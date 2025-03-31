Prince Harry sent an ‘unpleasant’ email to Sophie Chandauka last year!!

In April 2024, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida. Harry played in a fundraising match for Sentebale, his team won and Meghan presented her husband with the trophy. The photos from the event went worldwide and everyone talked about how Harry and Meghan looked rich and successful. Immediately, the most deranged elements of the British media latched onto a moment after the trophy presentation, where Sophie Chandauka attempted to pose on Prince Harry’s right side and Meghan suggested that Chandauka instead move to Meg’s left side so that Chandauka would be centered in the photos. The Daily Mail alone devoted a dozen stories to that one moment, excoriating Meghan for “rudeness” or being “bossy” or “bullying” Chandauka.

Well, now that everyone but Chandauka has resigned from Sentebale, she’s been “revealing” what happened behind the scenes around that moment. It reminds me of the “story” about Meghan correcting Mindy Kaling about her surname – Meghan states a preference or invites someone to change their position, and certain people scream and cry about it and accuse Meghan of bullying or speaking. Chandauka was clearly disturbed by Meghan’s presence at a polo fundraiser, clearly disturbed by Meghan inviting Serena Williams to join her at the match, and clearly disturbed that Prince Harry apparently asked Chandauka to release a statement as damage control for yet another inane “Meghan bullied someone” storyline. Well, lordy, there’s an email. The smoking gun!

The Duke of Sussex allegedly sent an “unpleasant” and “imperious” message to the head of an African charity he founded after she refused to issue a statement defending his wife, the Telegraph can reveal. Prince Harry directly contacted Dr Sophie Chandauka, the chairman of Sentebale, following an awkward exchange she had with the Duchess of Sussex at a charity polo match in Miami last April. He initially asked his team to contact the Zimbabwean-born lawyer and request she issue a statement quashing any rumours of tension between her and the Duchess. However, after she refused to be drawn into the row, Prince Harry fired a direct message to her allegedly demanding that she “explain herself”. According to sources, the note was “unpleasant” in tone and used “imperious” language that left the charity boss feeling taken aback. The Telegraph understands that her refusal to comply with the request to back Meghan contributed to the bitter dispute that this week saw the Duke resign as head of the HIV children’s charity he co-founded almost two decades ago. Tensions between the charity’s chairman and its co-founder became apparent last April when Prince Harry captained the winning side at the Sentebale charity polo match in Miami. The Duchess, who had not been expected to attend the event, turned up at short notice, accompanied by a camera crew from the couple’s Netflix documentary. Serena Williams, the seven-time Wimbledon champion and a friend of the Duchess, was also present at the match. According to one source, Meghan spent much of the afternoon chatting to Ms Williams, occasionally asking the organisers to bring her champagne. In an exchange captured on camera, Meghan appeared to instruct Dr Chandauka to move away from the Duke as he celebrated his win. The Duchess was filmed asking Dr Chandauka to move to the other side of her husband, forcing the charity chairman to duck under the trophy to switch position. The brief encounter generated huge publicity and, behind the scenes, the Sussexes were said to be furious at the way it had appeared. The Telegraph understands that a member of Prince Harry’s team initially asked Dr Chandauka to issue a statement dismissing any suggestions of tension. But Dr Chandauka, who felt she had been treated with disrespect during the charity day, refused, saying she did not wish to “become an extension of the Sussex PR machine”. A spokesman for Sentebale confirmed the Duke had sent the message. “This is true. There is a document,” they said.

[From The Telegraph]

“But Dr Chandauka, who felt she had been treated with disrespect during the charity day…” Because Meghan suggested that Chandauka move to the center for photos. Because Meghan drank champagne with Serena Williams at the polo match. Because Meghan didn’t seek or need Chandauka’s permission to attend her husband’s match. Those are explicitly the reasons Chandauka has cited for why she felt disrespected. Considering Chandauka has also screamed that Prince Harry “bullied and harassed” her by RESIGNING FROM THE CHARITY HE FOUNDED, perhaps we should just take a moment to question Chandauka’s tenuous relationship with the truth or reality. All of which to say, I kind of hope the email comes out. I want to know what Harry wrote which is being spun into “unpleasant and imperious.”