Duchess Meghan posted a sweet bts photo as As Ever launches this week

The Duchess of Sussex posted a behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram on Monday, writing “This is our week @aseverofficial 💫 BTS from the shoot at my house (Hi Mia!).” As in, they’re shooting promotional/sales images for As Ever at Meghan’s Montecito home. And we get another look at Mia-the-Rescue-Beagle. I bet Mia is missing Guy Markle, who was the OG Beagle who saw his mom through her single days in Canada through her engagement, marriage and motherhood. Guy left Mia strict instructions to look after Meghan and the babies, and Mia is trying to keep up! More like Mia Sussex is like “why are you taking photos of jam when you could be taking photos of your beagle daughter??” As for Meghan’s caption… yes, it’s looking like As Ever is officially launching this week. I’m sure everyone has gotten their As Ever emails already!

The first products from Meghan Markle’s As ever lifestyle brand are coming soon…very soon. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, announced the news in an email newsletter to As ever subscribers on March 31 with the subject line “Made with love.” “Ever since I can remember, I’ve been dreaming up easy ways to elevate the everyday into the exceptional. I always knew that I wanted to turn these ideas into something real, and to make beautiful items that spark connection and celebrate quiet, meaningful moments. Maybe mimic the magic of Montecito in a way you can recreate at home,” Meghan began, referencing the California town where she lives with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. “I’m so excited to introduce the As ever collection to you this week,” she said. “Every item is inspired by the ways I show care to the people in my life, like the lemon ginger tea blend which is a fuss-free spin on the warm drink I make at home using fresh lemons from the garden. Or the crepe mix that transforms a typical weekend breakfast into a chance to reminisce. Crepes remind me of my time backpacking through France as a student,” she wrote, shouting out the raspberry spread “that started it all.” In the newsletter, Meghan suggested that shoppers could repurpose the keepsake packaging that comes with one version of the raspberry preserves “to tuck away love notes or special treasures, and to remember this pivotal moment with me.” She also said that users could recycle the jam jars as flower vases or desktop pen holders. “I hope when you see what I’ve worked so hard to create, you’re encouraged to know that whatever life brings you, you can do it too. Your value, your creativity, your joy – that is you, as it’s always been and always will be. You are you – As ever, and forever,” wrote the Duchess of Sussex. “Someone once told me the biggest risk you can take is deciding not to take one at all. Now, after careful planning and preparing (while also parenting!), it’s time to bring As ever from my home to yours so you can make the everyday exceptional in an easy yet meaningful way,” she said, signing off “As ever, Meghan.”

I’ve already seen some British outlets connect the As Ever product launch with the past week of messy Sentebale drama. Which begs the question – does anyone else wonder if the Sentebale stuff was specifically timed to mess with Meghan too? I know it’s very conspiratorial, but I skimmed this Telegraph piece and I was astonished by the way they connected “As Ever products will finally be available for sale this week” to “Sophie Chandauka’s batsh-t crazy accusations.” These are the same people who have been incandescent with rage over all of Meghan’s moves this year, from her Instagram account to her successful Netflix show to her ShopMy page. So many successes, all in a row. It’s always been said that these people have tried to attack Harry through Meghan. I think these days they’re trying to hurt Meghan through Harry. Anyway, I’m going to buy some of that monarchy-destroying tea.