Princess Kate released a video ‘celebrating Mother Earth’ for Mother’s Day

Last year, the UK celebrated Mother’s Day on what was “Oscar Weekend” here in America. Kensington Palace released a photo of the Princess of Wales with her three children, which was the first photo they released of Kate since her mysterious abdominal surgery and subsequent disappearance. Within hours, people were analyzing the photo and pointing out very noticeable edits in the photo, to the point where photo agencies contacted Kensington Palace and asked KP to release an unedited, unmanipulated image. KP refused, and so during the Oscars, a scandal unfolded across the pond as Reuters, AP, AFP and Getty all issued “kill orders” on the frankenphoto. It was a global embarrassment for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their office, and they made Kate take the fall for it.
Well, this year, Kensington Palace hilariously decided that they would not issue a new photo or a new video or even a message from Prince William honoring the mother of his children. Instead, “C” posted a message about nature, and they edited together some beauty shots of England alongside some footage from that bizarre video William and Kate made last summer. Kate wrote on social media: “Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C.”
Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C pic.twitter.com/kAzkdmZ457
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 30, 2025
It’s funny but it’s also sad? Like… it feels like it didn’t even occur to anyone in Kensington Palace that they could just release an unedited photo of Kate with her children, something from the archives, even. They didn’t even think to release a statement from William, like a “happy Mother’s Day to my wife and all mums out there!” And Kate could have wished Carole a happy Mother’s Day too? Well, their aim was to NOT make news this year, so I guess this was a success. Also: it will be curious to see what KP does for Father’s Day. They usually post a photo of William with the kids for that holiday – will they do that this year?
HAHAHA again, it makes no sense. Video content creation is her new creative outlet now, after photography and music/piano recitals.
Agree – makes zero sense whatsoever. But I guess it counts as “work” right?
It has vibes of that film the ring with all the images except it does not have the child s a m a r a. I doubt keen did the video.
Isn’t it the start of the sacred school holidays, so William and Kate will be MIA for three weeks? So this video – which makes no sense – tracks, as it serves as “work” while they go gallivanting and the BRF continues to make the most of the Sentabale PR mess to distract and deflect from Charles going to hospital….
I think they’re still in a huff with the media over getting caught out in last year’s photoshop. This is immature retaliation – no shots of the kids.
This just seemed kind of bizarre and sad. BP released two pictures – one of charles with his mother and one of Camilla’s mother with Tom P-B as a baby.
If W&K are adamant about not releasing pictures as “punishment” for the photo agencies issuing that kill order last year – I mean, then release an old picture of Kate with her mom as a child. Release a message from William about how important mothers are with a picture of Kate’s favorite flowers in the background or something. IDK. But a message from Kate about the importance of mother nature is just……..well, kind of sad.
I wonder why Laura Parker Bowles was not featured.
It just said it was a picture of Rosemary with her first grandchild. I don’t think it was a slight on Laura.
This is just sad. I feel like Kate is edging towards Britney shaving her head territory. Is there no one in all the land who can explain to her that “Mothering Sunday” has nothing to do with Mother Nature? Jesus, this woman is truly alone in this world.
OMG. Women and the work they do are taken for granted all the time, particularly regarding their role as mothers. So let’s lessen that role even more and take it away from them and give it to Mother Earth. The least she could do is pay homage to both.
This was very weird and very pagan of her.
Maybe that’s the type of spirituality she’s gotten into the last year?
Huh. Didn’t have an ode to Mother Nature on my bingo card. But here we are.
I don’t get this at all. Why couldn’t KP just post an old photo?
No idea but there has been a lot of manufactured criticism towards Meghan about photos of her kids now that she’s on insta , even though we don’t even see their faces. Maybe since the criticism was so recent, they wanted to differentiate as in see we don’t always display pics of the kids. But of course they do. Or have. Maybe they don’t want to remind us how they created a frankenphoto that caused people to dissect every detail of the kids clothes and features. That was the part that got me. Putting out a fake photo actually caused more scrutiny on the kids as the internet analyzed fingers and skirts and whatnot.
Is there a person living who needs Kate to remind them that nature is good for the soul? So trite. I agree, if the goal was not to make news then they succeeded. Although they could have gone in better directions like, you know, releasing a normal photo (even just of a tree if needs be) instead of another syrupy video.
Kate could have sprinted across the field in a flowing gown dressed ad mother nature
Anything to avoid comparisons and talking about last year’s photo, I guess..🤷♀️
So have they heard of Earth Day? Seems a weird choice for Mothers Day.
Well she could have put a simple picture out like Meg did to show how she celebrates Mother’s Day but no she went for a video of nature. Her video tells me that it’s true that she and Peg are no more.
Real separation vibes for the keens going on here.