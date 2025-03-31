Someone’s pushing another ‘Prince Harry is lonely & sad in Montecito’ storyline

Once you see Prince William and Kensington Palace’s fingerprints all over this attempted hostile takeover of Sentebale, the rest of the pattern begins to emerge. It’s not just that Sophie Chandauka is throwing out nonsensical, contradictory accusations and parroting royalist talking points. It’s that they’re creating yet another gossip cycle of “Prince Harry is isolated and desperate to come crawling back to serve his horrible brother.” My assumption is that this piece from the Sun is entirely William’s narrative on Harry, and that this is KP’s latest project:

Prince Harry only heard his father was in hospital with side effects from his cancer treatment at the same time as the rest of the world – when the news broke on Thursday evening. Which just about sums up how isolated and lonely the Duke of Sussex has become, as Monday marks the fifth anniversary of Megxit. We can reveal that Harry — who 13 months ago was granted only half an hour of his dad’s time after jetting back to see him when his cancer was first announced — has barely spoken to his family in years. As he grows increasingly alone in California while Meghan launches a series of glitzy, heavily-promoted solo projects, an insider told The Sun: “First he was a spare to William, now he’s increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan — and it’s not a great look.” Even his cousin Princess Eugenie — his last remaining royal ally — has been cast out by the paranoid prince. Insiders say lonely Harry, 40, rarely leaves the couple’s mansion in Montecito, and while Meghan strides forward with her lifestyle and podcast projects, he has no plans for any new filming with Netflix. The Sun understands he was not told about his father’s hospital admission because the Palace did not want to cause unnecessary alarm by contacting Harry 5,000 miles away. It’s a far cry from the days when the party-loving Duke of Sussex was surrounded by friends and family — and whose heavy workload included the Invictus Games, forces’ charity Walking With The Wounded, landmine clearance organisation The HALO Trust and the London Marathon Charitable Trust. He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him any more. He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just Meghan’s friends’ husbands. A friend said: “He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him any more. He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just the husbands of Meghan’s friends.”

[From The Sun]

Again, read this as William’s version of Harry’s life. This is William projecting his insecurities, loneliness and paranoia onto Harry. This is William desperately telling everyone that he hears that Harry never leaves the house, that Harry is gutted about the Sentebale situation, that Harry wasn’t even told about Charles’s hospitalization. In case you wanted this underlined, the Daily Mail’s Maureen Callahan’s new column is literally called: “Why it’s suddenly time for ‘lonely’ Prince Harry to leave Meghan Markle in Montecito.” I can imagine this being rage-shrieked by William:

Imagine: Harry hears, on the news, that his cancer-stricken elderly father has been hospitalized, and he can’t call or text his brother, sister-in-law or stepmother to find out what’s going on. This should be setting off alarm bells for Harry. His father won’t be around forever. Now is the time to fly back home, tail firmly between his legs, and beg for forgiveness. Really, he should just prostrate himself before his father — say he’ll do whatever it takes. Leave Meghan in Monetico for weeks or months at a time. She has plenty to keep her busy. He should also insist on taking their children to visit the grandfather they barely know. If Harry doesn’t grow a spine now, he never will — and without William softening, he’ll surely be totally cut off when his brother becomes king. Doing the hard work of rebuilding a bond with his father — and making it clear he expects nothing in return, not money or another patronage or more titles for his children — is perhaps the only way William might entertain a rapprochement, however surface-level. There’s nothing much left for Harry in California. This was all clearly Meghan’s dream, not his. Stripped of his purpose in life, and with many of his friends and family lost to him — for now, anyway — he has been left reliant on Meghan for what seems like everything.

[From The Daily Mail]

“If Harry doesn’t grow a spine now, he never will — and without William softening, he’ll surely be totally cut off when his brother becomes king.” Cut him off from what exactly? William and Harry don’t speak and haven’t spoken since QEII’s funeral in 2022. Harry isn’t getting any money from William or the crown. This is William’s signature too – the endless fantasies about how William will “punish” his brother once he’s king. It’s literally the only reason why William wants the crown – so he can try to punish Harry.