Virginia Giuffre says she only has days to live after being struck by a school bus

In February 2022, Prince Andrew settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre Roberts. Virginia sued him the year before in American federal court, and it was very likely that the eventual trial would be incredibly messy for Prince Andrew, with details of the depth of his relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell spilling out in open court. 2022 was Queen Elizabeth’s Jubbly year, and QEII and her courtiers didn’t want Andrew’s Epstein/Maxwell mess to distract from all of the festivities, so QEII gave Andrew the money to settle, for reportedly something like $12 million. Andrew did manage to attach a temporary gag order on Virginia as part of the settlement agreement, but in 2023, there were reports that Virginia signed a deal to write a memoir of what happened to her once she became ensnared in Epstein and Maxwell’s trap while she was a minor. In the two years since those memoir rumors, nothing has happened – Virginia has largely stayed quiet, there’s been no book and she’s only made a handful of public statements. Well, now Virginia is fighting for her life after being hit by a bus.
Virginia Giuffre, who has accused deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as well as Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, claims she has four days to live after a car crash involving a school bus.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, March 30, Giuffre shared a photo of herself in the hospital covered in bruises, saying she has gone into renal failure.
“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” she wrote.
“They’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,” she added. Giuffre said that she’s “ready to go” and that she hopes to see her children “one last time.”
She ended the post by thanking her supporters. “Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life,” she wrote.
Giuffre said that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to rich and powerful men, including Prince Andrew, when she was a teenager. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. (Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of child sex trafficking in 2021 in connection with Epstein, but not Prince Andrew.) In 2021, Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in New York, but the two reached an out-of-court settlement in February 2022. The amount was not disclosed.
[From People]
She clearly says it was a school bus. And she reportedly lives in Australia and has for some time. I’m not saying that there’s nothing suspicious about this – there absolutely is – but I’m not entirely sure the powerful people who have Virginia in their crosshairs would use a school bus, you know? Maybe I’m wrong. Or maybe this was just a terrible accident, a freak occurrence. I thought back to Epstein’s strange death in custody in New York too, which felt like such a huge conspiracy. I still have so many damn questions about it, honestly. But who knows. I feel so sorry for Virginia. She really spent years trying to get to the truth and trying to get justice for herself and for Epstein’s victims.
Photos courtesy of ABC, Avalon Red/BBC, Backgrid and IG.
-
-
Virginia Roberts talks about how she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 on 'Panorama, The Prince and the Epstein Scandal'. Broadcast on BBC One,Image: 486024846, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Virginia Roberts,Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
Virginia Roberts talks about how she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 on 'Panorama, The Prince and the Epstein Scandal'. Broadcast on BBC One,Image: 486024905, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Virginia Roberts Giuffre,Virginia Roberts, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
Virginia Roberts talks about how she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 on 'Panorama, The Prince and the Epstein Scandal'. Broadcast on BBC One,Image: 486024910, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Virginia Roberts Giuffre,Virginia Roberts, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
*Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 17 NOVEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari attends The Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, September 20th, 2019Photograph: © PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 20 Sep 2019
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
First thing I thought it was another Diana accident.
The Windsors seem to be unlucky with the mechanical kind.
No school bus should be going at 110kmh so I hope there’s an investigation that is ongoing.
WHy would they off her now? The cat is out of the bag, no? Authorities in the US (the banana republic where they may or may not be compromised) already have little black books, flight logs and other evidence of who Epstein and Maxwell served.
Agree we’re a banana republic now. But the orange dumpster fire will never release Epstein records because Trump and Epstein were great pals in Miami. One woman said the pair interviewed calendar girls together. Trump was friends with Epstein even after Epstein’s first conviction.
Well, if I think like a conspiracist, they wouldn’t want her to write a book, full of anecdotes about whom she met at those parties. It was all powerful men who got away with it.
Absolutely horrible. I’m glad she was able to tell her story.
I dont know, with this family its easy to make anything a conspiracy, but a school bus seems…..well, not it. But who am I to say?
I hope there weren’t any children on board.
Over on reddit it’s being said by people who live near the “crash” that the crash was reported as minor with no injuries and the driver waited a long time to report it bc it was so minor, plus other suspicious stuff…
I don’t buy it. Anything involving those sketch balls over on the Salty Isle.
The post before the crash post (from late March) implies that her kids were being kept away from her. And she has another post from a few years ago where she has a black eye and thanks people for their attention and says she got a “titanium spine out of it” or something along those lines.
I hope she’s okay, but she seems to have a lot going on.
Something certainly doesn’t add up.
A bus going 110 km/h will cause more than minor damage to a car if it hits it. And could a minor damage to a car leave her this badly bruised? I know people get bruises from airbags, but her injuries are far worse.
So either someone is not being truthful or maybe this wasn’t the same accident?
Nanny to the Rescue, I came to say the same thing. Not sure how much $2000 AUD is exactly in damages (about 1250 USD/Euro give or take a big bit), but it sounds like the accident did not do much to the car itself?? She says “we”–who was in the car with her and how badly were they injured? I know from my cousin who got breast cancer after the first wave of Covid destroyed her kidneys that you cannot get chemo if your kidneys don’t work: Is this why she’s terminal? Otherwise it sounds like something dialysis could handle (If incorrect, my apologies)? It sounds like people who were there described this as minor, and given the facts we know (as you stated, the speed and bruising, for example) this seems really off.
ML, unless the car itself wasn’t worth more than 2000 AUD? I was once in an accident, no fault of mine, and only got 500 EUR for a ruined vehicle because the repairs would cost way more than the car was worth. I guess it depends on Australia’s insurance policies and laws.
But that doesn’t change the fact that 110 km/h is a terrible speed to have an accident at. No way the bus driver and the bus would be unaffected and a car would get oblitirated.
https://people.com/virginia-giuffre-crash-update-11706660
It doesn’t say the car was totalled, only the damages? And not what the car was worth? And in theory she could afford a decent, newish car after her settlement with Paedrew? IDK, this all sounds odd.
Omg this is horrible. I hope she makes it against the odds. Whatever time is left, I hope she sees her kids again and finds peace in the end.
And yes, very suspicious…
On CNN it’s being reported that it was a minor collision with no injuries???
The dm put the story on the back burner so to speak. Andrew still suffers no consequences and no talk of his losing his titles
This is not good. So sad.
It’s a strange story. I hope that Virginia is able to heal, wish her the best.
This is a bizarre story but no need to get in to conspiracy territory. If her kidneys are failing can’t they put her on dialysis? Doctor tells her four days to live? My guess is this time next week we will find out she’s still alive
Nothing makes sense here. If this accident left her so severely injured that she is in renal failure, which isn’t she in ICU? The photo is important in what it doesn’t show. No IV, no central line, no monitors hookups, no hospital gown, the absence of these in the photo is deliberate I think. The whole story is yet to be told. Is she pretending to be seriously ill to defend herself from harm? Did someone assault her?
When i saw this yesterday i thought someone was yanking my chain so it turns out its true, I hope she recovers against the odds.
Whilst she wouldnt be the first one(Diana, Charles mistress who was pushed out of a window) there is something weird. Who wrote this message if she is gravely ill?
VG was set to publish her memoir, but no US publisher would touch it.
I hope VG gets well soon.
This isn’t insignifficant.
I can imagine she has names and stories, but no way to prove it, so no publisher will risk a lawsuit. That doesn’t mean the infornation she was about to publish wouldn’t damn a man or three.
His Royal Asshole Andrew probably has nothing to gain by offing her, they’ve settled and his reputation is already ruined. But there are other men, many other men who could see her as a threat.
I cried when I heard this earlier 💔
I don’t believe in coincidence.
Never underestimate the lengths people will go to to keep their names clear.
I live in Perth. If there was a major bus accident – ESPECIALLY one involving a school bus – it would have been reported in the media, and there has been absolutely nothing about a major crash reported anywhere.
The police down here are saying she was in a minor collision and there were no injuries.
I think she might have some other “non-physical” issues at the moment.
It is so sad the comments people still leave on her IG, that she was only after money, etc. She was the center of the biggest proven human trafficking operation in modern history and people still don’t believe her. This is why women don’t report.
I had wondered if it was a US-directed hit, rather than the BRF.
Billy Idle couldn’t give a toss about Uncle Andy, why should he bother.