King Charles recently canceled two vacations because of his health concerns

I keep going back and forth about how serious this situation is with King Charles. Charles was hospitalized last Thursday, but he didn’t stay in the hospital overnight. They sent him back to Clarence House to rest, and on Friday, he was driven to Highgrove, where he spent the weekend alone (except for his household staff). Queen Camilla stayed at her private home, Ray Mill, this weekend (according to the Times). The reason for the hospitalization and medically-advised rest period was some kind of side effect of Charles’s cancer treatments, which are ongoing more than one year after his diagnosis. Buckingham Palace really went on a briefing spree this weekend to emphasize how hard Charles works at his age:
A friend of the King said: “He’s got a puritanical work ethic. It goes beyond any concept of a ‘working week’. He doesn’t understand the concept of downtime. In a world where he has had difficult times in terms of public perception and popularity, work has always been his protection and safe space. Even at his worst times, it has been an anchor for him. It goes deeper than people realise. If you work for him, the only time in the week you can relax is 11am on a Sunday when he will be at church. Other than that, you need to be ready from 8am until midnight, when he might call you at any time.”
The “minor bump”, as royal sources described last week’s “short period of observation” in the London Clinic after he suffered side-effects from his scheduled treatment on Thursday, will have frustrated him. The afternoon’s engagements and a day trip to Birmingham on Friday had to be cancelled.
But the King remains reluctant to entertain any idea of easing his diary. As one of his closest confidants told me: “He just really doesn’t feel as if he’s ‘being King’ if he’s not out there actually doing it all. That’s what drives him.”
“If you work for him, the only time in the week you can relax is 11am on a Sunday when he will be at church. Other than that, you need to be ready from 8am until midnight, when he might call you at any time.” But… but… bullying?? 5 am emails?? Toxic workplace?? Mean boss?? I guess those kinds of coded insults and smears are lodged at a Black woman. When it’s a white dude, it’s all about his “Puritanical work ethic.” Speaking of, the Sun reported this weekend that Charles’s medical situation is so dire, he had to cancel… two vacations.
The King has cancelled two holidays abroad as he continues to have cancer treatment following his hospital dash. He pulled out of a planned trip with Queen Camilla to an African spa retreat and his annual walking holiday in Romania. His Majesty, 76, is resting at his countryside home Highgrove this weekend after being taken to hospital on Thursday suffering side effects of his treatment. It meant he was forced to cancel engagements in both London and Birmingham on Thursday and Friday. It comes more than a year after he was diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer.
Now The Sun on Sunday can reveal the King was due to join Camilla on a short trip to a luxury spa resort in Africa earlier this month — but was forced to pull out only days in advance. He is also postponing his annual visit to Romania in the spring — which usually involves arduous countryside walking.
An insider said: “Charles is a hardworking King, but he needs and deserves occasional time off. It was unfortunate that he couldn’t fly with Camilla, as it was hoped they could have a well-earned break together. He adores Romania and looks forward to visiting every year, but it would have involved just too much walking and he can’t face it right now.”
His Majesty has also given up his annual skiing trip with pals to Klosters, in Switzerland. He went there almost every spring for 45 years, but stopped ahead of his Coronation in 2023, amid fears he could get injured.
Wait… are they saying that Camilla went to a luxury spa resort in Africa in early March and no one knew? It wasn’t announced or reported? That’s what it sounds like – Charles and Camilla were supposed to slip away to a spa together, but Camilla ended up going alone. As for Romania… he usually goes to Romania alone and Camilla vacations somewhere else. He could have just gone to Romania and NOT gone for long, arduous walks, but what do I know.
So the bully is overworking his staff!! Two things about the two vacations: one he saw the backlash that was had by the leftovers or two he really is sicker than he is saying?
I wonder if the African spa retreat was part of the Romania trip? Like if he was going to go to Romania first and then join Camilla at this spa or go to the spa first and then stop in Romania on the way home?
When was Camilla at this spa? I’m trying to think of her schedule and her appearances in early March.
Is this either trying to make it seem like Charles is in really bad shape or is this about making sure we all know Charles and Camilla vacation too, not just the Waleses?
also i’m kind of LOLing that the article both mentions his puritanical work ethic and then talks about his vacations lol.
Why does Camilla need to go to India and Africa for spa vacations? I’m sure there are lovely spas in the UK.
Why spend a little bit of money when you can spend a lot?!?!!?
The vacations thing is funny–it’s backhanded to Charles but also highlights that some royals can actually turn up for events AND still vacation.
But overall, this doesn’t sound good for his health. Apparently he can’t travel to the Romanian home he loves or even to a spa. He’s retreated to Highgrove, where he’s most at home. I’m eerily reminded of when QEII started missing engagements in the months before her death with the public being kept mostly in the dark.
Where’s the African spa resort? Mineral springs?
Don’t they have spas in the UK?
In his most recent pics – he looks rally bad. If the press there were worth anything, they would report the truth, hell even the American press. But this is where we are….
“He doesn’t understand the concept of downtime.”
Oh, please- cry me a river.
This is a man whose socks and underwear are laid out for him and who has toothpaste applied to his toothbrush *for* him.
His entire life is downtime when he isn’t wearing stupid hats and socializing.
Don’t forget his sheets and jim-jams have to be ironed “just so” or he throws a wobbly.
Honestly, a small part of me feels sorry for him as I would anyone who is struggling with cancer because I know what it’s like and how your life changes drastically upon diagnosis, but having to forego vacations is no reason to give him a sympathy cookie.
Puritanical work ethic unless he’s on holiday?
How much of his ‘work’ NEEDS to be done? It’s an argument you can make about a lot of jobs as we have done an amazing job of creating busywork to keep our economy ticking along but with him I do wonder. Sure he’s done stuff that legit has an impact (Princes Trust as was, etc.) but I also smell something of a man who thinks he’s better than his ‘subjects’ but yet spent his life with not much to actually do while he waited for his mother to die so he could get The Job. LOOK AT ME I’M SO BUSY THE COUNTRY NEEDS ME.
Or to put it more succinctly: we have no need for a monarchy.
FK certainly will be unavailable at weekends which run from Friday to Tuesday when he’s King and on Wednesday and Thursday it will just be 10 until 4 so no staff will be on call 24/7.
Omfg. These people. Wish him good health but other than that omfg.
Shouldn’t FK be fully focussed on delivery as King’s deputy instead of bullying his brother?
So are they setting this up that when he passes he was the “poor overworked king” (insert eye roll). One thing is for sure this man is a lot sicker than we have been told and whatever cancer he has is more advanced than they want anyone to know about..
A couple of observations: Charles is much more ill than the palace is letting on and, I suspect, the chemo is more of an ongoing regime to desperately try and slow down the progression of the disease rather than stopping it in its tracks. I doubt the institution has much faith in the next monarch.
This is also setting up an obituary narrative that “he was so dutiful that he just carried on, selfless etc”.
Finally, it’s a dig at Kate and William and being shady about their lack of work ethic and commitment to their roles.
Cancellation of the Romanian trip is a red flag for certain, but if the trip to Italy is called off, KC’s situation is far more dire than they’re letting on.
Well the Pope cancelled meeting him, due to his own ill health.
He’s not just physically ill (and probably sicker than they’ve let on) but there are real mental health issues as well. His obsession with appearing to be working 24/7 is not healthy. And harassing his staff at all hours is abusive. We know he’s abusive to his second son and daughter in law. The palace really wants us to think that hiding his illness and his obsessive busy work is dedication to duty. In fact, it’s sick AF.
I feel like the latest Harry bashing news was intended to cover up Charles’s current situation. Harry is still the Spare at the end of the day. They don’t want any attention on Charles.
By British press logic are Charles and Camilla separated?
They can only stay together for short periods of time, Camilla’s smoking isn’t helping Chuckie.
What happens if KC becomes too unwell to work does FK automatically take over or can he share it with Anne and let her do all the hard work?
Spa treatments in Africa?? Where is the public outrage? I think Charles has prostrate cancer, and since treatment is ongoing, it’s still very serious. I also think it was tacky of Kate, as a senior “working” royal, to release her sunshine & rainbows lifestyle video, celebrating the end of her treatment, while King Charles is still battling his own cancer.
I don’t think the lack of any specificity about Charles’ and Kate’s cancer does anything to lower the stigma. I’m not expecting minutiae but it’s treated as if it’s a dirty secret. Not helpful.