Someone’s pushing another ‘Prince Harry is lonely & sad in Montecito’ storyline

Once you see Prince William and Kensington Palace’s fingerprints all over this attempted hostile takeover of Sentebale, the rest of the pattern begins to emerge. It’s not just that Sophie Chandauka is throwing out nonsensical, contradictory accusations and parroting royalist talking points. It’s that they’re creating yet another gossip cycle of “Prince Harry is isolated and desperate to come crawling back to serve his horrible brother.” My assumption is that this piece from the Sun is entirely William’s narrative on Harry, and that this is KP’s latest project:
Prince Harry only heard his father was in hospital with side effects from his cancer treatment at the same time as the rest of the world – when the news broke on Thursday evening. Which just about sums up how isolated and lonely the Duke of Sussex has become, as Monday marks the fifth anniversary of Megxit. We can reveal that Harry — who 13 months ago was granted only half an hour of his dad’s time after jetting back to see him when his cancer was first announced — has barely spoken to his family in years.
As he grows increasingly alone in California while Meghan launches a series of glitzy, heavily-promoted solo projects, an insider told The Sun: “First he was a spare to William, now he’s increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan — and it’s not a great look.”
Even his cousin Princess Eugenie — his last remaining royal ally — has been cast out by the paranoid prince.
Insiders say lonely Harry, 40, rarely leaves the couple’s mansion in Montecito, and while Meghan strides forward with her lifestyle and podcast projects, he has no plans for any new filming with Netflix. The Sun understands he was not told about his father’s hospital admission because the Palace did not want to cause unnecessary alarm by contacting Harry 5,000 miles away.
It’s a far cry from the days when the party-loving Duke of Sussex was surrounded by friends and family — and whose heavy workload included the Invictus Games, forces’ charity Walking With The Wounded, landmine clearance organisation The HALO Trust and the London Marathon Charitable Trust.
He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him any more. He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just Meghan’s friends’ husbands.
Again, read this as William’s version of Harry’s life. This is William projecting his insecurities, loneliness and paranoia onto Harry. This is William desperately telling everyone that he hears that Harry never leaves the house, that Harry is gutted about the Sentebale situation, that Harry wasn’t even told about Charles’s hospitalization. In case you wanted this underlined, the Daily Mail’s Maureen Callahan’s new column is literally called: “Why it’s suddenly time for ‘lonely’ Prince Harry to leave Meghan Markle in Montecito.” I can imagine this being rage-shrieked by William:
Imagine: Harry hears, on the news, that his cancer-stricken elderly father has been hospitalized, and he can’t call or text his brother, sister-in-law or stepmother to find out what’s going on. This should be setting off alarm bells for Harry. His father won’t be around forever. Now is the time to fly back home, tail firmly between his legs, and beg for forgiveness.
Really, he should just prostrate himself before his father — say he’ll do whatever it takes. Leave Meghan in Monetico for weeks or months at a time. She has plenty to keep her busy. He should also insist on taking their children to visit the grandfather they barely know.
If Harry doesn’t grow a spine now, he never will — and without William softening, he’ll surely be totally cut off when his brother becomes king.
Doing the hard work of rebuilding a bond with his father — and making it clear he expects nothing in return, not money or another patronage or more titles for his children — is perhaps the only way William might entertain a rapprochement, however surface-level.
There’s nothing much left for Harry in California. This was all clearly Meghan’s dream, not his. Stripped of his purpose in life, and with many of his friends and family lost to him — for now, anyway — he has been left reliant on Meghan for what seems like everything.
“If Harry doesn’t grow a spine now, he never will — and without William softening, he’ll surely be totally cut off when his brother becomes king.” Cut him off from what exactly? William and Harry don’t speak and haven’t spoken since QEII’s funeral in 2022. Harry isn’t getting any money from William or the crown. This is William’s signature too – the endless fantasies about how William will “punish” his brother once he’s king. It’s literally the only reason why William wants the crown – so he can try to punish Harry.
I was just thinking yesterday that his thumb looked really sad. Poor, loved up Harry, and his sad thumb.
Totally bonkers. In a malevolent way.
How about his big toe? I bet that’s even more lonely.
I think the other unhappy thumb was Lili’s.
When Harry lived next door to Cain, he never saw him, unless they were making an appearance together, the same with Chuckles the clown.
If you put a picture of Cain and Harry side by side, it’s not hard to see who is the unhealthy and unhappy one.
Harry writes in spare about living in Nott Cott and being lonely and spending his time watching friends episodes. Why would he leave his wife and adorable kids in beautiful beautiful montecito for that again?? Omg, this is unhinged.
Ummm…Harry has a very large spine with which he left the institution to bring his family safely to where he is living his very best life. Pegs dream of having his scapegoat back will never ever ever ever come to fruition!! Harry will rebound from this power grab and come out better for it!!!! Harry will let NOBODY INTERFERE with his recently found HAPPINESS!!!
Wasn’t it because Prince Harry has a spine that he sued and won millions from Rupert Muddock’s Sun and is still suing Daily Fail despite all his spineless UK family threatening his life and that of his lovely wife and children if he didn’t drop the lawsuits? And Prince Harry hasn’t even spent this money he won from Murdock, which he gladly will. Meanwhile all the tabloid hacks have is getting paid per column to spew idiotic delusional nonsense about Prince Harry!!! And this Meghan’s spare is gladly filming all the audios and videos his wife posts on Instagram, no? Comout abeg!! Idiots!! I’d love to be Prince Harry’s kind of spare to Meghan Thee Duchess of Sussex.
Exactly, Harry’s spine is the reason we’re in this situation so this is a bit rich not to mention completely wrong.
Perspective is a funny thing, I read all of this thinking how terrible it makes his family look if they are so nasty and petty that they won’t include Harry in updates on his fathers health. As for the ‘lonely’ line, having all his terrible family out of his life has clearly freed him up to do all sorts of things with people who genuinely care about him but sure, keep telling us what you wish was happening.
Harry has been pictured out and about with people more than Meghan has since moving to Montecito. This is insane. If Charles wanted to see the children he could have attended Lili’s christening or he could have let them keep a place in the UK that they were paying for and that is now empty (despite the fact of evicting H&M so it wouldn’t just stand empty as it had for decades before H&M moved in). I hope these morons give themselves a headache with their illogical “logic”, because they certainly give me one.
I can’t even imagine what Harry lived through with this lunatic William for a brother. In every single interview we see with them together, William is a cringefest of weird sickening wickedness. William is not going to go mad with these fantasies, he’s already nucking futs. All that’s left is for him to appear in a musty old rain coat and dirty clothes muttering his brother’s name in public. William if you’re ready this, you’re an idiot.
Not going to happen. They really want Harry prostrated begging forgiveness… for what exactly?
Maureen Callahan is living in Daily Fail land full of wishful thinking.
As for the “friends”, “insiders” and “sources” – still no names attached to them so still not working.
These stories are so idiotic. Harry told us in Spare that the Royal Family is barely a family at all. And all his old friends and buddies from the Sloane Ranger set and Eton or whatever are haters–why should he care about them? Every time I read anything in the BM/tabloids about H&M, it sounds like it was written by a 3rd-grader who has only ever seen California on postcards. “While Meghan is enjoying her glamorous life with such famous celebrities as Oprah, Mindy, and Tyler Perry and frequenting every red-carpet event in Southern California while draped in jewels, Harry stays home and weeps, missing the trappings of royal life, wishing he could text Kate.” It’s not true. At all. Meanwhile, where’s Kate? Her mother’s day video yesterday was absolutely horrible, but they’ve still go lip-readers checking out old videos of Meghan from 2020.
But didn’t they say before that Meghan was so hated in LA, she wasn’t invited to anywhere? Now, she is going to every event? But, we don’t even have pics? They lie so much, it is really hard to keep up.
The Sussexes’ p.r. folk need to get a US journalist to do the story about the UK tabloid’s continuibg meltdown and why it is that the stories rarely reach H&M, so are not working. There is a reason they don’t respond to every nasty tabloid piece… their policy is to lesve it to their media staff to monitor coverage from Salt Island. The policy is to not engage with the tabs. Not respind or comment. They need to publicly repeat that they do not because of the widespread corruption and practive of making up stories and the public is beginning to understand that.
Don’t these people understand that Harry has no contact with his family? These 5 years has shown him who his true family and friends are so I’m sure he sure he’s fine with who he chooses to surround himself with. And if he’s friends with Meghan’s friends husband’s then he’s not lonely.
In Spare, Harry said that he had NEVER been invited to William’s home until long after he and Meghan married. That was the ” get your finger out of my face” visit. He and William have not been close in years, way before Meghan.
I bet Harry can’t wait to go back to that shit show. Why he probably keeps a suitcase packed, just waiting for Meghan to turn her back so he can run off to grovel at William’s feet. And funny how that one article claims Harry should “grow a spine” and come back. You don’t need a spine to grovel. In fact I think a spine would be a hindrance to groveling right?
“sounds like it was written by a 3rd-grader who has only ever seen California on postcards” This is absolutely so true. I’m amazed that one of the writers hadn’t asserted that H&M’s palatial estate is right below the Hollywood sign, while also being on the beach, and next door to Disneyland.
Translation: We’re bored of these other Royals and they need Harry to get some rizz back in the family. I really hate the way the talk about Meghan like she’s disposable trash.
Also do they even believe any of this nonsense or are they just talking out of thee sides of their faces?
The royals live like characters in old melodramas where they “pay” the wife to leave. And a “suitable” match is found for the “wayward” son. What a horrible family the royals are.
Slow clap for an excellent piece of fan fiction.
They wish!
They are totally delusional.
Sounds like wishful thinking to me. Harry is settled has his family settled and they are all living their best lives
He gets gaslighting just like Diana did. Harry has a spine, he did not desert his wife and children for his weird birth family.
So Harry is supposed to go out drinking and clubbing instead of being s responsible husband and father. So off the wall.
He is most definitely going to places. Just because we don’t see it doesn’t mean he is sitting at home. Rich people know where to go and have privacy. Most of the time, we don’t see famous people if they don’t want us to see them.
Yes he is but the media wants him to be the “partying” son again, with his being seen at clubs and so on. And wants him to be the third wheel to Kate and William.
Pretty sure the BetterUp conference starts tomorrow in NYC. Manifesting Harry’s attendance! Lol petty prince please show up somewhere with a big smile looking unbothered.
I hope he does too!
Harry should go back to the UK and do what? Follow William around with a whisk broom to clean up his messes? And go back for whom? His father who never paid attention him? His stepmother who hates him and whom he hates in return? His brother who has openly declared he doesn’t want him back? His sister-in-law who’s a nut case that attacked his wife? All his life Harry has wanted a family that loves him – he should abandon what he has and go back to the family that hates him?
If Charles had wanted to keep a relationship with H&M’s children, his grandchildren, he wouldn’t have thrown the family out of their home in UK, he would not have instigated or permitted their security be taken away. Regardless of what people say, Charles does have the power to manipulate the system to allow for their security to be returned when they visit.
The spineless one is Charles who is terrified of William’s rage and incandescence and will allow evil William to harass everyone.
Sorry to say, but I still hold hope for Nostradamus’ prediction to become reality in some way. If nothing else to see all those hate mongers in the press, the likes of Piers Morgan, Clarkson who are compensated by Horsilla for their vile attacks on Meghan, the sycophants, see all of them crawl and swallow their poison. Karma is still there!
Charles controls the media, he go annoyed when he and Camilla looked bad in that season of the Crown. The next season, he and Camilla were “rehabilitated” and Diana was made to look bad. He also has spin doctors to promote himself and Camilla.
Projection thoust name is Baldimort. Look at pictures of the Sussexes interacting and look at pictures of the Wails interacting. Which couple look happy to be around each other and sparky and which couple looks ill at ease and irritated with each other? Willy would crawl into Harry’s skin and live if he could. His obsession with Harry and the willingness of the rota media to stroke his ego by attacking Harry is sickening. Harry has a mansion in one of the most expensive communities in the USA. He isn’t living rough. Married 40 years olds with small kids spend their time working and with their families and have less time for friends. Friend time and family time for Harry no longer involves being constantly terrorized by the paparazzi. He was grateful to unload the salt island hangers-on willing to sell him out to to his family and rota. The rota are bigly mad they lost access.
Prostrate himself in front of his father and abandon his wife.
These people are evil.
Beg for forgiveness, prostrate himself, tail between his legs…..
Abandon his wife and children for weeks or months at a time?!?
These people are totally disturbed!
Why would he contact his SIL to find out anything about his father?His whole entire Windsor family avoided him the last time he was in the UK so why would he expect any of them to contact him when they’ve failed to even meet with him when he was right there in the same country as them? Besides didn’t they just tell us last week that Kate is the peacemaker and she and Meghan are in contact and exchange gifts for the children? How would they know what he’s doing or what projects he has going on? The have never known what either of them are doing until they tell us themselves. The only time the UK media has known anything besides what they reveal themselves is the few times that they shared something with the royal family and they leaked it to the Rota rats. Besides it was just last week that Harry said with his own mouth that he loves living in America and that he has found so many of the things he liked about the UK there, including Irish pubs and specific foods. He even struggled to say what it was that he missed about the UK because his home and his family’s home is in Montecito. What else can Charles take from them besides the money and security he took away from Harry, Meghan and Archie in 2020 and the only UK home Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet had in after the Queen died? What exactly can William give Harry that he wants besides the apology he deserves to give Harry, Meghan, Archie, Lilibet and I’ll even add Doria? That’s what’s bothering them is that they know that Harry is happy and fulfilled in the US unlike he has ever been in the UK and there isn’t anything they can dangle over his head to bring him back to the UK.
These people are hitting Meghan harder and harder, they want her to stop putting up with it and leave Prince Harry. That’s why they’re doing this, they don’t understand love. And Meghan doesn’t read all the dirt. They’re hitting Meghan because they know how much it hurts Prince Harry, and they’re trying to make him look small and dependent so he gets angry and feels helpless.
But the point is that these two people talk to each other, support each other, let each other help each other and have become an inseparable unit because of the war the UK is waging against them. To me, this whole year-long hate campaign is criminal, and anyone who takes part in it or repeats the lies cannot be trusted.
I do like the fact that Harry keeps note of every single journo who’s been involved in some nefarious activity when publishing articles on him.
Not sure if it’s the ongoing Daily Fail or the one he won a couple of years back (Mirror?) – but there was an appendix with all the journos byline and their article on him obtained by illegally hacking him.
Harry keeps receipts is what I got from that.
“Doing the hard work of rebuilding a bond with his father — and making it clear he expects nothing in return, not money or another patronage or more titles for his children — is perhaps the only way William might entertain a rapprochement, however surface-level.”
The call for Harry to return for debasement and de facto enslavement reads like the product of a colonial fantasy. Everywhere there seems to be a call to return to imperialism for some and enslavement for others. Harry won’t be forgiven for not choosing the side of imperialism.