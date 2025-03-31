Princess Kate released a video ‘celebrating Mother Earth’ for Mother’s Day

Last year, the UK celebrated Mother’s Day on what was “Oscar Weekend” here in America. Kensington Palace released a photo of the Princess of Wales with her three children, which was the first photo they released of Kate since her mysterious abdominal surgery and subsequent disappearance. Within hours, people were analyzing the photo and pointing out very noticeable edits in the photo, to the point where photo agencies contacted Kensington Palace and asked KP to release an unedited, unmanipulated image. KP refused, and so during the Oscars, a scandal unfolded across the pond as Reuters, AP, AFP and Getty all issued “kill orders” on the frankenphoto. It was a global embarrassment for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their office, and they made Kate take the fall for it.

Well, this year, Kensington Palace hilariously decided that they would not issue a new photo or a new video or even a message from Prince William honoring the mother of his children. Instead, “C” posted a message about nature, and they edited together some beauty shots of England alongside some footage from that bizarre video William and Kate made last summer. Kate wrote on social media: “Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C.”

Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C pic.twitter.com/kAzkdmZ457 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 30, 2025

It’s funny but it’s also sad? Like… it feels like it didn’t even occur to anyone in Kensington Palace that they could just release an unedited photo of Kate with her children, something from the archives, even. They didn’t even think to release a statement from William, like a “happy Mother’s Day to my wife and all mums out there!” And Kate could have wished Carole a happy Mother’s Day too? Well, their aim was to NOT make news this year, so I guess this was a success. Also: it will be curious to see what KP does for Father’s Day. They usually post a photo of William with the kids for that holiday – will they do that this year?