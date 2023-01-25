Duchess Meghan thinks Harry will win a Grammy for Spare’s audiobook

Everyone has recommended the audiobook version of Prince Harry’s Spare because he has such a nice voice, and he brings some humor and levity to some of Spare’s passages. He even half-sings a little bit, some lyrics from the Spice Girls and Elton John. I just stuck with the print edition of the book though, I prefer to read, although I’ve enjoyed the audio clips posted on social media and I’m aware that the audio has been a HUGE hit with TikTokers. Well, does this mean that Harry is a shoo-in for next year’s Spoken Word Grammy Award? I guess.
Meghan Markle is sure husband Prince Harry will be adding Grammy-winner to his list of accolades thanks to his latest memoir. An entertainment industry insider tells DailyMail.com that the Duchess and her team think Harry is a ‘shoo-in’ to win the Grammy for Best Spoken Word (Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording) for the audiobook of his memoir Spare at next year’s ceremony.
‘He’s a natural storyteller, has a soothing voice and even sings on the audio version,’ the source says.
At one point in the audiobook, Harry sings a verse of Elton John’s Your Song when discussing the tribute concert for the 10th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.
‘It was Harry’s decision to sing Elton John’s song in the audiobook. Who knew he could sing? Meghan thinks he’s up there with President Obama, who won the same award a few years back,’ the source adds.
This year’s Grammy Awards are on February 5, and the nominees for Best Spoken Word Album are Viola Davis, Questlove, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx and Mel Brooks.
Meghan hopes her husband will be considered for the 2024 award.
‘There’s even been talk about Harry appearing on the upcoming Academy Awards as a possible presenter [in March],’ the insider adds.
[From The Daily Mail]
Yeah, the Mail doesn’t have any industry sources who know what Meghan thinks. They just included her in this story because they’re obsessed with her. It’s an obvious story, and of course Harry will be a top contender for the Spoken Word Grammy next year – Spare’s audio sales pretty much guarantee him a nomination, and the cherry on top is that Harry is very good at book-narration. As for the rumors of an Oscar presenter slot… we’ve heard those rumors in years past. In retrospect, I’m glad they didn’t go to last year’s Oscars, they would have ended up in the middle of the Will Smith/Chris Rock slap situation. So, will they come to this year’s Oscars? Why not, I hope they do. I still feel like they’re pretty much guaranteed to get invitations to the Vanity Fair Oscar party too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" goes on sale at midnight at WH Smith bookstore in Victoria Station, London.
Los Angeles, CA – Prince Harry’s memoir was released Tuesday, not only offering new details on the British royal family’s bitter internal feud after days of bombshell revelations and promotional interviews but also describing how he fell headlong in love with his future wife, Meghan Markle.
Pictured: Prince Harry's memoir
06 September 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive in front of City Hall. The prince and his wife are coming to Düsseldorf to promote the "Invictus Games" 2023, which Prince Harry helped to launch. These are Paralympic competitions for soldiers who have been injured in war.
Where: Duesseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend a lunch reception during the Invictus Games One Year to Go event which marks one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Where: Dusseldorf, Germany, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: DDP/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**USA Rights Only**
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend a lunch reception during the Invictus Games One Year to Go event which marks one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Prince Harry’s Book ‘Spare’ Released In The UK
Following months of speculation the Duke of Sussex’s long-awaited personal and emotional tell-all book, entitled Spare, goes on sale today in 16 different languages, plus an audiobook read by the prince himself, published by Penguin Random House.
Featuring: General View (Prince Harry’s Book ‘Spare’ Released In The UK)
Where: Harleston, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jan 2023
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
Naw, this is Viola’s year. The Grammy will cement her EGOT status.
She’s nominated for this years Grammys. Harry will be nominated for next years Grammys.
Oh, the deadline has passed. Nominations are out???!!!
Where have I been. 🤣
Thanks for the info.
LOL @Tiffany the grammys are in a week or two!
The source of this was a tweet by a Squaddie who was merely sharing her fantasy. I still can’t believe they created a story out of it.
I was about to say this. Thank you for putting it out here because it’s important to call this out.
That squaddie should have had more sense than to verbalize her fantasy on twitter.
Yeah DM regularly shops Twitter and tiktok for stories and headlines. And gives absolutely zero credit or reference, but calls it insider info. Something to be aware of even when reading negative headlines. DM et al are lazy.
@Amy Bee I disagree. I think the more people can prove that these people don’t have “real” sources the better it will be for journalism in the long run. The Mail and Jeremy Vine Show have been caught quoting a parody Twitter account on important issues.
@Amy Bee, you’re using sarcasm here…I hope.
Actually, that’s ridiculous to claim that a random Twitter user should be “more careful” when dealing with a tabloid that is lying. There was nothing wrong with their tweet.
The problem is and will always be the billionaire-owned tabloid who mined content from Twitter and deliberately misattributed a quote.
It’s been six years of this. There is NOTHING anyone could do that will stop them from this bad reporting. It’s ridiculous at this point, and tiring when people chose to blame supporters for a tabloid’s misinformation.
That’s silly. The Daily Heil’s gonna heil. You can’t live your life in fear of them.
Saw this being discussed on Twitter. Some squaddies said something about a Grammy and a fan podcast mentioned this, and next thing it’s in tabloid’s as a “source” or friend. The tabloids go through tweets to use as gossip and news. They’re so desperate for Sussex content, and this shows how the UK media have the loosest definition of sources and facts known to man. I once saw something I tweeted end up in an article once, just my random opinion. Also, if his audiobook does win a Grammy, well good for him.
I know. I am baffled anyone even wrote anything on this.
Also why in the world would Harry go to the Oscars. He and Meghan seem very focused on not being seen as “celebrities” a la Hollywood. I don’t see it happening. Also with all of the mess with Beyonce and other celebrities, you know they would call them out for being hypocrites for hanging out with people who are not for LGBT+ rights.
Hearing Harry talk about Meghan’s beauty knocked my socks off. How deep their love must be!
Right? My husband (who has recently become something of an unexpected Squaddie) jokingly said that Harry needs to tone it down a bit because his gushing over Meghan is making all the other men on Earth look bad. 🤣
Bu honestly, I think everything Harry said about Meghan is absolutely true, to the point that we can actually sense it even without seeing her in person. She’s just that vibrant and passionate and beautiful.
The way he talks about her is just so gorgeous. I am so happy for their love.
It’s ethereal.
It is ethereal. It’s immensely romantic, loving and yet so infinite.
Oh how wonderful to hear of Harry speak of Meghan in those words.
I really doubt that this true. They have other things going on in their lives. It seems too random for Meghan to think about winning a Grammy. They haven’t attended any award shows so I doubt Harry is presenting. Since moving to California they really haven’t been to any industry parties and ceremonies. Even though the British media keeps saying they’ve gone Hollywood.
Even if she thinks it, there’s certainly no way she told anyone (who would talk to the press). It still amazes me that they can just print lies, day after day.
According to the Telegraph Meghan was wary about the book but now she’s Gung ho about him winning a Grammy? Yeah this is some made up sh*t. We all know no one from Meghan’s team is talking to the DM. It’s likely Harry will be nominated for a Grammy next year and I hope he wins but what would be the reason for Harry and Meghan to go to this year’s Oscars? I don’t see them ever going unless they had a film that was nominated.
That made me laugh. Because he is likely going to be nominated for a grammy next year, it means he’s going to present at the Oscars this year? Thats logical.
@ Amy Bee, I saw those same “sources” of how Meghan is “feeling”. They haven’t a clue. Maybe the Daily Fail and the like will win awards for the most ludicrous, liable and lying trash in print across the pond. They would certainly be in the top 3 of contenders. Though the Telegraph and The Sun are hot on their tails…..run DF, they are gaining on you!!!!
This book will be eligible for nomination in 2024.
That is the only factual sumise.
Maybe, the fail inane blattering on about Meghan will make it ??????
But…he didn’t sing? I had seen all the “harry sings!” Commentary but when I got to those points in the audio, I would not say that he sang. He maybe did a little sing song voice a bit but mostly he just spoke them.
He did a great job reading the book though.
I love listening to memoirs on audiobook when the author does it themselves – I feel like it brings an emotional element that could only be there with someone telling their own story.
There’s a Grammy for spoken word recordings. That’s why Barack Obama has one!
Oh I know! It was just a comment on all the mention of him singing in the audiobook. I 100% wouldn’t call what he did singing.
Not related to Grammy eligibility
He’ll be nominated and likely to win. Does Meghan think that? Sure, why not. Is there a source? Not unless “common sense” is a source now.
LOL, no, Meghan did not say this to a “source.” This is made up.
But it would be great if he’d win a grammy for it! I don’t think it would go against Viola since her book came out last year?
How cool would that be?
Meghan told us herself, no one speaks for me unless I authorize it such as through Archewell. Ignore this crap.
Well, now the bm are talking about something that may or may not happen next year. Poor babies they don’t have any leaks from the Sussexes who are staying silent and unseen right now. They have to find SOMETHING to write about. Give us a break.
I also prefer to read – I don’t usually enjoy audiobooks. But I’m glad I went this route. Memoirs read by the author hit different.
They have no real Meghan content and it’s driving them bonkers. No sources no photos no nothing. Love that for them.
Harry winning a Grammy has also been talked about in Sussex friendly YouTube channels, I think some RR are listening in on those channels. There’s also been talk of SPARE, the movie, SPARE as a mini-series, Cinderfella, a movie about Harry’s life, Harry doing voice overs. All speculations, just folks having fun with those ideas, let see which paper will pick those up and report as fact.
Spare the mini series could be the next Crown. I’d love it.
So my littlest is a huge fan of Thomas the Tank Engine, and yesterday the algorithm threw out an old episode about some “Royal” train … It was narrated by Harry, with a cute intro segment. And as much as that blue train annoys the heck outta me, I had to stop what I was doing and listen, because the man has a compelling voice.
If he can salvage a toddler’s show about trains, he can probably hold his own with Grammy nominees 😆
I love it! My son watched that show constantly so I wonder if I ever watched that one and didn’t even realize it was Harry
I would love for him to win a Grammy hahahaha. Just to watch KP try and force them to give one to Will. Now that would be Must See TV
Oh, he’s a GREAT narrator/reader, no doubt. I prefer reading and got the print version, but I really enjoyed listening to that clip above.
He should definitely get a nom next year. If he doesn’t…..well, I won’t eat my own hat, but I’d gladly force one of the Windsors to eat a giant feather-bedecked one.
My God, that clip on Meghan was heartbreakingly beautiful!!! Yes to the the spoken word Grammy.
Wow …
Harry mentioned he like the she interacted with Violet.. Who is that?
Their friend Violet von???
So that was an incredibly beautiful passage. But he speaks more slowly than I prefer, so I’ll stick with my copy of the book.
For sure Spare will be in the Grammy conversation. I know people who bought the book and then the audiobook, just to hear how Harry tells his own story!
Speaking of awards, I also wouldn’t be surprised if the Live to Lead and/or the upcoming Invictus series end up getting Emmy nods. At some point it’s going to start to get embarrassing for the BAFTAs to keep nominating their dear leader William for his various environmental vanity projects and pointedly not nominating the other, more successful brother.