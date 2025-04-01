Sophie Chandauka complained last year about a trustee calling her a colonizer?

Sophie Chandauka is still briefing to the British media. She gave several interviews over the weekend, and she’s using the Sentebale name to issue bizarre, self-serving statements on her behalf as well. But she’s also behind the stories popping up in the Times and Telegraph in recent weeks, including yesterday’s story about an email sent to her by Prince Harry in which Harry reportedly requested that Chandauka make a statement or do some kind of damage control after the British media made a mountain out of a molehill with Meghan asking Chandauka to shift over during the polo photos. There are several moving parts – Chandauka is clearly using royalist talking points, but she also seems to have an obvious jealousy towards Meghan in particular. The more Chandauka speaks, the less sense she makes and the more her story falls apart. In any case, the Times of London now reports on a bizarre situation in which someone made a “Rhodesia” reference about her chairmanship of Sentebale.
The Duke of Sussex wrote to the chair of his charity in November after she raised complaints of “bullying” and “racism” following a claim that a white trustee likened her leadership to the white minority rule of 1960s Rhodesia.
Sophie Chandauka, the Zimbabwe-born lawyer who became chair of Sentebale in July 2023, claims that she was denied a one-on-one meeting with Prince Harry in which she hoped to discuss the dynamics of the board.
In November, she made a complaint in writing to an independent trustee in which she described herself as a “whistleblower” and raised concerns of “public and private” examples of “bullying”, “racism” and “misogyny”.
The Times understands that one white trustee compared Chandauka’s leadership to “UDI”, a reference to the 1965 unilateral declaration of independence in Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe. Led by the prime minister Ian Smith, white minority leaders illegally declared independence from Britain to crush black opposition. The comment referencing her country’s colonial past is said to have incensed Chandauka as one of several examples of behaviour at the charity.
Chandauka emailed some of her concerns to a trustee in November last year and then wrote to Harry separately. She is understood to have said she would be open to an “independent investigation” into her concerns at the charity. Chandauka claims to have asked the Duke of Sussex for a one-on-one meeting in which she planned to air her grievances but it is understood that the request was denied.
When Chandauka became aware that trustees wanted to eject her, she launched legal proceedings in the High Court to stop it. On March 5, she lodged an application for a stay, which paused board meetings for six weeks, preventing her from being removed. Since Harry’s departure from the charity he founded nearly 20 years ago, Chandauka has been a vocal critic of the prince and other departing trustees.
I’m really struggling to follow what was said and by whom and why it was offensive. I think this is what happened: a white trustee said something comparing Chandauka’s leadership to UDI. The comparison was that Chandauka acted like a white colonialist oppressor of Africans. Which… yes, it’s offensive, but it also shows that in the second half of 2024, there were loud concerns within the board of trustees about Chandauka’s “dictatorial” leadership style. That’s what Baroness Chalker of Wallasey said publicly too, and she cited Chandauka’s “dictatorial” style as the reason why she resigned as a Sentebale trustee.
Why would she request a one-on-one meeting with Harry? Why not a meeting with Harry AND Seeiso or a general meeting with both and all the trustees? Nobody should meet one-on-one with her without anyone around as witness. And, if she felt Harry was so “toxic” why would she trust him in a one-on-one meeting? She makes less and less sense the more she rattles on. Harry and Seeiso won’t have to defend themselves; she will bury herself.
I’m asking myself the same thing. So much about this makes no sense.
The more she talks the less this makes her look good. She is spewing shit and some of the things she says are right out of the leftovers playbook. They try to make it sound like she was bullied when it was she a non paid volunteer who was doing the bullying. If some did call her a colonizer maybe they did that because of who she was really working for the colonizing leftovers.
Rawlinson is her puppet master.
I’m not sure, please take this with a kilo of salt, as whatever this woman says is making me really question her. But if anyone ever said that to her, I believe they saw earlier on that she was trying to take the charity over and they sort of were trying to link her to the Zimbabwe land redistribution of the 80s where white Zimbabweans got their land taken away and given or taken over to/by African Zimbabweans. Please take this with 2 kilos of salt.
The land redistribution happened after Zimbabwe became Zimbabwe, first under Mnangagwa and then again under Mugabe in 2000s. Nothing to do with Rhodesia or Ian Smith.
The Ian Smith reference likely stems from the fact that he (and his white government) unilaterally declared Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) independent from the UK in response to the UK making majority rule a condition of independence.
That’s the point I suspect the board member was making. Sophie continually acted unilaterally instead of working within the “majority rule” of the governing board.
I suspect that this board member was an older white person who thought they were making a deep point in a way Sophie, who is from Zimbabwe, would understand. Given everything we have learned about her, however, it was an incredibly stupid way to do it because the comparison could be easily twisted into something it was not meant to be.
I was waiting for the Zimbabwe links… 😏
When a Chair has lost the confidence of his/her board, s/he normally resigns. So why she clung on shows a particular attitude that rules don’t apply to her. I suspect Rawlinson has walked her through this because let’s face it, Chuck and Willie always get their own way.
I can definitely see how someone could take offense to being compared to an abhorrent individual, and being sensitive they probably could have used a different example. That said it doesn’t discount the point they were making that she was behaving in a authoritarian manner in her approach. You don’t get to skate on being called out on your bad behavior because you don’t like who they compared you to.
Also, I really hate to play into the Jezebel trope, even when it’s against women that I am side eyeing but why is she always trying to get Harry on his own? It could be the British media framing to be fair and they could be leaving out that she asked for joint meetings with both patrons but it doesn’t seem like it.
Beyond her story being contradictory and missing connections that others find, all roads seem to lead back to being in Harry’s presence, being photographed with him alone, and other isolationist tactics. It’s weird.
I’m glad Harry didn’t meet her one-on-one. He must have realised he had a stalker in chairing Sentebale.
Can you imagine the allegations she could have made up with a meeting just between them two?
She’s always clinging to Harry in photos, or has her arm around his back. She’s too touchy Feely. She’s probably mad he chose Meghan and not her. She’s definitely a turncoat!
Girl Why are you fighting so hard for something that is not yours?
BECAUSE HE’S MINE! 😂
This only shows that she and the board were having issues for months. She met with Harry in December, did she raise issue then?
If that comment happened, I’d be pissed too. I vaguely remember what I was watching, but it was supposed to be current day and a Brit called us (America) “The Colonies.” That shit had me livid and that Brit was talking about white Americans. I can’t imagine hearing something similar to the ppl who were actually colonized.
That being said, there’s videos of Sophie and Harry hanging out in December at the art gallery in NYC. Why couldn’t she talk to him then?
I’d be pissed, too. Any comparison to Ian Smith or Mugabe is inappropriate.
Separate from that, Sophie seems like she has no idea how to run a NGO:
1. The Chair on!y has the authority described in bylaws or delegated by the Board. I’m very curious what the bylaws and Board meeting minutes say.
2. Diversifying the donor base is smart because it manages funding risk. But not at the expense of your largest donor/fundraiser (Harry) and not by throwing 600k at consultants and getting nothing for it.
At least they’re not calling her ‘dr’ any more.
Well, it certainly seems that Sophie never had intentions of helping the children. I hope she works on her issues and stays away from charitable institutions. It’s ridiculous how many people use charities for personal gain.