” in a full month. I guess someone pointed that out to William, that his first work event in a month would be the pope’s funeral, so he agreed to step out in South London on Thursday. Bam, his first work event since March 27 (those football matches do not count).
William visited the Mentivity community center and “youth hub.” The center has mentoring programs, youth clubs and programs to help kids. Most of the photos from the event featured William playing video games with some kids, and as you can see, he really got into it. He also sat down with the founders and some community leaders. All in all, a nice photo-op which will hopefully raise the profile of Mentivity. I hope they get some money out of this, you know? I say this all the time on the rare times that William and Kate do these kinds of events – this is exactly what they should be doing. Highlighting actual youth centers and bringing attention to people who are working on the ground with young people.
I’m curious to see how much attention William will get tomorrow at Francis’s funeral. There will be so many VIPs in Rome and Vatican City, and several kings and queens will be in attendance too. I’m just saying, I think King Felipe and Queen Letizia will get more attention, but we’ll see.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince of Wales plays a computer game during a visit to the Mentivity community centre and youth hub in Southwark, south London, which helps young people by ensuring they have access to high-quality youth services and safe spaces. The organisation, founded in 2016, engages over 400 local young people weekly through mentoring programmes, school outreach and youth clubs.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Apr 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales poses for a picture during a visit to the Mentivity community centre and youth hub in Southwark, south London, which helps young people by ensuring they have access to high-quality youth services and safe spaces. The organisation, founded in 2016, engages over 400 local young people weekly through mentoring programmes, school outreach and youth clubs.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Apr 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
William looks rather scary. I thought William did not like to be hugged according to those recent articles.
It’s very scary! Who is in charge of his efforts to emote via facial expression? Because we are veering to an extreme now that is alarming to look at and someone needs to pull him back from the ledge.
Is there an Aston Villa match this weekend? Another twofer? 2 for 1?
Aston Villa is playing tomorrow in the FA cup semis against Crystal Palace, but its at CP so not sure William will attend.
(wait never mind as I’m typing that….hes at the funeral tomorrow. no AV game for him. Wonder if this was scheduled though bc he did plan to attend and then had to change plans?)
Well is he going to the funeral VS a footy match? He has no one to tell H what to do. He’s his own ‘man”
You know he’d be happier at the AV match. Don’t know what he’d do at the funeral really. It will be so boring for him.
I don’t believe William went to yesterday’s engagement because he needed to do something before going to the Pope’s funeral. I think he did it because the Sussexes had events this week (they were announced last week). He is competing with the Sussexes, mainly Harry.
The problem with William is he doesn’t get front pages so him doing engagements like these get almost no attention for the charity. William is not going to get much attention at the Pope’s funeral tomorrow but the British press is going to be bleating about him being a global statesman.
Exactly. These events don’t matter if he doesn’t get coverage. How can you highlight an initiative when nobody knows that you did anything? Meg’s instagram reel about their work with the Parents network has over a million views. While thoughtful, William’s work with Mentivity will go nowhere because nobody knows what he’s doing.
How does he always manage to look so feral? I think he would benefit from some cosmetic orthodontic work, maybe something to even expand his palate.
Ugh. Once again using black people for PROPS!
🤡🤡🤡
Look at me hugging a black woman!
Ikr?!? She’s hugging him. He looks like he’s facing a firing squad.
Exactly what went through my mind…
Omg! Wth is that? I mean he was with poc but he looks like a psycho! Is he OK?
Yeah, I hope the center gets attention and money. The kids look like they’re having fun playing video games. That’s all I got.
You’re right, he should really be doing more of this sort of thing. Mentivity have a great set-up and have secured some big company sponsors too. They have plans to expand. All PW has to do is show up at projects like this – it’s probably only a couple of hours out of his day. So easy, right? An easy win for him. And yet somehow he gives the absolute bare minimum.
Did go under the condition that they would play video games with him? And yes once again using people of color for his photo ops.
Harry and Marghan were meeting with the families of children lost to social media bullying in NYC. Doing truly meaningful work — so it makes sense that Willy was out and about using Black bodies for attention and to gain imaginary points.
The way William tokenises black people disgusts me.
Must do my photo-op to show I’m not very much a racist!!
Very much not a racist family … :). Look at all the grinning faces
Funny though that with Lazy they don’t smile.
Don’t have a clue as to what’s happening behind these scenes before he’s making public appearances, whatever it is, it’s having a negative effect on this man.
He seems very animated (forced) whenever he’s engaged with an activity that requires him to look interested or aggressive if his competitive nature is brought into play during the encounter.
I honestly don’t think he’ll be able to cope with being monarch until the hidden issues are addressed and, even then, there’s going to be extensive coercion to make him do the daily work required in order to fulfill the constitutional duties of the monarch i.e. red boxes with government documents etc.