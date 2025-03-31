Telegraph: Sentebale chair Sophie Chandauka ‘is not everything she seems’

The Telegraph published an interesting piece a few days ago about the ongoing Sentebale drama. As I said previously, it only took a couple of days for the tone and tenor around Sophie Chandauka to shift. Initially, the British media took her words at “face value” and piled on Prince Harry, ignoring the fact that Chandauka had nothing to back up her rants. Soon after, people began digging into the bizarreness of this situation and wondering what the hell Chandauka is actually trying to achieve here, other than “adding her voice to the endless cacophony of smears against the Sussexes.” It helps that this Telegraph piece was not written by one of their in-house royalist reporters, it was written by Paul Nuki, the newspaper’s Global Health Security Editor. Nuki did some digging on Chandauka and what he found was worth discussing.
Sentebale is small but important. It does lifesaving work in an area of the world where the HIV-AIDS epidemic is still raging. In the tiny state of Lesotho alone, more than 37,000 children are estimated to be living with HIV, many unaware of their condition. Sentebale works gently with them to break down fear and stigma and encourage testing and treatment. Over the last 20 years it has saved and nurtured many thousands of young lives. The two women in whose memory it was founded – Diana, Princes of Wales and Queen ‘Mamohato Bereng Seeiso of Lesotho – would be immensely proud. Now, however, the charity has fallen victim to a form of inverse snobbery or wokery that has lessons for the entire aid sector.
Insiders say the new chair of the charity, Sophie Chandauka, sought to “de-colonise” the organisation, moving it away from fundraising via celebrity Polo matches and the like but without first establishing alternatives. A hefty bill for consultants said to be in the region of $500,000, a failed bid to bring in replacement donors from the US, and an alleged request by Ms Chandauka for a $300,000 salary for her unpaid position prompted the trustees to ask her to step down. She refused, accusing the charity of “poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir,” sparking this week’s walkout by Prince Harry et al, and leaving the charity’s future looking very dim indeed.
Several senior insiders, including the long serving trustee Dr Kelello Lerotholi, have said that they witnessed no hint of abuse or racism. Claims of “misogynoir”, it seems, are at the intersection of gibberish and claptrap.
For the chair of a charity to refuse to step down having lost the confidence of its long-serving trustees and patrons is bizarre but there again Ms Chandauka is not everything she seems. Yes, she worked briefly for Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, and for a longer period as a senior executive at the financial services firm Morgan Stanley.
But the honorific of “Dr” she uses is not an earned medical or academic title. Instead it derives from an honorary doctorate in Business Administration awarded to her by the University of Coventry in 2023, seemingly in recognition of her diversity campaigning.
The London-based Black British Business Awards Ltd, which she co-founded and which explains the MBE she was awarded in 2021 for “services to diversity in business,” is also struggling, and Ms Chandauka resigned as a director in June last year. The company is in deficit to the tune of £387,000 of which £197,000 is owed to the taxman.
“Whether it is also insolvent depends on who the £462,000 other creditors are in note 7 [of the accounts]”, a senior accountant tells me. “If it is the bank, they are in trouble”.
And Ms Chandauka’s US company, the Delaware registered Nandi Life Sciences, may also turn out to be a triumph of style over substance. She describes it on her LinkedIn profile as “a US-based company creation vehicle with a portfolio of companies that have collectively raised over $50 million since October 2023”. That is as maybe but the Delaware-based firm was set up only two years ago and has not yet published any information I can find regarding capital raised, income or even clients.
And yet Ms Chandauka is not alone. She is not the first globetrotting charity boss to turn away from the sort of fundraising that celebrity Polo matches and Red Nose day bring, deeming it a little patronising and old hat. But this is to lose sight of the main goal – to enhance the lives of those who these charities exist to serve. With America, Britain and many other countries slashing their aid budgets, the need for cash has never been greater.
Modelling published in the Lancet this week suggests there will be between 4.4m to 10.8m additional new HIV infections by the end of this decade in low-and-middle income countries, unless the funding shortfall left by US Aid can be filled. Ms Chandauka should gracefully accept she got her timing wrong and step aside, allowing Sentebale’s original trustees and patrons to return. Prince Harry meanwhile should step back into the breach and sound the horn, or whatever one does to summon their polo chums. They have a lot of fund raising to do for those kids Lesotho and Botswana and beyond.
“For the chair of a charity to refuse to step down having lost the confidence of its long-serving trustees and patrons is bizarre but there again Ms Chandauka is not everything she seems.” I like that methodically goes through what he’s found about her businesses and career (and that was with just a few days of digging). But what I’d like to point out that no one is coming out and saying that the absence of “motive” is extremely telling. WHY is she actually doing all of this? Did she just wake up one day and decide to ruin a small charity doing good work in Africa because of “woke”? Or is something else happening here? As many have pointed out, she’s being “advised” by her newly-appointed Sentebale trustee Iain Rawlinson, who the Financial Times described as “a financier who was previously chair of Prince William’s conservation charity Tusk Trust.”
Wow 😮 The Telegraph allowed Paul Niki to publish this? Why didn’t the FT bother doing this type of background research on her? This was up their alley. I sense the DT is laughing at the FT.
The tide is definitely turning. Unlike Harry, who has the Midas touch, Sophie has the dud touch.
Wonder if we’ll start reading about her time at Meta and Morgan Stanley. Come on Morgan Stanley people, SPILL THE GOSS!
I was hoping someone would finally publish a rebuttal. Maybe others will come out now and show what her end game truly is.
@libra even with this rebuttal I can’t figure out her end game. For a minute I was thinking she had an ego problem and couldn’t accept that she failed on her mission and adjust accordingly. Then we find out she’s working with pegs ppl. I still see how that benefits her. It’s all confusing to me.
It’s pretty obvious what’s really happening here.
Yeah, one does not need to be an honorary Ph.D. holder to understand this calamity. This really is William, being jealous of his little brother, again. Some more.
But what does she think she’ll get out of this? She doesn’t come off as dumb to me. What does she think she’s going to get out of this? She has to know, as a Black woman, pegs gives zero f’s about her in the long run. How does this benefit her?
She is exactly what she seems and that is a snake in the grass that causes chaos wherever she slithers. She is a con woman and she, in the case of Senetable, has had some help from the leftovers to ruin a charity that Harry and Sessio started for CHILDREN!! As I said before the leftovers and the chairwoman never look at the big picture which is the CHILDREN. To them it’s just ruin Harry.
William thinks Africans have too many children, so this way he gets to do two evil things at once.
This begs the question. If it didn’t take much digging to discover she’s a grifting phony, didn’t Sentabale trustees do any digging at all before she was allowed to run amok?
Yeah, it will sound like victim blaming, but how did the board do no checks on this woman before making her their leader? Maybe, because it was a voluntary position with no salary? Otherwise, I can’t imagine not checking someone’s CV that carefully if they want to lead a charity with two Princes as founders.
She was already involved in the charity in prior years – I think she was a trustee or something? So they were already familiar with her when she took over as the director. I think either something changed (ie she started working with the BRF) or some of the power went to her head and she decided she was going to make BIG changes.
from all accounts She was known only now with an MBE. i think she was put in place and told when we call you must answer, so she got activated. My question is what was TOB hoping to achieve, ruin his brothers reputation? this is not a well thought out Con Job,
I laughed when Sophie said the Sussexes turned the Sussex mob on her, I think she closed one of her Internet accounts.
When the Squad started posting that every business Sophie puts her hands in either end up closing or bankrupt.
And the liar said there was an injunction against the charity for trying to get rid of her, only to find there was no such injunction on record.
She shut down her Twitter
the part about cutting off fundraisers without bringing in new revenue streams strikes me as the biggest issue here and why the trustees wanted her gone. Okay, you think the whole “raise a million at a polo match” idea is antiquated, maybe a little too colonial or elite, whatever, fine. But a million dollars is a million dollars and if you’re going to cut out that fundraiser, you need a way to make up those funds.
I mean FFS, I’m president of our PTA for crying out loud and I am trying to imagine the reaction if I said “no more fun run we’ll just figure it out” and didn’t propose a plan to make up that 50k in fundraising.
Then there is all the other sketchiness around her as this article points out.
it seems like Sentebale was a fairly well run charity, did well with fundraising and publicity because of its founding patrons, and she came in and decided she needed to rebuild it from the ground up. But you don’t do that when something is doing well. And the fact that she asked for a salary for her unpaid position??? yikes.
Yes, it seems fund raising was the issue as far as the board was concerned. If your major draw is Prince Harry and Prince Harry is ever receding from the Royal Family, then maybe you need to freshen your strategy. But everything after that is chaotic and fishy.
Maybe I’m not reading the Charity Commission filing correctly, but it looks like Sentebale doesn’t really have any assets – they spend pretty much whatever they take in. In 2023, they took in 3.5 million pounds and spend 3.7 million – where Chandauka got half a million for consultants, I don’t know. It looks like it would have to come out of program money. And I don’t know how Sentebale could afford to pay her 300,000 in salary. But I may be reading this wrong – others will know better.
Holy crap! Your school can raise $50k in one event?! How often? If everyone in my community gave the absolute max they could, we’d only raise a few thousand.
But back to the point: she should have been running the old initiatives asking side the new ones until the new ones were established enough to over. That feels like common sense me which is why I still can’t figure out her motives.
Ha, we usually raise 40-50k at our fun runs once a year. K-5. This year we were around 43k, last year around 48k, the year before that we were around 65k I think. so there is a bit of variance but we count on 40-50k per year from that. And then we raise around 12-15k at our next biggest fundraiser, a school play.
I’m not opposed to decolonisation as the Telegraph is and I don’t believe that the British press is on Harry and Seeiso’s side either. I think to the British press both sides are the enemy and the Telegraph’s agenda is attack woke as well as attack Harry. Most of the British papers have continued to bash Harry using Chairman Sophie as a tool to do it. So no the tide is not turning and I think this will only be resolved when the Charity Commission makes its ruling. I think even then Harry will be bashed for this situation.
Nandi Life Sciences was started by Sophie and her brother. It’s backed by Texas Medical Center and it’s website is a hail of nonsensical business-speak. It reminds me of a project Harvard did many years ago, in which they started a for-profit corporation to monetize university scientific innovations. But Nandi could also be developing a new improved corn chip for all I can tell.
As for “a US-based company creation vehicle with a portfolio of companies that have collectively raised over $50 million since October 2023” – that can mean anything. Did Nandi raise over $50 million? Or did the companies in the portfolio raise that money themselves without Nandi? Or does the portfolio consist of Texas Medical who backed Nandi with $50 million? People are out there digging, so we should know soon enough.
“its” not “it’s”
Outside of sensational tabloid headlines, most of the British press is weirdly not buying this narrative. A lot of it could be their own biases against what she is saying, but it’s also just hard to make sense of all the contradictions. Like Prince Harry is “fantastic” but also “toxic” – huh? You don’t want two famous women to appear at a charity function for maximum publicity?
It is quite sad that she wanted to De colonise the Charity with out Decolonising her Mind. It looks to me She got an MBE and was sent into Sentebale until it was time to Activate her. what was most Foul was the way she doned the cape with all the BM talking points. she let herself become an imitation of a woman bullied, the sky news interview with that man sitting beside her was like she had a Handler so she doesnt step out of line. So unless they have given her a huge payment i would suggest she step away from the mess ASAP. If H had bullied her Prior to the last 8 years it would have been more beliveable. she let her self be used and to what end. i hope she got a huge payday i doubt anyone would believe her if she were to come clean now
She blew half a million on consultants, and wanted a hefty salary, but had zero plans on how to raise the money. And we’re supposed to believe it’s Harry and Meghan’s fault? Who appointed her in the first place?
She wanted how much in salary???? That’s more than the CEO of Doctors Without Borders earns.
She is insane.