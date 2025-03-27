“Marvel released the cast list for ‘Avengers: Doomsday'” links
Marvel announced the cast for Avengers: Doomsday. Chris Hemsworth, RDJ, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu & more! [Hollywood Life]
Eliza Coupe fires back after people expressed concerns about her appearance. She’s always been slender, but her styling here is awful. [Socialite Life]
It’s so weird that The Handmaid’s Tale began filming during the Obama administration and they’re just ending the series now?? [JustJared]
Yes, Ben Affleck loves to talk. He loves a long-form interview. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump plans to freeze grants for birth control & cancer screenings. [Jezebel]
Analysis of The Pitt, everyone’s new favorite show. [Pajiba]
Universal experiences for women. [Buzzfeed]
A funny traffic report. [Seriously OMG]
This color is beautiful on Selena Gomez. [RCFA]
Michael Fassbender has a story about gloves. [OMG Blog]

  1. Kitten says:
    March 27, 2025 at 12:36 pm

    No but Eliza Coupe really IS completely unrecognizable. Not gonna speculate on her health but I really hope she’s ok….

    Selena looks fantastic in that red outfit. She seems really happy these days which makes me think her marriage to Benny Blanco is a healthy and solid one.

    And WTF is the point of ending grants for BC and cancer screenings? How much fucking money does that save Dump and his billionaire pals?? It’s just crazy how hellbent he is on killing us SMDH….

  2. Susan Collins says:
    March 27, 2025 at 12:37 pm

    Oh a new Avengers movie!! I’m in.

  3. Lexistential says:
    March 27, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    I was super gung-ho about the first batch of Marvel movies leading up to Avengers Endgame. Now it’s like all the Marvel spinoff TV shows and new movies have glutted my bandwidth and it now comes off as homework to keep up on what’s what. (Though, it looks like they’ve added in the old X-Men movie universe, which I’m intrigued by.)

