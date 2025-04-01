In February 2022, Prince Andrew settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre Roberts. Virginia sued him the year before in American federal court, and it was very likely that the eventual trial would be incredibly messy for Prince Andrew, with details of the depth of his relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell spilling out in open court. 2022 was Queen Elizabeth’s Jubbly year, and QEII and her courtiers didn’t want Andrew’s Epstein/Maxwell mess to distract from all of the festivities, so QEII gave Andrew the money to settle, for reportedly something like $12 million. Andrew did manage to attach a temporary gag order on Virginia as part of the settlement agreement, but in 2023, there were reports that Virginia signed a deal to write a memoir of what happened to her once she became ensnared in Epstein and Maxwell’s trap while she was a minor. In the two years since those memoir rumors, nothing has happened – Virginia has largely stayed quiet, there’s been no book and she’s only made a handful of public statements. Well, now Virginia is fighting for her life after being hit by a bus.

Virginia Giuffre, who has accused deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as well as Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, claims she has four days to live after a car crash involving a school bus. In an Instagram post on Sunday, March 30, Giuffre shared a photo of herself in the hospital covered in bruises, saying she has gone into renal failure. “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” she wrote. “They’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,” she added. Giuffre said that she’s “ready to go” and that she hopes to see her children “one last time.” She ended the post by thanking her supporters. “Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life,” she wrote. Giuffre said that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to rich and powerful men, including Prince Andrew, when she was a teenager. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. (Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of child sex trafficking in 2021 in connection with Epstein, but not Prince Andrew.) In 2021, Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in New York, but the two reached an out-of-court settlement in February 2022. The amount was not disclosed.

She clearly says it was a school bus. And she reportedly lives in Australia and has for some time. I’m not saying that there’s nothing suspicious about this – there absolutely is – but I’m not entirely sure the powerful people who have Virginia in their crosshairs would use a school bus, you know? Maybe I’m wrong. Or maybe this was just a terrible accident, a freak occurrence. I thought back to Epstein’s strange death in custody in New York too, which felt like such a huge conspiracy. I still have so many damn questions about it, honestly. But who knows. I feel so sorry for Virginia. She really spent years trying to get to the truth and trying to get justice for herself and for Epstein’s victims.