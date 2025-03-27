Queen Camilla wanted Meghan & Kate to constantly be ‘at war’ with each other

In Touch Weekly has always dipped their toe in American-tabloid-style coverage of the Windsors. In Touch was notably one of the few American outlets really going for it, years ago, when the Prince William-Rose Hanbury rumors were circulating. I’m just saying, they’re not new to this! Anyway, In Touch is running a funny exclusive about how Queen Camilla is the whole reason why the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex fell out. I disagree – I think Kate hated Meghan on sight, but sure, Camilla’s machinations behind the scenes absolutely deepened a lot of the rifts within the Windsor clan. Camilla has always been a snake in the grass. Some highlights from In Touch’s big exclusive.

Harry wrote in Spare that he believed Camilla briefed the media about Meghan vs. Kate: “Camilla is always looking out for herself first,” says an insider, revealing shocking new details behind the queen’s “twisted” plots against her perceived rivals. “Kate and Meghan made good targets. Quite simply, if the princesses were constantly at war, then anything negative out there about her and Charles would be of limited interest,” adds the insider. “Kate and Meghan never had a chance.”

William & Kate were Camilla’s victims too: William and Kate were victims as well, Harry has claimed. Camilla “wasn’t very keen on Catherine” when she joined the family, royal expert Tom Quinn reveals in the new British documentary The Middletons: Modern Royal In-Laws. And because they were seen as “stealing the limelight,” Harry pointed out in a 2023 ITV interview, William, 42, and Kate, 43, “went through a large portion of the same things that Meg and I went through.”

Camilla drove a wedge between the two couples: “They definitely had their issues, but the animosity snowballed because of all the negative stories out there. Harry started accusing William of leaking things as well,” says the insider. Harry and Meghan, hurt that William and Kate and the rest of the palace staff often refused to set the record straight, “took it to the next level,” the insider adds, by leaving the royal family and telling all in a series of barn-burning interviews and Spare.

Beloved Camilla: In the middle of all the strife, Camilla was crowned queen in 2023. “And now, she’s almost universally beloved,” the insider points out. “She finally achieved her goal.” But as Harry said on 60 Minutes, there were “bodies left in the street.”

Kate and Meghan’s friendship was among the casualties. “It’s a shame,” says the insider, “because they have a lot in common. There’s no reason why they shouldn’t get along, even if they were never destined to be BFFs.” These days, contact between Kate and Meghan, who once giggled together at Wimbledon, is “extremely limited,” says a source, “though Kate was genuinely touched when Meghan sent her well-wishes during her cancer battle.”

Kate wants to make peace with Meghan: “She’s so full of gratitude these days, and in her view, no one should waste time holding grudges. She is more than willing to make peace with Meghan — and Meghan is very much on the same page.” The pair exchange gifts for each other’s children, “who would love to get to know their cousins,” says the source. William and Harry will take some convincing. “Kate has been quietly trying to chip away at the tension, hoping to bring them back together, but so far, nothing has worked,” says the insider. “The feeling among those close to them is that the only way the brothers will ever reconcile is if both Meghan and Kate want it to happen.”