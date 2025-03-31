Sentebale’s former trustees ‘fully expected’ Sophie Chandauka’s ‘publicity stunt’

Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka gave several interviews in recent days, following the abrupt resignations of Sentebale’s entire board of trustees and Sentebale’s two royal patrons and co-founders, Prince Seeiso and Prince Harry. Chandauka’s Financial Times interview was one of the ugliest pieces I’ve read in the years-long history of this unhinged campaign to harm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But honestly, the FT piece pales in comparison to Chandauka’s on-camera interview with Sky News over the weekend. In that interview, she expanded her completely bonkers royalist talking points that Harry’s falling out from the Windsors somehow “hurt” Sentebale, but Sentebale in its current form had outlived its usefulness because she wanted Sentebale to tackle environmental concerns and wealth inequality. Many of us have wondered what the hell Harry and Seeiso plan to do about this woman’s hostile takeover attempt. According to People Magazine’s sources, Harry and Seeiso’s plan is to watch Chandauka punch herself out, I guess.
In an interview with the Financial Times on Saturday, March 29, Sentebale chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka, who took on the role in July 2023, claimed that Harry and his co-founder Prince Seeiso — who resigned as patrons of the organization earlier this week — wanted “to force a failure and then come to the rescue.”
However, a source close to the patrons and trustees tells PEOPLE that their decision to exit the charity was based on Chandauka’s handling of the charity’s finances. (In response, a representative for Chandauka previously told PEOPLE: “First and foremost, like much of the content circulated yesterday, a lot of information being shared is untrue and defamatory in nature.”)
The source adds: “The trustees tried to negotiate this privately and requested she consider her position due to their lack of trust and confidence in her as a leader, as demonstrated by the financial position she put the charity in.”
“They fully expected this publicity stunt and reached their collective decision with this in mind,” the source adds. “They remain firm in their resignation for the good of the charity and look forward to the adjudication of the truth.”
I understand that they’re taking the longer view and sure, maybe it’s a good idea to just sit back and watch her make a horse’s ass out of herself so that everyone can see what they’ve been dealing with. But I also wish they would be a tad more proactive? I think a few on-the-record statements from both Seeiso and Harry would be more than welcome right now. Because holy sh-t, this woman is throwing around some really wild accusations. Her story makes no sense at any point – the stuff about Harry announcing that he was bringing Netflix cameras to a polo match is bizarre, she’s mad about Serena Williams coming to see Meghan AND she’s mad that Meghan came to support her husband’s charity polo match?? She also had this message to Harry: “The team is resolved that Sentebale will live on, with or without you.” The white man beside her is Iain Rawlinson, a longtime ally of Prince William. Rawlinson has been “advising” Chandauka and she appointed him as a new trustee.
I’d be surprised if Harry and Seeiso say anything on the record before the Charity Commission’s findings. Has anybody asked Madam Chair why she refuses to step down? I don’t think I’ve heard a proper explanation. She’s just thrown red meat to distract from the fact the trustees had lost confidence in her and asked her to step down.
Do we know for a fact if there’s an ongoing inquiry or is this all speculation? I haven’t seen any statement yet from the Charities Commission over any investigation into Sentebale.
If there’s not a formal investigation one now, there should be soon. Having a whole board quit because of a volunteer Chair is bonkers. This is messy and it’s a high profile charity. I remember when the whole of the HSBC board quit and there was a mad scramble for succession. This looks like a madwoman in charge with Palace support.
Having Rawlinson so public in this just gives away the whole game, doesn’t it? Maybe this woman, despite prior involvement, wasn’t a good fit to lead Sentebale at this moment in time and things would have gone south anyway. but she certainly has the british press machine working for her in a way that would only happen if she also had the BRF on her side.
I was skimming posts from over the weekend and I think its obvious now that Sophie was behind the whole “Meghan asked her to move!!!” ‘scandal’ from last spring. That’s why she couldn’t correct the issue on the record (whether or not she was actually asked to.) kind of like Kate and the crying story – she could never correct it because she put it out there.
It just is mindblowing to me that one woman has the power to destroy a charity like this, despite a board of trustees etc.
I’ve seen people over the weekend questioning whether she actually had the authority to unilaterally appoint new trustees, as a quorum is usually required to do this – the chair of the board cannot just appoint other board members on her own. But yes, it does seem that this hostile takeover and new phase in the public harassment of Prince Harry (she completely ignores the fact that there are TWO founders and royal patrons, one of whom is from Lesotho, so knows way more about the charity’s operations than she does) has been in the works for some time. They aren’t subtle at all. May it come back to bite them all with the vengeance of a thousand burning suns.
The poor children, but I’m confident that both Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso will find a way to support them outside of the charity while this farce continues.
I think they are doing the right thing: letting her talk (and letting the trustees talk) – it shows current and would-be collaborators exactly who and what she is: a vindictive, selfish, opportunistic liar and public bully who mishandled / misappropriated the finances of a charity which supports children with HIV/Aids then launched a vicious, slanderous publicity campaign to cover this up. If either of the princes says anything it will put the focus on THEM, not on her. She really seems to want a public slanging match, and is spiralling, like all the other haters, precisely because they are currently paying her DUST. She will never get any support from the sort of people she wants to court in charitable circles in the future. She may as well hitch her wagon to the MAGAs at this point – if they will have her.
Commenters on Bluesky pointed out yesterday that Sentebale and her proximity to Harry was apparently supposed to be her ticket to the big time, because in her external self-promoting endeavours she repeatedly highlighted her involvement with “Prince Harry’s Sentebale”, etc.
Good observation that the haters tend to spiral when they get little or no reaction from the Sussexes.
I had hoped both the Prince’s would have done a joint camera response for their reasons for resigning while allowing this unhinged woman to continue to hang herself. The very last thing those who receive this vital aid needs is a back and forth. But a joint one time statement would have been nice to have for the record.
I feel like they did that with their statement. Do you think them saying it on camera would have made a difference?
She’s not the victim so I wouldn’t do anything that she could use to claim victimhood.
Good point.
Excellent point. The fact that this woman is bleating about moving Sentabale away from HIV/AIDS is bonkers. It’s the reason the foundation was formed, and we aren’t talking about something like scurvy, it is still a real and present danger to children in Lesotho.
Let her wail herself out, like a toddler.
It was already reported what she did wrong and both patrons followed the board by resigning. They don’t need to justify it more until the investigation is completed.
I can’t find a single person who is with her after the sky News interview. She just sounds like a hater. And none of her accusations had any meat and some where proven to be completely false.
She sounds like a hater; her accusations make no sense or have been proven false. So what? None of these are factors that bother the average royalist reader, or stop the rota from repeating it for years to come, unfortunately. It’s really sad.
I still don’t understand why all the good people had to quit instead of just firing the one incompetent person. The longer they wait for her to wreck herself, the more time she has to wreck everything else, too.
It seems like they don’t have the power to fire her? I am not an expert, but it was reported that the board asked her resignation, she refused and she reported them accusing them of mismanagement and bullying. If they had the power, they would fire her instead of all of them resigning.
She lied about the injunction. She lied about the finances/donors after Harry left the UK, neglecting to mention Covid. She lied about being blindsided last week as she was informed the patrons were going as well on March 10th. She lied about polo venue arrangements and too many people on stage. She lied about Harry discouraging donors. And more will come out. This is not an honest person. And seeing William’s man alongside her (made trustee last week, lol!) Is disturbing to say the least.
She lied about her degree.
She’s got an honorary doctorate, which is like an Oscar. That means she’s not allowed to use it outside of the institution that bestowed it on her — and especially not IRL.
For the sake of comparing: have we ever seen Hillary Clinton or Justin Trudeau using their honorary doctorates in any way?
I’m sure there are more points in her CV that won’t check out either.
As to the money — the Sussex fan account Sussex Events was approached by “Sentebale” about creating another collection drive. The organizers replied we were all busy donating to IG Vancouver Whistler. Just imagine what would have happened had we all donated to them back then. How sad to have to approach a fan account when we all donate to various causes like Camfed, IG, and yes, Sentebale too voluntarily.
Many Squaddies said they’ve stopped their regular donations to Sentebale for now, until Sophie Chandauka and the new board are gone.
I think they should hold back a little. They made their initial statement, and they had other people who were part of the organization speak on the record. It just seems loud because she gave two back-to-back bonkers interviews during a weekend news cycle, however from what I’ve seen the general British public doesn’t seem to be buying what she’s selling, and more information is coming out each day that makes her look like mismanagement is probably her only contribution to organizations.
She clearly wants Harry to react because she knows that gets her more attention, because it’s pretty telling that she hasn’t seen to lob any accusations at Prince Sessio. A lot of her frustration seems to be in the fact that she thought that she was going to have a closer relationship with Harry and Megan then she got and wasn’t able to parlay that into more influence and money for herself. Harry reacting also gets more column inches for the newspaper like the Sun, who not at all suspiciously is where she started her interview parade, and who this very year has to pay a substantial sum to Harry.
@Dee2. I suspect the same re a deeper relationship with Harry and Meghan to further her goals.
“A lot of her frustration seems to be in the fact that she thought that she was going to have a closer relationship with Harry and Meghan than she got and wasn’t able to parlay that into more influence and money for herself.”
I agree Dee(2). You’ve summed it up much better than I could have done! The above stuck out to me as well – the bitterness. She’s lashing out and deliberately hitching her wagon to the haters as a result. But she’s lost track of all the lies and contradictions in her series of interviews and as you say, there’s more information coming out about her every day, which paints an increasingly unflattering picture of her and her shenanigans.
Oh she has gone after Prince Senso- basically he was lazy and didn’t show up for meetings. She is a one woman bomb of hate obviously being supported by a very angry Bulliam
She doesn’t make good sense. She wants to use funds donated and earmarked for one purpose to do something else. Is that legal? Could donors take some action if the money they donated wasn’t used for the stated purpose?
Yes, I suppose they could. It’s similar, I think, to how Meghan ensured that the funds from the Hubb Community Kitchen’s Together cookbook were ringfenced so that William could not get his grubby mitts on the money. Instead, the income from the sales could only go to fund the Grenfell ladies and their activities or to recipients designated by her.
I’m taking a guess here but charities with a very specific focus can make fundraising clear. As in, people know what they’re donating to. The way she’s talking about broadening the scope to climate change and wealth inequality is vague. They’re all worthy issues but I have no idea what sentebale would even do with those issues. Maybe that’s one reason she struggled with funding. She lacks clarity and evidence and talks in jargon.
I am now fairly sure that the BRF and/or specifically William are involved. I am not sure if this was a years’ long plan or recent due to an opportunity presenting itself.
Prince William ‘s commitment to ensuring Harry’s downfall will be his own downfall.
It is clear that this lady is the bringer of chaos and the appointment of someone connected to William so early in the game is very shortsighted. He should have continued to advise her behind the scenes.
This will not end well for her, and William’s paws are all over it given the proximity of his former aid.
The tabloids will get lots of clicks, but what will be the end game.
Maybe the ultimate goal for William is to destroy the charity?
Harry needs to be very careful with the Invictus games.
The news backed up Harry by repeating his earlier interviews and exposing that she lied yesterday when she quoted him. And had 2 other member interviews against her.
Let’s be honest. The UK media was never shy about lying when it comes to Harry. However, she is a black woman from Africa. I don’t understand why she thought that they are gonna cover her ass. These people would hate her more than they hate Harry. They couldn’t comprehend a biracial woman marrying into that family. They won’t lie for her. Sure, they are gonna put her on the news and let her talk sh*t about Harry. Then, they are gonna talk sh*t about her and blame Harry for choosing her as the leader of his charity. It is one stone two birds for them.
Raally Harry’s team should have clarified the facts
The facts are : The choreography went badly on stage because everyone stood on a straight line facing the front except the chairwoman who awkwardly jutted out like a T junction in front of Harry thus partially blocking Harry and the other polo guy who stood on Harry’s right . She did this because she also wanted to place her hand at the bottom of the cup. Thus Meghan had to beckon her to stand on her left so that everyone is standing on a straight line facing the front and this also enable the chair woman to hold onto the cup in a more elegant manner.
Thanks Kaiser for reading all her shit so we don’t have to.
She reminds me of Samantha Markle – one whose self-importance thought she’d overshadow a wedding. And this woman is the same: I AM CHAIR, I AM SENTEBALE NOW.
No doubt she is being egged on by Rawlinson. But I still don’t understand her obsession with Meghan. Meghan has no involvement in Sentebale except to support her husband at the polo and she takes umbrage over that? Burn Sentebale over a perceived snub? What a nutcase.
Once the dust settles, people will pity her for spectacularly blowing up her reputation. As so, so many have pointed out, when the entire board quits, the problem is not them, it’s you.
Still no clarity over the finances – if she said it’s defamatory, then bring the defamation on, open the books to sunlight.
As for Willie, once he did that Flybe empty plane stunt, any integrity he had left went out the door. So he’s all over this like a crash. Hi Willie, how are the Aston Villa forums? 👋
Chandauka’s fifteen minutes of fame are winding down. I predict Peg’s man Rawlinson will abandon her soon, and Peg will move on to the football forums until another opportunity arises.
Based on some comments from the public on British talk shows it’s majority siding with Harry. On Jeremy Vine one caller referred to Iain as William’s henchman. People aren’t as stupid as the BM think they are.
I also found it so stupid that Will showed his hand so early. But, thinking about it, he probably wanted Harry to know that it was him who is ruining his life work for his mother. Will always talks to one audience when he does sh*t like that. He doesn’t care how it looks to us.
Well, I’ll be interested to see what happens, but I won’t lose any sleep over it. The board are all adults with years of experience and they can take care of themselves. I’m not thrilled with them letting Harry take all the heat or allowing Meghan to get dragged into this. Perhaps they have a plan, perhaps they don’t.
Her SkyNews interview was an own goal. Accusing H of bullying her by……putting put a joint statement? How is anyone supposed to take that seriously? She came across as petty, especially with her comments about no one telling her that M would be there (well duh?) and upset that Serena came (you’re welcome for the additional publicity?) and her accusations having no weight. It’s also very alarming that she felt that Sentable should be “done” with HIV/Aids and switch the climate resilience. The area they serves still has a high rate of HIV and with cuts to USAID, Sentable will probably be needed now more than ever.
I finally realized why “Dr” Chandauka’s moves seem so familiar.
She’s another Candace Owens.
Her next move will be to cozy up to MAGA or the British equivalent. I’m calling it now.