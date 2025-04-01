Duchess Meghan posted a sweet bts photo as As Ever launches this week

The Duchess of Sussex posted a behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram on Monday, writing “This is our week @aseverofficial 💫 BTS from the shoot at my house (Hi Mia!).” As in, they’re shooting promotional/sales images for As Ever at Meghan’s Montecito home. And we get another look at Mia-the-Rescue-Beagle. I bet Mia is missing Guy Markle, who was the OG Beagle who saw his mom through her single days in Canada through her engagement, marriage and motherhood. Guy left Mia strict instructions to look after Meghan and the babies, and Mia is trying to keep up! More like Mia Sussex is like “why are you taking photos of jam when you could be taking photos of your beagle daughter??” As for Meghan’s caption… yes, it’s looking like As Ever is officially launching this week. I’m sure everyone has gotten their As Ever emails already!
The first products from Meghan Markle’s As ever lifestyle brand are coming soon…very soon. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, announced the news in an email newsletter to As ever subscribers on March 31 with the subject line “Made with love.”
“Ever since I can remember, I’ve been dreaming up easy ways to elevate the everyday into the exceptional. I always knew that I wanted to turn these ideas into something real, and to make beautiful items that spark connection and celebrate quiet, meaningful moments. Maybe mimic the magic of Montecito in a way you can recreate at home,” Meghan began, referencing the California town where she lives with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
“I’m so excited to introduce the As ever collection to you this week,” she said. “Every item is inspired by the ways I show care to the people in my life, like the lemon ginger tea blend which is a fuss-free spin on the warm drink I make at home using fresh lemons from the garden. Or the crepe mix that transforms a typical weekend breakfast into a chance to reminisce. Crepes remind me of my time backpacking through France as a student,” she wrote, shouting out the raspberry spread “that started it all.”
In the newsletter, Meghan suggested that shoppers could repurpose the keepsake packaging that comes with one version of the raspberry preserves “to tuck away love notes or special treasures, and to remember this pivotal moment with me.” She also said that users could recycle the jam jars as flower vases or desktop pen holders.
“I hope when you see what I’ve worked so hard to create, you’re encouraged to know that whatever life brings you, you can do it too. Your value, your creativity, your joy – that is you, as it’s always been and always will be. You are you – As ever, and forever,” wrote the Duchess of Sussex. “Someone once told me the biggest risk you can take is deciding not to take one at all. Now, after careful planning and preparing (while also parenting!), it’s time to bring As ever from my home to yours so you can make the everyday exceptional in an easy yet meaningful way,” she said, signing off “As ever, Meghan.”
I’ve already seen some British outlets connect the As Ever product launch with the past week of messy Sentebale drama. Which begs the question – does anyone else wonder if the Sentebale stuff was specifically timed to mess with Meghan too? I know it’s very conspiratorial, but I skimmed this Telegraph piece and I was astonished by the way they connected “As Ever products will finally be available for sale this week” to “Sophie Chandauka’s batsh-t crazy accusations.” These are the same people who have been incandescent with rage over all of Meghan’s moves this year, from her Instagram account to her successful Netflix show to her ShopMy page. So many successes, all in a row. It’s always been said that these people have tried to attack Harry through Meghan. I think these days they’re trying to hurt Meghan through Harry. Anyway, I’m going to buy some of that monarchy-destroying tea.
I think there will always be drama with them whether through confected outrage or deflection from the messiness of the Windsors.
Charles’ deterioration makes it useful to attack the Sussexes this week as per Maureen Callahan’s squeal.
I’m getting everything, only keeping the teas and giving the rest to my family.
I hope her launch goes magnificently and their faces melt from their skulls in envious outrage. I hope they realize that they’ve just been giving her more publicity and have boosted her sales even higher.
I’m going to find something special I’d like to get to support the launch. Probably the Marie Antoinette Romanov Revolutionary Flower Sprinkles since they’re already frothing about those.
😂🤣😅
I’m glad Meghan is just pushing ahead with her plans. I think at some point I will buy the tea too.
I wouldn’t put it past them, didn’t both Prince’s step back in early March? They thought the review bombing would be sufficient to derail WLM instead of went viral for the one pot pasta and Le Creuset collections of black women.
I’m not sure if they timed this for the release of As Ever but I could see it be timed to create bad press before the podcast. A podcast about the struggles women CEOs face in getting their business off the ground? And then here comes the story about her horrible husband bullying and intimidating the black chairperson of a charity?
Unfortunately for them the person that you’re using as your tool has to appear to have some integrity. The past few days has exposed more about why they were right to ask for her resignation then any evidence of improper behavior from Harry.
I think Chandauka was picked so she could be the fall girl when everything comes out in the wash.
Finally watched first episode of WLM. Great show, which is huge from me as I do not normally watch this kind of stiff. Can’t wait to watch more. We want to make the candles and one pot spaghetti. She does have a calming effect. Harry’s lucky. It’s team H&M for me.
YAY give me all the jam Meghan!!!!! I am so excited for this.
The Sentebale mess seems suspicious timing wise but I think it also just has to do with how the British press is covering it.
I want the honey, and some jam. I think the Sentebale timing is about next week’s podcast, whose date was known, and they hope for an impact on As Ever as well. Wouldn’t have known As Ever would go live this week.
“I hope when you see what I’ve worked so hard to create, you’re encouraged to know that whatever life brings you, you can do it too. Your value, your creativity, your joy – that is you, as it’s always been and always will be. You are you – As ever, and forever,’
–
This is so sweet from Meghan!
Lol, yes – we in Boston know all about “monarchy-destroying” tea. And I’m ready to buy all of it.
Yes the leftovers will always try to screw with whatever Meg puts out it’s a given. Mia looks like a happy beagle with her forever family. I hope she sells out of everything that’s going to be put up for sale!!!
Aw Mia! I’m out of town this week and missing my dog so that picture has me in all the feels. And I will be getting some jam and some flower sprinkles. Maybe some tea? I’m not a big tea person but maybe I’ll try to get into it.
For some reason, I’m ridiculously happy seeing how happy and healthy Mia is. And I’m not a dog owner (allergies).
As ever and forever…
I’m looking forward to grabbing some tea and flower sprinkles. Meghan’s presence on Netflix is a balm, especially during these dark times.
For me too, ThatGirlThere. Politics is horrific and anxiety inducing. We keep visiting friends who wind up in the hospital too young. My child is being targeted for not being straight. My bike and two major appliances have bit the dust since CFDT got sworn in…
This show is peaceful and sweet and has some great ideas. Meghan didn’t do anything deep, but emotionally she hit the spot for what I need💕
PS, Mia is such a cutey!
Mia the Beagle is like the rest of us- she wants some jam!
So ready to buy jam and tea. I would buy crepe mix- but i know that i won’t actually make crepes. It will just be a pretty box that gets dusty eventually.
Seeing the full force of the corrupt media working in conjunction with the palaces (who sold their souls to that media) trying to hurt Meghan and Harry- and sure, the 100% create extra headaches. But, their effects are lessening.
I mean- yeah, i think the charity thing had an amoral opportunity when the crazy lady came on board- and the palace grabbed it with both hands.
Never mind the children the charity is intended to help. In fact, screw them- we can play power games, make harry look bad, and cause harry pain.
Exactly what an abusive man would do to the woman who successfully got away.
But still, we get to buy jam this week!
And if that charity can’t be salvaged, he and Prince Seesio (sp?) can start a new one.
There is a price to leaving an abuser.