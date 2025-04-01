Sen. Cory Booker has been making a marathon speech on the Senate floor

Senator Cory Booker is from New Jersey, and before he was elected to the US Senate, he was a popular mayor and considered the future of the New Jersey Democratic Party. He’s gotten a lot of national buzz as well, and in their time together in the Senate, he was especially close friends with Kamala Harris. I don’t know if there’s still national buzz or any kind of energy towards a presidential run, but Booker is definitely trying to take a more proactive approach to the sh-tshow currently facing America. Booker is (as I’m writing this) doing a one-man marathon speech on the Senate floor, and all he’s talking about is how much Trump f–king sucks.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. is continuing a marathon speech Tuesday morning that is stretching into more than 14 hours on the Senate floor. Starting at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Booker began criticizing President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Although it is not considered a filibuster as he is not attempting to stall or block legislation, the Senate floor will remain open so long as he is speaking. Booker, the former mayor of Newark serving his second full term in the Senate, has said he plans to speak as long as he is “physically able.” As of Tuesday morning, Booker has been speaking for more than 13 hours. In a pre-recorded video posted to X while Booker is simultaneously on the floor, Booker said he is speaking about “what Donald Trump is doing to our nation.”

[From USA Today]

I’m including the live video below. He’s fully calling out the demagoguery of the Trump administration. I’m also including some photos of what Donald Trump was up to yesterday, just hours before Sen. Booker’s speech began. Trump invited Kid Rock into the Oval Office (again).