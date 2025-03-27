Queen Camilla wanted Meghan & Kate to constantly be ‘at war’ with each other

In Touch Weekly has always dipped their toe in American-tabloid-style coverage of the Windsors. In Touch was notably one of the few American outlets really going for it, years ago, when the Prince William-Rose Hanbury rumors were circulating. I’m just saying, they’re not new to this! Anyway, In Touch is running a funny exclusive about how Queen Camilla is the whole reason why the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex fell out. I disagree – I think Kate hated Meghan on sight, but sure, Camilla’s machinations behind the scenes absolutely deepened a lot of the rifts within the Windsor clan. Camilla has always been a snake in the grass. Some highlights from In Touch’s big exclusive.
Harry wrote in Spare that he believed Camilla briefed the media about Meghan vs. Kate: “Camilla is always looking out for herself first,” says an insider, revealing shocking new details behind the queen’s “twisted” plots against her perceived rivals. “Kate and Meghan made good targets. Quite simply, if the princesses were constantly at war, then anything negative out there about her and Charles would be of limited interest,” adds the insider. “Kate and Meghan never had a chance.”
William & Kate were Camilla’s victims too: William and Kate were victims as well, Harry has claimed. Camilla “wasn’t very keen on Catherine” when she joined the family, royal expert Tom Quinn reveals in the new British documentary The Middletons: Modern Royal In-Laws. And because they were seen as “stealing the limelight,” Harry pointed out in a 2023 ITV interview, William, 42, and Kate, 43, “went through a large portion of the same things that Meg and I went through.”
Camilla drove a wedge between the two couples: “They definitely had their issues, but the animosity snowballed because of all the negative stories out there. Harry started accusing William of leaking things as well,” says the insider. Harry and Meghan, hurt that William and Kate and the rest of the palace staff often refused to set the record straight, “took it to the next level,” the insider adds, by leaving the royal family and telling all in a series of barn-burning interviews and Spare.
Beloved Camilla: In the middle of all the strife, Camilla was crowned queen in 2023. “And now, she’s almost universally beloved,” the insider points out. “She finally achieved her goal.” But as Harry said on 60 Minutes, there were “bodies left in the street.”
Kate and Meghan’s friendship was among the casualties. “It’s a shame,” says the insider, “because they have a lot in common. There’s no reason why they shouldn’t get along, even if they were never destined to be BFFs.” These days, contact between Kate and Meghan, who once giggled together at Wimbledon, is “extremely limited,” says a source, “though Kate was genuinely touched when Meghan sent her well-wishes during her cancer battle.”
Kate wants to make peace with Meghan: “She’s so full of gratitude these days, and in her view, no one should waste time holding grudges. She is more than willing to make peace with Meghan — and Meghan is very much on the same page.” The pair exchange gifts for each other’s children, “who would love to get to know their cousins,” says the source. William and Harry will take some convincing. “Kate has been quietly trying to chip away at the tension, hoping to bring them back together, but so far, nothing has worked,” says the insider. “The feeling among those close to them is that the only way the brothers will ever reconcile is if both Meghan and Kate want it to happen.”
There’s been a renewed campaign in recent weeks to say that Kate is somehow open to reconciling with Harry, and now Meghan too? I don’t buy it. But I am happy to see that people are starting to understand how thoroughly Camilla has destroyed relationships within the family. Camilla always feared that Diana’s sons would gang up on her, so she drove a wedge between them. She hated that two younger wives got more attention than her, so she drove one princess out of the country and she’s gatekeeping the other. I also believe that Camilla is completely behind Charles’s estrangement from Harry, and Charles’s weird relationship with William. Granted, Charles has made those choices for himself, but Camilla has always wanted Charles estranged from his sons.
Ummm universally beloved?
Tolerated but not beloved. Even those dodgy YouGov polls have her down low on the popularity stakes.
I’d be surprised if the public would even line the streets and show up at her funeral.
Universally beloved by the tabloids. The people? Meh, some probably like her. But universally beloved is quite the stretch.
Universally loved by Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.
😂 at least they’re not hiding how evil she is.
Dead bodies on the streets indeed.
I believe this 100%. It wasn’t necessarily personal. Plenty of parents, plenty of bosses, etc, thrive on keeping their children, employees, etc pitted against each other. For a step-mother-in-law whose power is really tenuous, this behavior is practically a given.
Using the same title one TikToker has been posting for a while now, she’s “Camilla the Rat”. 🐀
She’ll always remain the Rottweiler to me. Woof bitch, woof!
Camilla’s scheming wouldn’t have worked if C, W and K were better people. Or if they were an actual family. She def orchestrated a lot of mess but I’m sure it didn’t take much.
Barely took a nudge if I had to guess.
She has and always will be one nasty piece of work…
So they’re saying the brothers could reconcile if Kate and Meghan want it, Kate has been ‘chipping away’ 🙄. The implication then is Meghan doesn’t want it. Saint Kate rides again.
Plus the other nauseating implication that women control men’s relationships or family relationships are a woman’s responsibility. The usual garbage trope.
But in the same article it says that Meghan is on the same page as Kate. so which is it? Are they on the same page re: reconciliation (that can only happen if they both want it, but the article just told us they do?) Or is Kate on board and Meghan not? The article is trying to have it both ways but it doesn’t make sense.
It seems like they’re saying it’s Harry William and presumably Camilla who are the problem. As you say, it seems to be saying that Meghan and Kate are on the same page, that Kate is just as kind and lovely as Meghan seems to be in WLM. Or at least that’s what’s being suggested to an American audience. No idea if it’s just made-up or if someone close to Kate is briefing this fantasy?
Unfortunately, Kate played right into Camilla’s hands. Not sure Camilla even had to do too much. I don’t know that I believe Kate is trying to reach out to Meghan. Do they really exchange gifts for the children? I could see the Sussexes possibly sending gifts but I honestly cannot see the Wales couple doing the same. Just seems like a lot of ret-con to make Kate not seem like a jealous mean-girl towards Meghan. The church behavior in front of cameras and on the walkabout tell a different story.
Hosilla is a home wrecker and she will use any tensions that were in the family to her advantage. Can’t didn’t like Meg from day one and Horsilla knew this and I’m sure she egged some more shit on. She used her gutter press bedmates to help her achieve her goal in getting rid of Harry and Meg. She does her best to go after Peg where she can but he is the future king. She is only universally beloved in her own head.
Diana’s more universally loved today than Camilla ever has been or will be
Absolutely 100% true.
Not just Diana. There are plenty of people out there who don’t like Meghan, don’t get me wrong. At the same time though, the people who love Meghan and admire Meghan love Meghan hard. And they’re global. I’m betting there’s more of them out there than those who find Camilla beloved just saying.
Who is Camilla to anyone? The villain from season whatever of the Crown? She’s not and has never been a glamorous public figure that people feel connected to, even if many people eventually warmed to her enough to accept her has Charles’s wife.
And you know that fact is eating her alive from the inside out. Queen Side Piece can do all the damage to family relationships she can, but she’ll never eclipse Diana.
Even though Camilla ruthlessly destroyed the Fab Four, she is universally beloved. Whatever, In Touch.
I don’t believe for a second that Kate sends gifts for the Sussex children. I also don’t believe that she wants to reconcile with Meghan. I’d rather someone sell me a bridge before I believe that.
Welp, once C is the dowager cow, they can toss her in the oubliette.
I think Camilla is kind of just an agent of chaos. I think she likes having William and Harry at war and having Kate and Meghan at war because its just…..sort of fun for her, I guess. Some people are just like that unfortunately.
I dont think she drove a wedge between Meghan and Kate though. I think the crying story and the subsequent actions and comments from Kate did that (even if we assume that Camilla leaked the crying story to the tabloids and not Kate, it still meant that Kate told her the wrong version, knowing she would leak it, and KP never corrected it). I think she may have capitalized on that wedge, but I dont think she is the person standing between Kate and Meghan reconciling.
I honestly think Meghan’s view of any Windsor or Windsor adjacent is that its up to Harry. She may send gifts to the Wales children for holidays but Harry is okay with it. If Kate texts Meghan, Meghan is going to let Harry know. If Harry wants to fully reconcile with Charles and william et al, Meghan is going to support that. If Harry does not want to do that, then Meghan also supports that. Its Harry’s family and I definitely think at this point she is letting him take the lead.
I agree that she didn’t instigate drama between Kate and Meghan, but I readily believe she worked it to her sense of advantage.
oh I agree she used any issues there to her advantage, and she certainly wasnt going to do anything to solve any problems or end any drama as long as it benefited her.
Camilla did not make Kate snub Meghan in public at the commonwealth service nor was Camilla even present when Kate lunged at Meghan during the funeral walkabout. Yes Camilla does things behind the scenes but so many media sources want to remove agency from Kate who chooses to be vindictive and petty and we have literally seen her act this way in full public view. Kate also could have had a staffer reverse the crying story, but she won’t because she is behind the story in the first place. Camilla wasn’t on the text chain when Kate decided to be bridezilla at her sister in laws wedding.
Kate actively chooses to be an awful person toward Meghan time and again. Camilla doesn’t even have to do a thing.
I absolutely believe W&K are jealous, petty, insecure and weak people who were super jealous of the coverage of Meghan and Harry, at a tenuous point in their own marriage (third baby/Rose), and followed the family tradition of expecting the Spare to take the heat off the Heir. I think whenever someone joins a family, relationships can be tense and it can be difficult to navigate.
HOWEVER, I absolutely believe that Camilla was machinating behind the scenes to make these cracks wider and create a huge rift. 1000000%. Of course she would. This is the same woman who did her level best to destroy a 20yo woman for funsies and to maintain her hold on Charles.
If Diana had lived, this would have played out differently. If William was a less damaged and better person, I also think that. If Kate wasn’t jealous and insecure I think it might have played out differently too. But Camilla was destined for success because a) she’s good at it, it’s legit her skill and b) W&K were susceptible to it.
Everyone knew Willy was the weak link. It took very little prodding from Camilla to manipulate his innate sense of entitlement and jealousy of his brother into a clusterf#ck that could ultimately cause the downfall of the monarchy. Meghan and Kenner would never, ever have been friends. Keener is a sycophant who doesn’t have friends. Keener has big blue and she wrecked havoc to get and keep it with her scheming mother. None of tbe Windsors thought Harry would permanently leave. They played stupid games and won stupid prizes because Willy doesn’t have the charisma, work ethic or desire to be king. The monarchy needed Harry more than he needed it.
She’s an old-school Mean Girl who terrorized Diana. She was determined to terrorize the next generation of wives.