Virginia Giuffre reportedly signed a deal for her memoir ‘worth millions’

In recent weeks, we’ve been inundated with stories about Prince Andrew, and there’s only been one notable story about his victim, Virginia Giuffre. We’re coming up on the one year anniversary of Andrew’s out-of-court settlement with Virginia, and it’s likely her one-year gag order will expire in the next few weeks. That is, perhaps, why Andrew has been blitzing the media with descriptions of how he plans to “overturn” the settlement and he has assembled a $10 million war chest to take Virginia to court. After the expiration of the gag order, Virginia can say whatever she wants. And she’ll be saying it in a memoir:
Virginia Giuffre is publishing her memoir — a year after agreeing to a multimillion-dollar settlement with Prince Andrew in her sex-abuse lawsuit against the royal, The Post can reveal.
Giuffre (née Roberts), who has long alleged she was trafficked and abused as a teenager by the late Jeffrey Epstein, has signed a book deal believed to be worth millions, multiple sources confirm. It’s not yet known which publisher has won the rights.
Confirmation of the Giuffre deal comes amid reports that Prince Andrew wants to launch a legal bid to reclaim the estimated $12 million settlement they signed in February 2022, which he partly funded by selling his $22 million Swiss chalet.
It was reported that the late Queen Elizabeth’s second son — who lost his HRH title and all public duties after it was alleged that he had sex with Giuffre when she was 17 — thinks he has a shot after Giuffre recently dropped her lawsuit against lawyer Alan Dershowitz, in which she accused him of sexual abuse.
Reps for both Andrew and Giuffre were unavailable for comment, but legal sources stressed that it would be challenging for the prince to launch legal action, with one telling The Post: “It would be very difficult to overturn.”
Despite agreeing to the payout, Andrew did not admit any wrongdoing and has consistently and vehemently denied the claims. As part of the settlement, the disgraced royal, 62, and Giuffre, 39, are believed to have signed a one-year agreement that meant neither of them could publicly discuss the case or their settlement.
I was thinking that Virginia would do an interview blitz, but a memoir and a book promotion works too. In fact, I kind of wonder if she’s been working on this memoir for the past year? It would be great if her book comes out this year, that’s all I’m saying. It would save us from Andrew’s despicable comeback attempt. Incidentally, the British media absolutely needs to stop running “exclusives” with Ghislaine Maxwell from jail. That human trafficker is sitting in jail, defending Andrew and smearing Virginia. It’s insane – the British media is treating her like a credible witness and not the trafficker who facilitated Andrew’s rape of Virginia.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, ABC News screencaps.
Virginia Roberts talks about how she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 on 'Panorama, The Prince and the Epstein Scandal'. Broadcast on BBC One
Virginia Roberts talks about how she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 on 'Panorama, The Prince and the Epstein Scandal'. Broadcast on BBC One
Virginia Roberts talks about how she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 on 'Panorama, The Prince and the Epstein Scandal'. Broadcast on BBC One
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Duke of York
I’m already preparing for the time when the British Media will sweep all of this under the rug by discrediting Virginia’s story.
Disgusting, vile people! Time to really abolish the monarchy.
I hope she calls it HRH 🤣
Another clever celebitchy commenter had suggested the title Sweat! And I can’t think of it as anything else! LOL
I’m happy her team runs this news that she’s preparing a memoir, right after it was said that PDF (pedofile) is preparing a war to take back his title and place in public service. I hope this crushes his hopes. if Harry had so much success about his monarchy, i hope Virginia gets as much success as possible with hers and confirms whether or not that pic is true or fake. Chaz will shut Andrew up forever after this.
Omg, when I read she was FROM JAIL saying that photo was fake… taking this gaslighting collusion with the BM to new new heights. Here’s hoping her memoir blows up and is buried by the misogynistic world we live in sadly…
The royal machine is an absolute joke. They are determined to go down with the ship. These are people who thought that Andrew’s interview went well, that having the Wails do colonial cosplay would be be great in Jamaica, and that the Wails could win over America by Kate wearing a necklace for a charity event where the subjects were nonexistent.
Andrew’s “comeback campaign” will be fun to watch in light of Guiffre’s ability to tell her story.
Sex traffickers deserve support and protection. Not a black duchess or her children. Despicable.
part of me thinks “wait, let him try to do that comeback,” because it’ll make the monarchy & British press look that much more complicit when she drops her book.
Drop that memoir as soon as the gag order is lifted.
Go Virginia go!
Yes Virginia!! And we will buy your book too to show our support as well.
The British rags are falling over themselves to say how randy Andy is going to overturn the agreement. TWO WORDS, voluntary and agreement. He made the agreement and he said it was voluntary. Soooo Much stupidity in the Royal media and the UK based Royal family. Andy dear, you must remember, mummy isn’t there anymore to bail you out and I’m really sure that your brother and nephew won’t, as THEY both know you haven’t a snowball in hells chance of overturning your agreement. Plus the world and it’s wife know your only doing this because the gag order is nearly up and your so very, very afraid of what might come out. But could you please tell us, how much you paid Jeremy Kyle to get her to say that the picture that was PROVED to be the genuine article has suddenly been said to be fake. Seems looking at it again, YOU and your brother share the same fat fingers
Mary Pester, yes, the photo is real. The person who took the picture of the original before it was lost has said that it’s real. In a leaked email Maxwell’s attorney asked if the photo was real and she replied, “I think it is.”
Has Randy Andy considered that even trying to overturn the settlement brings attention onto him and what he did? This is the US. We care about sexual abuse victims. We care about trafficked victims. I don’t think he’ll like what happens if he really does this.
Uh oh, Andrew.
As for exclusive interviews with Maxwell from prison? Example 999,999 of why the British media is garbage.
Go girl. You are so brave and fierce. The work you are doing benefits survivors and victims everywhere.
1 year gag order!? That’s it?!
I’m very happy to hear that but I am absolutely floored that the royal family, with all its wealth and access, couldn’t do better for themselves than that.
Absolutely amazing. What a bunch of buffoons
Buffoons or arrogant? They probably thought they would have enough H&M content to drown out anything about Andrew and he would slither quietly into the good night. As much as people cap for Betty, that’s one of my many criticisms of her, she was probably advised that letting H&M drown would protect her pedo son, and in so many ways, it did/has/will continue to do so.
“ Buffoons or arrogant?”
Both!
This! When I first heard the settlement only had a one-year gag rule I couldn’t fucking believe it. I’d honestly never heard of such a thing. Is that seriously all $20 million-ish buys the Queen of England? Surely the Queen got *something more for her money than that. I’m not a lawyer, a billionaire, and the head of a 1,000 year dynasty and I’ve negotiated far better deals for myself than that.
Good for Virginia though! All she had to do was cash the check and write her book and wait 12 months. I hope she finds peace and healing after the nightmare she’s endured.
It tells me that Virginia held all the cards and Andrew’s team knew it, and this settlement was designed solely so the trial did not overshadow the Jubbly. One year was definitely the most they could get from Virginia. I’m glad.
Exactly what Becks1 said. The only way this token one year gag order was obtained was by Andrew being in a very weak negotiating position. If I remember correctly his time was seriously running out for his team to have to cooperate with disclosure procedures. I think they took any deal they could get at the time to kick the problem down the road some.
If he now starts any sort of further legal proceedings he will end up in exactly the same bind, if not worse. I think the reports of him planning to do anything proactive are pure BS and blatant intimidation attempts to let her know that he might fight back if she speaks out when that gagging order expires.
As for Maxwell’s latest vile input, what judge in any conceivable scenario is going to take testimony from a convicted trafficker and pedophile enabler seriously. The fact that she’s being allowed to do a tv interview from prison where she, yet again, gaslights an actual proven abuse victim is beyond repulsive & should be illegal.
Of course they do Becs in, the Queen only stepped in and Andrew only agreed to the deal, AFTER discovery. I for one (of many millions), would love to know, just what was in the discovery paperwork to have the Palace running a round like headless chickens. It must be pretty damming for the Queen to dip her hand so deep into the tax payers pockets
There’s a Mic Wright essay on how shady the Maxwell interview is.
https://t.co/Q7SVg0ZB8U
Great article, thanks for posting. Pull at a thread and it all will start unraveling, and all this media frippery about Andrew coming back to the royal fold publicly is that thread.
Agree, wonderful read. So Barak seems to be a grifter along with making herself more important than she actually is. Baraks claims are as ludicrous as Kim Kartrashian not having cosmetic surgery.
Barak in another cog in the Q-conspiracy club all while dodging the lawsuit from Al Fyed as well. Good luck “clearing” Pedrews name and lawsuit.
bisynaptic, let me get this straight. Randy Andy wants to go to Court to have the settlement agreement voided, because “I was coerced! Mummy made me do it!” Well, that will be interesting.
I wish her all the success of Harry’s memoir.
This is really going be an annus horribilis for the monarchy, and I’m here for it.
@ MY3CENTS, yes, I agree!! I love your dig there too!!!! Brava!!
Me too.
Right?? It’s like “Annus Horribilis 2: The Quickening.”
Please let her book drop right before the coronation. With enough time to do all the us interviews.
Yes, please!! I want acidic rain on Chuck’s parade.
Wouldn’t that be wonderful!
Kai’s from your mouth to the publisher’s ears! Please let this happen!
Yes yes yes!!
That old song popped into my head … Hear we go again…
I knew it — I’ve mentioned a few times on CB that I had no doubt she’s been working on a book and now that she’s found a publisher the sh*t’s going to fly from the RF. I’m really pleased she’s doing this. She’s had a quiet year or so to reflect and spend quality, stress=free time away from the media and is ready to tell her story. Bravo Virginia!!
I think it will be one of the more interesting books of ’23. I’m looking forward to reading this one. It will be interesting to see how Charles makes this debacle all about himself whinging about his kkkoronation.
@Jaded
Maybe Harry’s publisher?
So this is why Andrew has been desperately campaigning to return to public life.
I’m curious about why Ghislaine is speaking. My guess is she’s bored & also wants to remind all of the people who haven’t faced consequences that she can speak up in their “defense” at any time. I never believed the operation stopped when Ghislaine went to prison, nor do I think she gave up control.
Glad Virginia will get to tell her story.
I think she’s just a shit stirrer. She’s used to being in a position of power, and she wants attention. She could very well turn around and say the reverse tomorrow.
I agree with lanne’s take. She’s a horrible human being. Stirring up crap is the only thing she can do now. But for the media to cooperate is just gross.
He’s so dumb…a $10 million “war chest” to recoup $12 million? He might as well keep with the $12 million payout and shut up. Otherwise, it might end up costing him even more. Just go away to your lavish estate thank your lucky stars that no other Epstein victims have come forward…Virginia can’t be the only one Epstein gave him. 🤬
Snuffles, yes, yes. I was thinking that it is probably already ready to drop after the last day of her NDA (or whatever it’s called). That would be hella smart. I would buy it to support her, but I don’t have the stomach to read it because of the crimes and suffering she and others went through.
With you on this. I would buy to support, but likely not read it. If she is writing a memoir, I hope it is wildly successful.
People forget Ghislaine is a Maxwell. Con jobs aren’t far from the original tree.
Paedrew has $10 million pounds not dollars that he should keep to get out of Dodge. Because if “Spare” was bad news for the monarchy–if Giuffre has a good ghost–this book will definitely sink Andrew permanently and further damage the monarchy.
Again, I wonder. What does Andrew have over Charles that he should keep supporting his ass? He’s made a deal with the devil.
More like the devil’s made a deal with a demon. (Pathfinder roleplaying game — Devils are lawful evil, demons are chaotic evil. Lawful evil is better at covering its tracks and bending the rules its own way, and is therefore actually more dangerous.) Charles is every bit as filthy as Andrew or he wouldn’t have chosen the friends he has.
Maybe Maxwell needs to support Andrew so that she doesn’t end up “killing herself” in prison the way Epstein did? Maxwell’s friend Kevin Spacey (remember the picture of the two of them sitting on Elizabeth’s thrones?) also had one of his accusers “kill himself,” and another accuser die after being hit by a car. Accidents happen, as I’m sure Maxwell is aware.
Maxwell is on the side of the patriarchy, and its attendant misogyny, racism, and crushingly brutal class system. Therefore the bulk of the English “press” is on the same side as her.
Praying to the gods of snark that her memoir comes out the week before the Whoreanation and the entire world is riveted by Virginia’s book! Also praying that Andrew does go full throttle for his vendetta and gets his ass handed to him time and time again in the same US court and he spends all of his inheritance. 🙏🏽