“Marvel released the cast list for ‘Avengers: Doomsday'” links

Marvel announced the cast for Avengers: Doomsday. Chris Hemsworth, RDJ, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu & more! [Hollywood Life]

Eliza Coupe fires back after people expressed concerns about her appearance. She’s always been slender, but her styling here is awful. [Socialite Life]

It’s so weird that The Handmaid’s Tale began filming during the Obama administration and they’re just ending the series now?? [JustJared]

Yes, Ben Affleck loves to talk. He loves a long-form interview. [LaineyGossip]

Donald Trump plans to freeze grants for birth control & cancer screenings. [Jezebel]

Analysis of The Pitt, everyone’s new favorite show. [Pajiba]

Universal experiences for women. [Buzzfeed]

A funny traffic report. [Seriously OMG]

This color is beautiful on Selena Gomez. [RCFA]

Michael Fassbender has a story about gloves. [OMG Blog]