King Charles was admitted to a hospital today & his schedule was canceled

I’ve mentioned this before in recent months, but it looked like King Charles had turned a corner health-wise. His color was improved, he seemed perkier and more alert, he seemed to have more energy overall. The palace still maintained that he was being treated for cancer on a weekly basis, but there are no longer the weekly Rolls Royce photo-ops to and from the hospital. I honestly thought Charles was doing much better this year. Well, he was hospitalized today. They already released him though?
The King was admitted to hospital on Thursday after experiencing adverse side effects connected to his cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace has announced. The monarch was discharged following “a short period of observation” but was forced to cancel a series of engagements due to take place in Birmingham on Friday.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”
The palace sought to play down the severity of the episode, with sources indicating that the King’s ongoing recovery path continues in a positive direction. Since returning to public-facing duties last Easter, he has ploughed on with a full programme of events, including state visits to Australia and Samoa last October.
The King was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last February, following treatment for an enlarged prostate and has undergone weekly treatment ever since.
The “nothing to see here, don’t panic, all is well” statement reminds me a lot of when he initially went into the hospital to deal with his enlarged prostate. We all know how that escalated. It also feels like… when it’s a 76-year-old man with cancer, a king with access to the best private health care in the world, it feels pretty notable that they took the extraordinary step of taking him to the hospital and canceling his schedule for a few days. Well, I’m glad they released him right away and I hope it wasn’t anything too serious.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
It also reminds me of when Queen Elizabeth was hospitalised the fall before her passing.
Hopefully he’s well. You know he’s going to do everything he can to make sure the Italy trip isn’t canceled.
Chemo can turn on you quickly — I’ve experienced the sudden onset of dizziness, abdominal pain, vomiting and the runs after treatment. I was almost hospitalized in the fall due to severe dehydration. If it had been anything worse they would have kept him in hospital.
I’m sorry you’ve had to deal with this, Jaded. Cancer sucks.
Thank you so much for your kind words, they help!
I wish him well. Cancer can leave many unwelcome complications. Seems he was treated quickly and released.
How very odd that he suddenly takes a few days off, just when the whole Sentebale Scandal kicks off and the press start following the bread crumbs between Chandauka, the BRF, Earthshot… and her getting Honours out of the blue harks back to Cluck’s other Honours-for-cash/quid pro quo scandals.
Almost like his sleazy Private Secretary concocted an excuse for him to lay low for a bit. The timing and the lack of real info is giving “Baghdad Bob” vibes.
I have cancer, and have been on chemo for 8 months. Sometimes you develop severe side effects very quickly if you’ve been on chemo that long, I’ve experienced it and was literally hours away from having to be hospitalized. It happens, I don’t think this has anything to do with the Sentebale issue.
Hopefully he makes his peace and apologises to the Sussexes if the cancer is actually a terminal one .
Surely it must bother him a bit .
Before he got sick he evicted his son daughter in law and his grandchildren. Charles is as cold as ice. And no way would the sussexes move back
No he needs to leave the Sussexes alone and in peace. He’s a terrible man and an even worse father.
The cancer hasn’t stopped him from briefing the media against his own son and DIL. I am unable to wish him well at this time.
The lazy heir won’t help out.
Hearing crickets from Kensington over this.
I can’t imagine that chemo goes down smoothly every time, whether it’s dosage or just the body going, “Nope! Not today!” What is notable to me is that he still requires weekly treatments. Now, I am no oncologist or cancer expert. But the ongoing treatment suggests that it isn’t a cancer that is going away; this is a cancer where treatment is buying Charles time. If I’m wrong about that, please correct me. However, I don’t trust a word of propaganda out the palace. This could be anything or nothing and only time will tell.
You’re right. There are cancers that do not go into remission, like mine. I’ve been on chemo for 8 months now and will likely be on it for the rest of my life. It can be controlled but not eradicated.